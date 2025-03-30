The latest articles I have put out focus heavily on the specific reagents of the PCR (Enzymes , mRNA & Fluorescence ). There should be enough in these papers to at least give you the sneaking suspicion that all is not what they claim it to be with the PCR test.

We have conducted genetic control experiments of the Cell Cultures as part of the project and I am holding the PROOF that the PCR does not measure what it claims to measure, i.e short specific genetic sequences. This information is being tightly guarded for the time being as I don’t trust a lot of people, largely people who claim to be on the side of “No Virus” (NoVirusINC), as they have shown themselves to be the biggest opponents of what we are doing (Con-ops much!).

So I won’t be releasing these results to the general public, not for the moment at least. For those of you waiting on these results, I am sorry that it might take a while, but you can blame all of those people in NoVirusINC like Mike Stone for Doxxing the scientist involved in my project and compromising their and my safety moving forward.

But needless to say I am confident in the fact that the PCR is NOT measuring what it claims to measure both in theory and in the results of the practical experiments we have conducted. So the big question on everyone’s lips, just like those million dollar questions I get asked FAR too often when showing the failed Contagion studies: “So WhaT Is IT ThEN”. When it comes to disease and what causes it, this must be one of the most infuriating questions out there right? It is as if I am the Oracle, all seeing all knowing, all healing. Unless I can tell them exactly how their estranged Aunty got a boil on her back or how precious Timmy got a strange whistling sound in his nose after he went to school with another kid who had a strange whistling sound in their nose then they will just accept Germ Theory lock stock and Barrel.

There is potentially infinite variables involved in disease and they are entirely personal, really it is only possible for YOU to know how you became DIS-eased and really that would require YOU to know exactly not what to ingest or limit exposure to your toxic surroundings. Most people don’t even realize the toxicity that is causing their Flu Detox to occur, in most cases they would class the Vit D (Rat Poison) pills that they are taking as a reason why they SHOULDN’T be getting sick. I also think there is no EXACT one singular cause, just a setting of environments/Terrain that lead to this mechanism of detox.

With this I think that the PCR test is largely the same in that it is multi-factorial when it comes to the Biological Sample and is more indicative of an overall balance rather than a specific particle or thing. This may sound contradictory when I can be quite specific with the single *thing* that I believe (Well the literature states over an over and over again) that the PCR is actually measuring.

There isn’t going to be any kinda big reveal at the end, lift the curtain and here it is, this should be pertinently obvious from the get go what that THING is, so I will just spell it out:

I want you to look at the AI generated image at the top. I instructed Chat GPT ( Because Grok was having a midlife crisis trying to generate pictures of people sneezing) to make me a picture of someone sneezing with lots of Positive and Negative symbols. You know how “THEY” like to Tell you everything, they give you the answer right in your face. When you sit an academic test the results don’t give you a “Positive” or “Negative” do they, it is “Right” or “Wrong”? It is ONLY really in the tenets of Medicine and somewhat Science (Where they believe their science is to do with biological health) that they give the results as “Positive” or “Negative”.

What is “Positive” and “Negative” most associated with? Charge!!! That’s right, it is not my opinion, they OPENLY and REPEATEDLY tell you that the thing they are measuring is Charge.

When you look at the process of PCR they confirm all of their results with Gel Electrophoresis (Covered in detail here). This is the process of taking an Agar like jelly and literally putting battery terminals across it. They claim that because DNA is Negatively charged it migrates toward the anode and bands out supposedly according to its weight or (length of Nucleotides (Piss).

This is a Gel Electrophoresis unit. Literally just a plastic chamber that you fill with Jello and stick a DC Battery across it. I mean the HEIGHT of sophistication right! This is deemed the MORE ACCURATE method to verify the results of the PCR test, which says volumes about the PCR test, right.

So really that is all you need, we could stop here as they tell you and are very open that what they are measuring is simply CHARGE. They can claim all they like what that negative charge means exactly, in fact they do, again covered in my previous articles they have the exact verification method for Proteins, Amino Acids, Hormones, Peptides, Antibodies, Enzymes, Polysaccharides etc etc etc… These are ALL different names for EXACTLY the same measurement, CHARGE.

The end of the road for all things Chemistry (Because don’t forget this has sod all to do with Biology) is Mass Spectrometry supposedly to tell you the weight of Molecules to be able to identify their chemistry. Well, I let you take a blind stab in the dark at what it really measures? ….. Yip….. if you said Charge, you’d be correct. They ionize a sample and shoot it through a set of magnets which sorts the assumed mass (Rather than the bloody obvious summation) based on their relative charge and how much they are bent toward the magnets.

Really I wanna go deep into this as it is all well and good just saying… cool we know what they measure, that’s it, done and dusted. We have to be able to thoroughly debunk this piece of shit test and a Biological Sample is a very complex thing and “Charge” is not something you can just “Give” to a sample per se. So let’s have a look at a lot of the moving parts of this and hopefully we can come to some decent logical methods for Controlling the PCR.

POSITIVE CONTROL

The Positive Control in PCR is meant to be the benchmark that is consistently Positive to check that the Machine is registering what it claims to measure (Which it doesn’t ; ) ). To do this they synthesize what is called an Oligonucleotide which is an exact synthetic replica of the supposed target sequence of the thing you are testing with PCR.

They build these long supposed chains (or not as this article shows in the section about Polymerization ) by continually adding Phosphate Groups which stack negative charge. The longer the Oligonucleotide the more Negatively charged… SIMPLES.

Don’t worry though this is supposedly just copying the negative charge of the DNA it is mimicking in “Real Life” …. uh huh.

So they take this vial that they just added a bunch of negatively charged chemicals and put it in with the other reagents of the PCR test. This *should* in theory test positive every time. Now usually you have to dilute this supposedly pure sample down and it will amplify at around 20 cycles. There are times out there, usually by mistake (but we can learn fro these things more I feel) when people have forgotten to dilute these out and the control has amplified EXTREMELY quickly at like 3 and 4 Cycles. This shows that there is something being measured on a sliding scale according to dilution.

Now, the interesting part came when I started digging into times when people had taken an Oligonucleotide (Positive Control) meant for one thing and combined them with the primers of a completely different thing, sometimes not even in the same taxonomy like the oligos from a virus with the primers of a bacteria i.e Completely different target sequences. To my surprise ( well probably not some much anymore) this is a somewhat frequent occurrence, and further to this they test positive quite frequently :

Here we see synthetic sequences testing positive with COMPLETELY different target Primers (I.e the sequence you are testing for). This in and of itself debunks the specificity of the test. All of the Rescue Devices wheeled out such as “Oh it banded different to the expected band in gel electrophoresis”… well of course it would, they literally put different amounts of chemicals in them to make the different “lengths” of oligos, of course one is going to have a different weight (Charge) to another.

NEGATIVE CONTROL

The Negative Control is all of the reagents of the PCR test but instead of a sample it is water. This is *meant* to test Negative to show that it is what is in the sample that is being tested. This however is fairly regularly NOT the case and just WATER tests positive. Notably in most of the PCR reagents kits sent out during mass testing in 2020 as seen in the article below. The regular occurrences that happen in the lab are always fobbed off as “CoNTaMiNaTiON” the instant get out of jail free card. But in this case they were direct from the manufacturer where they claim it was another fantastic get out clause of “Primer Dimer”, where the Primer Attaches to itself to amplify.

This *Should* completely debunk the PCR test on its own, when testing positive with just water, whatever rescue device rolled out is moot…

REVERSE ENGINEERING

We have completely debunked the test in theory, but that still leaves us with the missing gap of how are these biological samples testing positive, what is the thing or combination of things that are causing your spit to have negative charge. One of the interesting lines of evidence that I came across was whilst speaking to a friend of mine a person that has been living with an “HIV” “positive” diagnosis. Now they keep this person on all sorts of horrible Pharma drugs and PCR test very regularly. These tests, for all of the time that these AntiViral drugs were being taken, were returning low/undetectable “viral” loads.

This person decided to bin all the medication that they were being given (Big Congrats! and feels much better!) but their PCR results came back showing pretty high Viral Load. OK. So that is a good metric to have, we know that the Antivirals are keeping the tests negative, so I had a dig into exactly how these drugs were meant to work, one of the main AntiVirals they were taking was called “Raltegravir”.

It turns out that most of these drugs are Enzyme Inhibitors (Take a read of my article on Enzymes ). They do this either by Chelating Ions specifically or competing with Ions for the Enzymes “active Site”. In all instances they are effectively removing Ions such as Mg,Mn,K etc etc.

To fully point out what is occurring here, they are openly saying that these drugs are designed to Neutralize Positive Ions and hence one would infer that it would make a sample overall more Negatively charged.

ION CONCENTRATION

As discussed in numerous places in the rest of the PCR reagents series they knowingly add IONS into the mix, they say that Cations such as Magnesium are ESSENTIAL for the Enzymes to work and without them the PCR test will not work.

Sorry about the very heavy accent and low budget production on this one, but it really does ram home just how important these Ions that they knowingly add into the reaction are.

In general though there needs not only to be Cations added to the mix but Anions as well to make sure there is enough “Ionic Strength” for the PCR to take place correctly. More alarmingly though is that TOO MANY Ions and all of a sudden you have “Non Specific” amplification. To make perfectly sure that you understand this point because it is a crucial part.. By “Non Specific Amplification” they mean Positives when there is no target sequence in the mix or even more simply…. Increased Magnesium Chloride tests positive. This I would point out *MAY* be the chloride for all I know that is causing this. The Anions i.e negative is certainly the THING that is measured further down the line.

•It is well established that Ion concentration in high levels correlates with Non Specific amplification, Check out all of these papers specifying just this.

IONS AND ELECTROLYTES IN RESPIRATORY INFECTION.

We have seen how the much of a drastic change that the addition of compounds like Magnesium Chloride are to the PCR assay. At this point I would like to state that they *Claim* the Magnesium Ions are able to operate as Cations in and of themselves as when this compound is in solution the Ions disassociate ( OK cool try applying that logic to the physical structure of DNA next time ). If they weren’t to do this then this compound (actually a salt) is neutral in charge. How those Ions if they WERE to be dissociated in solution and all floating about would probably be quite complex in a clinical sample.

It is very well known that sputum/mucus contains all sorts of Ions both Positive and Negative, one would assume that it would be an overall balance that would be of interest as it would be impossible to test molecule by molecule or for the charge of one specific type of molecule like say ONLY testing for the charge of Magnesium.

Here is a short video showing the methods of producing Saliva from a Saliva Gland. What is the most important thing in the activation of Saliva Production? Well Ions of course. In this case interestingly it is a Chloride pump.

It just so happens that Chloride levels are known to increase in the Saliva during Respiratory Infections from Saliva, this will be exacerbated with Fever and Dehydration.

It is also the case with Mucus.

So here are all the other Negative Ions that are knowingly increased during Respiratory infection: Bicarbonate, Phosphate, Sulphate, Nitrate and Lactate.

Here is a bunch of Papers backing this up of both Anions and Cations being released in higher quantities in Saliva and Mucus i.e in clinical samples:

This is used in another procedure called LAMP. It is essentially exactly the same as PCR with the same reagents it just has one continuous heating cycle rather than lots of heating and cooling cycles. This procedure is used in low cost home and disposable genetics tests, such as the ones I am currently carrying out controls on.

Here it admits that both methods of indication for what is considered positive is purely to do with Ions either the white deposits of a Magnesium Compound or the chelation of Manganese Ions leading to Fluorescence.

pH

Another big factor in all testing of clinical samples both in its own right as an indicator of disease and imbalance and as a factor in how it affects other tests is pH. How acidic a sample is is effectively all to do with charge, the more acidic the more H+ Ions are released into solution.

A new age of home testing of “genetics” has been developed in recent times called RT-LAMP. Or more specifically Real Time Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification.. More long words to baffle and confuse, but in simple terms this is a PCR test with identical reagents and identical basic functions of how they claim “genetic” specificity but with one continuous heating cycle rather than lots of heating and cooling cycles (The time being indicative and somewhat correlated to CT value).

Many of the earlier versions of this as well as many of the earlier versions of PCR openly admitted that the end factor they were testing was pH. Watch this video here of the pocket sized $30 PCR test Lucira (Full article on this here) .

pH IN CLINICAL SAMPLES

It is a well established fact that the pH (i.e charge) of things like saliva change during respiratory infection:

The incredible thing is that this can be reverse engineered with quite some success by inducing people into acidosis, interesting to note that Calcium Chloride was used for this which dissociates into Chloride particles used in Salivary activation as shown above.

FUTURE OF IONS

OK so they don’t quite fully admit that the PCR test is measuring IONS despite it being clear and present in the literature when you scratch beneath the surface. But all you have to do with any of these junk sciences is wait and inevitably they will end up telling you.

Here is the “future” of Sequencing: The Ion Torrent Next Generation Semiconductor Sequencer, instead of Fluorescence it just fully admits it registers charge to “speed up the process”. Great, so they have just told us TWO things; that the fluorescence was previously triggered by charge AND that is what they were measuring all along.

CONCLUSION

It is an immutable, verifiable fact that the end of the line for the PCR test measures charge. One is able to discern this pretty easily for themselves by seeing the giant battery electrodes sticking out of the gel in which this experiment takes place. The only thing that is up for grabs is to what exactly this charge means. When all of these biological particles from DNA to Proteins to Amino Acids, Hormones, Peptides, Antibodies, Enzymes, Polysaccharides and many more are all measured in exactly the same way they are all fighting for the same piece of invented, story telling real estate.

Does this charge mean it is a Spike Protein invading people’s noses or is it Hormones of a teenager hitting puberty or is it Enzymes curdling milk? On their own you maybe able to accept one or two of these stories, but when you lay them out side by side and realize that they try to explain EVERY biological process in the entire universe practically with the same thing, charge, it becomes quite absurd.

Why the need to over-complicate? Well, when you have control of the story, you can then claim to be able to influence it, right. Just like we saw with the “HIV” medication. “We are making you betterer” said like Kaa the snake from Jungle book with the Hypnotic eyes. Well their graphs are telling you, you are better, but in actual fact they are giving you drugs that just change the ionic composition of your blood to affect their graphs. To what damage, just to change a metric on their graphs and be able to claim efficacy? To what effect when they don’t help you with the reak cause of disease and keep you dependent on their made up metrics?

Here is a “circuit diagram” of an Electrophoresis chamber to fully ram home my point.

So our task here is to show HOW the PCR is able to A: correlate somewhat with people showing symptoms of disease B: What that thing/s is.

IN the case of the MOUNTAINS of peer reviewed literature I hope you can see that the body regularly spits out massive changes in Ionic material when diseased like Magnesium, Potassium, Phosphate, Chloride etc etc. The body also has a distinct pH balance that changes throughout the body and again certainly changes when displaying symptoms. When you can see that slight changes in Ionic strength adjusting the Magnesium Salt concentrations completely changes the results, it should be a pretty easy conclusion to say that the PCR test is measuring these Ionic changes expelled in the Sputum/Mucus/Blood.

Exactly WHICH of these would be naive to speculate. To say “Oh it is definitely measuring Magnesium or any of these elements. Despite having it spelled out in the literature that the AntiVirals work SPECIFICALLY by removing Magnesium, I would be guilty of the same specificity and inventive reasoning if I thought that it were that simple.

There are an ever changing palette of chemistries involved in the PCR, just read any Reddit board with PCR Lab technicians and they readily describe it as a “Dark Art” where you have to constantly tweak stuff to get the results you want. Compound this with the infinite variables of how the reagents are made in the first place and you have the opportunity to SCULPT the thing it is measuring.

But at the very bottom of the ledger, the only baseline they have is that they are measuring the CHARGE. So that IS the answer.