In 2006 in a New Hampshire U.S Hospital someone coughed for two weeks. Instead of ignoring this as should have been done, when another couple of people out of the 8000 care workers at the hospital got a cough, the brainlet at the head of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Kirkland sprang into action and immediately started dishing out vaccines and Antibiotics to thousands of those care workers.

Kathryn seemed to really jump the gun on this one, as someone getting a cough for two weeks in mid April, as seasonal allergies are kicking is, is most probably…. seasonal allergies. Especially given that the characteristic “Whooping” sound was clearly not present in the adults, as it was noted they only had a “persistent (intractable)” cough and one that really should last for more than 3 weeks to even present to any sort of medical doctor with these types of low grade symptoms.

BACTERIA EXIST

The interesting thing about this particular case study is that Bordetella Pertussis, that is claimed to cause Whooping cough, is a Bacteria. It is approximately 1000x larger than a (Non Existent) “Virus” and hence may be seen in a light microscope and hence may be seen living and moving around. This is a pretty big indicator that they DO indeed exist. They however are identical in size and shape to many other claimed “Pathogenic” bacteria. They can only claim to tell the rough difference between these bacteria with Gram Staining.

Gram Staining only has two outcomes based on an arbitrary, assumed cell wall thickness with a chemical stain. This doesn’t really narrow down out of the claimed 1800 types of bacteria claimed to be pathogenic. Yet outside of “Bio”Chemical assays of claimed (Non Existent) “Antibodies” and “DNA”, Gram staining is the only differentiator used. Hence I believe that there are probably vastly fewer types of Bacteria out there, they are just being circular reasoned by fake tests to blame for causing diseases.

The second thing to note is that I don’t think they cause disease. Well not that I don’t think… the literature categorically proves it:

They have considered Whooping Cough to have been a bacterial caused infection since 1578 and have identified the exact bacteria in 1905… it is a little strange the first time they tried to actually prove it was in 2020. When I say “Try” to prove it, that is pretty loose terminology as they have done everything to cover their arses for failure of outcomes such as making sure that the participants were vaccinated. This is despite noting that area of high levels of vaccination were still experiencing “Whooping Cough” disease symptoms. Well I never… shocked I tell you… gobsmacked.

So buried in the supplementary data is bombshell that nobody got sick. At the highest doses of this bacteria given directly to healthy participants… ZERO… NONEOFTHEM experienced a cough, nor at the lowest dose. The medium doses saw roughly 10% of people with a moderate cough and 35% with a mild cough in the two categories. This disparity shows that these symptoms described as coughs were not correlating at all with the experimental parameters and hence were just random, likely psychosomatic or from previous ill health. But to put it in simple terms not a Single person had a severe, intractable or “whooping cough” after giving them the purified bacterial culture directly up the nose. I.e a spectacular failure; no wonder they waited 450 years to test out their theory.

To note the PCR results are a bit of a clanger too. There were roughly 60/70% Negative PCR tests. Taken after knowingly putting 100,000 of the thing you are looking for directly up the nose and the testing the same nose. These molecular tests are claimed to be able to amplify tiny molecules… little farts of one bacteria, should amount to the pinging of a PCR positive. Yet they supposedly can’t detect 100,000 of the things when they put them up someones nose on purpose. OK. that is a BIG Positive Control experiment failure.

A VERY BIG PCR FAILURE

Back to the 2006 case study; What happened after Kathryn, the local Infectious Diseases Gremlin, flipped out and vaccinated and drugged up everything with a pulse in New Hampshire, based on the preliminary results of the PCR test was that when they finally tried to verify these tests.. it turns out that ZERO…. NONE of the 142 PCR tests conducted were able to actually grow any of these bacteria in culture.

The culturing method of bacteria unlike “viruses”, is largely legitimate. They provide a petri dish filled filled with Agar Jelly as a medium and some nutrients in the form of sugars/meats/yeasts, just like growing fungi or anything, providing the correct environment and you can propagate the bacteria. There is something to probably be said about achieving a pure sample as this once again is largely relied upon “Bio”Chemical assays to assume purity; but when you can zoom in with a microscope and see a few of these critters you can be somewhat confident in the samples for the purposes as acting as controls.

In a stinging reveal by Trish, another Palm-Reader, I mean Epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, she said “Pseudo-Epidemics happen all the time”. Let me just make this abundantly clear what she is saying: Fake Epidemics caused by fraudulent PCR tests HAPPEN ALL THE TIME. She clarified that this even happened in the same year, just 6 months later with the same disease, Whooping Cough, this time 38 people testing positive for a bacteria that was not present in their body.

Dr. Mark Perkins on the Eugenicist Megalomaniac Bad Boy Billy Gates’ payroll, wades in on the topic, describing using PCR as being “in a little bit of No Man’s Land” and “All bets are off on exact performance”. So questions do have to be asked, what exactly changed between this supposedly incredibly accurate molecular test then and now?

Asymptomatic

Unsurprisingly, once again the problem of lack of specificity with symptoms when it comes to “infectious diseases” comes into play. Even despite this thing supposedly having a very easily discernible sound to coughing and also supposedly being caused by a Bacteria that actually exists, it is still incredibly difficult to differentiate from a common cold.. surprise surprise.

Dr. Kirkland says there are over 100 different PCR protocols with Pertussis alone. Essentially just a palette of reagents that the lab technician can get whatever result they want out of it. Again he mentions that the real problems were on show as soon as they started testing people who didn’t have any symptoms. To simplify this, when doing blinded control experiments, the fraud is quickly revealed.

Excuses Excuses

This article in the Lancet goes a little further to try and explain away the PCR cock-up. It suggests that they only used one set of PCR Primers with one target sequence, whereas a second PCR probe would have been more accurate. This may satisfy slightly the mathematically brained as 2 is indeed a bigger number than 1. However BOTH of these PCR Primer/Probe sequences are supposed to be chosen purely on the basis that they are target specific i.e there is no other organism that shares this same sequence. So it shouldn’t really matter if you have 1 specific probe or a hundred, if it tests positive and you then can’t find the thing you tested for in the culture at the very least the PCR isn’t specific. But as we should realize by now it is not just, non-specific, it is wholesale fraud.

CONCLUSION

For 450 years the priests in white coats have managed to weave a story of a particularly persistent cough being a distinct disease caused by a distinct bacteria. Unfortunately, when they finally got around to testing their theory by putting the highest concentrations of this bacteria directly up people’s noses, not a single person so much as Hawk’ed or Expectorated once. Just to jog the memory of the dissidents itching to shout “THEY WERE VACCINATED” from the rooftops, to remind them that the only reason for conducting these trials was the befuddlement they found themselves in because highly vaccinated areas were experiencing frequent “Outbreaks” of ‘Whopping Cough” still, hence it quite clearly didn’t prevent the disease.

The beauty of dealing with Bacteria is that they are very real, they can be cultured and grown and given to people. This is the main reason why so few of these Controlled Human Infection Models of Bacteria exist and the ones that do are buried deep in the literature, because it is bloody obvious that they fail to reproduce disease. It is also a very good benchmark for us here at the Virology Control Studies Project. We finally have an actually decent “Positive Control”. The characterized, mostly purified agent. Hence is a great starting point for debunking the PCR test, which is really why we are here.

We saw a hard debunking of the PCR from two angles in this article with the Mass Testing in Hospital environments testing Positive for a specific molecular sequence that turned out not to be there. This operated as our Negative Control in our experiment. The Positive Control coming in the Controlled Infection Trial where they knowingly put the claimed Molecular sequences in their millions and billions up the noses of patients and then PCR tested them and failed to locate the things they just put up there.

So another “Infectious” Disease crossed off the list, this time a supposed Bacterial one.

You may Whoop for Joy.

ADDENDUM

Thanks to Subscriber RogerW for pointing out something that I may have misinterpreted. For the methods section it says that the participants must have “Had a history of being vaccinated against BP no less than 5 years before enrollment”. I took that as meaning that they HAD to have been vaccinated the latest being 5 years ago. But as Roger pointed out I think it actually means the opposite, they rejected people who had been vaccinated in the last 5 years. So this really adds to the weight of these negative results. These were all essentially Unvaccinated people, in the eyes of Mainstream Immunology. A home run… and double Whoop for Joy.