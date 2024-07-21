Jamie’s Substack
Welcome, An Introduction to this Substack.
Why am I running this Control Studies project, what is the aim of them, what content am I going to be putting out on the channel, future plans and side…
Jul 21
•
Jamie Andrews
72
10:50
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
Powerpoint Presentation of the results and explainer to the wider philosophy of the project in the video.
Jul 16
•
Jamie Andrews
12
1:43:40
Interview on The Control Studies Project with The Terrain Theory Podcast
w/ Ben Hardy and Mike Merenda
Jul 15
•
Jamie Andrews
20
2:20:19
Benchmarking Reality
How to bring a Science that has wandered off into the realms of fantasy, back down to Earth.
Jul 13
•
Jamie Andrews
19
The Power of Control
The Control as part of the Scientific Method has been worn away by attrition over the last Century or two whereby in most modern scientific publications…
Jul 1
•
Jamie Andrews
40
June 2024
Control Studies
A Substack about the most comprehensive control studies of the Virological Methodology ever carried out.
Jun 9
•
Jamie Andrews
13
