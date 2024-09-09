The Virology Controls Studies Project
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
Interview with the Weston A Price Foundation
14
0:00
-46:53

Interview with the Weston A Price Foundation

Discussing The Virology Control Studies Project and Failed Contagion Studies
Jamie Andrews
Sep 09, 2024
14
Share
Transcript

Interview with the Weston A Price Foundation and Hilda Labrada Gore discussing The Virology Control Studies Project and Failed Contagion Studies.

If the bird flu virus hasn’t been isolated, why does it matter? What are the implications? Has any virus EVER been isolated? These are questions that have the potential to undermine our current understanding not only of viruses but of all sicknesses. Jamie Andrews is the Project Manager overseeing control studies to reexamine our understanding of virology. He addresses today the methodology for the new studies, the reason behind them, and what this has to do with our own personal approach to wellbeing and nurturing good health.

All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

The Virology Controls Studies Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading The Virology Controls Studies Project! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

14 Comments
The Virology Controls Studies Project
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
A podcast about the most Comprehensive Control Studies ever performed of the Virological Methodology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jamie Andrews
Recent Episodes
Interview on The Control Studies Project with Liev Dalton of Beyond Terrain.
  Jamie Andrews
Welcome, An Introduction to this Substack.
  Jamie Andrews
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
  Jamie Andrews
Interview on The Control Studies Project with The Terrain Theory Podcast
  Jamie Andrews