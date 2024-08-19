All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.
The Virology Controls Studies Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interview on The Control Studies Project with Liev Dalton of Beyond Terrain.