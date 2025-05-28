The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Creed's avatar
Susan Creed
4d

Delighted to see that you are doing this Jamie. I remember that when I realised that something was very wrong re the scamdemic, it occurred to me that similar things may have gone on before, so I looked at AIDS. I found the documentary ‘House of Numbers’ and I realised the enormous harm that had been done to so many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jamie Andrews
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jamie Andrews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture