The Virology Controls Studies Project

Pere Fouan
2d

To confirm what was said in this Substack about about viral rebound, my viral load before starting ART in 2004 was around 25,000. Twenty years later, after I stopped taking ART in January of this year, my first viral load test taken 10 weeks after ceasing HIV medication was 177,000. A second test performed two days later came in at 127,000. I wouldn't be surprised if the viral load tests performed in 2004 were calibrated differently from those used today, but that would simply be another part of the scam. I'm doing just fine, by the way! Zero health issues for the first time in my adult life. No GI issues whatsoever.

Pamela A Everett Goodman
2d

Wow, this is intensive work. 🙏

