The Virology Controls Studies Project
Jamie’s Substack Podcast
An Interview with Liev Dalton on Core Principles of Science, Antibody Tests, PCR Fraud and Kary Mullis.
Jamie Andrews
Sep 16, 2024
Transcript

This week, we are fortunate to be joined once again by Mr. Jamie Andrews. Jamie is well known for his experiments that challenge virology methodology, but we were eager to hear more from him beyond his work. We delved into many interesting topics, including the philosophy of science and specific scientific methods. We discussed PCR tests, antibody tests, and more! We also touched on Popper's falsification theory and how it is often neglected in modern academia. We wrapped up with a mention of the Perth Group and what lies ahead for the podcast. Enjoy the episode!

Appears in episode
Jamie Andrews
