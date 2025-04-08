Interview with Dr. Garrett Smith where we discuss the controlled toxic pharmaceuticals sold to those skeptical of the vax like Ivermectin, Vit D and Methylene Blue.

We then discuss the Liver’s crucial function in your health and how you can be Deductive and Reductive in your diet. This can eliminate the toxic load on your liver, instead of adding more supplements and drugs which may just mask your symptoms.

Lastly we discuss Dr. Smith’s ground breaking research into his Toxic Bile Theory of disease and how this mechanism can be mitigated and manged to better your health.

Please get in touch with Dr. Smith at the following places to learn more about your health.

Please support the Virology Control Studies Project here: