Share this post
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
controlstudies.substack.com
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
Powerpoint Presentation of the results and explainer to the wider philosophy of the project in the video.
Jul 16, 2024
12
Share this post
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.
controlstudies.substack.com
11
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
A podcast about the most Comprehensive Control Studies ever performed of the Virological Methodology.A podcast about the most Comprehensive Control Studies ever performed of the Virological Methodology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.