All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

Thanks for reading The Virology Controls Studies Project! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I was writing another article when an old news piece popped up that I had to share entitled “Chemotherapy may spread cancer and trigger more aggressive tumors, warn scientists”. The actual article was from 2017 and is behind a paywall. There are methods to read this like typing the URL into Archive.ph but will have to leave you to look for yourself as don’t want to infringe copy rights etc.

LISTEN TO THIS ARTICLE HERE:

1× 0:00 -9:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The upshot is that Dr Karagiannis gave mice with cancerous tumors a load of Chemotherapy drugs and instead of curing them, it moved the cancerous cells to vital organs and killed them. Well, we can at least tell that very little has been done about this scientific discovery as posting this news 8 years later, people still seem to be in shock.

So I wanted to shock some more (obviously, I am bit like that). But there is a salient point to this that I hope is a welcome break from all the “Viral” and “Genetic” Debunking. Ultimately, I am here doing what I do to raise awareness about the fact that Vaccines and Drugs are not needed because “Viruses” don’t exist. On top of this, that they are toxic and harmful.

The thinking behind the Allopathic Death cult is none more prevalent in vaccines as it is in Chemotherapy in that the Motto that is the linchpin of the model is “ A Little Bit of Poison Can Make You Better”. They hold out a vial and proclaim that in the vial is a chemical substance that is knowingly toxic. But we are going to give you just a little bit of it so that (Insert a completely made-up story) it therefore doesn’t do you harm, but indeed makes you better.

In the case of Vaccines the claim is it trains some fictitious Immune System, when in fact it is just creating a massive allergic response to the adjuvants and ingredients as discovered by Charles Richet. With things like Ivermectin, it is weaving around identical animal tissue on which it was specifically designed to kill and magically only kills parasites (of which there is next to no literature proving they cause disease). With Vit D (Rat Poison), they have somehow isolated sunshine and put it in pill format that is coincidentally used to poison rats by Calcifying their arteries (Any one of No Virus Inc Alt Pill Pushers want to show me the Isolated and Characterized Vitamin? Or just admit you are hypocrite controlled op) .

This type of thinking is the very first step to poor health and will cement you a firm position on the conveyor-belt of Pharmaceutical sickness for profit. Usually when I post things like this I hear the same old and tired rebuttals: “The Poison is in the dose!” “But it Cured my aunties cancer”.

Sorry, but here are some hard truths for you, no matter how triggered you are, it is in your best interest to hear me out. If the poison is in the dose, how much Arsenic are you willing to take? Most sensible people would say ZERO. Well there you go, we have found that because this particular Poison hasn’t been touted as a “Cure” all of a sudden the dose isn’t important, funny that ey!

In fact, if people actually did their due diligence, rather than listen to grifting pill pushers in the Alt Health community, they’d find out that the LD50 is VERY similar between Arsenic and Vit D pills (Cholecalciferol AKA Rat Poison).

The second cry of, well it ‘CURED ME/My Auntie/Flute Teacher” is littered with an absolute minefield of assumptions. Firstly you need to accept that the initial diagnosis of “Having Cancer” in the first place was actually legitimate. If you read my article “ Is Virology a Red Herring” you will see that they are ramping up the usage of PCR to diagnose MANY forms of cancer. So this very entry level Magic trick is easy to spot. They Diagnose a mystery cancer with a fraudulent test, give you a load of expensive poisonous pills, retest with a fraudulent PCR and Hey Presto! A Cure is born.

Apart from actual visible tumors (Which they will inevitably just cut out), the majority of cancer diagnoses are using spurious biomarkers that are a complete interpretation of results by someone who has a massive vested interest in “Finding Positives”. When the specific flavor of Cancer is “Diagnosed” they focus in on that area and after they have Burnt, Cut and Poisoned it to their satisfaction will declare, “We Won!” (You may have lost both Tits and your dignity, but we definitely WON!). What they don’t tell you, like Dr Karagiannis did, was that any of these tumors that are burnt, cut and poisoned are now mobilized.

They move around waiting for another (Sad Doctor Face) diagnosis. This is obviously predicated on the fact that for many, this experience is enough to change their habits and nutrition and maybe naturally usher toward the right path to health. Unfortunately these statistics are masked due too the fact that as soon as “Interventions” are taken this is the Willy Wonka Golden Ticket for claiming success at any time thereafter. With Statistical Fraud all you have to do is give vastly extreme, dire outcomes; “If you don’t inject yourself with Mustard Gas you will die next Monday”. Next Tuesday rolls around and they can set off some sparklers.

So all of these work arounds to me are just Logically Fallacious reasoning’s to try and distract from the incredibly obvious Systemic poisoning by the Cult of Modern Medicine. It is the bafflement and 180 degrees inverted reality that they suck you into. They are not nursing you back to health, they are systematically poisoning you. None more so is it evident than with Chemotherapy which was LITERALLY Mustard Gas, a Chemical Warfare agent used in the Trenches in WW1.

Here the University of Yale press writes that they “noticed that mustard gas destroyed lymphatic tissue and bone marrow after World War 1, they thought it might also be able too kill cancer cells too”.

OK let’s stop here for a second and mull over this thinking. They noticed that a Chemical Weapon of war did immeasurable damage to soft tissue and bone. OK. How about the Howitzers and Grenades? They ALSO do a lot of damage to skulls and brain matter. The *Thinking* is absolutely no different to suggest that a Bren Light Machine Gun *COULD* be used to “Cure a Brain Tumor” in the same way that Mustard Gas *COULD* be used to kill Lymphatic Cancer.

DeRiVaTIve

With the majority of known poisons mislabeled as cures such as Vaccines, Vitamin D (Rat Poison) etc the rescue device rolled out to try and brainwash you into believing that somehow the chemical with a Data Safety sheet as long as your arm with a Skull and Crossbones emblazoned on it, is not harmful, is that it is administered at “safe” levels.

With Chemotherapy ( Intravenous Mustard Gas) they are a little more tricky in that they employ a slightly different mechanism for fraud. They fully admit that the first time they used the Bone Marrow melting chemical weapon it was just neat Mustard Gas. From there on in they “Derived” it from the Sulfur Mustard and turned it into the claimed “Less Toxic” Nitrogen Mustard.

Obviously they admit that Nitrogen Mustard is still toxic, with exactly the same barbaric destructive abilities on the delicate lymphatic tissue. But they have supposedly departed from using the Chemical Agent that was effective at smoking out Hitler’s Henchmen in swampy parts of Belgium.

This chemical “Derivative” has been used in its unadulterated form for 83 years. In the space of this time the cancer rates went from 1 in 1000 in 1940 to the supposed current cancer rates of 1 in 2 ( I guess the Allopathic Approach is working then?).

So let’s actually take a look at this totally watered down, “Less” toxic chemical then.

So when we lay these chemical’s Lethal Doses (LD50) out in front of us. Ironically the Nitrogen Mustard they inject sick people with is apparently “Too unethical” to approximate a Lethal Dose on humans with, Despite when labeling it a Chemical Weapon for use on “The Bad Guys” the answer is “Yip it is 2-4mg/KG”.

So here we have a direct comparison between the scary Sulfur Mustard and the Fluffy, Helpful Nitrogen Mustard and WHOOOPS… what is that…. The LD50 for Intravenous Nitrogen Mustard (2-4mg/KG) is almost DOUBLE as lethal as it’s Trench Warfare counterpart at 8.2 mg/KG.

CONCLUSION

If you just so happen to be an Army General looking for the most potent Anti Bad Guy , Bone Marrow Melting, Delicate Lymphatic Tissue Nuking Chemical agent, your best bet is to ditch the old hat Mustard Gas used in Trench Warfare. No, you’d be better off sequestering the contents of the drugs cupboard in your local Oncology department and liberally spraying it in your enemies direction.

On a serious note, it is incumbent on you to make the leap in understanding that it is impossible to heal with any of these drugs, especially when they are literally designed to do the opposite. I hope for all our sakes that this monumental blip in the history of the human race will be looked back on as nothing more than a grotesque era of Medically Industrialized Propaganda to encourage Self-Harm and Death.