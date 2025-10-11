The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
12

What Really Makes You ILLogical?

Interview with Tim West
Jamie Andrews's avatar
Jamie Andrews
Oct 11, 2025
4
12
Share
Transcript

In this podcast we interview

Tim West
, No Virus Activist, author of the Two Colour Protocol and running the Virus Confirmation fund. Seeing the indoctrination first hand from the University of Cambridge all the way through to 2020 where he cut his teeth as an Admin for Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Telegram Channel. We discuss Discernment and Logical thinking in this digital age where so much information is readily available, but is hard to sort through. We talk about the absurdity of Virology and how this type of scrutiny should be applied to all of science and also saying the word “Fuck” and why it might be a necessity.

Please Subscribe to Dr Mike Yeadon’s Substack here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon

And this is his ONLY Telegram channel, there are a few imposters so please only use this one:

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

The Virology Controls Studies Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please pledge at The Virus Confirmation Fund.

Virus Confirmation Fund
Let’s get many millions pledged and highlight the fictional nature of pathogenic viruses
By Tim West

Please watch Tim’s humorous parody of Virology in his latest video:

Virus Confirmation Fund
Spacebadgerology
Please pledge to the Virus Confirmation Fund if you realise you will never have to pay it…
Listen now
5 days ago · 33 likes · 8 comments · Tim West

Find out more about his Two colour protocol system.

Beyond Certainty
Never pretend to know what you don’t
I’ve had a lot of support for the Two Colour Protocol from some of the people I respect most…
Read more
10 months ago · 36 likes · 25 comments · Tim West

If you enjoyed this podcast please support us here at the Virology Control Studies Project.

Thanks for reading The Virology Controls Studies Project! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jamie Andrews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture