One of the largest tenets of Science, and one that I would whole-heartedly agree with is Repeatability and Reproducibility. When it comes to any work of science in experimentation it needs to be able to be confirmed by others to be valid and the increasing number of confirmations increases the validity of the findings.

Hopefully, If the original findings were something good, it would be reproduced by people on a daily basis, even assimilated to be classed as “standard practice”, if it were really good it would be something done by people at home, in their daily lives.

When it comes to the Control Studies Project, I was motivated enough to trawl through thousands of virology papers, network and meet skeptical accredited scientists, design and meticulously plan the experiments, engage CRO’s and guide the experiments to completion. I was able to do this largely in part of the fact that I am a Property Investor by trade which needs very little day to day maintenance affording me the vast number of hours to do it as well as financial security.

I encourage everyone that wants to seriously take down virology to put these types of experiments together. I would say they are not “hard” to do and if you were that way inclined could earn a living from them. They are however not “easy”, it is not something you could just do on the fly whilst juggling a 9-5.

The whole point of this Project is for it to be Decentralized. If you want a greater level of detail to what that looks like please read my other article here:

For sure I have repeated the work of Dr Stefan Lanka so we have confirmed the falsification of the Cell Culture Isolation method. But that is just “Me”. I never really set out to be “the face” of the project or even class myself as “managing it” I just kind of fell into it whilst working with a group of people. But here I take responsibility for it and am the “official” spokesperson.

Herein lies a problem, that I am essentially creating a Centralized system, Dr Lanka has effectively retired from the amount of hassle he was given over the years in his quest for the truth. When (not if lol) I complete the project and Falsify the areas of genetics I expect a huge amount of coverage on this. I will come under a lot of flack from the establishment and they will inevitably try to bring me down in anyway that they can to discredit the message.

I am, at the moment almost an “authority” figure on this, just like the State that I berate for the way it works in the article above on Decentralized Science.

The way for this movement to succeed and for Virology truly to crumble is actually incredibly easy, even easier than trying to get people to replicate my work with other labs, with other crowdfunding setups. In fact it is SO easy it has already been done… by KIDS.

BBC Article

During the height of the Scamdemic there was information that was very quickly spread amongst kids at school that if you put Coca Cola on a Rapid Antigen Test for “Covid 19” it “breaks” it and they could get however long off school they wanted!!! How cool is that. These kids literally came up with a control experiment of their own, they found a substance that couldn’t possibly contain a virus because it was considered sterilized. They put it on the stick test which is considered “Antibody specific” and generated a positive result.

A bunch of kids not only conducted a control experiment, they falsified the test entirely. Not only that, they marketed this information using TikTOK and other social media platforms to all the other kids in other schools around the country in the UK. It really was Science 2.0 in action.

It was SO effective the entire establishment had to scramble and put out a section of published peer reviewed science to try and debunk these kids!

In this published paper they tried to claim the acid in the coca cola was causing the tests to be positive… unfortunately, they actually proved their theory wrong as it tested positive with bottled water, sparkling water and even vodka which is pH neutral!!

Failed Debunking Paper

There was so much egg on face that at least two brands of Rapid Antigen test were completely taken off the market AND later on into 2023 the Rapid Antigen Test couldn’t actually be used to say that you had “Covid 19” at all, they diverted everything to the PCR.

So the Rapid Antigen (Never proved to exist or be photographed ever) test got thoroughly debunked by a bunch of kids looking to BUNK off school. But surely the highly sophisticated world of Genomic Sequencing is safe? After all it is performed on huge $1m machines by highly experienced technicians in their field. Well….. not exactly.

Here as part of a huge 3 part series CBS NEWS (YES Mainstream NEWS) sent in Human samples into Dog DNA sampling companies. Of ALL the companies they checked either came back registering the Human samples as Dogs or “unreadable”, not a single one came back identifying it as human.

OK OK…. So those big $1m sequencing machines aren’t so good when it comes to Doggy DNA, they haven’t had a whole project intricately mapping the genome like they did with the Human Genome project right?

Well guess again, watch as this man swabs the saliva of his pet lizard and sends it into huge corporate DNA testing company 23andMe and it comes back that his lizard is in fact an Ashkenazi Jewish male!

Here a man takes a saliva sample from his pet Chihuahua “Snoopy” which fooled TWO different DNA testing companies into thinking it was human.

Human/Doggy DNA blunder

Again here, another mainstream News channel NBC Chicago sent in a sample from a Labrador Retriever called “Bailey” and it fooled a DNA testing company into believing it was human.

Bailey is human...Honest.

So how are these companies getting close to finding people? I hear stories ALL the time from people… OH they “KNEW I had Middle Eastern Heritage”… OH “I found a long lost cousin”. Firstly every single large scale genetics company is owned by the largest bioinformatics companies in the world namely Google and Youtube. They are the biggest data mining companies, if you have ever started a social media account, entered your details online anywhere.. they have those details… if you are registered in a UN country on the TAX/Voter registration… they have those details..

The more you feed it the more they know and to do any of these genetics tests they want to know as much detail before doing any test. This is the reason why they ask for what you THINK the breed of your dog is with a photo before they test for its breed.

If you were thinking of doing these DNA Control tests, my advice to you would be to fill out the forms with the most precise and confident information before the test to give to the company. That will guide all of the outcomes and receive a lot more positive results.

Most will also remember from the peak of Scamdemic our now deceased (no comment) Tanzanian President John Magafuli who PCR tested randomly obtained several non-human samples, including from a pawpaw, a goat and a sheep, but had assigned them human names and ages.

The samples from the Pawpaw and the goat testing positive LOL.

Positive Prickly Paw Paw

Obviously with this particular control experiment it isn’t very useful swabbing your pets, or goats in this instance, because the claim is that the mythical non existent viruses can also infect animals. So the most legitimate way of doing a DIY home control test with the PCR is to do fruit and veg, especially purees and things like that in packets that have been sterilized and pasteurized.

DIY CONTROLS

So the Rapid Antigen test is INCREDIBLY easy and cheap to do. Although it has already been debunked by our hero kids in the UK. It is still possible that they bring back another Scamdemic and say “Oh that Rapid Antigen Test for Sars Cov 2 didn’t work, but this one for MonkeyPox does”. Obviously we are going to have to be prepared to debunk them before the fear starts to ramp.

So buy yourself a Rapid Antigen Test, they are incredibly cheap. Here is 5 for £9 (about $12). They have to keep them cheap to encourage people to use them a create false cases (This is the power of Decentralized Science working). Test with relatively pH neutral Fruits and Veg… suggest using Cucumbers, Bananas… but be inventive after all they are a couple of dollars each. See if you can get a stronger line, a quicker appearing line for positive with some substances rather than others.

The key to carrying out these DIY Controls are:

Document EVERYTHING. Take photos and videos of you taking the swab or test out of the packet, take video of the codes on the tests so that you can see they match up with the codes on the results if you have to send them off. Try and make the setting as sterile as possible, try to recreate lab conditions at home. You could for instance use antibacterial gel on a kitchen work surface and video it. It is a little funny but do it underneath the Cooker Hood lolol…. That is effectively what a flow hood in a lab is, sucking all the viruses floating around in the air. Experiment, Have fun.. try different things. The point to these Decentralized experiments is that YOU are in control, YOU are the scientist, most revelations in actual science are made from mistakes, so just trial and error.

Look at the amount of fun you could have.

So I will be covering in upcoming articles much more about the fraud that is Genetics and its machinery of measuring. This is an area that most in the “No Virus” community dare not touch…. but the very existence of DNA/Genetics. When you consult the literature the very foundations in terms of first isolation being a biochemical witches brew that was completely uncontrolled, Through to the first “Xray Photograph” by Watson and Crick literally being the Year after John Ender’s Cell Culture isolation.

Read this fantastic article by Tam as a “Primer” DNA Discovery

Here is also my article on the fact that ALL of the Measuring tools and machinery that quantify and assemble supposed Genetic Sequences also work with Proteins….

DIY PCR Control

As mentioned before we can’t really get away with swabbing other animals for a PCR control, because the establishment will always roll out the safety device of claiming that animals too can have “viruses”.

There seems to be a small correlation between people testing positive and being symptomatic, I.e both the PCR and Rapid Antigen test seem to be able to tell if you are sick or not. I think this data is probably skewed by the fact that MORE people who are feeling sick test themselves. During the height of the Scamdemic they introduced the frankly absurd notion of Asymptomatic people, which suggests it wasn’t that accurate, but needless to say I think there is *Something* in the sample that these tests are measuring.

The PCR test certainly doesn’t test positive with bottled water like the Rapid Antigen Test unfortunately. We know this for sure because the Negative Control just uses water. Despite this a whole raft of Negative controls tested positive with “juiced” primers that were admitted by the CDC in 2020 lol. But still I believe we have to find something that they are measuring.

So what *could* they be measuring if not the stringy white stuff you get from a Strawberry?

If you note the far right culture marked Starvation 2. It includes yRNA which stands for YEAST. This was an intentional addition and one done before Sequencing these cultures. I have not been able to corroborate this from Stefan himself but I believe that this is to somehow simulate those things that are indicative of disease symptoms.

There is widely available literature on the increase in peptides in bodily secretions such as Mucin and Bradykanins when displaying “Flu” Symptoms.

Here are a couple of the hundreds of available papers showing increased levels of these peptides in symptomatic people: Mucin Bradykinin

If you read my article above, my over all claim is that all of the processes involved in measuring “DNA” can also be done with Proteins. And what are pepetides? You guessed it, proteins, and what is YEAST, you guessed it, a “bioactive” i.e growing peptide.

So they claim that protein is broken down by additions of acids and alcohols in the extraction process that leaves just the genetic material, this is a massive assumption, no different to pulling out the stringy stuff in a Strawberry and claiming it is the building blocks of life.

Materials and Methods

Whilst in the middle of the Scamdemic they made the PCR tests in most countries free to encourage massive fake cases. Unfortunately in most countries they are now not free.

Now it is roughly $100 for a PCR test (If you buy in bulk can be $50 each) that gets sent to your house, you swab and send it back and get the results in a few days. Here are a few sources such as LETSGETCHECKED I see you ; )

It is just a suggestion, but I highly recomend trying peptides which are freely available at home, these include Yeast and Collagen powder.

Make sure that you boil any water to steralise first, let it cool down to room temperature preferably in a sealed container. Then add yeast, just standard bakers yeast with a tablespoon of sugar and reseal the container. Effectively you are making a small alcohol wash as the yeast grows..try making this as thick as possible by only using a little water, maybe 100ml.

Film all of this process, swab and immediately seal in the tube that the Testing company will send you.

To do this with Collagen just add a lot of the power to boiled, then cooled water and swab.

Ultimately, right now I am not sure what exactly to swab but the most important thing is to be creative whilst always keeping in mind the necessity for it to be considered “virus” free. Again I would suggest trying fruits and vegetables, probably cooked meats and stocks that come in steralised and sealed packets.

As with the Rapid Antigen tests, DOCUMENT EVERYTHING. Photo and video the entire procedure, the codes on the boxes matching with the code on the results, the postage of the box etc etc… the more documents the more compelling the results.

Final Message

I have been working behind the scences with a couple of large accounts here on Substack who are actively doing these DIY controls and will be releasing their experience and results soon enough.

This type of crowdsourcing is only going to take a few hundred people to bother to do to start to get some serious feedback. If we find out how to break these tests it will incredibly quickly undermine the method that was responsibile for locking down 3.5 Billion people, and coercing them to mask and take dangeous vaccines that harmed potentially millions.

Join in the FUN today!!!!