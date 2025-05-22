The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

14

The PCR Fraud, interview with Brett Hawes

Jamie Andrews
May 22, 2025
Transcript

In this episode we discuss the PCR Fraud in depth, the reasons why this “test” is the establishments cornerstone tool for faking pandemics and epidemic outbreaks. It has the ability to onboard unsuspecting victims into the allopathic death model than with just “viruses”, more and more they are using to diagnose early stage cancer, the ramifications of which will be shocking. This is the reason why we deem it of utmost importance to fully falsify the PCR.

We also introduce a new project offering a support network and platform to act as a voice for “HIV” positive individuals who are challenging the official narrative and have either stopped or are considering stopping the harmful Anti Retro Viral or Prep drugs regime.

Please read this testimony of an individual in this group and Subscribe to the new channel “The HIV Control Studies Project” here:

