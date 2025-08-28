The Virology Controls Studies Project

Coming Out 2.0

An Interview With Elite Controller, Kevin Brau.
Aug 28, 2025
Transcript

In this very special episode we meet Elite Controller, or more accurately Long Term Non Progressor, Kevin Brau. He was diagnosed with “HIV” some 2 decades ago but has recently found out the truth about the “Virus Lie” and has ditched all of his Anti Retro Viral Drugs and feels the best he has done in 20 years. We hear about his extremely impressive Resume and Career in Science and Finance and his journey in uncovering the scientific fraud surrounding “HIV”.

Kevin is an activist wanting to raise awareness of the Fraud of “HIV” and is here to meet others in the same position and more importantly meet others who are curious to learn themselves that their diagnosis might not be all it is cracked up to be.

If you are interested please Subscribe to the HIV Control Studies page here on Substack and reach out to Kevin on there:

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies/p-163394768

