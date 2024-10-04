All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

When in discussions online it irks me that I hear a phrase all too often touted out by people sincerely challenging germ theory: “"It’s not a virus, they don’t exist, it’s an Exosome!”. They are, whether knowingly or not ( I would suspect unknowingly in most cases) falling for a trap, a red herring. They are replacing the mythology of a “Virus” and all of its imagined attributes and replacing them with a simple Extra Cellular Vesicle.

The claim is that these Extra Cellular Vesicles can “carry” “nucleic acids” and act as intercellular communication agents. Looking at the below picture of these supposed particles, this is the only type of image you will ever see of these things. Just like our mythical viruses you will ONLY ever see this in cartoon format with exceptionally detailed drawings and labeling of components and the incredibly specific functions they have.

They are said to be able to transport “nucleic acids” from one cell to another, binding with their protein coats to “gain access” to other cells and deposit their load into another cell.

An “Exosome” is as small as a “virus” coming in at a miniscule 30-150nm in size.

Here we have a particle that is identical in size and function to a “virus” and quite coincidentally can ONLY be seen, due to its size, with a Transmission Electron Microscope.

Let me explain why this is significant: With a Light microscope you can see LIVING cells, although the slide preparation can disturb a lot of structures and you will never truly know the impact of removing said sample from the living host, it is still as close to an In Vivo study. With TEM you have to cut a pelleted sample extremely thinly with a micro-tome and then fix this wafer thin piece in an noxious substance similar to formaldehyde. All samples are completely immobile and DEAD. I.E it is IMPOSSIBLE to see movement in TEM.

Therefore the claim that there are these vesicles that go around carrying material from one cell to the other is plainly just as made up as the claim that “viruses”can go around infecting cells with their “nucleic”material. There is not a single way possible, given the most sophisticated imaging tools that you could SEE this occurring. They HAVE to use biochemical (our beloved fluorescent dyes again) to claim these things are happening. They squirt their fluorescent dyes in a sample and when they fluoresce that means they can just make up a story as to why it did so….

Even the mechanism of “Communication”makes little sense logically. The claim is these tiny brainless sacks are carrying information to communicate with cells around them. How do they know where to go? Do they all have the same info coming from the same cell? What info are they carrying exactly? Is this like an Uber delivery?

People love to anthropomorphize biological entities, especially ones they can’t see. Like with a virus this Dead Zombie entity just wanders around until it stumbles into the main character in a film (you) and sinks it’s teeth into your jugular and infects you with Zombie juice. I challenge the thought that any of these biological entities in your body are moving according to anything other than basic pressure, temperature and diffusion gradients. But nevertheless I think it is poppycock to suggest that these cells are “communicating” by sending out little bubbles, like an escape pod in Star Wars.

Further to this is the obvious problem covered a few times already on this channel that their “messages”they are communicating are “genetic material”. The supposed “building blocks of life” (AKA stringy white shit you get from a strawberry) was isolated by adding stuff…bearing all the hallmarks of invented fraud just like virology’s isolation, instead of subtracting this property, they ADD stuff to a sample THEN claim a resultant biochemical reaction indicates this theorized substance is present. No, Genetics is rubbish… the virus lie is inextricably linked to the genetics lie… funnily enough just a year apart (1953/4) between John Enders first “viral”isolation and Watson & Crick’s Helix discovery….

For a little more reading on the Genetics Fraud:

So what is it then?

Here is one of the images provided by the CRO. The red annotations they made to highlight what they consider to be an Extra Cellular Vesicle. They are clearly empty as were the other two ECVs that were positively identified.

The walls of the kidney cells in this plate are made of lipids are hydrophobic and immiscible. As the cell dies the walls break down and small blobs disperse into the fluid medium surrounding the cell. They form their own smaller blobs with completed lipid surroudings. Much like a lava lamp, these oily globs squirt out in all different shapes and sizes as the surface tension of the orginal mass at the bottom breaks.

Look at all of the particles surrounding the ECVs they are roughly the same size and shape, but filled, some partially filled, some less densely filled, some more desnely filled. So we are expected to believe that these ECVs are just right next to things that are NOT ECV because they are not empty, but are not the exact size and shape of an “"Exosome”?

Look at the particle to the left of the “106” annotation. That could easily be cross referenced with the exact appearance and size as an Exosome OR a “"Sars Cov 2” particle

Here in this image we clearly see lots of “debris” around the cell membrane. We see our positively identified “Sars Cov 2”particle in blue. We could also choose any one of the highlighted particles in red as “HIV”, they are all exact size and shape and protein inclusion matches. We also see “ECVs” that are empty.

So here is what the CDC reckon looks like clusters of “Exosomes”. Now look at the image of the cluster of particles marked in Yellow. They look clearly similar interms of lots of small, round particles clumped together.

Conclusion

It is clear from only the 9 TEM images of our culture that all of these “particles”are just cell debris. The contents of the cell that has arbitarly budded off from the dying cell, some are filled with cell debris, others are empty. Interpreting the detritus left after starving and poisoning cell lines with antibiotics and claiming these are distinct “particles” with a purpose is as scietifically meaningful as Tea Leaf reading.