Sometime ago I found out about a pocket sized PCR thermocycler that ran on two AA batteries called Lucira that was made by Pfizer. I thought it was so hilarious the juxtaposition of trying to convince people that the PCR was some highly sophisticated Laboratory technique that only the Priests in White Coats could conduct behind closed doors with their PhDs, whilst simultaneously rolling out a handheld one that runs on a couple of Duracells.

So colour me shocked when I discovered that it wasn’t just the PCR that was being reduced to Pint-sized Plastic form, but it was indeed the supposed bastion of the genetics world, a Nanopore Sequencer. Some of these claimed highly sophisticated machines cost up to $1m and can be the size of an American Fridge Freezer, but yet they are now trying to claim that this tech can be condensed into the size of a handheld unit that is powered by a USB C cable.

A Nanopore Sequencer circa 2024:

The All new Nanopore Sequencer (Macbook not included):

Say HI! to the minION Nanopore sequencer. It’s the size of and looks like a stapler, but actually it is going to sequencer your (non existent) genetics with the longest read lengths known to man. Now this machine is funny not only because they are lifting the veil that their super dooper tech is actually so shit it can be condensed into looking like a piece of stationary, but more than that, in fact WAY more, is that they actively tell you what they are measuring, right in your face, right in the very name: minION

THEY ARE MEASURING CHARGE

Anyone that has followed the Virology Control Studies project for any length of time will be very aware of the conclusion that I have given as to What the PCR is really testing for? If not please follow the link to the article. The quick conclusion is that the PCR IS measuring charge, this is inferred (and I hate that it has to be inferred, which you will find out why later on in this article) from the fact that the PCR is confirmed with Gel Electrophoresis which IS measuring charge. It is a logical conclusion because any erroneous results in PCR MUST be confirmed with Gel Electrophoresis.

With minION they have removed all doubt, there is no indirect inferences needed, they actively tell you that they are measuring charge. An electrically resistant membrane with a bunch of tiny holes in it measures the change in voltage as a sample runs through it. The tiny differences in voltage is interpreted totally In Silico, i.e computer generated to give a readout. That is it. That is ALL there is to this supposedly incredible modern technology that they can do all of the mesmerizing things they claim with genetic engineering of plant and animal life (That they are actually talking bollocks about).

It begins and ends there, that is the amount of actual tangible results that should be gleaned from this, when you squirt a liquid obtained from some living organism through a membrane it has some variable charge that seems to form a pattern. End of story. Finito.

INFERENCE

I will take this opportunity to teach this one, very powerful premise, that is relatively easy to understand but empowers you to cut through the bullshit of the entirety of “Bio”Chemistry and indeed most of modern science. Once you fully understand this cheap magic trick, the thinly veiled facade of modern science crumbles like the walls of Rome and turns to dust.

I will bore you a little with my wrestling with Grok as an example of both what I mean, AND how much this magic trick is being protected by the establishment (who code these AI programmes).

So here we see that Grok desperately wants to try and cover up the fact that at the very heart of Genetic Sequencing is complete Vaporware, arrows pointing toward each other and then in opposite directions, follow any one of the paths that claim there is an actual physical benchmark to validated the results against and it ends up being an Inference.

This is the dictionary definition of circular reasoning, a shell game, where they lift up the cup to reveal nothing at the end of what it means to infer something from an Ionic Current in Nanopore, point at Fluorescence being a definite concrete marker, only to, when pressured, admit that Fluorescence, obviously, is also just inferred.

The fact that these adjacent “Technologies” seem to all co-exist but have identical methods of faking causality suggests that this really is purposeful bafflement, a huge Tsunami sized smoke screen wall, to confuse any onlookers and those that are only willing to do cursory searches for the foundational validation of these witchcraft-esq machines. Why would you continually need to invent new markers that supposedly indicate something if the first one you came up with worked? Well, we all should know why, because give it enough time and so many Janky results come out that even the heavily indoctrinated start to question the validity of the utensils in the lab.

Here we see two lab techs comfortable opening up about their frustrations with why they can’t get the results they need/want/get paid for out of their PCR machines, describing it as “witchcraft” and “moody”. Well this is the thing, there will be mutterings along these lines for a few years, then enough people will turn over the cards that *THIS* version of PCR is shit and unreliable, so incomes RT-QPCR to take over with its all new fluorescent light display. That gets user tested, people eventually find out is is just as shit and the cycle repeats.

Why is an Inference so bad?

Here’s the thing, they want this to seem like I am being over sensitive, throwing the baby out with the bathwater of human progress. But Jamie, you are just trying to be obtuse because it makes for good reading and click bait. No No, The reason why they want you to give them leeway, is because unless the curtain is fully drawn back, the cardboard cutout and the midget pulling the levers on the smoke machine is there, but you can only see their legs. You could still *Infer* that those little legs were not that of Mark the Dwarf of Oz but of a normally sized man standing further back than you originally thought and their frantic shuffling was not them pulling the levers of a giant distraction smoke screen, but indeed because they desperately needed the toilet.

When you have one Inference it is OK to build upon it or take it somewhat for granted. The cockerel is crowing in the morning is a safe inference that the Sun is rising. You can hear the cockerel crowing without having to see the sun rising , to be fairly certain and make an educated assumption that the sun is rising. This is predicated on concrete and tangible and repeated occurrences where cockerels and the sun exist, cockerels can be observed to crow at the sun rising and they do it repeatedly every morning.

Now Cockerels are known to also crow at just intermittent changes in artificial light, like the headlights of cars, LED Floodlights, so on and so forth. So even with all other certainties involved in this cause and effect happening, an inference is still not a great marker.

When in the case of say RT-QPCR you cross reference it with this same analogy you get something like this:

The Crowing = The Fluorescent Light the only tangible thing, fluorescent lights do occur, however this is not a natural thing seen to occur in the experiment, it is a fluorescent dye extracted and excited on purpose.

The Cockerel= Target genetics of a virus. This has never been shown to exist and only inferred.

The Sun= The PCR machine and all of the reagents. These are tangible real things, metal and LED lights and electrical power-source and powders and plastic tubes. However every single part of this is Inferred to cause the Cockerel to Crow. The big giveaway here is that there is a few components namely the electricity and the LEDS which on their own, without any Cockerel, can Crow, because these on their own can excite a fluorescent dye, the reason why they don’t always do it however, is also inferred.

We could go through every single moving part of this process and list the inferences, for sake of brevity and boredom I will list just a few and let you get the idea:

Heating a sample cause DNA to split into strands, Cooling makes them reform, Enzymes can choose where and when to join nucleotides together or cut them apart, Fluorescent dyes can attach to certain nucleotides, quenchers likewise, DNA can have copies of itself and amplify billions of times etc etc etc.

ALL of these, if I really sat there and wasted my time, thousands of assumptions/inference are based on ONE thing, a fluorescent light fluorescing, according to mainstream science it is not possible to see any of these things happening at any stage of the process at any time, in real-time, stationary or moving.

NANODWARF SEQUENCING

So I want to fully ram home the dangers of Inferences to logic and reality by taking the entire Nanopore Sequencing story but inserting different inferences into the gaps where the mainstream inferences are:

NanoDwarfs are found in every cell in our body, they are present in their billions, they are so numerate that if you took every NanoDwarf in your body and put them end on end they’d reach to Pluto and back 6 times. But you can’t see them, at all, they are invisible to any sort of microscope, because they are camera shy.

These NanoDwarfs hold hands and form tiny little chains, these patterns in these chains determine our entire existence, from our eye colour, to our height to potentially how long we will live for, they do this because the songs they sing make your red blood cells dance (although it is an asymptomatic dance). The Dwarfs like to hold hands because they are homosexual, however Adam and Trevor are in a couple as are Colin and Geoff. They will hold hands with each other but only face each other if they are in a couple.

NanoDwarfs sequencing takes a very expensive, highly sophisticated, sensitive and accurate machine that can give a readout to the exact Dwarf of the four Dwarfs (Adam, Trevor, Geoff and Colin) that make up our Dwarfnetics and why we are what we are. We can read our NanoDwarf sequence because their beards are electrically charged with static electricity from wearing polyester Lederhosen. We put Bratwurst on one side of a NanoDwarf membrane with holes in it the exact size of their bellies. When the NanoDwarfs are hungry they go through the NanoHoles to eat the Bratwurst and the Static Electricity from their beards rubs against our sensor probes.

Adam has a Red beard, Colin has a Yellow beard, Tevor has a Green beard and Geoff has a Blue beard. The amounts of static electricity differ ever so slightly in each of their beards so when they pass through our sensors you get a read out that a computer can interpret the NanoDwarf sequence, seen below:

Trevor,Geoff,Adam,Adam,Adam,Colin,Geoff,Colin,Trevor,Adam,Adam,Colin,Adam,Adam,Adam,Trevor,Geoff,Adam,Trevor,Colin,Geoff.

That’s the technical readout of this sequence (I only wrote it because it’ll be hilarious to hear the Substack AI voice read it out).

This is a computer image of the moment the electricity comes from Geoff’s Beard.

We can build the computer models of Geoff’s Beard energy above because we have performed Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of isolated and purified NanoDwarfs - that we assumed were in a test tube. As we can see from the image below (Please ignore the caption saying it is RNA Polymerase, that is just some bullshit) we can clearly see this is the zoomed in curly hairs of Geoff’s Blue Beard.

Conclusion

We have seen that they now have pocket sized Nanopore Sequencers. Expect that once we debunk the PCR as any sort of legitimate tool for finding anything that they will just start making these handheld sequencers more and more plasticky, cheaper and cheaper until you can do home sequencing tests. Have a dribbly nose and a scratchy throat? Self sequence and find out if you do actually have a dribbly nose and a scratchy throat.

I am glad however, that the large curtains have been drawn all the way back and the naked truth has been thrust into the spotlight, yes THEY ARE MEASURING CHARGE. We have also seen, when we know what questions to ask and areas to probe that we can back AI into a corner to admit that it is all just Inference.

Hopefully I have adequately displayed that Inference is a dangerous and totally anti-reality tool utilized to the full extent by modern science. Once something is predicated solely on tests and third party diagnostics, you are only limited by your imagination, I could write an entire Encyclopedia on Nanodwarfs based on the sole metric of charge registered in a machine, as that is all they have done with “Bio”Chemistry. It is just as likely that the Minion Nanopore Sequencer is actually measuring the Static electricity put out by the the beards of Nanodwarfs. Hehere is as much evidence of NanoDwarfs as there are of Nucleotides, prove me wrong.