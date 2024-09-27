All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

In a lot of the interviews and threads that I do on the topic of genetics I tend to try and simplify the process. This area really is the worst for complete bafflement using jargon, acronyms and what only can be described as inventive bullshit to make it sound like something very complicated is happening.

In essence though, it is JUST putting a fluorescent dye in a vial of spit, heating it up and then picking up that fluorescence with a camera… That’s it, that’s the WHOLE process. All the millions of papers talking about the most ludicrously complicated processes are all unseen, imagined and hypothesized reasons for why the fluorescent dye they put in fluoresces.

The machinery to carry out, for instance the PCR can run into eye watering amounts. For the latest technology such as the QuantStudio 7 we are talking $20k+. Picking apart what these machines actually do has lead me to described these as nothing more than big kettles. A thermocycler is literally just a heating unit, that can be programmed to heat and cool at certain temperatures and times.

The only other part is the camera which picks up the florescence. Modern technology has got to the point where even sophisticated lenses are mere dollars at cost price.

So when Googling for an online PCR test kit, that I could mail off some samples to for our control, I stumbled across possibly the most hilarious, satisfyingly affirming and interestingly enabling piece of equipment that I didn’t know existed:

This is Lucira, it is an entire PCR, “genetics amplifying”lab that runs on AA batteries. It has all of the elements found in the $20k machines, in a (Unfortunately) single use test for $39.

The technology is technically called RT LAMP, which only differs from the PCR in the fact that instead of heating and cooling the sample in cycles, it just heats it once at a constant temperature. Every other part to this is the same as PCR, from the Primers to the fluorescent dye, to the camera.

They have managed to put all these things in this tiny little machine. Now lots might say “wow look at how far we have come, managing to take this sophisticated technology and make it so small”. I completely disagree, this shows just how SHIT and overpriced the “proper”machines are that you can make one for the price of a couple of Burger King meals.

I would like to point out, the only reason this piece of equipment is single-use is because the chambers that contain the primers and dyes are inaccessible. If you could refill these chambers you would have a completely reusable “lab”. I am not encouraging anyone to “hack”these things as if you were technologically savvy enough to do that you may as well just build one from scratch for the few dollars these components will cost you.

So I looked through the video information on this to see just how they claimed this machine worked and again stumbled across some jaw dropping information:

This is an absolute must watch.

Did you catch that HUGE admission at around the 2min mark? That is right, they tell you that the “thing”that causes this test to register positive is acidity. They claim this is because of all of their inventive reasoning of primers and all the other biochemical waffle, but the net result that they are seeing is that the reagent turns a colour yellow in acid solution. So guess what we are going to be putting in these tests….. lol.

Now I can’t say for sure that all of the PCR is predicated on acidity. They use numerous different dyes for different channels, so could one/some of them be based on acidity? I would say this is a very big lead in investigative terms.

Also in this video above they claim to have a chamber that “checks for a human gene” to make sure you ‘swabbed correctly and have enough sample”. So here we have a two-fer in one tiny package. If you manage to get a positive out of something (I would suggest trying Yeast Solution, for the numerous reasons I have outlined in other articles) this is falsifying two areas in one, that it cannot discern between human and yeasty “genetics” AND it isn’t actually detecting “viral genetics”.

So there are a couple of different versions you can get, the cheaper is currently $29.99 that only tests for Covid at Walmart.

The other tests for Covid and Influenza A & B that is available from Amazon for $39.99

Unfortunately for me doing these tests myself, to my great disappointment they don’t sell them anywhere in France, they seem to be a US thing. They did a huge marketing push using the Golden State Warriors Basketball Team to promote it to get access to their games (one big club and we ain’t in it etc etc). It is strange how I had never even heard of the existence of one of these tests before. Had any of my US based subscribers heard of these before?

In any case I am getting some friends who are of the control studies project in the US to purchase a few of these so we can have a proper test, just like the recent Antigen control tests in the comfort of our own homes. The benefits to trying these over sending off control samples to PCR testing companies are:

You can do these anonymously, no registering details with companies online. They are cheaper, certainly the Covid one is about a third of the price of a commercial online PCR testing company. You can put WHATEVER control sample you want in these… there is some limitation as what you may be able to “get away with”sending in to a commercial lab… a vial full of coke is going to probably arise some suspicion, for instance. You can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt, if you get a positive it came from what you put in it. You could record the whole process start to finish. Rather than sending off your sample in a package, someone will always claim you have swapped them out or other iterations of manipulation or contamination etc. You can see for yourself just how ludicrous the technology is for their most sophisticated and complex area of science being “genetics”. I mean seriously, if they can make these things for peanuts why is every school not got one of these on a bench? Largely because they know that one kid would end up pouring coke in it and probably getting a positive just like they did with the rapid antigen tests. When it comes to the larger and more expensive equipment it is much easier to ward off a particularly inquisitive student with threats of “If you break it, you pay or it”. These tests according to the manual are just as accurate as the lab models that cost 100x the price. The claim is that these things are, wait for it ………100% accurate when given a positive when tested on “active infection", I would assume this is when symptomatic.

So here we have it, that if we manage to break one of these tests and get a positive from something that cannot possibly contain “viral genetics”we have falsified something as accurate as the most accurate version of PCR.

We will not be relying just on falsifying these tests, we will be sending off lots of control cultures and control samples for RT-PCR testing, the “normal”route because just relying on these tests leaves the door open for them just to discontinue these (they seemed to have flopped anyway).

Nevertheless I think these are great to do a sweep of a few substances that *could* test positive cheaply and quickly. Think of it a bit like RnD.

We have seen the way that the Rapid Antigen Tests work for the State in that they are physical and tangible pieces of marketing. They made people engage with the story that they “had” this fictitious disease, it reified the existence of the unseen and people could post pictures of it on Facebook etc to glean sympathy.

This works BOTH ways. As discussed in my article Decentralized Science, we can use the same marketing tactics and “free market” benefits of the fact that they have made these very cheap tests that operate as experiential marketing work against the “system”.

In putting out a few of the positives achieved from my DIY Rapid Antigen tests, numerous of these short videos went viral being retweeted a total of 5 thousand times and counting, reaching nearly 1 million views. People can instantly tell these things are junk, it is just human intuition, the overwhelming majority of people can SEE it for themselves and most importantly can TRY it themselves.

What To Test?

If you were considering doing a DIY control I would highly recommend trying just one of these over say 10 Rapid Antigen Tests. The general public (that are not boosted up to the eyeballs) know the plastic sticks are rubbish. The real end goal and final brick in the wall is and has always been the genetics element.

Hopefully I am not boosting Pfizers profits too much by suggesting people go out and buy their products… lol… but needs must.

When I purchase some I am going to obviously test our Control Cultures, but understand that these are not accessible. What I would suggest as a place to start is:

Yeast Solution (yeast, sugar, water), it is slightly acidic if left to mature a bit but not too acidic. In the video above you will note they have a “control” chamber. I would think that was probably to check something VERY acidic was not going in. Sodas of the Zero Sugar variety: These contain Amino Acids in the Aspertame added and could see if they are just registering non specific varieties. Remember both the Yeast and Sodas should not even test negative as neither should contain human genes that the test claims to test for. We are looking for the most data points possible with this, so any information back can be used. I would try collagen and amino acid powders mixed into a solution. These are commonly available from supermarkets and fitness/sporting outlets. Again this tests both whether the human gene test AND “viral genetics” test do what they claim. Trial and Error…. Just see for yourself. The more wacky you wanna be, the better, you never know until you try and all of the greatest inventions usually occur by happenstance.

Just as a bit of a laugh I will leave you with an instructional video put out by The Golden State Warriors with what appears to be one of the most budget actors I have ever seen. See how many times you can count his same facial expression of mild interest mixed with puzzlement and surprise. Twas a lot of admin, but at least he got to go to his favorite bouncy ball game in the end.

*NOTE* There is another maker of a Pocket PCR (LOL) called Metrix. It requires you buy a reusable Reader which is currently not being sold, you can buy the cartridge full of primers though… very odd.