I am writing two articles at the same time now and midway through this second article as I wrote it out… the words and realization just kinda popped into my head. As I have fleshed it out (mainly through pacing around my kitchen) I have come to the logical conclusion that we have indeed proved that VIRUSES DON’T EXIST, well the ones we have crossed off our list at least!

Most of these would try and browbeat me by claiming that "there was no Independent Variable" to conduct experiments, egregiously missing the basic understanding that a Negative Control removes the IV.

These Increasingly dramatic and frenetic emotional hissy-fits always had me repeating a mantra “You can’t prove a negative” that I just blindly accepted as a truism, when I was accused of “chasing my tail” with these experiments or any such nonsense that was seeded to try and smear my project.

But as time wore on and actually as I typed out a recent article it occurred to me that this was just a gaslighting tactic that had up until this point actually kinda worked. Only when I kicked them all out did I have room to breathe and actually analyze the gravity of what we’d achieved, not with the Cell Culture but with the WORLD FIRST, never before done, not even by Lanka, Transmission Electron Microscopy.

You see, Virology made a VERY BIG MISTAKE. It made and pointed at a PHYSICAL THING. A real particle that was the agent , a tangible visceral thing that when they first concocted it, couldn’t be seen… BUT as technology and time wore on, suddenly COULD.. and at this very point in time…. Virology lost.

In just 7 randomly chosen images by a completely unbiased Independent Contract Research Organization we managed to find particles with the exact appearance, Size, Shape, Inclusions and Coatings as THREE “pandemic/epidemic” causing “viruses”.

The only counter to this evidence possible are the rescue devices of, Immunostaining , PCR or Sequencing verification. But in doing so they are admitting that the PHYSICAL APPEARANCE of the particle in question does not define what a “virus” is. I.e they have to admit that if there are particles that look identical to viruses in places where it was not possible for a virus to be, then it is not the PHYSICAL ATTRIBUTES that define it. Therefore it DOES NOT EXIST.

This may need some clarification which is why I will write this article and probably do a few follow up video explainers, but to me it hit me very clearly in Epistemological terms.

First of all If you could read this short but brilliant article by Steven D. Hales Professor of Philosophy at University of Pennsylvania as a guest publication on the Cambridge University website. In it he masterfully proves that not only is it possible to prove a negative but it is in fact Logic’s resting place as is the law of non-contraction i.e a principal cannot be both true and false at the same time. Even more whimsical is the fact that the actual statement itself is a negative, if you could prove it, it wouldn’t be true…

That is even taking the Philosophical and Linguistic approach.. the author displays it is even easier with things that are are supposedly said to be physical things using Unicorns and a fossil record.

The author then focuses on the term '“Proof” a seeming sticking point of sophists, whom if it were to be 100% satisfied nothing would actually ever constitute proof either positive or negative and really should be removed from the lexicon of pedants.

The whole point being that nothing is ever certain and science is merely a study that should lead you to a comfortable consistent otherwise we would never get anything done and the world would turn into one large Chaise Longue filled with people pontificating on much about nothing. A perfect example should be the Legal System. It is incumbent to find and punish wrong doers in society. One must apportion blame and guilt to a party beyond reasonable doubt. This *should* offer enough of a “certainty” for a functioning penal system to operate effectively.

Full article linked by clicking on the excerpts.

So what do we have here? Let’s follow on with this Professor’s Unicorn and Fossil Record analogy : We have shown that what Virologists have been pointing at all this time were Horse skeletons in the fossil record. They tried to make the claim that these were actually Unicorn Skeletons, so we grew out some little Horses in a Petri Dish… Starved them of nutrients, they died and became fossilized and looked at them under a microscope and hey presto, they were indeed identical to the things they claimed were Unicorn Skeletons, hence falsifying the claim. We can therefore revert to the above thinking that there is no evidence of Unicorns existing, therefore they do not.

Onto the next claims with what supposedly verifies these particles in PCR, Proteomics , Sequencing etc. They have already admitted that there is no physical being of a Unicorn, so further clarification is only going to be a characteristic or behavior that separates Horses from now what they refer to as Unicorns. I.e they would have to claim that what a Unicorn actually is, is an Angry Horse, or a Funny Horse or a Fast Horse. A particle that has an attribute that makes it do the things it claims to do, in the case of “viruses” breaks into host cells, inserts its genetic code and replicates itself… so maybe a Criminal Horse.

But all of these things in and of themselves do not exist. Anger does not exist, Criminality does not exist… it is just behavior patterns or emotions or states of being, not an actual tangible thing.

Now here we actually get closer to the truth I believe with what is going on. We have been generous and just assumed that for instance PCR *CAN* verify what it claims, if you are familiar with this channel you will know that I very much intend (Have the proof ; ) ) to show that the PCR does not measure what it claims to measure.

We also have the case that there is no evidence in existence showing that it is even possible for a supposedly dead piece of genetic material to find cells, break in and insert themselves into cells and replicate as a behavioral pattern.

We do see some sort of feedback with things like the PCR that we can show that it is correlating to disease somewhat as the Negative Control of Nuclease Free Water must not amplify for the test to be valid, hence the test registers *something* in the sample and that/those *something/s* somewhat correlate being in higher concentrations or potentials when people are symptomatic.

So let’s tie all of these things together: There is no physical thing causing the disease, there is no mechanism for a physical thing to cause the disease therefore the verification methods must be testing for a state of being…. a diseased state.

Conclusion

In our Transmission Electron Microscopy study we cross- referenced exact morphological/physical attributes of three particles in our control cultures to three very significant “viruses”. As displayed above, we have provided adequate proof to be confident in our statement that Sars Cov 2, Measles and HIV do not exist. The slight variations of Sars Cov 2 with the “spiky bits” can be falsified in the papers on Negative Renal Biopsies , hence we can check all of the morphologies off.

There are thousands of claimed particles that are labelled as “viruses” that are needed to be falsified before we can thoroughly put the statement out that Viruses don’t exist but for the moment there is a very strong case to be made, that this is the case.

