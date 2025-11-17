The Virology Controls Studies Project

Dr Mike Yeadon
Nov 17

Dear Jamie, I haven’t yet read this article, though I will do so, noting that it’s a huge piece of work. The cell culture method of “isolation” of “viruses” (for which there’s no scientific evidence of existence) alone tells us something VITALLY important to appreciate.

It’s not only that it’s Bad Science. Leaving out appropriate controls renders the results meaningless. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together know this. Anyone who has ever worked in a well run research laboratory knows this. Medical doctors are assumed to know this, too, though that’s a dangerous assumption. Their training excludes a deep education about “the scientific method”, which sits at the heart of the post-Renaissance philosophy of how we can understand anything in the world around us. The Royal Society in its earlier incarnation would have rejected “virology” as pseudoscience (at least, they ought to have done so).

The VITAL thing I’m pointing at?

It’s that FRAUD sits at the heart of this pretend scientific discipline.

Once you’ve detected unequivocal fraud in any aspect of some field, and certainly when that fraud sits at the centre of the field, it’s between implausible and impossible for any other aspects of that discipline to be well-founded, sound and honest.

A person with normal thought processes examines additional aspects of the said discipline with much greater demands for clarity and evidence of honest behaviour. As I turned to look at other “pillars of existence” supposedly supporting “virology”, what comes into focus isn’t just bad science but fraud.

Garry
Nov 17

Interesting analysis. I don't know whether you are familiar with the work of Harold Hillman, but it looks like all the observable features in electron microscopy may be artifacts:

https://big-lies.org/harold-hillman-biology/a-serious-indictment-of-modern-cell-biology.pdf

https://big-lies.org/harold-hillman-biology/cell-biology-at-the-beginning-of-the-21st-century-is-in-dire-straits.pdf

