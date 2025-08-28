Coming Out 2.0

In this very special episode we meet Elite Controller, or more accurately Long Term Non Progressor, Kevin Brau. He was diagnosed with “HIV” some 2 decades ago but has recently found out the truth about the “Virus Lie” and has ditched all of his Anti Retro Viral Drugs and feels the best he has done in 20 years. We hear about his extremely impressive Resume and Career in Science and Finance and his journey in uncovering the scientific fraud surrounding “HIV”.

Kevin is an activist wanting to raise awareness of the Fraud of “HIV” and is here to meet others in the same position and more importantly meet others who are curious to learn themselves that their diagnosis might not be all it is cracked up to be.

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies/p-163394768

