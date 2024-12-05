All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

Whilst conducting the PCR controls I thought it best to really get into the head space of the very person who invented PCR, Kary Mullis. What better way, given that he had departed this mortal coil “SIC” in 2019, than to read his autobiography.

The timing of his death has lead a large swathe of less well read “researchers” out there to conclude that, despite the Krakatoa sized amount of evidence showing this man was NOT one of the “good guys” ( HINT: his fake invention MAKES fake Pandemics) they still think his untimely death should warrant him being put on some pedestal as being against the establishment.

I am not going to go through his entire book and pull it apart, largely because it is wank and tedious. The front cover links to the archived copy for you to do so if interested. If you want to be 100% sure that this guy is an establishment burke and useful idiot, I urge you to read it. My conclusions after just the first few chapters were concrete in the fact that this guy was a womanizer, a bullshitter, a narcissist that had not the slightest inkling of scientific integrity or even curiosity about him. In his entire book, the sparingly few times he talks “shop” it is as a completely transient vehicle embellished with flowery words that acted as a stepping stone towards his seemingly ONLY focus in life; fame and fortune.

It is in no way coincidence that the review on the front cover of his book was written by none other than Science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke, his penchant in the realms of fantasy writing was indeed shared by Kary and is a running theme throughout his life. As a casual observer it takes little (imagination) to see that his “Scientific” work never deviated one iota away from the land of total make believe.

So what I thought I would do, would be to break down the chapter in this book which describes him inventing (literally) his fluorescent light show contraption out of thin air and take the opportunity to point out the underlying logical absurdities ,theoretical impossibilities and how they relate to the foundations of the genetics sequencing and thusly PCR testing SCAM:

The first big give away that this is a ruse is that this “stroke of genius” that would end up being a Nobel Prize Winner was indeed drummed up not within a hundred miles of a laboratory. Instead, this affable Man-Child conjured this supposedly incredibly technical Chemical Process out of his arse whilst driving his comatose ex-wife through the Californian Mountains in a “little Silver Honda”.

I think it is bad enough that “Bio”chemical reactions are used to insinuate or mean something has occurred, it is logically fallacious to suggest so at the best of times. This is predicated on the premise that someone just happenstance found that adding a chemical ingredient to others has a certain result. No, this fake chest-wig, wheeler dealer, took it one step further and even IMAGINED doing the trial and error practical part giving the necessary results in his head WHILST driving; give the man a zillion dollars and a Nobel Prize already.

I want to stop here at the bottom of this cacophonous steaming pile of excrement that amounts to the sum total of Kary’s “thinking” behind his invention and focus in on a couple of serious fundamental logical absurdities/impossibilities. For the sake of brevity we will just assume that DNA exists and is a thing and assume that all of the laws of Chemistry and Physics work as they should.

“I could use another short piece to narrow the search. This one would be designed to bind to a specific sequence…it would scan over the thousand possibilities… to find just the one I wanted”

CHEMICALS HAVE NO FEELINGS

Please watch the budget animated video above, but first bare in mind this simple fact: ALL of the elements they are talking about are A: Chemicals and B: Liquid.

I really struggle to keep a straight face when they keep mentioning the “Okazaki Fragment”…hilarious stuff.

This reaction takes place in ONE tube with ALL of these chemicals mixed into ONE liquid. This for me represents the biggest and most fundamental flaw in logic and even possibility:

They display Enzymes which are just chemicals in liquid state as distinct physical blobs with shape, that patiently wait for the right time to conduct their job, letting the Helicase ( another liquid chemical) unzip at exactly the right place… This liquid knows exactly which nucleotide to start from and end at because well…. Reasons….It then knows to take a holiday from now on in to let another chemical liquid, DNA Polymerase, move in and do it’s work along a string… although this is not a physical string at all… it is a chemical liquid string that represents chemicals that are just reacting seemingly sequentially despite there being no physical thing to make them react sequentially:

These logical flaws are apparent in every single step to my eyes in this short video , they are trying to anthropomorphize chemicals as if they have some sort of emotions and autonomy of their own. Kary used the phrase “SCAN OVER…. TO FIND JUST THE ONE I WANTED”. This is breaking all fundamental principles of Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Possibility. A chemical, which all of these are, either reacts with another chemical or it doesn’t.. It cannot travel up and down an imaginary line having a think about which place might be a best fit.

This logic is fine if you want to suggest an affinity between base pairs of nucleotides. The claim is that Adenine has an affinity with Thymine and they will only bond together. That is logically sound, two distinct chemicals reacting and binding.

But the huge gaping hole of a problem arises when you look at a supposed “sequence” of these chemicals reacting. There is ZERO difference chemically between one Adenine group and another. Seen below is what they desperately want you to believe that this is a fixed thing, a physical string… Let me repeat for emphasis, this is NOT a fixed or physical or even solid thing.

Let’s look at this top row as if it were Kary Mullis’ Nucleotide search party. Guanine reacts with Cytosine, great.. Now next up we have Thymine… there is ZERO difference in chemical affinity between the Adenine “next” to the Cytosine and another Adenine in a completely different “place”. They WANT you to think “oh it is right next door, of course it is EASIER for this chemical reaction to take place”… it would be if it were physically happening, but this is NOT…. it is a CHEMICAL in a Liquid solution… there is no “proximity” that makes the “Affinity” higher…

In simplistic chemical terms using their OWN science, there is no reason why this Nucleotide search party would just be a good little servant and orderly line up because you “programmed it to do as such”, Chemistry doesn’t work like that, it would end up, if you would try to reify this liquid, into a tangled ball of string every single time.

The Logical Fallacies of organized and sentient chemicals is no much more exemplified by looking at THEIR process of supposedly making Oligonucleotides.

They make these sequences by SEQUENTIALLY adding different chemicals. The claim is that they start with one nucleotide (Chemical Liquid), they put a second nucleotide in (Chemical, Liquid). Because of a certain chemical affinity, the ‘5 end will only supposedly bind with a ‘3 end of the incoming nucleotide… they “Stack” these chemicals in a sequence.

Whilst I would agree that this is logically possible given basic fundamental scientific principles, it still sounds far fetched to suggest they are making a “chain” and not just a big ol soup… I would look into Polymerization if I could be bothered, but for this piece of logic we can just take what they say at face value.

They can ONLY add these chemicals to form a sequence sequentially, as in one after the other and by adding a bunch of other Liquid Chemicals that supposedly CAP and Block the Nucleotides from binding together to form base pairs instead.

Hopefully you can see clearly where I am going with this. The sequence CANNOT be conducted all at once. OBVIOUSLY. How would the chemicals “Know” what sequence they should arrange themselves into. If you dumped them all in at one time then it would turn into one cacophonous mess… this is a logical conclusion that any sane person would arrive at….

But seemingly as soon as our surfer-boy Maverick drives around in his “Little Silver Honda” pontificating on the exponential math of his invention, all of a sudden the basic rules of Logic, Chemistry, spatial and temporal physicality are sucked into a memory-blackhole and the whole “scientific” community falls at his feet and just hands over the Nobel Prize for this miracle of thought.

“Why wouldn’t these reactions work?” Well that’s a fantastic question Kary, I would be lead to say BECAUSE they are just that, chemical reactions, that can’t just pick and choose when and where to react because you hoped they would. This is what happened: “Everyone agreed” logically impossible shit happened and if logically impossible shit can happen once, well… it can happen as many times as I like…. exponentially even… This is the sum total of the “thinking” that went on.

So it turns out that nobody was really interested in Kary’s epiphany, apart from his friend who thought that he could make big bucks off of it. How surprising.

Physical Form Scam Exposed

I am going to do an article specifically related to Enzymes given that the entire PCR reaction is based around one i.e Polymerase. A cursory investigation has turned up a mountain of evidence showing this supposedly “Does Everything You Ask Of It” Chemical Liquid is not all as it seems ( To put it mildly).

I however want to leave you with this very interesting admission by Grok (Twitter AI) when cross examining about the supposed physical form of these things.

This is the type of picture you always get shown when looking up enzymes. A blob with a very specific shape that looks like it fits a substrate’s very specific shape. They want you to think this is some kind of natural structure that makes these things “find” each other. But they do this to try and distract you from the Chemistry and logic of all of this.

Here is a collage of a couple of interactions (SIC) I had on Enzymes with AI. It is very tedious as you really have to pin it down with exact terms, otherwise it leads you in circles, contradicting itself.

But you will see that eventually it turns over the cards and stunningly admits that the entire “physical form” of Enzymes are indeed purely METAPHORICAL.

This is a very important point to keep in mind moving forward with the “chemistry” of “DNA”. This seems to me to be one of the core rescue devices in this “science” that is utilized to suggest that Chemicals have specificity without being A. Made or designed to have a specific chemistry that reacts with another specific chemical and B. Can pick and choose, scan and time its approach with what they term “chemical Interactions” rather than finite REACTIONS.

TBC

Addendum

It seems yet again that people want to completely ignore the scientific aspects that I am presenting and bring this back to the arbitrary playing field of opinions on personality.

Believe me when I say that this article was not even an attempt at a character assassination, I don’t care for anyone’s temperament or motives or any of the things ultimately that boil down to opinion.

If you want a proper character assassination this is all linked at the bottom of this article written by Omar Jordan entitled Hero Busting and also contained within this article is links to Rod Knoll and Anthony Brink’s work documenting the nefarious actions of Kary and his band of merry frauds. They were THERE, they knew these people personally, go and talk to them (Rod is a friend of mine and is in the comments section regularly) and find out from the horse’s mouth as it were.

But just to clear this up once and for all as there are people who STILL echo the same old shit that “Kary said his PCR wasn’t for diagnosing disease”….. this is 100% total and utter steaming bullshit. Here is his patent which clearly states it IS.

And here is his “expert” testimonial to the judge of the case of Andre Chad Parenzee accused of spreading a non existent virus. Kary pompously affirmed that his test could be used to show viral RNA transmission and thus got this innocent man locked in prison for 16yrs and counting.