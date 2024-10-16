All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

Being a Brit and hearing about historical events is always meant to bring about pride in ones “heritage". I think this is largely down to state driven propaganda making sure that you feel your own country was always “the good guy”. But a strange piece of trivia that I had never known before delving into the Published Contagion Studies, was that England was home to the Common Cold Unit.

From 1946 to its eventual closure in 1989 the British Medical Research Council experimented on over 20,000 people and produced more than 1009 published papers attempting to find the cause of the Common Cold. This medical research facility tried to infect healthy people for more than 40 YEARS, even during that time John Enders supposedly gave them the ability to obtain purified “virus”in cell culture and yet they eventually closed the facility having FAILED to find the cause.

They won’t admit this of course, you have to read between the lines, but Failed they did, repeatedly in more than 20,000 experiments. This is none so more apparent than when you actually listen, not only to the Lead Biomedical Researcher Nigel Dimmock but the actual participants they experimented on.

In his own words in this BBC documentary "the chances of getting a cold were pretty slim" so much so that people used to go to this facility on Salisbury’s Plains on HOLIDAY!

1× 0:00 -9:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In this they interview one of the “large body of Housewives who come for a great rest” she says that this is her “third visit”and “it is a very relaxing holiday” and another whose first visit was so enjoyable she will definitely “come again”.

I mean how much more evidence do you need that nobody was getting sick when they were putting what they considered to be “purified virus”directly up their nose?

When I read that the British Common Cold Unit had done a full study on their completely contained and isolated Antarctic Research station for strange “Influenza”outbreaks, my interest was already piqued.

So half of the men developed cold like symptoms in complete isolation, cut off totally from the outside world, in the middle of Antarctica 17 WEEKS after arriving at the base station. So let’s clear up a few of the initial problems.

According to THEIR science “Influenza viruses”can live on sufaces for up to a maximum of a week. So that cannot of possibly been “bought”in with any of the people who arrived at the base station.

The incubation period maximum is 14 days. So anyone supposedly not experiencing symptoms could not have “spread”this to anyone else 2 weeks after arrival… the absolute MAXIMUM longevity any symptoms should have been seen according to Germ Theory RULeZ (lol) is before one MONTH in isolation.

Given these same symptoms occurred more than 3 MONTHS after they arrived it cannot possibly be blamed on a virus. Despite these basic logical concepts going against the theory of contagious biological pathogens, this occurrence of pockets of disease in complete isolation is so frequent that in this incidence The Common Cold unit were on call to study time.

All the numerous, previous times “outbreaks” had occurred in complete isolation they had tried to culture any of these mythical viruses that they thought had caused them, but to no avail. But THIS time they were prepared!

So in stark contrast to any of the other Contagion Studies in history they documented a detailed look at the environment these Research Analysts were stationed in. They noted all of the isolation and lack of visits from any supply ships and husky teams during the extremes of winter (the timing of most of these “outbreaks”). They note that all of the food comes from sterilized and sealed cans and MREs.

One very interesting thing to observe is that they explicitly say that the researchers “regularly take vitamins”. These “vitamins” are pharmaceutical made from the waste products of industrial processes and in the case of Vitamin D (aka Cholcalciferol) ARE the active ingredient in Rat Poison. No wonder these poor trapped rats are getting sick!

So here we have their initial observations clarifying that these people were in total isolation for 17 whole weeks before displaying symptoms. They even say that two men left this environment and were fine.

They then go on about the ridiculous observations of counting how many handkerchiefs and how many sneezes people do as if this is some sort of enlightening metric.

But the MOST revealing is the man who had identical respiratory symptoms to the rest but they concluded that because he had been out, working hard in the cold air, that this must have caused his cold…Well isn’t that something… They are admitting that the terrain that he was in has bought on his Cold Symptoms…

Interestingly enough and completely unorthodox to all other contagion studies, they do actually focus on the terrain and weather as potentially being a cause.

They note that this “outbreak” coincides with a snap of cold weather during the mid winter. Again this totally demolishes any of the more crazy theories do do with “viral Occurrence”. They sometimes try to claim that “viruses” melt out of the permafrost in summer…like taking them out of the freezer, which if you accept the rest of the viral fairy tale is actually fairly “logical”. However this certainly can’t apply here as the weather was getting colder and so freezing out mythical viruses further into the ice sheet.

They even go as far as mapping this out on a temp chart. This is when most of these outbreaks occur, during these cold snaps. It is as if they have found out what causes thee common cold, when it cannot possibly be a biological “pathogen”…

The most stunning part to this experiment occurs when The Common Cold Unit kick into gear. Not satisfied with the environmental factors clearly being the cause, they go head long into testing for their unseen culprit.

So they did their Cell Starvation, I mean Cell Culture in WI38 cells and got their CPE.. strangely enough not exhibiting CPE in the stronger HEK cells which seems to be a common theme with flu symptoms.

They then after confirming CPE strangely enough found NO Virus in Electron Microscopy.

Finally in the last piece of the puzzle they inoculated healthy individuals with this CPE forming culture and lo and behold…….. nobody got sick out of the 10 people tried. 0/10.

Conclusion

Here we have the most complete contagion study ever carried out. There could not have been a setting dreamed up that was more of a controlled, isolated environment ( I await for the “outbreak” on the International Space Station LOL). There could be no possible way that this pattern of disease could have been caused by a biological pathogen.

They, in a first and seemingly last in the field of virology make a brilliant and true observation that the cold terrain and weather change coincided with onset of symptoms…

To really ram a stake through the heart of the field of virology, epidemiology and the notion of contagion the bozos at The Common Cold unit in one fell swoop manage to not only debunk the Cell Culture Isolation by exhibiting CPE but then seemingly finding nothing in the Microscope (how they actually managed to not find anything is surprising to say the least, but there you go). They THEN went on to fully debunk the entire “case” for germ theory by inoculating healthy people with the fluids AND culture and receiving dead flat negatives as is the theme in all contagion studies every conducted…

At least they may have got to go home for Christmas.

TBC…..