Interview with courtenay from JusticeforJabbed.com

A short interview with courtenay from https://justiceforjabbed.com/

Apologies for the pixelation in the first few minutes… bad connection.

All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

.