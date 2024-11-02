All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

It is coming up to another Armistice Day to mark the 106th Anniversary of when people got told to stop killing everyone and throwing themselves into the meat grinder at the behest of a handful of politicians. So what better time to deconstruct one of the many, huge glaring lies told by those politicians to manipulate people into continuing the cycle of endless wars, absolve the decision makers of responsibility AND continue the lie of germ theory and pharmaceutical remedies.

Yes, the Spanish Flu was a very convenient hoax that ticked a lot of boxes for those in charge. Said to have killed the astonishingly ridiculous figure of up to 100 MILLION people…. 5 TIMES that killed in the war. The statisticians and historians must have been wetting themselves agreeing to this absurd figure. "History is written by the victors" is none more prevalent here than the State, who waged war for profit, won, and on retracing their steps through the Somme, ignored the bloody piles of bodies, bomb craters and starvation, pointed at the air and declared; “virus did it”!

From a purely statistical standpoint, the most compelling evidence that the entire story is so obviously fabricated lays in bold faced type when you search WHO, or more precisely which demographic supposedly died of the Latino Lungbuster…

Yes, you read that correctly. The person most likely to have died from a “virus” just so happen to be Military aged Males… No these men were not dying because of the bullets and bombs, chemical agents and stuff, they were all accounted for and the ones that survived just so happened to, as soon as the war ended, get a cold, keeled over and died. The average age of normal “seasonal Flu” deaths is ~80yrs old, so by some complete random chance this “transmissible pathogen” STILL killed predominantly military aged men, despite the total number of deaths being 5 times that of deaths directly attributed to war, in absolute contradiction to every other “virus” in history.

The utter absurdity of trying to fob off deaths in Trench Warfare and blame it on a “virus” is quite possibly the most laughable piece of propaganda ever drummed up. They even collectively, vaguely admitted to this in roundabout terms with the knowledge that the Spanish Flu was not claimed to originate in Spain at all.

Indeed it was called the “Spanish flu” purely based on their political stance of being neutral, so were not running as knowingly a brutal propaganda campaign (well at least not for another 5 years when King Alphonso XIII conducted a coup leading to a military dictatorship).

In this article I am not going to try to explain why people died or if indeed they did. It is a pointless venture that relies on you trusting government statistics ,interpretations and clinical diagnoses. We have seen so clearly from the Covid Hoax that even living through it and watching it unfold in front of our eyes, they clearly managed to fudge even the raw deaths statistics, let alone causality of death.

On the face of it , I believe it is safe to reject the numbers in their millions attributed to “flu deaths”. Statisticians quadrupled their figures over the course of 50 years after based on pure hypothetical models. I would suggest that a HUGE percentage of these numbers were just casualties of war not registered or missing and piled into the historical numbers when it suited.

The clinical cause of death as made by a coroner is so arbitrary according to western allopathic medicine. Unless a body is missing a head through blunt trauma (Even so I think many were PCR tested during the Covid hoax lol) I would disagree with most suggested “causes” of death when they blindly reject iatrogenic/pharmaceutical murder as being a primary “lead”.

With that in mind I want to make a few suggestions as to exactly what went on at that time that *could* have lead to “patterns of disease” if indeed they were observed:

Malnutrition, Starvation from supply routes cut off and export of essential foods and produce.

The claim is that 20million of those “flu deaths” were in India… Where for starters 1.3million of the strongest and most capable males left to fight in the war… but more importantly the rest of the country was exploited to export food, cotton and supplies and left to starve and perish in an already malnourished and poverty stricken country.

Vaccination. The stunning allopathic regimen of 31.2 GRAMS per day of Aspirin prescribed by physicians causing devastating pulmonary embolisms. 4. All sorts of chemical interventions in the hair-brained pursuit of stopping a non-existent “virus”.

Just as with the Covid hoax, people ran around further toxifying an already toxic environment. A backdrop of heavy industry and agriculture in full tilt manufacturing for war created a dusty, polluted and chemical strew terrain ( they said that Coal Miners were particularly affected (No Shit!)). Added to this, as pictured, people ran around spraying “anti flu” chemicals on public transport and even in the street. They came up with a raft of quack remedies such as this Quinine based “treatment” here:

And even this “pressurized Inhalation” device (the mind boggles):

MASK WANKERS

The Spanish Flu hoax really paved the way for a lot of the bullshit we saw rear its head in 2020. Especially in America 1918-1919 they introduced mask “mandates” on trams and some other public transport, handed out fines for people not wearing them, shut schools and businesses, enforced quarantines and enforced quarantine of sick people.

The Mask Wankers and overzealous Government officials pushed a group of Doctors, Civil Liberties advocates and even a member of the board of supervisors to make the “Anti Mask League of San Francisco” protesting mask mandates, with a couple of the rallies turning out 4,500 people on the streets.

The Rosenau Study

Here is the blurb written about Dr. Rosenau on the National Institute of Health website showing that he was a well respected Microbiologist in his field. Interestingly enough they conveniently miss out a huge chunk of his career between 1909 and 1936. Well, it was probably because in 1919 he was in charge of arguably the most damning Contagion Study ever conducted.

They took 100 hundred healthy men between the ages of 18-30 yrs old. This corresponds exactly to the claimed average age of “Spanish Flu” deaths being 28yrs old. They stipulate in the study that they believe them to be of a “susceptible” age. This is in stark contrast to every other Contagion Study ever conducted. Usually they deem the most “susceptible” ages to be too vulnerable and too risky to experiment on, given that the average age of death for all other supposed respiratory viruses is nearly 80 yrs old.

They made sure to select men who had experienced no recent respiratory infection so the rescue device of “immunity” when they inevitably fail the contagion study does not apply in this instance.

They put the fluids obtained from people said to be dying with “Spanish Flu” directly up the nostrils of these healthy volunteers. Starting with a “moderate amount” which returned negative results. Then they turned up the heat by putting a “very large quantity” of fluids contained from the lungs of deceased patients died supposedly of “Spanish Flu”.

Their calculated “billions” of pathogens were sprayed into the nose, eyes and into the back of the throat of all of the volunteers. This returned complete negative results. Not a single person sick.

They then took samples from the “cases” of the disease, from mucus, nasal, throat and bronchi secretions. The first time they did this by first putting salt solution up the nose to obtain the nasal secretions. They transferred these to the same healthy men, who once again returned completely negative results, no disease caused.

They noted there was a small transit between taking these samples and inoculation of 4 hours. So they changed their approach once more to speed up the delivery of “freshly infected” tissue to inoculate with. They inoculated with the “fresh” samples which returned completely negative results… nobody got sick.

They changed their methodology another time where they supposed that the saline solution to obtain the mucus sample may have been “sterilizing” it. So they did away with the saline solution, collected fresh samples.. inoculated the same people which AGAIN produced negative results.

By this time the hundred participants had been experimented on at least twice if not three times. They were kept for a week and monitored in quarantine each time for raises in temperature.

They drew their attention next to the blood, where they took blood from five febrile cases of “Spanish Flu” and injected it into 10 of the healthy volunteers. Once again these brought back negative results, ZERO disease caused.

They then tried again, but passed mucus through a filter big enough for all “viruses” sizes to get through.. they injected into into another ten volunteers, none of whom got sick.

Natural Modes of Transmission

They unanimously failed at their barbaric attempts to prove contagion with unnatural means I.e putting stuff directly into the eyes, nose, throat and injecting into the blood stream. They decided to turn their attention to “natural” pathways: The healthy volunteers were told to hug and shake hands with people hospitalized from influenza symptoms, have 5 minute conversations with them in close proximity, then have them breath heavily and cough in their faces repeatedly. They were told to repeat this TEN times with TEN different patients all expressing severe symptoms of “Influenza”, again not a single healthy volunteer got sick.

Portsmouth Experiments

The entire experiment described above on the Gallops Island in Boston Harbor was repeated AGAIN using 50 different healthy volunteers. The entire experiment once again failed to produce any disease in the healthy volunteers.

One group who were rushed to a Boston Naval Prison at short notice had half of the members diagnosed with “an ordinary case of sore throat”, claiming this was “strep” given the bacteria present. This was clearly due to some change in terrain, environment with this specific group… going into Prison (maybe overly sterilized with chemicals etc), cold weather in February (very cold in Boston then)….

The other funny thing to note is the ONLY person in this entire experiment to “get influenza” was one of the doctors, that WASN’T experimented on, lol!! Maybe it was induced by the stress of realizing their entire career was a sham?

Goat Island Experiments

Dr. Rosenau had seen enough and called it a day, but Dr. McCoy and Richey carried on regardless and repeated the entire experiment AGAIN on Goat Island… and guess what? This was also negative, no disease caused in any healthy volunteers.

Conclusion

Really we don’t have to look at any of the Epidemiological observations, the propaganda was off the charts and we will never know anywhere near to the real number of people that actually died FROM respiratory “infection”. It is a pointless task running around trying to find out what really killed people especially over 100 years ago.

The DAMNING evidence is in the DIRECT contagion studies carried out. The Rosenau studies in my opinion are the most devastating studies to Germ Theory ever produced. When you actually look at it they were not just studying “viruses” because it wasn’t a supposed “purified Viral Culture” they were inoculating with, these contain antibiotics which kill bacteria, parasites and fungi.

These studies showed that CONTAGION of ANY pathogen is a myth as they were taking the fluids direct from sick people and transferring them to healthy people, bacteria, parasites and all.

In total they carried out preliminary experiments, then on 100 volunteers inoculating at least twice if not three times each at Gallops Island. Then repeated this experiment in Portsmouth, then again on Goat Island. So in total a rough estimate between 700 to 1100 different challenges of “infected” tissue administered to healthy people with ZERO disease caused.

Trying “natural pathways” was an interesting addition to make sure that there was not something happening between people as opposed to tissue removed from them and transferred. It is a massive finding that this also returned negative results.

The fact that the exact demographic of supposed most susceptible volunteers were experimented on, really is the final nail in the coffin of Contagion of Biological pathogens.

All in all this was one big giant HOAX.