The Claim:

According to all mainstream scientists for a few centuries, this white spaff pulled from some pulverized strawberries is the building blocks of life, literally the instructions needed for an organism to develop, survive and reproduce. It contains a string of nucleotides, too small to see with any microscope, wound into an (imagined and assumed) double helix that are an exact code for life that can be read, quantified assembled and predicted, mutated, inserted, transfected and sythetically synthesized.

You can acheive all of this by using the extremely complicated scientific inventory of : Dish Soap, Table Salt and Alcohol……

Strangely enough, as with alot of these “biological isolations”, instead of taking away components out of a mixture to be left with a purified single substance, most of the time you are actually adding stuff in… nevertheless, you may come to find that this may indeed not be a necessity.

The Method:

Take a “DNA” rich source, most use strawberries, but anything will work. Mash those strawberries up with a healthy squirt of dish soap and a tea spoon of table salt. Strain the mixture, then add ice cold Isopropyl alcohol over the top. The imiscible alcohol will settle ontop of the watery pulp and your LifeSnot will precipitate out into that layer being as it is insoluble in alcohol.

The detergent is said to be crucial, acting as a surfactant to release the DNA from being bound inside cell:

The Salt is crucial to bind to the phosphate groups of the DNA enabling it to precipitate out of solution. This extract claims that the salt helps keep “proteins dissolved” which as we will find out isn’t strictly true.

The role of adding salt, is said to be so crucial to precipitating DNA that it will not work without it, again which we will find out, isn’t strictly true.

So here we have one of thousands of Youtube videos of people extracting their MagicGoo on camera, this time with a little extra twist that this particular chef samples his meal made of soapy saline….. which funnily enough tastes….. yep… slimy and salty.

This video, when doing research, was a bit of a Red Herring as initially I was convinced that because the resultant product was slimy and salty, that the ingredients must actually be producing the end result. This inspired me to do some DIY controls (maybe I should start a Youtube channel lol)

DIY Controls

I set out with the hypothesis that the varying amounts of either salt and or dish soap were affecting the amount of SpecialSlime extracted.

So I took half a banana in each sample, mashed it up with a level tea spoon of the finest Brittany Sea Salt (Don’t do iodized table salt ‘ere mate) and added an egg cup’s worth of detergent in one and a tea spoon’s worth in the other.

Strained the ‘nanas out…..

Then added ice cold isopropyl alochol.

And wierdly the amount of GooeyGoo was almost identical in both. The glass on the right was actually the sample with less soap in. I had just poured the alcohol in. When it settled out it was roughly the same in both.

So… that was the hypothesis refuted… twas not the dish soap.

Just for laughs I tried it with Protein Powder… (Fret not, I am not coming out of the closet as a metrosexual gym bunny, I bought this VEGAN protein powder for the PCR controls I am conducting atm).

Despite it being a bit lumpier… maybe to do with the fact that it was in powder format… It still precipitated out a Gu.

Next on the list I tried to remove ingredients to see how fundamental they actually were in this whole process:

So I did one with No Salt and kept all the other ingredients and methods the same and one with No Dish Soap and kept all the other ingredients and methods the same.

Seen here is left to right: L :Positive Control Salt + Soap M: No Salt R: No Soap.

As you can tell there is not a blind bit of difference between them, so I decided to go the full hog and put no soap or salt in the last one:

Just half a banana in water.. mashed and seived.

Produced exactly the same Goopyglop as the rest of them.

Conclusion

With all of these experiments I ended up opening a whole can of worms for myself. I was doing this one on the side whilst I am conducting the PCR controls, which are taking up alot of time and brainpower (But with some great results… stay tuned ; )… ). I thought originally it was just going to be a case of; take the dish soap away and the goopy stuff goes away too….

What we have shown here with it not needing any of the main additives to work is that their stories of why they work are clearly bollocks… Salt does not “Bind to the Phosphate Backbone of the DNA so that it can precipitate out” and Dish soap is not needed to “release the DNA by breaking down the cell walls/membranes”.

I will carry on with some of these experiments when I have more time. I want to try and find something that would not contain “DNA” that may precipitate out this goop… maybe in the future I will try some things/ subscribers may be inspired (Especially by this next section) to try their own and come up with an experiment ingredient to falsify “DNA” extraction.

So What Is It?

Let’s go back to Youtube where, if we look with open eyes, they will eventually tell us the truth:

The stuff we are actually looking at is NOT DNA. He says that it is too small to see with a light microscope. Damned right!… it is also too small for a Transmission Electron Microscope with a supposed nucleotide clocking in at a miniscule 340picometers.

All of those fibres and green dots are ALL protein… confirming that protein definitely DOES precipitate out.

It seemed strange to me that he actively said that you cannot see the DNA in there and also stated that there was alot of protein in there but completely glazed over an explanation for what the GOO is? This is quite clearly NOT even claimed to be DNA otherwise all of the schmutz in the microscope images he would have been putting arrows galore to highlight his incredible finding.

My Hypothesis on the Jizz

I did quite a bit of head scratching on this one before finding what I believe to be the constituent ingredient of our slimy culprit. I originally thought after someone posted on ResearchGate that it could be some polysaccahride, but I believe that the MAIN compenent is not likely to be this as there are very few polysaccharides found in Saliva.

My attention turned once again to proteins when looking at the supposed contents of the nucleus and specifically the Nucleoplasm. It contains fibres of protein called “Fibrils”.

These Fibrils when they join together form what is known to be Collagen.

The most abundant protein in your body.

The Bombshell piece of evidence that leads me to believe that what we are actually dealing with is Collagen (Or Lignin in the case of plants) is the fact that it is soluble in water and at low percentages of alcohol yet precipitates in high percentages of ethanol/IPA into a GEL.

In a rather amusing coincidence ( I don’t believe in coincidences)… Collagen Fibres are also said to naturally form a “Helix Shape” in this case supposedly a “Triple Helix”.

DIY or Professional?

“But Jamie!” I hear you cry, you are comparing home DNA extraction using household products with that used in highly sophisticated modern laboratories.

Hopefully when reading this you can really and truely feel the deep belly laugh eminating through the screen:

In the most sophisticated version of RT qPCR for extracting “DNA”, the transcribing solution has both NaCL (standard table salt) and Detergent in it… however unsure as to whether it is Lavender scented or not (LOLOLOL)

The only difference between your home crockery lube and the super wizzo sciencey stuff they use in laboratories is seemingly the astonishing price tag at around $200 for a measley 50ml.

This gives me a cunning business idea….

TBC…