Welcome, An Introduction to this Substack.
Why am I running this Control Studies project, what is the aim of them, what content am I going to be putting out on the channel, future plans and side…
  
Jamie Andrews
10:50
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
Powerpoint Presentation of the results and explainer to the wider philosophy of the project in the video.
  
Jamie Andrews
1:43:40
Interview on The Control Studies Project with The Terrain Theory Podcast
w/ Ben Hardy and Mike Merenda
  
Jamie Andrews
2:20:19
Benchmarking Reality
How to bring a Science that has wandered off into the realms of fantasy, back down to Earth.
  
Jamie Andrews
The Power of Control
The Control as part of the Scientific Method has been worn away by attrition over the last Century or two whereby in most modern scientific publications…
  
Jamie Andrews
June 2024

Control Studies
A Substack about the most comprehensive control studies of the Virological Methodology ever carried out.
  
Jamie Andrews
