When it comes to the Genetics Hoax, one of the two largest pillars of it that gives off the grandiose appearance of “Too Big to Fail” are that of Forensic and Paternity tests. Many hundreds of thousands, potentially millions of people have been affected by the outcomes of these tests, incarcerating people for lifetimes, even sentencing people to death and also transferring a lifetime of wealth for child support. One would imagine that such an important, life changing test would come with the most rigorous of testing of the tests to make sure the tests are testing correctly.

If you thought that that had occurred, not only would you be wrong, but you’d be in the 180 degree opposite direction to where your assumption would lie. As not only had no benchmark tests of forensic or paternity profiling taken place, but when it did it failed miserably and even worse the attempts by some eminent experts in the field to clean up the inherent biases within the field were quashed and ignored, favoring methods that logically would produce errors worse than that of a best guess.

The Kryptonite of these pseudosciences when deciding the fate of the people finding themselves in the auspices of the establishment is Blinding. One again might assume that any legitimate science would blind everything that they did, being so confident in the technology that they need know nothing else about a sample. But not only do they not do that, but they actively want to know every other metric pertaining to the sample BEFORE the test is carried out.

Dr. Dan Krane leading Geneticist and Forensic expert who has given witness testimony in over 100 court cases said:

“Crime Lab Employees and Prosecutors don’t like the idea of blind testing. The types of arguments that I hear from them are along these lines; they say that the work that they are doing is critically important, there literally are instances where people’s lives will be on the line on the basis of the decisions they are making and it’s really important that they get the right answer. That means they need to take advantage of all the available information including the suspects DNA Profile. Now, I’ll tell you, I’m not persuaded by that particular argument. It seems to me it’s very similar to a student telling a teacher, you know I really wanna do well on the test you are about to give me and I’m confident that I’ll do much better if you give me the answer key, before you give me the test”

Now this was met with laughter at the TedX conference at which he gave it, it didn’t even really sound like nervous laughter as you might only get that from people in the industry knowing this information to be true. But that laughter was because the comparison was correct, the absurdity of industry practices that were considered life or death were not an actual legitimate test but indeed the most full encompassing description fraud. Nee every single facet of fraud really emanates from knowing something that you shouldn’t; insider trading, trade secrets, pin numbers, log in details or indeed the results of tests before taking them.

Alas Dr. Krane was so motivated to try and restore some kind of basic logic and truth to the entire field of Forensic science that he penned a public letter along with numerous other experts in their field to the Journal of Forensic Science. In it they suggested that Blind testing be done in a Forensic science setting.

Despite Dr. Krane’s letter being gentlemanly in tone and only containing a request for the most basic and fundamental requirements for genetics labs to be resulting in any kind of truthful science, this open letter was completely ignored and the fraud on the industrial scale has continued, completely unabated.

Now you may be thinking, that OK, the tests are not blinded, they are getting information they shouldn’t be, but surely there is still some semblance of a test, that they are finding something that separates people? Well if you thought that, and I would imagine regular readers of the Virology Control Studies Project wouldn’t by now, because they’d be wrong. The real reason is not for accuracy’s sake that they are asking for the results of the test before taking it, no, just like a hungover Uni Student on deadline day, the reason they are desperately cheating is because they know that if they actually took the test they’d fail, miserably.

This is because there is a fair few instances in the Published Peer Reviewed literature that the institutions have muffed up and either done of their own volition or been somewhat forced into conducting blinded benchmark studies. There are a few iterations of this in the way that it is conducted from full on blinded benchmark testing through to just removing one variable. It seems not to matter too much the level of blinding to to see the absurd inaccuracies of these fraudulent tests, but nonetheless it still gives them wiggle room to try and fob off the failures in typical “we need to improve on this area” scapegoat.

Guilty, Your Honor.

Summary and Interpretation

The acclaimed geneticists Greg Hampkian and Itiel Dror in taking on a case that appeared to them to be biased, where a man was accused of rape by a friend who was essentially blackmailed with a reduced sentence to snitch on anyone. Instead of giving a conclusive answer, the vague “Could not be Excluded” by a single Genetics lab was all it took to incarcerate this man.

The method of this control experiment was simple. Take the data metrics generated from the initial labs, blind them from the same case details that were given and hand them to 17 different independent labs. I would like heavily emphasize this point, that this control study only looks at the superficial part of interpretation of the SAME results. They were not asking the labs to do their own sequencing of the samples in the first place, no that would have resulted in even worse results (if that were even possible).

The results were remarkable in that only 1 laboratory confirmed the initial lab interpretation, the other 16 labs excluded the sample and effectively exonerated the man in the trial. This represents an accuracy rate of an absolutely staggering 5.8%. To put this into context, had the laboratories taken a random guess at the three different options their accuracy rate would have been closer to 5 fold more accurate than the results.

Who’s The Daddy?

Summary and Interpretation

The Ernst-Moritz-Andt University in Germany conducted what was a fairly good blinded study by taking 336 children and 348 Unrelated Men that they knew were not the Father’s of the children. They excluded the Mother’s profiles so that they were just dealing with the variables in question. On using industry standard analyzing techniques they were not able to exclude at least one unrelated Father to the profiling of 322 Children. That is a staggering 95.8% of these children were matching with Fathers that could not possibly be theirs. Even more so may children were matching with multiple Fathers, one matching with 32 different Fathers.

Even when they Unblinded the study and fed the profile’s of the Mothers back in, still 26 pairings with unrelated Fathers could not be excluded. So even with all available information given to a lab, they are still failing 8% of the time. Given these Jaw-dropping findings even the authors had to admit that the error rate on blinding seemed to be “Rather high” (understatement of the century), warning that “caution must be taken”. It’s not really that “caution Must be Taken”, it should be that the entire thing is scrapped as the fraudulent pseudoscience that it is.

CONCLUSION

The Geneticists sat up in their Ivory Towers are playing God with people’s lives when it comes to the Judiciary system. With an entire multi-decade long propaganda campaign stemming from just before the Human Genome Project (Coincidentally they didn’t actually need to know what the Human Genome was before convicting anyone), they claim that their tests are 99.99% accurate and you should all just believe what they do. Yet when push comes to shove this is far from the case.

This propaganda campaign has absolutely rocketed out of the traps as the Human Genome Project was launched in 1990 just a couple of years after the supposed discovery of DNA Fingerprinting. Let’s have a look at that initial discovery, that launched this Global Phenomenon:

So just a quick history, as quick as the claimed discovery really. Alec Jefferys was mucking about with some “DNA”samples and noticed no pattern between Parents but a pattern between parents and child from staring deeply into the the Blurred Grey-scale mess of the Southern Blot pictured above. From supposedly seeing something in this shitty gel in ONE, three person family he concluded that this must be a pattern that is present in every single person on Earth. I mean talk about the absolute hubristic anti-science arrogance to conclude that one interpretation of one completely arbitrary shit-stain must be universally accepted.

Did Alec then conduct any controls, large scale blinded accuracy Benchmarks to see if he wasn’t just drunk, or that the product of his pattern recognition was not just produced from the gel electrophoresis method itself (It was)? Oh no. We as patrons of planet Earth were just to have, hence forth from 1989, the auspices of every Legal Institutions deciding factors of life or death criminal trials based on one bloke from Leicester’s ability to interpret a Rorschach Test.

So some background context to these Blinded Accuracy Studies, the rare as rocking horse shit times the establishment has been cajoled into doing them or a bunch of naive University researches have made the mistake of doing it. It seems that Alec the fraud’s Universal prediction was actually complete and utter, honking bullshit.

So if you find yourself in an unfortunate position of being in a custodial battle based on paternity, just know that the science it was based on took 5 seconds in No Man’s Land England and that the kid could be matched with the 32 other blokes, including the judge, sat in the court room.

And if you find yourself in the VERY unfortunate position of being accused of a murder you didn’t do, just remember that the DNA results are more dependent on whether the judge and geneticists like the look of your face, what they had for lunch and whether they were in a good mood that day, over any of the science they are pretending to conduct.

