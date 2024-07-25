All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

WHAT IS MODERN “SCIENCE” ?

I think it is important to define what exactly constitutes “The Science” and how it operates. Almost like a list of symptoms so we can diagnose the disease and ultimately find a cure.

When referencing any of the processes I will relate it to Virology and the Pharmaceutical Industry, but I think that these points apply to ALL areas of modern Science. I think that the overarching reason for these similarities is that “The Science” has become an extension of the State. It is simply the propaganda PR wing of the government, no more, no less.

1. Government Linked

The top of the chain and where it starts is Pharmaceutical Companies. These companies are in Lockstep with the Government in Corporo-Capitalist (The opposite of Capitalist) mergers. The State has a Monopoly, as there is no “Opt-out” for voting. All Monopolies within business are created by the State and its mergers because they are the original Monopoly that enables any company to circumvent the balancing factors of the Free-market.

Take 2020 for instance, governments around the world in every UN country purchased up-front, bulk orders of Vaccines. They were bought with public money stolen through threat of violence under the guise of “taxation”. There was no “choice”, no “Free Market Capitalist” decision made to purchase a product, it was behind closed doors. The demand for this product was totally fabricated by backroom deals, then given/coerced/”mandated” away by the government.

State/Corporate mergers are encouraged by both sides because both sides benefit, it is why Lobbying exists and is a multi billion dollar enterprise. Pfizer lobbies The U.S state to sell its product at cut price, the state benefits in massive Tax revenue from the industry, huge profits in private shareholders along with propping up the Central Banking System being a large feature on the FTSE 100. In return the State writes favorable laws that drown out any competition, in this case gave zero liability for damages done by its product, and guarantees demand by up front purchase.

This self reinforcing cycle is also the same reason why we have perpetual War, because the State/Corporate mergers benefit for every bomb dropped.

2. Hidden RnD

So a financial pipeline for “The Science” is guaranteed, what next? Well they have to actually do some science “Sigh!”. Albert Bourla the CEO of Pfizer isn’t going to do it, is he? He has a degree in Veterinary Science, so is useless. Essentially he is just a businessman, same as Bill Gates who ALSO funds most of “The Science”.

Although Pfizer has many employees, the bulk of them are in marketing and sales, it is an industry that is mostly made up of CROs (Contract Research Organizations). Independent labs that are contracted to do the work for Mr. Bourla.

Mr. Bourla pays the CRO who employs 50 staff who are completely dependent on the money from Mr. Bourla to operate, as he is by far and away their biggest client (because of step 1.).

He gives them a brief to carry out an experiment to find a new drug for a mysterious new “virus” Mr Bourla thinks exists. The results that Mr.Bourla would like to see are very well known by the CRO.

As part of this Control Study Project I have listened to, interviewed and worked with numerous accredited, published and 20 yr+ experienced Microbiologists/Geneticists. It has been an incredibly eye opening experience for me, a Layman, to hear of standard practice within what goes on in these CROs. They ALL say the same thing. They start out with a clear picture of how their experiment should look BEFORE they start. i.e They know what the results *should* be.

They have a large Overton window for the methodology to alter the experiment in ways of their choosing. Should the results of the experiment NOT look like the desired results, they alter their methodology and go again, until those initial imagined results are achieved.

On learning this my jaw hit the floor, as this cannot be considered Science, this is unbridled, overt scientific fraud. Now I will caveat this with the fact that I do not believe that these people are intentionally committing fraud. I honestly think that they believe they are conducting legitimate science as all of their textbooks, all of their qualifications, all of their industry experience and peers follow suit.. this is just the STAT(E)us quo.

So Lo and Behold, would you know it, the CRO got the results their employers wanted! This drug is safe and effective against Mr. Bourla’s imaginary Virus.

This entire part which constitutes “The Science” has gone on behind closed doors, not a single thing is shown to the general public, no questions asked, no questions allowed.

3. Dodgy Documents

So the CRO has got the results, they got paid, all is well and good. Technically they have to do a write-up to say how they did “The Science”. Yawn Fest, totes boring and shit.

They put pictures of the results they got front and center as many times as possible, this was what we were looking for, they got it! They write a methodology that consists of a couple of the things they vaguely remember doing, mention they did a control (did they, can’t remember,probably, whatever) , write a very long conclusion to pad it out a little and reference the countless other people that got paid by Mr. Bourla to do the same thing in a slightly different drug.

This Methodology isn’t written for somebody to reproduce their results, no of course not, it is only to satisfy the sheer notion that that is what is normally done. Why, who else is going to want to reproduce the results? Mr. Bourla has already paid LOL!

They send the paper off to a publisher who went to College with the CEO of the CRO. The Peer Review process begins, the Peers see the name on top of the paper, they know the name, they click publish, it gets up loaded to the publication.

If they DIDN’T click publish, why nobody would do the same when their name appeared at the top of the paper. Good for me, good for you (there is a theme running through from part 1.)

4. Lab Rats

The drug got released to the general public, the paper says it’s safe and effective. The Government in step 1 did a shaky hand deal with the Pharmaceutical company on bulk purchase that they would not be liable for damages. The drugs trials they did in Step 2. were behind closed doors, 0 long term, no multi drug look, no control (because meh!) No questions asked, no public involvement.

So it is on the market and the REAL testing begins, some people seem to have symptoms that disappear, some different symptoms appear, some people are seriously injured, some die. Well we have no idea what has gone on because Step 2 was so bad they have never even proved the cause for the disease the drug was meant to fix, let alone the negative impacts it may cause.

The only OFFICIAL source of information accepted to try and find out the dangers/efficacy/merits to this drug are in the published paper. If you try to publish a paper from an experiment that shows the drug is bad it will never make it through Step 3. as only people that at some point have been given money by Mr.Bourla are known names.

So Doctors , Hospitals ,MDs prescribing this drug never hear of any negative impacts of the drug because they only go off the Peer Reviewed process. They keep prescribing this drug blissfully unaware until someone has an immediate undeniable reaction to the drug so that a causal link can be made.

The person damaged sues the Pharmaceutical company and wins $1m. This is a drop in the ocean to the Pharmaceutical company, it is factored into RnD. They take the drug off the market, but worry not, there are 15 more in the pipeline currently at Stage 2.

5. New Recruits

The hamster wheel of Pseudoscience for Profit turns continuously year on year, but they need people to fill these positions in stages 2 through 4.

In arrives the Education system. A syllabus is written according to the government on how “The Science” works. Well don’t forget, the government have an agreement with the Pharmaceutical company who pay for all of “The Science”to be conducted.

So the curriculum of what every child should learn is essentially written by the pharmaceutical company and the students who do well, get promoted, qualify and graduate are the ones who repeat that of the exact curriculum written.

After graduation they have one of two options, to continue in academia teaching new generations how to regurgitate “The Science” OR go and work carrying out “The Science” either directly of indirectly for the Pharmaceutical company.

In Summary

We have a hierarchical, top down system in cahoots with a corrupted amoral State that conducts “The Science” in a Pay-For-Results manner. At no stage of this process is any sort of dissenting opinion, question, challenge or knowledge allowed to permeate into its well oiled self perpetuating machinery.

It is for this reason that “The Science” has deviated so far from any reality or even rational thinking because the results are not based on logic or the truth, they are based on what makes money.

I believe that the world is at a breaking point with what is considered “The Science”. Personally I look at the people in White Coats as no much more than Medieval Priests that use positions of authority to make wild claims, thinly veiled threats, drum up PR scare stories, all to further Tax the common Man of their hard earned living.

I don’t think that it is just me that sees this though, I think 2020 was a massive awakening for many in seeing that this entire system is not fit for purpose. It is and has reached the level of Medieval Religion, a system so obviously geared up, purely to extort and control people.

Decentralization and Science 2.0

So we have reached a fork in the road. Should we just accept that “The Science” has been so far corrupted it is unsalvageable and cast it onto the Dumpster fire of failed cultural beliefs along with Medieval Religion?

I say an emphatic NO! I say that the core principles of Science are still fundamentally incredibly useful. I outline in my first Substack here about what the Control within science is. I believe that the Control IS Science, which is why it has been ousted from “The Science” altogether.

The practices of modern Science do retain lots of precision. They do seek to offer Controlled environments, sterilized , documented, imaged methodologies that *Could* be used in a legitimate and honest way. There are huge areas of industrial science that can be salvaged and used properly to find, in my opinion, what Science should really be looking for which is THE TRUTH.

This is why I have developed a new way of conducting Science, a Decentralized Science, Crowdsourced, Crowdfunded, FOR the people, BY the people.

Modern Problems require Modern Solutions.

Large areas of modern society have been rapidly regenerated over the course of the last 30 yrs with the advent of the Internet. We have seen the way that people shop, socialize, find jobs, find partners , earn money etc etc change for ever.

We have seen the way this tool can be used to offer Decentralized options for old and defunct State run monopolies that are dragging the Human race down and keeping them captive. No much more a fine example is there than Bitcoin. A Decentralized currency that offers an alternative to the Central Banking Cartel who perpetually Print the value of your currency away through “Quantitative Easing”.

So what hasn’t been updated into the 21st Century to make use of this newest most wonderful invention, you guessed it, Science! It has put all of the same physical pieces of paper from peer review and has a special place on the internet to put it, Google Scholar, and that is about the sum of how it has been changed.

How do we change this. How do we take Science and utilize the modern tools at our disposal to make the process more aligned to the positive facets of what is a Decentralized Internet.

How it works

I will go through the pipeline of Science 2.0 ( the Decentralized Science model) using the same stages as “The Science” to compare and contrast:

1. Free Market Crowdfunding

An Idea for an experiment is put out into the public sphere and donations are asked for , for the work to be done. Crowdfunding takes place totally under the auspices of the Free Market. People are at liberty to choose what they are interested in researching and how much money to put toward it. This is the first ultimate litmus test for actually how much use our Science 2.0 will be.

Unlike “The Science” where the end product is protected by legal coverage of damages from the State, Science 2.0 is limited. If someone starts with the crowdfunded idea to develop a drug to combat an imaginary virus. If that drug is dangerous and kills someone, the developers of the drug are personally liable and will go bankrupt from lawsuits against them.

This is not only a safety mechanism against developing faulty products in Science 2.0 but also dissuades initial investors at the crowdfunding stage. Products of a drug or chemical format which maybe sold for profit would inherently come with far more risk attached. It would mean that any drug or chemical or invasive procedure would have to undergo that much more stringent testing before release.

There is no guarantee of purchase up front as with “The Science” in 2020. The success of the products and results of the experiments will be totally defined by The Free Market. Another factor that promotes “Good Science” or “The Truth” and lets “Bad Science” not be propped up by the State. It may not be that the product damages people it may just do nothing, which is the case for most areas of genetics. I.e Like predictions of genetic diseases…these things are bogus science that if someone were to pay for these services with real world implications would quickly be binned on the free market when none of the predictions were accurate.

Investors at the crowdfunding stage also have a chance to put their name to the product and the outcomes, they may be able to add to the experiment, market for it or make suggestions for other areas to look at. It would be a live and interactive experience unlike “The Science” which is totally conducted behind closed doors between the State and Pharma.

This type of Free Market Funding limits monopolies as the larger a company gets the more scrutiny it is put under by the sheer volume of products it has, eventually a product will be bad, or in time it will not work or maybe damage may have been done in the long term. Or much more money has to be spent in the research phase to make sure that the aforementioned don’t happen which limits the size and prohibits market bullying.

2. Public Experimentation (A Methodology to the Madness)

The funds have been generated for an experiment. This whole part of financing and paying for work to be done is exactly the same, nothing has to change with Science 2.0 to operate, no big overhaul. You find a Contract Research Organisation in the area of experimentation and you hire them to carry out the experiment. It is possible for ANYONE to do this.

Taking myself as the example with the control experiments, I have a degree in Geology, but passed that have ZERO experience with Virology, I have never stepped foot inside a Microbiology lab. I had to understand the area and terminology and protocols to be able to discuss the experiments and commission the work to be done correctly, but other than that ANYONE can play Bill Gates and use CROs to conduct Legitimate Scientific Experiments.

Now the REAL magic happens with Science 2.0. Because this way of conducting science has been Crowdfunded, we treat this stage like a LIVE experiment. We feed back initial results to the investors and most crucially a public release. You take all of the negative criticism of the experiment and change and adapt until all LOGICAL and Relevant criticisms are dealt with.

This is the Greatest and most important part of Science 2.0, Free Market Methodology. You have to satisfy the logical mind of the most critical peer, the general public.

An example would be: It is known that to make a Oligonucleotide (Synthesized Nucleotide) for PCR you need over 200 chemicals and a methodology of 40 to 50 different steps. Chemical Biologists make this stuff with zero oversight, NONE of the different steps or chemicals have controls, None of this stuff is Benchmarked to reality to actually exist, you certainly can’t see it. If you removed any of the steps would the results be any different?

There are Hundreds of Thousands of unaswered questions, behind closed doors, with zero rebuttal in “The Science”. If this experiment were to be conducted using Science 2.0 it wouldn’t get past the second chemical added as every ingredient would have to be controlled and necessary and has the outcomes in reality that are claimed.

Hence with Science 2.0 we are cutting out 99% of the bullshit science generated just as filler to keep people employed and the hamster wheel of Big Government and Big Pharma turning.

3. DocYOUmentation.

With “The Science”, the trial and error that we saw to GET the desired results aren’t documented in the methodology, obviously, they failed! So the small changes to the procedure and reasons why an experiment “failed” are never seen. The methodology is also documented just because that is the status quo.

It is very rarely an actual step by step process so that anyone could reproduce the results. It is a bit like a cook book listing its reciepe as 1. Make a twice baked goats cheese Souflee with walnuts and apple. 2. Make a Beef Wellington in red wine Jus and Dauphinoise Potatoes 3. Make a Chocolate Tart with a raspberry coulis and then listing all the ingredients at the end.

Only a chef would ever stand a chance of making anything coherent, it doesn’t invite scrutiny of whether or not this is a good recipe and makes good food. It is secretive and dissuades repeatability.

With Science 2.0, because it is a LIVE experiment the documentation of the methodology is LIVE. With the Control Studies project we have gone INTO the labs of the CROs and documented the procedure in VIDEO format. You can SEE the cell cultures being made, you can SEE that it takes place in a flow hood, you can see the tips of the pippettes being used only once and the volumnes being transferred.

The questions that *should* arise with the logical mind of people looking at these control experiments are “Were they contaminated”? So we can show the public that the samples were only opened in a flow hood with a HEPA filter and adequate ventilation speed, we can show seals on tubes bought from the ATCC being opened in front of the camera.

This type of rigour, this type of consistency and transparency is encouraged in Science 2.0 and leads to a much stronger and more positive scientific result and EXPERIENCE. Not only should people be satisfied that the results found are True and Honest but they too will learn about the processes and the Science to go with it.

More often than not when people talk about “The Science” it is just an authoratitive talking point: “Did you hear scientists have just managed to genetically modify a rat with purple hair”, they have no idea if it is true, what the scientist did to get this result, if they could do it again.. etc etc… There is again ,99% of bullshit science out there that its sole purpose is just as a propaganda arm of the government reinforcing that THEY are all powerful and all knowing.

I believe that with Science 2.0 we will have much LESS scientific findings but much more accurate and most importantly more USEFUL findings. What use is genetically modifying a rat to have purple hair (even if they could) anyway?

4. Peer 2 Peer Review

The experiment is complete, the results are satisfactory to all of the investors, public questions have been answered and the product/data/results are ready to launch. The methodology is documented in video, written and audio format that is as easy to follow as a baking recipe.

This is not going to be handed over to a centralized publication where it is buried amongst millions of worthless other documents. This is first and foremost going to be the private property of the investors.

When you Opensource results from a Scientific experiment you are allowing the results to be put into the public domain and to be used by ANYONE in their own capacity. You could assimilate it into you own paper or experiment, you could present it in court, you could repackage and sell the idea to other investors for a different project etc etc.

The aim of the Control Studies project is to ensure that the world never sees another rerun of 2020 ever again. The totalitarian and crazy rules made by the governments of the UN destroyed society on a pschological, economic and health front. Here in France we had a Vaccine passport for nearly a year that stopped me from taking my children to restaurants, cinemas, sports fields, museums, adventure parks, petting zoos even some playgrounds. We were banned from practically ALL areas of society.

I want to make sure that that never happens again. This project will GIVE you these results that prove that no test can possibly prove the existence of a virus, hence all of the “mandates” and legalese words they used to coerce compliance are moot. This Opensourcing will enable everyone to better protect themselves legally in the case of more Lockdowns, in schools with childhood vaccinations, against mask zealots in shops or hospitals etc…. or just to spread the good word of the fact that Contagion of Biological Pathogens is a MYTH.

5. Worldly Wise

With “The Science” and our current education system one must get themselves into ever mounting debt, jump through all of the indoctrinating hoops to test compliance and waste most of your formative years to gain accreditation of “Academia”. There is no knowledge base, they don’t teach you HOW to think, but WHAT to think and to comply to ideas that best suit the Centralized State.

With Science 2.0, the Peer 2 Peer sharing network of experiments gives access to anyone who wants it, the ability to learn the truth about the world they live in. This, in Free Market terms would give anyone who truely knows, the most advantageous position, not only economically but maybe more importantly with areas such as personal health, sociologically and philosophically too.

The more experiments are done the more we level up our worldwide knowledge and truely start to thrive as a civilization. It maybe sounds as if this, when written on a Substack by a bloke that just was pissed off with the government, is an idea of grandeur. But I truely believe that this idea is one that could change the world for the better.

In Conclusion

The beauty of this new philosophy/idea/method for conducting science is that the infrastructure is all right there. Nothing has to change to start.

I have shown this with the Control Studies that from having 0 knowledge base of virology and a Twitter account I have assembled over 100 people working with countless Laboratories and CROs to conduct the largest science experiment of its type. The results of which are not predicated or changed in ANY way based on my lack of knowledge or experience. They are utilising the trusted methodology of independant and unbiased professionals.

The “Authority” element is there, looking at what is essentially the Expertise of the Lab technitians carrying out the experiments, but the key to this is that the Authority is also Free Market, i.e you can CHOOSE to accept this or not. Rather than having a Top down approach of hierarchy, compliance and plausible deniability we have a growth medium of Decentralized, Free Market, Self ownership and responsibility.

This is the Blueprint laid out. Over the last year of giving private presentations on the wider philosophy of the Control Studies I have had interest from individuals and small groups looking to start their own Crowsourced and Crowdfunded Science 2.0 experiments in Japan, Italy, Venezuela and South Africa.

I will be writing more on how I put this experiment together, finding and networking the right people, getting the right information, contacting CROs etc etc on upcoming substacks, so stay tuned

I hope that you too are inspired to try this new philosophy and method of experimentation….. Welcome to Science 2.0