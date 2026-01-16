INTERVIEW WITH PETER AND PETE

This episode we interview Peter and Pete who run a fantastic YouTube Channel conducting control experiments and challenging the fundamentals of Chemistry.

They have a FREE e-book "100 Reasons Water Is Not H2O (Hydrogen & Oxygen)" available at Smashwords can be found here - https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/930017

If you have enjoyed this episode please consider contributing to the largest Opensource and Crowdsourced Scientific Falsification that is live right now. Just $30 for an annual subscription.