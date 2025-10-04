The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hollando's avatar
Hollando
4d

I’m convinced that there are always a small number of insiders in all our public institutions that know the narratives pushed are BS.

In 2021 my husband did some work for a retired Senior pharmaceutical executive, who lives in our neighbourhood. The conversation got round to the Covid vaccines and my husband lamented that he’d foolishly taken one, despite my warning him of the dangers.

This old chap recounted some of his career in the industry and how he had travelled the world over decades and never taken a single vaccine and had been super careful to avoid medical interventions wherever possible. He was the father of four completely unvaccinated adult children and knew immediately that the Covid jabs would kill and injure many, as that is their intention.

He also knows of at least two GPs in our local community that share this view and further that the whole virus as a cause of disease to be an industry generated marketing strategy and one that the medical community found a super useful diagnosis when they didn’t know what else to say to their “poorly” patients.

My guess is he isn’t alone Andrew, there are many insiders, especially those educated and trained before the current cohort, that would be right behind you on the fraud of virology and like more besides.

How to reach them and how do we encourage them to speak out and support your findings? Dr Mike Yeadon is a shining example and I hope others will follow his example in speaking out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
4d

I feel like Jamie Andrews and esc key just had a baby together. The incredibly important aspect to this particular article lies in its elaboration of enforcement rails tied to ISO compliance (black box standards) and conditional funding/accreditation.

I almost jazzed in my pants.

I think we are getting the band back together.

Robert Malone and all those limited hangout nuff buffs better get busy. Shroedingers cat is alive now we are looking at it and it ain't goin back in that fucking bag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jamie Andrews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture