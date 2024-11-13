All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

This is the third installment in a series that documents the compelling evidence against claimed “viral” pandemics/epidemics throughout history. Because I haven’t found a way for Substack to organize these I will link to them in these articles to keep track:

Quite a bit of the material for this article comes from the incredible book written by Eleni Papdopolous-Eleopolus entitled “A Virus Like No Other” please take the time to read this book for yourself as a greater understanding of what really went on during this fake epidemic.

I have a lot of material for this and have um’ed and ah’ed about splitting it into installments but ultimately decided against…. This is going to be a long one…. so strap in.

This hoax kicked off in 1981 with a simple point and declare observation that young homosexual men were becoming sick at a higher incidence than “normal”. Before looking at their lifestyle of habitual drug use, burnout from perpetual nightlife and promiscuity, the “Soyentists” saw this as a great opportunity to jump in and make a connection (which they had desperately been trying to do and still do) between Cancer and invisible pathogens floating around in the air or in this case, anuses of young men.

They desperately needed a “symptom” to go with their observation of “young men getting more sick than usual” and noticed that a few of these had (sometimes) brown/(sometimes) red splodges/spots/blemishes called Kaposi’s Sarcoma.

This skin tumor was by no means a new symptom as had been first diagnosed in a patient in 1872 by none other than Mortiz ….. you (guessed it) Kaposi. As with all things Cancer and Skin blemishes these things are extremely arbitrary with a HUGE variation in appearance and severity of the lumps and bumps that Mr. Karposi claimed as his own.

But needless to say, this is what the “scientists” went with as an indicator of AIDS. Unfortunately for them… by the time all was said and done with this hoax, they really outed themselves for the amount of false diagnosis that went on, given that even these completely arbitrary skin splodges were only found in 0.48% of HIV positive cases.

Their other indicative symptom of this specific disease was Pneumocystis Carinii (PCP), which was a type of pneumonia said to be caused by a candida type fungi. Again, an arbitrary diagnosis of largely anyone with respiratory inflammation that also had a bogus PCR test or blood serum test positive. Despite these loose parameters of this supposedly indicative disease, this was only found in 5% of “HIV” positive AND hospitalized cases.

Social Manipulation

Divide and Conquer has been the modus operandi of the State and its apparatchiks since day dot. The Germ Theory fraud has been Willy Wonka’s golden ticket for them to segregate sections/races/demographics of people, malign them, discriminate against them and then blame the non existent monsters in the air. None more so evident than the homosexual community being ostracized for their part in “spreading” this “disease”.

A worldwide campaign of essentially homophobic and anti-procreation sentiments were proffered under the guise of “keeping everyone safe”. It permeated into the psyche of most people during the most intimate times of their lives. The social conditioning of the State that “pumped” its fear into you with every breath that you took and especially to Tax those times which were meant to be pleasurable and bonding.

Widespread protests broke out, especially in the homosexual community after years of rank discrimination and poisoning.

I mean bless them for protesting and for exposing Fauci and the NIH for pushing these poisons on people, however they were unfortunately misguided in their last 20% of messaging, thinking that there was a pathogen that needed any cure at all…. and so the cycle continues.

AZT

A trove of information about the dangers of AZT and Nevirapine and the marvelous work of South African Lawyer Anthony Brink can be found here: Treatment Information Group

The fear pumping alone didn’t quite cut it, not when Big Pharma can get involved to make a buck or billions out of poisoning a bunch of Gays and Africans. So what better way to do it than to make people think a cure to this non existent “viral” disease actually lay in lethal chemical filled pill boxes.

The protocol for the unfortunate people selected by the men in white coats over the years was a very long list of dangerous chemicals, for sake of brevity I will focus on just one of the drugs namely,AZT:

A drug that was initially developed as “anti-cancer” was found to “not work” so they binned it, ready for the perfect time to bring it back into action at a later date.

They are usually pretty obvious in telling you what they are giving you for your health. They have to for legal reasons tell you these things… but as with all of these quack cures it is always very apparent: Right on the box is a skull and bones and a disclaimer “Toxic if inhaled, contact by skin and if swallowed” … “For laboratory use only”.

But just to fully ram home the point let’s take a look at the full rap sheet:

Right here in the safety data sheet it explicitly says that this drug has “Reproductive Toxicity”, “Specific Bone Marrow and Liver Toxicity” and in a jaw dropping revelation “Carcinogenicity”….. That’s right folks the drug they rolled out to combat the Cancer you got from AIDs actually gives you….. cancer. I mean… the mind boggles.

They prescribed this poison to pregnant Mothers despite it saying on the data safety it was “suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child” and in possibly the most sickening move there was quite some push from a bunch of scumbags to PREEMPTIVELY give African Mothers AZT.

The Science

My approach to dismantling the “Virus” claim is to work backwards, assume that their claims of the pathogen existing are real and show the end of the line, the contagion part first. It works for me logically this way as if you cannot prove something is contagious and CAUSES the disease then it renders the question of existence moot.

With some of these claimed viral pathogens, especially the “modern” ones unfortunately the Scientists cry “Ethics!!” to get out of trying to experimentally infect healthy human subjects with what they consider to be purified “HIV”. They claim it would be too damaging… of course they have no problem when it comes to animals however and have tried on huge numbers of different species:

The belief is that with absolute certainty HIV came from Chimpanzees. Yet ALL experimental “infections” with both HIV-1 and HIV-2 in Chimpanzees, Gibbons and Rabbits produced NO DISEASE.

In all of these original experiments they could also not induce disease in Macaques. This is very strange as if you search any modern papers the Asian Macaque is the ONLY animal they claim to be able to. When you look at any of these papers it is clear that they are just labeling “finding the virus” in various dissected body parts after euthanizing them as “disease” transmitted, an obvious fraud.

This posed them with problem that anytime they tried to infect larger animals they failed miserably already proving that contagion of this biological pathogen was a myth. So they moved on to smaller animals in the hope that they could at least injure a couple to say that HIV was dangerous.

They confirmed again in 2002 all of the findings previously that no disease was caused in chimpanzees and several other primates when directly given purified “Virus”. Quelle Surprise!

So they moved onto intraperitoneally injecting it into poor defenseless rabbits….and STILL produce ZERO disease.

In this their final attempt, getting smaller still they tried to infect cotton rats by again injecting a bunch of dead cell debris into their stomach, they then kept them in cages and monitored them for six MONTHS.

During this experiment they logged a degree rise in temperature after they pinned the rats down and injected them in the stomach… urm… stress and fear will tend to increase your body temp… They noted a SLIGHT weight loss after keeping them caged up and testing for half a year… understandable.. I would be put off my food too. But wait a few of these test subjects DIED! They’ve done it…. HIV causes death….. No hold on

THE AVERAGE LIFESPAN OF A COTTON RAT IS LESS THAN 6 MONTHS…. I mean if ever you wanted to see the fraud of virology in action… they have claimed that the rats dying in a 6 month trial is because of the stuff they have injected into them when in fact… that is just how long they live for normally…..My lord.

Human Model

They failed miserably in their attempts at infecting Animals with “HIV” and as mentioned before (despite this failure) never tried it on humans, which is a shame as as we have seen they would have been just fine.

However one of the largest and longest cohort “transmission” studies was conducted of 175 discordant (One HIV Positive, one Negative) sexually active couples over 10 years by Nancy Padian et al in 1997.

They logged that more than 2 thirds of these partners were not using contraceptives so can’t blame lack of transmission on that:

And in a stunning admission buried right in the middle of this paper, the authors have to ceremoniously admit that there was not a single Seroconversion seen in 175 couples over the course of 10 years.. i.e no HIV found in the blood of a single participant.

This is rather in contradiction to how the authors portray this given that they announce there has been “infection: between discordant couples… they never actual reveal how this “infection” was confirmed… but quite clearly this was fraudulent as not a single person tested positive for “HIV”.

Now Nancy Padian really doesn’t like the fact that her negative findings are used against her and has taken to doing numerous interviews and articles to try and explain away or even quite marvelously claim her results didn’t show what in fact they did. That’s a shame Nancy, because we see these results… and I underlined them in bold red just to make sure everyone else does too.

Dr Robert Wilner’s “Party Trick”

It’s one of those ones I get told all the time by silly cretins on Twitter “If you don’t believe HIV exists… go bum a bloke that is HIV positive”. These types of twats think they are being clever right up until the point that there are plenty of people that have “taken one for the team”. None more so than Dr. Robert Willner who on multiple occasions in theaters up and down the US injected the blood of an HIV positive person into himself with no discernible negative affects.

Unfortunately Robert passed away just six months after the time he decided to televise this party trick… Again… they whoop and holler until they find out he died from an unrelated heart attack (probably the stress of having to hear the constant whining and attacks from the sorts of people that vociferously need the fraud of Germ Theory in their lives.

Does this harmless particle actually exist?

From 1983 when Luc Montagnier claimed to isolate and purify HIV there was an extremely important point raised in interview in the documentary “House of Numbers”.

In it, both Montagnier and Barre-Sinoussi confirm that it is necessary to isolate and purify a pathogen to confirm its existence… Without purification B-S explicitly says that you would have no benchmark for specificity for, in this case “antibody” testing.

This is a logical point and applies to ALL tests including most importantly PCR as unless you know WHAT to look for exactly, you could be picking up anything and everything.

So let’s take a look at their “Isolation” and “Purification”:

Unlike Enders, Montagnier didn’t use the “CPE” in cell culture to assume a presence of a pathogen. For some reason he took lymphocytes covered them in numerous chemicals then “found” an enzyme presence called “Reverse Transcriptase” and said this was evidence it contained a “virus”. Unfortunately this supposedly specific enzyme wasn’t actually specific at all, according to the very discoverer and Nobel Laureate Howard Temin and also by Luc’s partner in Crime, Robert Gallo, finding it in uninfected controls… DERP.

Despite having no proof they had a pathogen in their petri dish they ploughed on ahead and went straight to purification… by sucrose density gradient centrifugation where they ASSUMED this particle would be at a precise band 1.16 g/ml:

From here they *SHOULD* have had a band with which to take Electron Microscopy photos showing all the same looking particles in suspension. The problem was that on top of Luc Montagnier conducting NO CONTROL with his “experiment” (rendering it immediately obsolete) he failed to publish any Micrographs of the resultant claimed “purified” band.

On his third attempt… Lucky Luc finally coughed up an EM image:

Above: Non purified and containing fuzzy images of particles that all look different to one another in the same picture… most certainly different to what is considered to be “HIV” in any other publication, seen below:

Let’s take a look at some papers acting as control studies comparing infected and uninfected samples, looking for our mysterious “HIV” particle:

O’Hara et al 1987 looked specifically at lymph nodes of AIDS and non-AIDS patients and not only did they not find “HIV” in ALL the AIDS patients they found these particles in 13/15 samples of uninfected lymphs.

Or this 1960 study that found “Virus Particles” that look identical to “HIV” in healthy Chick Embryos.

Or from the TEM images of the uninfected cultures in the Virology Control Studies project finding exact morphologically featured and sized particles as “HIV”.

In 1997 Gluschankof claimed to “purify” “HIV”. In the top two slides this is claimed “Purification” yet there are tonnes of different looking particles in there. The bottom slide which is the uninfected control also has particles which look the same as the supposed “HIV” particles (arrowed). To note authors always look for the best possible pictures to take to back their hypothesis, hence the control could have had way more of these particles in other areas and way fewer in A &B.

But most disastrous for Gluschankof was the fact that his claimed particles in A&B are nearly double the size of what is cited as a normal HIV particle being 80-100nm diameter. When I took a measurement on my screen (try it for yourself) the 1uM bar was 2.8cms and the middle arrowed particle in A. was 0.5 cms. This means that that particle is a whopping 178nm in diameter… way outside of the size range of a claimed “HIV” particle….. WHOOOPS.

Proteomics

At the time of isolation, Virologists end of the line for verification was Protein analysis… They claim very specific functions of all of these tiny little molecule and even went as far as to label the little spikes (Which coincidentally weren’t there in 95% of their EM images).

Again in 1997 Julian Bess et al took these supposedly purified bands at 1.16g/ml and carried out protein analysis via Western Blotting electrophoresis.

Here you see the results below of A the uninfected control and B&C the infected “purified” bands.

One thing that you may instantly note is that these dark lines that indicate the presence of a protein, where labelled with “specific HIV proteins”, these bands (albeit lighter in shade i.e low in concentration) are STILL PRESENT in the uninfected control.

This observation is confirmed by the author himself when asked!! Also The author says that these labels were not confirmed, they were just added afterwards to “orientate the reader” (reads: We made it up).

Western Blotting is predicated on having a specific Antibody to bind to. If you haven’t found the Antibody you can’t find the specific “viral Protein”…. Given that Barre-Sinoussi agreed that they needed a purified isolate to find the Antibody, they logically can therefore identify nothing as their purified isolate didn’t contain any particles different to the control and particles that were claimed in the infected were of a completely different size to the generally accepted size.

ELISA Antibody Controls Run by Dr Roberto Giraldo

Here we have it that the ELISA test for Antibodies is in no way specific and tests unanimously positive purely based on a dilution gradient. These are pretty much the exact findings that I got when I did controls of the Rapid Antigen Tests that it seemed to be testing positive based on vague “consistency/viscosity/concentration” of the substance rather than any property in particular…. It seems as if they are about as accurate and useful as Tea Leaf Reading.

The Con Artists and Bad Actors.

Along with the notorious evil personas pushing this hoax such as the Anthony Faucis of the world, there was a particularly nefarious struggle going on between two factions of AIDS “dissidents”. They all agreed that AZT was a poison and needed to be stopped and they all thought that “HIV” was not the cause of AIDS, however that is where the similarities ended. A faction that surrounded Peter Duesberg believed that viruses exist and HIV existed but just didn’t cause AIDS and in the case of some like Kary Mullis had the brain meltingly stupid idea that AIDS was cause by lots of “latent viruses” just hanging around.

The other faction rallied around the Perth Group and Eleni Papadopolous-Eleopolus whose groundbreaking science, a lot of it displayed above tore the fraudulent germ theory and notion that “HIV” existed to shreds.

I won’t go into the nefarious dealings that went on with the group surrounding Peter Duesberg and David Crowe as it is very long, but more importantly exceptionally well covered by my friends (confidants of Eleni’s) Rod Knoll :

and Anthony Brink, You can hear more about it in our recent interview together here:

But I do want to focus on one particularly bad actor, Kary Mullis. It really irks me in what I do to reveal the fraud of germ theory when people idolize or even worse expect ME to idolize this absolute clown.

For an extremely comprehensive evisceration of the actor that was Kary Mullis, please read this article by Omar Jordan: Hero Busting- Kary Mullis Edition

The claim is that he “invented PCR”. Firstly, even this is wrong, Fredrick Sanger invented PCR… Kary Mullis apparently on an acid trip came up with the mental idea to use a specific enzyme supposedly found in thermal springs (Tac Polymerase) to use in PCR.

Secondly, the PCR is the fraudulent test that has been used since its inception to falsely diagnose and administer and kill with vaccines and all manner of other poisonous drugs probably millions of people… Without this lunatics “Invention” there would have been no Scamdemic in 2020… so I think of Kary Mullis in exactly the same light as Anthony Fauci, a murderous traitor and conman.

This is exemplified in the Parenzee case which bought the two factions of AIDS dissidents together in a bitter shootout. Andre Chad Parenzee was charged with infecting previous partners with “HIV” by not disclosing to them that he knew he was positive.

The Perth Group lead by Eleni had what they believed to be a water tight case based on the “No Virus” and Control Studies rooted in science. Along came Telecoms Salesman David Crowe and aggressively steered the case off track, bringing in the “expert” knowledge of Kary Mullis.

For starters, the notion that Kary Mullis ever said his “Invention” was not to be used to diagnose disease is clearly BULLSHIT… right here in his patent it says so in clear wording.

So here is Kary’s email to independent “expert witness” Peter Mcdonald on the course of action in the Parenzee case. In it he very much states that if his wonderful machine pings positive…. that means that someone had “Transmitted” a virus between people…. This was a signed, sealed and delivered stake to the heart of the defense of Parenzee, the most damaging own goal one could perceive.

And here is the transcripts of Judge Sulan stating the sheer extent to which Kary Mullis had on this case where Parenzee was eventually found guilty and still resides in Jail.

Conclusion

We have seen a concerted effort from the establishment to pick on a minority group of people and instead of advising on how to life healthier lifestyles have coerced, manipulated and scared them into poisoning and killing themselves on a worldwide scale.

I do feel sorry for the children of the night; young, dumb and full of cancer causing drugs. They were manipulated, gaslight, propagandized and discriminated against… However I believe it is incumbent on us all to take some responsibility for ourselves: Big Pharma isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. They are going to continue recommending you swallow their toxic potions as long as it is a blank cheque book for the allopathic model. Discerning for yourselves is incredibly easy and powerful and it is as simple as reading the bloody box and data safety sheet. If it says it is, strangely enough, going to cause the same symptoms as the symptoms you are taking the drug for….. probably best to say : “Not today thanks!”… Here is looking at you the Ivermectin/Vit D(Rat Poison) crowd.

The causative agent was attempted to be injected into everything with fur and failed miserably to produce any disease symptoms at all apart from in a Cotton Rat aged 102 (In Cotton Rat years). Right here we have failed Koch’s Postulates for the existence of disease in any form and can wave goodbye to there being any Contagious Pathogen.

We have pulled apart the fraud of Antibody testing, Protein Testing and Electron Microscopy displaying clear failed experiments using controls to verify the outcomes are the same without the possibility of a pathogen being present.

There are some pretty bad people out there, not just the obvious ones, but sometimes the ones that claim to share a lot of your views. Hopefully we can learn from the Parenzee case that “honesty is the best policy”, even if you think the true message might not “reach as many people” or “sell as much”…. it might end up watering down your message to the point where and you get locked in jail…. until the next hoax rolls around.

All in all, I hope you agree that HIV was one Giant Big Gay Hoax.