CONTROL EXPERIMENTS 2.0

For the past 9 months myself and Albert have been working together to build upon our first Control Experiments of the Virology Control Studies Project. The protocols were originally written by Albert, where we then worked together to streamline them with respects to the Cell Culture Experiments and expand our look into the Transmission Electron Microscopy work.

We used the Vero Cell line this time, and mimicked the EXACT protocol used to “Isolate” “Sars Cov 2” for the claimed infection medium control with 2% FBS. We then imaged the two paths (10% FBS Negative Control and 2% FBS Test) in TEM taking a 2 hour Open-Scope session to bring you the most comprehensive control study to date with over 150 High Quality images as well as a 2 hour long film of the process.

