a few weeks ago (cheers mate). Sometimes information just hits you at exactly the right time in your journey of understanding and this book was it for me. Genuinely this is the best Non-Fiction book I have ever read ( I guess the list isn’t great of mostly tedious, probably highly propagandized to be inaccurate, historical novels). It really has everything, a lifetimes endeavor searching for scientific and health truth, Legal battles with the Government, Real investigative journalism, Lab and Field experiments, Conspiracy and plots surrounding multiple weird accidents and ultimately Tragedy as Mark Purdey, the hero of the story dies at the tender age of just 52.

Please do read the book front to back (The link to read it online and download for free is on the graphic above). I started reading after watching the short film( I will post below) expecting to just skim read the same information from the film. What happened was a fully engrossed head spinning roller-coaster of scientific revelations, agonizing frustrations at a Man coming so close to what I believe is the underlying truth that might have saved his demise and also, spookily, a connection to the exact place of my upbringing and home for 35 years in the Weald of Kent, England.

One of the main reasons why this book has impacted me so much was because Mark Purdey was a total 100% unquestioning believer in mainstream science. He accepted the germ theory in totality, the story about infected Proteins folding and affecting genetics as is the claim for the cause of BSE, all parts of organic chemistry. Yet his conclusions from his lifetime of searching far reaching parts of the Earth, a mountain of epidemiological observations and Lab experiments were really, when you read between the lines, very “Far out” (in mainstream consensus) and inline with my latest understanding of all these things.

I like the fact that Mark Purdey was so heavily entrenched in the mainstream thought process as for me it makes his observations and conclusions that more weighty. he wasn’t looking and prying for his conclusions with bias. Although I believe that his conclusions and hypotheses need a little bit of “translation” and “perspective” I see his work as invaluable, so I will go though his book (Compiled by his Brother posthumously) and pick out the most important parts to discuss.

Chemicals Cause BSE (obviously!)

The first thing that really caught my attention with the official narrative of the causation of BSE is that it was to do with supposedly transmissible Proteins. We have obviously proved that viruses don’t exist , that is old news lol. I have now turned my attention to everything “bio”chemical now which focuses on things like “Proteins” (spikey or not) and “Enzymes” and “DNA”. Let’s have a look at the claim:

It is claimed that these are Transmissible i.e ingested “bad proteins” that “fold” and make cows sick with distinct fatal neurological symptoms. This can be spread ora-fecally i.e defecated and spread. Spreading Spike proteins in Cow farts for the Green Agenda? They didn’t really latch onto that opportunity, always time. Lol.

The other thing to note is the strangely specific other animals that can be attacked by this indiscriminate protein, Cheetahs and Ostriches, Sheep, Goats and Deer. Seemingly despite it being shipped in the metric tonnes and spread out on farms globally, eaten and defecated out, sparrows and rats and voles and badgers and all the other thousands of critters in Farmyard settings were just fine from the protein folding, but the Ostriches were fucked, maybe the bendy neck didn’t help?

So here we have the collation of the mountains of negative Contagion Studies and contradictory Epidemiological data that ruins the mainstream narrative of BSE and by proxy the human form, CJD, being caused by the folding Protein Prions in our ground Cow chum.

Onto the what IS the cause of these supposedly distinct fatal neurological conditions:

Mark Purdey being a dairy farmer noted the exact time in 1982 when the UK gov agencies enforced the use of high concentrations of OrganoPhosphate pesticide, Phosmet. He also noted that it was anecdotally known that many Farmer’s wives were miscarrying after coming into contact with these chemicals.

It is not some strange paranoia. OrganoPhosphates are KNOWN to cause fatal Neurological damage, that is after all EXACTLY what they are designed to do. The key here is that mainstream Chemistry claims that a chemical poison can pick and choose what it poisons. It can discern between identical chemicals present in Humans and Warbleflies and choose to bind with these identical chemicals in the fly and not the man.

This is a point I would like to highlight: The notion that one chemical can pick and choose what to react with is contradictory to all logic, reason and physical and chemical possibility. It is the premise of nearly ALL allopathic medicine(poison) like Chemotherapy that is the WW1 chemical agent Mustard Gas. It cannot just weave around the good cells and only attack the bad ones if the chemistry is identical.

So here we have the clear causal relationship between pouring on Organophosphates to Cows and them experiencing Fatal Neurological diseases. I have also included DDT the OrganoChloride pesticide that exactly time correlates in Agricultural usage with the symptoms of Polio. It is absolutely clear that in both of these cases they are the cause of BSE and Polio respectively. This was demonstrated in a Tissue Culture experiment commissioned by Mark where they inoculated with Low doses of Phosmet and showed the exact characteristics specific to this supposed Pathogenic Prion:

Mark went to court against the government to not have to use this known Neuro-toxin on his cattle. He WON… yey! and settled for the supposedly less toxic Ivermectin. But noted that even though it was supposedly less toxic, made milk toxic for a month after application.

So here we are presented with a little bit of a conundrum because Ivermectin, the favorite Horse paste remedy touted by Controlled Opposition agents is also the exact same neurotoxin with the same mechanistic pathways of working…. ION and CHARGE based pathways.

Here we see that these know NeuroToxins work in the same fashion, they claim that Phosmet is not directly doing this, with a bunch of garbled inventive reasoning sandwiched into the middle. This can be completely disregarded IMO as the net result and change seen and the test it tests for measured the effective CHARGE. Hence probably the ONLY win that Mark got away with was not having to comply with the extreme concentrations that were mandated with Phosmet, but nevertheless was still poisoning his herd.

TREATMENT IN THE TRENCHES

As mention previously, Mustard Gas, the Chemical agent used in Trench Warfare IS Chemotherapy, injected into already sick and diseased people. Just like its wartime counterpart they used OrganoPhosphates as Nerve Agents. Fortunately where there is a chemical to induce one direction of charge imbalance, there is a chemical to usher it in the opposite direction. Oximes and Atropine Sulphate are used to mitigate the damage caused by these chemical poisonings and Mark used them on his cattle to good effect:

In the case of one Cow displaying Neurological disease symptoms he treated it with a very simple solution of Magnesium Sulphate. The charged Magnesium Ion being enough to counteract the OP.

The Claim is that Organophosphates work as nerve agents by disrupting Enzymes. This is an instant red flag to me as the whole theory of Enzymatics I believe to be bullshit. Please read my article on it here:

Really it is just the measurement of charge and implied very complex story-lines surrounding it. But just to be very specific to see how ropey this is. They verify this Enzyme (Acetylcholinesterase) by using a test that works whether the enzyme is present or not and is only down to the rate at which a chemical reaction occurs i.e about as scientific as witchcraft.

The ULTIMATE end of the line test for ALL of these things is Mass Spectronomy which is literally just a a measurement of charge.

Let’s try and simplify what is occurring then, the Organophospahtes are affecting Nerve pathways with charge based Ions and cures such as literally just Magnesium Ions are undoing the damage.

This Simplistic Mechanism can be seen at the cellular level and is responsible for ALL mechanism from Mitosis through to Cancer Cell generation, read about it here:

HEAVY METAL

The bulk of the book is focusing in on the very specific and localized incidences of the human version of Mad Cow Disease, CJD (Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease). One important thing to note is really the ONLY thing that separates a CJD diagnosis from an Encephalitis or Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s or ALS or a raft of other Neurodegenerative diseases is a Protein test for the specific CJD causing Protein. Hopefully this is setting off your *Same Thing Alert* alarm bells as in my latest articles about the fact that Proteins are just supposed “bio”chemicals that are all measurements of the SAME thing…. charge, in gel electrophoresis (cheat sheet below).

So at least half of the book chases these small clusters of CJD around the world making environmental observations, taking and analyzing soil samples for metal element concentrations and hypothesizing on the cause of these clusters.

I am not going to go through every case that he studied here as the article would likely be quite tedious, largely because he reaches effectively exactly the same conclusion in every one. So I will lay out his overarching hypothesis and findings:

So here we have his full theory laid out. He was getting consistently high readings of Metal IONS in the soil Manganese, Barium, Strontium and Silver and deficiencies in Copper, Zinc, Sulphur and Selenium. He said that these IONS represented an abnormal imbalance. These were all found in areas of either intense industry like quarrying or military munitions bunkers or landfill. He then goes on to put forward the startling theory that these Metals are making Piezo-electric crystals that set off a chain reaction of neurodegeneracy.

This obviously made my jaw hit the floor as I have been watching many channels and people talking about crystalline structures found in the blood, some sort of self assembly of metals. It was staggering to me that someone so heavily entrenched in the mainstream science more than 20 yrs ago was making these types of theories.

Now I would like to caveat this that I am not entirely convinced quite yet if these structures have any purpose or function. It is not an area I am well versed in at all and so reserve speculation. But electro-magentically attracting Ionic particles collecting together is most certainly theoretically possible, and when you see numerous well respected scientist accounts reporting similar structures in blood work and in the Coof vaccines it is surely note worthy.

I would like to further caveat this with the fact that I am also not entirely convinced of the necessity of these coagulating metal complexes for the CJD/BSE symptomology to occur. For me, and I will explain in more detail later, it seems that the answer is more simple, or at least to my logic it is.

TB or not TB?

Toward the end of the book these was a huge section that just appeared out of nowhere about Tuberculosis. It came from the tragic story of his dairy herd being claimed they had TB infections. Reading the story below it is just impossibly stupid the amount of quackery that goes into these diagnoses. TB has repeatedly found to fail contagion studies yet the “test” is injecting a culture under the skin, if it swells then that is bad and means the cow has TB. Injecting anything under the skin and expecting it not to produce a swelling is insanity, but this is what we are dealing with the fraudulent lunacy of Germ Theory.

This followed on with some heavily researched areas of TB control which include putting Lime on the soil to make sure it stays Alkaline. An acid pH is indicative of “TB” symptoms in cattle. OK. Again pH and acidity are a measurement in H+ IONS so at it’s root really an addition to the Metal Ions observations around the globe.

It then goes further to say that the acidification of the soil leads to an excessive accumulation of iron, yet again a charged Metal ION. The research says that elevated Iron is a prerequisite of a TB infection.

Iron being a prerequisite of a TB infection is strangely odd as it seems to also cause Botulism….

In fact and I will write this in bigger font as this is pretty crucial. Iron is a crucial Metal Ion in HIV!!!! Listeria, Salmonella and Malaria, even Leprosy.

This is easily reversed in symptoms terms by funnily enough, exactly the same type of drugs as mentioned in the “Anti-Retroviral” drugs breakdown , they are metal chelators. Mark was a great one for in field experimentation, a true scientist that made an Ion chelating formulation that seemed to work. The use of the known Iron Chelating chemical Aminosalicylate, this seemed to have curative as well as preventative effects for the symptoms seen in TB “infections”.

So it is interesting that Foxgloves indicate that there are high levels of Iron and Manganese in the soil. I was always told as a kid that Foxgloves were highly poisonous and never to touch them.

HOMEGROWN

Yet another thing that really resonated with me about Mark Purdeys work was the focus on the first British cases of CJD that occurred in the very few small rural villages that I grew up in and stay for the first 35 yrs of my life. Despite this “accolade” I had never heard of this before, which seems odd, but as I read more, lots of things from my childhood started to rush back.

Although I don’t know the exact woodland in Foxden that Mark investigated I can tell you without doubt that Kent is littered with bunkers and bomb sites and munitions burial. I used to play in all of these woods growing up as a kid and there were always stories, ghost stories, about the bunkers and sites. We knew not to go in them or venture too deep into these bomb craters. We thought that they were haunted, but looking back this was clearly just wisdom passed down not to go near them as they were contaminated, as unfortunately Mark found out when taking soil samples.

Even closer to home was this cluster of CJD cases in Smarden. Now this is a tiny village right next to Marden where I played for the hockey club there for 20 yrs. Even more so, my Dad almost bought a house in Smarden. He was all ready to complete on the purchase, but the surveyor told him under no circumstances to buy the house as it was built on “Contaminated Ground”. Now the Surveyor said it was contaminated with oil, which seems to me to be an unlikely thing to be contaminated with.

I asked my Dad about it and he knew about not only an Insecticide factory but it was well known amongst the locals that there was a huge OrganoPhospate insecticide spill disaster that had happened in the 60s where loads of people died from the direct spill.

Interesting that the article even draws comparisons the CJD clusters that happened at this exact site later… but doesn’t quite make the exact link.

SO NEAR….YET SO FAR

A new chapter read and another complete head spinner came along. Mark started talking about reading the book “The Body Electric”. In a slightly egotistical manner I was a little disheartened because I was sitting through the whole book smiling like a Cheshire Cat thinking that I was holding the Ace Cards in terms of figuring the whole truth out about what was occurring, it was going to be my NEW REVELATION that I could impart on-top of Mark’s work, yet he had seemingly already made that mental leap.

That feeling came and went quite speedily, that despite Mark looking in exactly the right places, frustratingly (for him given his demise) he veered off at a complete tangent trying to weave all of the tenets of modern science back into his thinking. Why he couldn’t let go of the preconceived notions of Germ Theory, “bio”chemical nonsense and the sheer inventive reasoning behind the mechanisms of poisoning is unclear. He invested a lifetime in his work, he literally invested his life in it, so would be understandable that he might not want to wipe the slate completely clean, especially as he was fairly prolific in peer-reviewed, published work.

To note, I guess “The Body Electric” is the same kind of thinking, where mostly observations of the body regenerating due to electromagnetism is attempted to be explained by weaving into it bullshit tenets of modern science. So it can be forgiven for Mark again not making that mental leap to EVERYTHING being driven by charge.

But credit where credit is due, I believe he assembled ALL of the necessary components in his wheelhouse for people like me to be able to make easy connections when uninvested in the story. I guess that is what good science should do, as long as you document everything with accuracy and honesty, it doesn’t matter the verbiage or fluff filler that is in there, it is still of ultimate use in interpretation by future generations.

I hope with my work, this will also be the case.

TRAGEDY STRIKES

I have to admit that I got pretty choked up reading the chapter on Mark’s death, mostly written posthumously by his brother Nigel. Not only because I empathized with a lot of his work and struggles or his untimely demise but for the frustration that I believe he maybe could have prevented or at least lessened the damage done.

He was acutely aware of the dangers of the individual parts of his theory and the problems they might cause. Manganese, Barium and Strontium for instance are the Metal elements he showed were the “Kickstarter” for his theory of neurodegenerative fatality. These types of elements are KNOWN neurotoxins.

Back to the start of this article where Mark celebrated that he didn’t have to use the known Neurotoxin, Phosmet. Ok, but he still had to use the known Nuerotoxin Ivermectin

He was visiting all of these sites, searching them out around the world, staying localised in these places for long durations, disturbing the soils and taking samples of these things, even noting in the later stages, such as in Foxden, Kent, becoming very nauseous and dizzy when taking the sample. It was seemingly only a short time after he developed a Brain Tumor.

It was so frustrating to me to see him yet again come so close to what I believe is the root of all of this. He once again, as an inquisitive mind of his would do, delved deep into the research. But obviously he stuck to the mainstream narrative of what was happening and so went off on a completely controlled narrative benders looking for cures that involved injecting viruses into his brain (blimey *shakes head*). He literally just grazes the notion when Nigel mentioned his interest in Copper depletion and the installation of EMF masts. Agonizingly close.

But he elected to have major surgery cutting huge lumps out of his brain then going on to have radiotherapy, eventually dying quite soon after.

CONCLUSION

It became so very apparent to me reading the life story of Mark Purdey that he cared deeply about the lives of others, essentially sacrificing himself to reveal what he has done, for that I am truly grateful.

I would like to expand on his theory and put forward my own theory of what is pertinently obvious to me as being the causes of all of the classification of Neurological Diseases ranging from Parkinson’s to Dementia to CJD to Alzheimers to “Viral” Enchphalitis.

When each of the individual parts to this are KNOWN to cause neurological conditions simply based on concentration such as Manganese poisoning, symptoms only occur at high-level exposure. It simply MUST be that the cause of all of these neurologicial conditions is just a concentration of one or more of these individual toxins either Ionic metals in the soil or Chemical Poisons from Military, Agricultural or Industrial settings. It is not that it is a prerequisite to have all of them for this theory to turn fatal, just a repetitive exposure to them in any form.

This is largely born out of what I would also call a *Same Thing Alert*. The reason why I believe it is just concentrations of any of these things is that they all work in EXACTLY the same way, they all supposedly affect “Enzymes” through binding or chelating charge. ALL of these things at their core essence are CHARGE based.

Most certainly will be another article but all of these “cures” are charge chelating and “enzyme” affecting just in the opposite direction, and would you believe me if I told you that AntiBiotics work in EXACTLY the same way?

So the tragedy here is that because Mark’s diagnosis was just out of the remit of what Modern Science said was his area of expertise, so he categorized it differently. From my latest article on the Redox Theory and Cancer cell generation being caused by an imbalance in charged Ions at the very root I think that it was just the same destruction occurring from repeated poisoning from his workings on the farm combined with seeking out these chemical poisonings around the world. Ironically I believe that if he had treated himself like he did his cattle maybe with some Magnesium Sulphate or Oximes for BSE he would have fared better than the Slash and Burn methods of the Allopathic Medicine model that clearly sped up his demise.

RIP Mark Purdey 1953-2006