Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
47
14

Interview with Dr. Garrett Smith

We discuss Alternative Poisons posing as cures, Vitamin A Toxicity and Toxic Bile Theory.
Jamie Andrews's avatar
Jamie Andrews
Apr 08, 2025
47
14
Share
Transcript

Interview with Dr. Garrett Smith where we discuss the controlled toxic pharmaceuticals sold to those skeptical of the vax like Ivermectin, Vit D and Methylene Blue.

We then discuss the Liver’s crucial function in your health and how you can be Deductive and Reductive in your diet. This can eliminate the toxic load on your liver, instead of adding more supplements and drugs which may just mask your symptoms.

Lastly we discuss Dr. Smith’s ground breaking research into his Toxic Bile Theory of disease and how this mechanism can be mitigated and manged to better your health.

Please get in touch with Dr. Smith at the following places to learn more about your health.

Please support the Virology Control Studies Project here:

The Virology Controls Studies Project
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
A podcast about the most Comprehensive Control Studies ever performed of the Virological Methodology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jamie Andrews's avatar
Jamie Andrews
Recent Episodes
Project Update and plans for 2025
  Jamie Andrews
Interview with courtenay from JusticeforJabbed.com
  Jamie Andrews
Interview with Anthony Brink on the Perth Group, AZT and the HIV scam.
  Jamie Andrews
Interview: Pitfalls of PCR with Sasha Latypova
  Jamie Andrews
PANDA interview on the Control Studies Project
  Jamie Andrews
The Control Studies Project, Legal cases and Alternative "Cures" for non existent threats . An interview with Robin Stebbins aka Medicine…
  Jamie Andrews
An Interview with Liev Dalton on Core Principles of Science, Antibody Tests, PCR Fraud and Kary Mullis.
  Jamie Andrews