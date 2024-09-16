An Interview with Liev Dalton on Core Principles of Science, Antibody Tests, PCR Fraud and Kary Mullis.

All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

This week, we are fortunate to be joined once again by Mr. Jamie Andrews. Jamie is well known for his experiments that challenge virology methodology, but we were eager to hear more from him beyond his work. We delved into many interesting topics, including the philosophy of science and specific scientific methods. We discussed PCR tests, antibody tests, and more! We also touched on Popper's falsification theory and how it is often neglected in modern academia. We wrapped up with a mention of the Perth Group and what lies ahead for the podcast. Enjoy the episode!