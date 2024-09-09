Interview with the Weston A Price Foundation and Hilda Labrada Gore discussing The Virology Control Studies Project and Failed Contagion Studies.

If the bird flu virus hasn’t been isolated, why does it matter? What are the implications? Has any virus EVER been isolated? These are questions that have the potential to undermine our current understanding not only of viruses but of all sicknesses. Jamie Andrews is the Project Manager overseeing control studies to reexamine our understanding of virology. He addresses today the methodology for the new studies, the reason behind them, and what this has to do with our own personal approach to wellbeing and nurturing good health.

