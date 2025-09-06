The Virology Controls Studies Project

CONTROL EXPERIMENTS 2.0

An Interview with Albert Mathews.
Jamie Andrews
Sep 06, 2025
For the past 9 months myself and Albert have been working together to build upon our first Control Experiments of the Virology Control Studies Project. The protocols were originally written by Albert, where we then worked together to streamline them with respects to the Cell Culture Experiments and expand our look into the Transmission Electron Microscopy work.

We used the Vero Cell line this time, and mimicked the EXACT protocol used to “Isolate” “Sars Cov 2” for the claimed infection medium control with 2% FBS. We then imaged the two paths (10% FBS Negative Control and 2% FBS Test) in TEM taking a 2 hour Open-Scope session to bring you the most comprehensive control study to date with over 150 High Quality images as well as a 2 hour long film of the process.

If you would like get in touch with Albert please DM me your questions to him.

If you have enjoyed this Podcast please do support our work. I have kept a Year’s Subscription at the low price of just $30 so that it is affordable for all.

