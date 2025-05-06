The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcelo Araujo's avatar
Marcelo Araujo
1dEdited

Excellent article and analysis, as usual.

I have learned an awful lot by following Jamie´s Substack page - not just about "science", but probably even more about human nature and the sicker than we can imagine world we all inhabit.

However, reading Jamie´s articles is also a humbling and sobering experience.

How could I have allowed myself to be duped for so long and on so many issues?

What a fool I have been!

Why didn´t I question more?

So many wolves dressed as sheep - disgusting liars and con artists.

It appears the world is ruled by evil and deceit (and, money, of course).

Terribly disappointing, to the point of depressing.

This has become so bad that I really don´t know if I should believe in any of the major narratives that have been fed to us - viruses, DNA, PCR tests, plandemics, vaccines, spike protein, globe earth, space travel, etc, etc.

Fortunately, there are great people, willing to go out on a limb and take enormous risks simply for the love of Truth and Creation.

Keep up the amazing work and stay safe!

I´m going to upgrade to paid subscription!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

Dr. Robert Willner Accuses Anthony Fauci of Genocide Over Deadly AIDS Drug

30 Years ago he begged Fauci and others at the NIH to take him to court so he can prove it: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-99171199

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jamie Andrews
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jamie Andrews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture