I realise that I am making not one, but two cardinal sins here in writing an article with a click-bait title and am going to be sharing videos of current affairs.

In this current age of digital information it is all too apparent the grifting that is going on with accounts on social media sharing News articles for engagement: Big Headlines Underlined in red marker “Bird Flu on the Rise” is all very emotive and scary. But it’s ok these accounts aren’t highlighting the division and pumping out the subliminal messaging and Reverse Psychology input into news articles, no they are providing satirical punditry apparently.

This Social Media personality is on “our side” apparently.

How this is deemed satirical or in anyway helpful other than to the persons social media stats and burgeoning a state narrative is unclear…. but people, very gullible people, do seem to be enthralled… so maybe I should join the herd.

In any case, this is a genuine thought that has occurred to me over the last few months and with the latest NEWS!!! It struck me like a tonne of bricks that maybe, once again my gut instincts were correct: Maybe Virology is a Red Herring?

Lots of people often (maybe even daily?) ask/tell/prophesize/deliver a Sermon on the Mount about The NEXT PANDEMIC! So far if all of the Red-Underlining-Fear PUMPERS like our Social Media Hero posts above, we should have already had a few by now in MonkeyPox, Marburg and Bird Flu. It seems that their Astrological, crystal ball gazing predictions were wrong hey!?

So when do I think “the next Viral pandemic” will occur? Firstly, not for a while, they really threw down a stinker never before seen in 2020 and FAR too many people are clued in. They will do a few animal ones here and there like Swine flu, Foot and Mouth, BSE.. Those are easy; Agenda 21 Sustainable goals to fuck with the food supply and get us eating increasing greyer, chemically poisoned and fake foods for the the UN’s Brave New vision for humanity. That is just a given and is part and parcel of the litany of problems YOU as individuals have to learn and adapt to cope with (HINT: Move to the country and Grow your own…NOW!).

But when will they do a HUMAN one? Well, I will tell you how you know one is coming and this may hopefully give you hints as to where I am going with all of this: You will know one is coming when the symptoms of said fake virus are basically NOTHING. You see, when I first heard about Marburg or Monkey Pox I would have bet my house on it being a nothing burger, why? Because the symptoms are too severe and obvious. How are you going to fake enough people having Monkey blisters all over their bodies or a 50% IFR? It just ain’t gonna happen.. People would suss it too quickly when 99.999% were “asymptomatic”…. there just aren’t enough Television Watching Dribblers in the pub that want to aggressively police some random stranger because “a cousins friend of a friend” died from Asymptomatic MonkeyPox.

So if you hear of the new Turkish Headache Virus sweeping town, you get a headache and must immediately hand yourselves over to the medical authorities.. this is a pretty good indicator they are making moves. Something with such common symptoms that the sheep can do the rest in terms of Jumping to pearl clutching conclusions…

“One Minute my best mate Dave was playing pool, then next he got the dreaded Cypriot NoseBleed Virus, they wheeled him to A&E and I never saw him again, didn’t get time to tell them it was an Eightball to the bridge of the nose…..damned thing must have weakened his immune system”.

But what if I told you that I had an inkling that they might never try again? Maybe a centenary edition for old times sake? But I genuinely don’t think there will be a need. Let me explain why… or maybe let this person supposedly called Larry Ellison do it for me. Just a side observation, this bloke looks to me like one of those homeless people that gets a Youtube Barber give them a free haircut and a suit to help them get their life back on the straight an narrow. It seems they may have even gone a step further and put this tramp in front of a press panel at a White House Briefing and told him to make something up using the words “Cancer” “Vaccine” and “Gene Sequence”.

Me, just as a random bloke that had a Twitter account had ONE look into the processes of Virology. Turned over ONE card and revealed the nonsense. For me I was just looking to see the truth, no more no less. The Cell Culture Isolation was something of nothing really, everyone knows this is kinda spurious, the claims are even ropy by Virologists’ terms. (Why do so many “No Virus Troofers” focus on this section as THE part of virology to be given credence? seems kinda odd right? That is rhetoric btw lol).

No, the REAL part which shows the fraud of virology is the photographic evidence. You see Virology FUCKED UP… a long time ago when it made it’s pathogen a real physical entity, something that it was POSSIBLE to photograph and point and say THAT is the THING. In just 7 randomly chosen pictures we can see THREE supposedly “Pandemic/Epidemic” causing “household Viruses”. That’s it… it’s over… deader than a doornail. It’s gone , Virology finished… to be able to now move away from that and seek “verification” with other methods (antibodies/PCR) is admitting that there are identical particles that are NOT viruses hence those particles PHYSICAL being does not define them, therefore…. they DO NOT EXIST. BYE.

THE END OF VIROLOGY IN REAL TIME.

It was that easy to PROVE that viruses do not exist. Thanks.. make me a Plaque on a park bench or some shit. But the ease to which it was done really got me thinking about WHY it really was that easy.

A major leap forward in thinking on this was a random conversation I had with a guy on Twitter:

As you can see this chap was diagnosed and nearly died from (“Viral”) Meningitis, but to his bizarre confusion he was treated with Antibiotics. He confirmed with the medical staff on numerous occasions that despite it being a supposed “viral” cause, he was still only treated as if it were Bacterial. Maybe anyone in the medical profession can Confirm or Deny in the comments but I am fairly sure that basically every infection that needs treating is defaulted to antibiotics rather than even attempting to treat a “viral” cause.

Now in 2020 we saw a rise of quack chemicals pumped out like “Paxlovid” and all that nonsense to treat a non existent “virus”, but past this I think it is exceptionally uncommon to focus on this cause, one would guess largely because none of these drugs actually even have the false pretense of alleviating symptoms (which is not a good thing btw), like antibiotics do.

So this poor chap with a swelling around the Brain and Spinal cord, because they couldn’t just be seen to do NOTHING which is the treatment for “Viral” Meningitis (The best Treatment you could wish for after submitting yourself to the clutches of the Medical Establishment BTW). They just treated it like it was Bacterial. He survived thankfully and they told him had they not have done this he would have died and he now goes around thinking they “saved his life”.

So here in lies the issue that “Viral” Scamdemics aren’t really any use to “Front of House” Big Pharma. They made a very quick Boom and Bust $Billion out of the Vax that all of the UN countries governments in the world purchased with Tax Dollars. Of course the people stupid enough to get injected with the vax are now on the Pharma treadmill of ill health… but one would expect they, in most cases were already there if they have an undying faith in the Pharma model anyway.

But that has left them with the most Anti-vax and awake population there has ever been in history (WINNING) leading to a massive fall in share prices of Vax manufacturers and Big Pharma altogether. So it seems to me that across the board this “VIRAL” scare story really has come to the end of its life having been flogged to death by the Establishment.

SO WHAT NEXT?

I mean to really ram home the point that If they were going to attempt to do another Viral Scam do you really think they would have turned over their hand in 2024 and admitted that when they put “Sars Cov 2” directly up healthy people’s noses , nobody got sick? Because that is what they did and published it in the most major Biology Journal Nature.

Here we can focus on how they “got away” with the Scamdemic because it is exceptionally clear from these modern Contagion Studies. Nobody gets any sort of disease from these supposedly pure forms of pathogen delivered directly up the nose, but none of these studies conclude that there is no transmission, NO, quite the opposite. They ALL claim that “viral infection” has occurred to the majority of participants, thus enabling them to claim their studies have been a “Success!”. They do it with PCR.

We have proved that Sars Cov 2 doesn’t even exist by finding it in uninfected cultures of Embryonic Kidney Cells so they have managed to FAKE transmission by PCR testing… there is only one tool needed to create Scamdemics, the PCR, and you could make up the rest of the story yourself…..

Bacteria and PCR

Now you don’t even need to take a sample and Culture the Bacteria and then Gram Stain it to find out if you have a Bacterial Infection, you can just spit in a tube and get results back in 10 minutes with PCR. This is a Home Test LAMP kit which is a scaled down version of PCR but using the same technology.

Let me spell this out for you. With THIS they could FAKE another Pandemic now and there would be NO Way to claim that Bacteria don’t exist, because they do, just they do not cause disease and are hence not Contagious. This is incredibly hard to prove as unlike “viral” contagion studies, Bacterial Contagion studies are few and far between because it is just assumed they do in the establishment (largely because of the presumed efficacy of Antibiotics).

Now let Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at The Gates Foundation who presented this great innovation at Davos 2024. A tongue PCR swab for the TB bacteria. You don’t need all of those invasive procedures, nope just take one of these fraudulent tests and start pumping the drugs quick sharp. Again this should set alarm bells ringing, the PCR can enable them to fake numerous Scamdemics with tangible things that exist in your environment already, No writing of fucking long and tedious Substack articles on a lack of “InDePeNDeNt VarIabLe, nope this little critter definitely exists..it is just harmless, but a PCR positive is all they need…

Parasites and PCR

Yep, despite you being able to see most Parasites with a light microscope they have deemed it more efficient just to switch over diagnostics to PCR too. Introduced here by Robin Patel of another Scamdemic Pharma Conglomerate the Mayo Clinic, is a PCR Multiplex that can diagnose infections supposed caused by 22 different Bacteria and Parasites and a couple of non existent “viruses” thrown in for good measure. So get ready for your Apple flavored Horse Paste, Antibiotics and Booster triple threat.

Now let me introduce you to PCR for a whole new, non invasive method of diagnosing the world’s most profitable, deadly and ever increasing disease of CANCER.

This is being heavily promoted in background.. Funnily enough in this 2025 news segment this Doctor is rolling a two-fer… Pitching his new early stage Cancer Detection PCR whilst simultaneously promoting RSV vaxes…The Medical Establishment really is the one stop shop for death.

Here we see PCR is used to diagnose and predict Breast Cancer. Interestingly they failed repeatedly until they just designed some PCR specifically for them and would you look at that, all of a sudden they find what they are looking for.

Circling back to the first Video of Larry Ellison (The Tramp- I will be convinced until proven wrong) where he states that AFTER a cancer diagnosis they can then Tailor make their chemical cocktails based on your genetics. So it really is the Full House, Diagnose Cancer with a fake genetics test, Take another fake genetics test to tailor some chemicals for you and then inject yourself with them to change your fake genetics. In fact no disease necessary in any of this, you could substitute all steps with saline and come away with an extremely profitable and relatively “Safe” $Trillion dollar industry doing nothing.

CONCLUSION

Here we have it folks that the PCR and Genetic Diagnostics is being set up as the one stop shop for a treadmill of Pharmaceutical dominance leading the field in never ending customers and sickness for profit. We saw with the Covid scam that they were able to fake a complete Global health crisis without any pathogen existing. Just imagine the power they will yield if they wanted to roll out “CONTAGIOUS CANCER” which is what they were trying and half succeeded with the HIV Hoax.

The PCR IS the fraud for creating any kind of health scare they want, it doesn’t matter; Bacterial here, Parasitic there. With the last two years of “Turbo Cancer” being heavily pushed from Vax Damage, it could very easily be a case of the new QUICK diagnosis could catch your “Turbo Cancer” early. The Possibilities are endless, which is entirely the point.

By accepting that the PCR works AT ALL in detecting what it claims to detect, i.e short pieces of identifying genetic material of an intended target you are burgeoning the Establishments GREATEST weapon in the Allopathic Medicine Murder Model. It should be the PRIMARY focus of ANYONE who was Against Lockdowns/ Vaccines/Masking and Vaccine Passports and all of the atrocities that happened in 2020. The PCR WAS THE TOOL that enabled ALL of that to occur, without it they have nothing.

So you should be HYPER skeptical of anyone claiming to fight against the Establishment and what happened in 2020 who are NOT challenging the PCR and Genetics in any holistic sense, not just to do with viruses.

And…. Well… Anyone receiving YouTube Sponsorship deals from PCR and Supplement Scam testing companies should be written off all together. I’ll leave this info from an active video (Published at the height of the Scamdemic in Spring 2020) of some of these folks as an example of what I mean ; )