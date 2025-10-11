What Really Makes You ILLogical?

In this podcast we interview

, No Virus Activist, author of the Two Colour Protocol and running the Virus Confirmation fund. Seeing the indoctrination first hand from the University of Cambridge all the way through to 2020 where he cut his teeth as an Admin for Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Telegram Channel. We discuss Discernment and Logical thinking in this digital age where so much information is readily available, but is hard to sort through. We talk about the absurdity of Virology and how this type of scrutiny should be applied to all of science and also saying the word “Fuck” and why it might be a necessity.

