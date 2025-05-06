From the work that I have put out on the HIV Hoax I am regularly, privately contacted by individuals that have been diagnosed “HIV” positive based on the fraudulent PCR test. A range of people from skeptics to full on converts ditching their Anti Retro Viral medication and experiencing better health in real-time experimentation.

Please have a look at the mountains of incontrovertible evidence these people are reading, to find out that “HIV” is a scam, in my article here:

The HIV Hoax Jamie Andrews · November 13, 2024 All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology. Read full story

One of the things that interests me about the “HIV” story is that they claim that once you are infected with this non-existent virus, it does some jiggery-pokery to your non-existent DNA and you have it for the rest of your life. This of course means that once you test PCR positive, you should test positive for the rest of your life.

What happens is that when some unfortunate soul is on-boarded to the allopathic death cult they are immediately plied with Anti Retro Viral Therapy (ART) medication like Raltegravir. This “medication” is said to keep Viral loads suppressed to the point where PCR tests can’t measure the amount. These medications when you actually look, are just Ion Chelators, in this case Raltegravir is a Magnesium Chelator. Thus adequately proving that the PCR is just measuring this Ion flux, read more here:

They have a story for why “HIV” infected individuals can effectively test PCR negative, because the VAST VAST majority of people who went and got themselves tested in the first place, obviously believe in the rest of the story, so take the ARTs. But some people do not take the medication, and some people are ditching the medication (hopefully more and more as they wake up to the HIV scam) after years of use. They get themselves tested and lo and behold! they are PCR negative or have experienced zero health complications despite testing for “Viral” loads that should be causing severe symptoms. This destroys the entire paradigm of “HIV” permanently inserting itself into host “genetics”.

Despite such a vanishingly small percentage of people who were convinced enough to take a test but also skeptical enough to ditch the medication, this is such a common occurrence they have to roll out a Rescue Device for why their story is obviously made up. They call these people, the quite aptly named, ELITE CONTROLLERS. Invoking the thought of people like Fauci, these supposed magicians have some Alientech body that can dismogryphy the “HIV” genetics without drugs.

Just so we are clear here; Bob has been diagnosed positively with “HIV” for 40 years but tests PCR negative so doesn’t take any medication like his Homosexual “HIV” positive males who are all dying off.

Maybe instead of studying this man’s blood work, they might want to look into his not taking drugs and being healthy-ness?

No amount of 3 letter titles after Phillip’s name can save him from the heavy egg-on face presentation he gives here. Did he lose a bet within the HIV pediatrics department? Drew the short straw? Whatever it was, he had to be the one that mumbled through “the reason why” their story is completely made-up. He presents his argument that it is totally them there “GeNeTiC ALleLEs” that protect these Elite Controllers, namely the B57 allelle. Unfortunately for Phillip he walks straight into the garden rake as he reveals that only 2% of the people that have these magic AlLeLLes actually become Elite Controllers … I.e there is FUCKALL causality. i.e he debunked himself in his own talk.

POST TREATMENT CONTROL

Moving forward, Phil walks into yet another big problem. It isn’t just Elite Controllers, there is a whole other section of people called “Post Treatment Controllers”. These are people who have been duped into thinking that the ART’s are saving their lives, but then on a day actually try and see for themselves whether they are or not by stopping the medication. These people not only feel fine after ditching the medication but they also proceed to test negative on PCR.

Phil slips up on his own topic of expertise claiming that the Visconti study of PTCs was a “Small Number” of just 21. It was in fact the largest cohort study in this area of 30 individuals. Baring in mind that standard Virological Contagion studies were always in this size of cohort study, sometimes considerably less, he should probably not be characterizing it as “small”. He once again debunks his own “gEnEtiC” claim saying that the “Protective AlLeLles” in Elite Controllers are completely missing in these people and the markers that are supposed to be BAD markers are raised….but these people are fine… self-own of the century.

Timing is everything (with Storytelling)

In another stunning admission Phil displays two studies back to back where one group started ARTs supposedly very early in “Infection”. These people did not “test Negative” as easily as the ones who started taking drugs later. He says with a wry smile that maybe you shouldn’t medicate too early. That’s right Phil, maybe…. just maybe you shouldn’t take drugs at all… then there’d be no chance of “rebounding”. He tried to claim that there is a very “small window” of opportunity to start taking the drugs so that if you stop you have a better chance of being fine… hmmm lies, damned lies and statistics me thinks.

LONG TERM NON PROGRESSORS

If you thought the Circus was over, it is not, Phil was saving his best until last. Long Term Non Progressors are a group of people who have very high “HIV” viral loads on PCR tests yet remain perfectly healthy for long periods of time. OK, what more evidence do you need that the PCR tests are not measuring what they claim to measure? According to mainstream science, these people with high viral loads should be experiencing extreme debilitating symptoms of AIDS as their “immune System” breaks down.

Instead of these claimed exact symptoms they should be experiencing these LTNPs feel fine, in a lot of cases they actually feel better as they are not poisoning themselves with ARTs that deplete their body of very necessary Ionic elements like Magnesium.

CONCLUSION

The fact that any of these cases happens at all debunks the entire story of “HIV”, supposed therapeutics and the PCR in one swoop. Given that these represent up to 5% of known “infected” i.e processed by the medical institutions this is enough to destroy the story on its own.

Data on this is incredibly ropey as it is predicated on people stopping listening to the medical authorities by stopping ART’s but then keeping getting tested with the medical authorities, a highly unlikely scenario.

With more and more people waking up to the fraud of virology by the day and realizing that these pHARMaceutical therapies are just toxic money making schemes we are starting to see a growing group of Elite Controllers, Post Treatment Controllers and Long Term Non Progressors rising.