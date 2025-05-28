We are launching a brand new channel dedicated to “HIV” to serve as a community space and support network for individuals, friends and family of those that have been given a positive diagnosis and have stopped or are considering stopping the harmful Anti Retro Viral drugs.

Please subscribe to the channel the HIV Control Studies Project in the link below to join this network. We will be doing numerous testimonials and life stories of individuals who have quit the drugs as positive messaging for those making the leap as well as information on the drugs, their dangers, side effects and the experiments proving that “HIV” does not exist.

Please read this article here to understand that “HIV” does not exist, there is no danger and threat of contagious pathogens, the harm is done by the toxicity of the drugs, in your environment, diet and mental health.

The HIV Hoax Jamie Andrews · November 13, 2024

Here is a guest publication by an anonymous person diagnosed with “HIV” that after 20 years of damaging drugs regimen decided to stop altogether after finding out the truth about the fraud of Virology.

Please could everyone share this Questionnaire loudly and proudly on their social networks to try and reach “HIV” diagnosed individuals, it is important to reach out and stop this conveyor belt of sickness carried out by the pHARMaceutical industry. Any friend or friend of a friend that may be open minded, please see if they will answer this very brief questionnaire.

Questionnaire for HIV+ gay men

1. In the year after you started ART, did you physically feel better, the same, or worse than in year or so before you tested positive? Did your HIV+ diagnosis make you depressed?

2. Did you take your blood test for HIV as the result of a routine checkup with your GP or GUM clinic, or was it because you thought you had symptoms of HIV infection? A positive HIV test can result either from a false positive antibody test (like those sticks that were used during Covid), or else because the patient tells the doctor he has worried about his health. In my case, it was the latter. Either way is a scam, designed to make profits for Big Pharma. It has nothing to do with your health. Taking HIV medication has zero benefits, and only side effects.

3. How long was the period between your last negative blood test (assuming you had one) and your first testing positive for HIV?

4. What changes to your daily regime – eating, exercise, work, etc – did you make as a result of your positive HIV diagnosis?

5. Did you start drinking more/taking drugs as a result of your HIV+ diagnosis?

When I was diagnosed as HIV+ in 2004, I became extremely depressed. The lightheadedness I suffered from the drug efavirenz was so severe I could only take the drug before sleeping. (Otherwise I couldn’t have functioned at all during the day.) The drug led to vivid nightmares. When I tried to switch to protease inhibitors (all including ritonavir) they gave me terrible nausea. One drug – nevirapine, now banned – nearly killed me by damaging my liver. The liver damage from a single dose of nevirapine took 8 years to clear up. Within a few years of my diagnosis I started taking drugs, and I was in a downward spiral. I thought I was going to die prematurely and engaged in reckless behavior.

I’ve been off HIV meds now for over 4 months. Since stopping illegal drug use and ART, I’m now the healthiest I’ve ever been at age 69.

HIV doesn’t exist. I have circumstantial proof of that from one of the private UK companies that analyzes blood for HIV. But if you don’t trust me, try the following. If you’re doing hard drugs (crystal meth, GBL, MDMA, cocaine) stop for a few weeks. Stop eating junk food. Cut back on alcohol consumption. And stop taking your HIV meds for a week. See how you feel. At worst, your health will remain the same. Most likely it will improve. After a month of not taking meds, it should improve significantly.

This feels scary, but here’s how to look at it. You supposedly seroconverted to being HIV+ between the time of your last negative HIV test and your first positive one. That period was almost surely longer than a month. So if you were HIV+ for at least a month before the blood test that claimed you were positive, then by skipping meds for a month you are at no more risk than you were back then.

Do not tell your doctor that you are doing this. They are NOT on your side. I’m not saying that all of them are intrinsically evil, but they simply parrot what they are told. All they do is ask the same questions of every patient, 30 times a day. It’s incredibly boring. The job shouldn’t exist at all, but if it did, it could be done by AI. Over 95% of doctors do not understand science. They absolutely understand nothing about pharma trials or medical statistics. I do.

Decisions should be taken on facts, and not on the credentials of the person giving advice. However, if you need reassurance, I was in the top 5% of my class at Harvard, (same year as the evil Bill Gates – although he failed to graduate). I have a PhD in Plasma Physics from Princeton, spent several years in controlled thermonuclear fusion research at MIT, which followed by an incredibly successful career in investment banking in London in the 1990s.