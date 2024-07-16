Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11

Interview with Justin Leslie (justintegrity.net) on the results of the Control Studies.

Powerpoint Presentation of the results and explainer to the wider philosophy of the project in the video.
Jamie Andrews
Jul 16, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

11 Comments
Jamie’s Substack
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
A podcast about the most Comprehensive Control Studies ever performed of the Virological Methodology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jamie Andrews
Recent Episodes
Welcome, An Introduction to this Substack.
  Jamie Andrews
Interview on The Control Studies Project with The Terrain Theory Podcast
  Jamie Andrews