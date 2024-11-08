Please follow and read all about Anthony’s stunning work convincing the then President of South Africa ,Mbeki of the dangers of AZT:
The Perth Group website is a tome of information of the works of Eleni Papadopolous -Eleopolus. The proposition to carry out control studies can be found under “The Presidential AIDS Panel Report” here: https://www.theperthgroup.com/southafrica.html
Interview with Anthony Brink on the Perth Group, AZT and the HIV scam.