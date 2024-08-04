You read that right, the subtitle says that I am giving you, for FREE, my opensource patent for running your vehicle on 99% Water. Seriously. It isn’t clickbait, there is no catch, I can guarantee that when explained to you, you will know it is for real, because it is so SIMPLE.

I *COULD* easily put this information behind a paywall and charge a lot of money for it, but I want this information to be in the public domain, because what matters to me most is being able to see a rise in Decentralized, Free people, moving forward, away from the control of the State, which I believe to be the BIGGEST threat and problem to Mankind.

This Patent, when fully realised will not only solve your personal travel needs, it could solve the worlds energy problems.

If you do feel so inclined to Subscribe and Donate to this project that is very much appreciated, it keeps me writing these Substack Posts and also goes toward the Most Comprehensive Control Studies Project Falsifying Virology. If you would prefer not to contribute and do end up using this patent to better your life, all I ask is for you to remember me.

This is the first of a few posts I will do on Decentralizing. Just pure and simple, how to uncouple yourself and become less dependent on the State. The MOST important part of moving away from the State is being ENERGY independent. So most of these posts will be about just that…….

**********************************************************************************************************

I was lucky enough to have a couple of very good teachers through my time in academia, they taught me the most important lesson that any teacher could, which is HOW to think and not WHAT to think.

Mr. Flowerdew was the Computer technician at my Prep School (ages 3/13), he was pretty fat, with a cleft palette, a scraggly beard and was NOT one of those seminal teachers.

He DID however teach me a phrase that would stay with me forever; “KISS (Said whilst doing the Kaiser Soze hand motion), Keep It Simple…..Stupid”.

As a kid at school, I mostly took mild offense at being called “Stupid” by a Passive Aggressive IT gremlin. I think that, to this day, the mild offense caused was probably most of the reason why he used to say it all the time, largely because he emphasized the “Stupid” part so much. But credit, where credit is due, I think that it is a wonderful Motto that can really really really help in the Modern Clown World we live in today.

In my other Substack article Decentralized Science it explains how Modern Science has become corrupted (and how to fix it). In it I argue that “The Science” has become just a propaganda arm of the State.

I will add to some of the thinking behind this in terms of the MAIN Method of purveying State Propaganda through Science; BAFFLEMENT.

Go read any Published paper these days on Google Scholar, I will chose Genetics as an example, to stay on the topic, but this applies to practically all of them. These papers are so far from accessible. 99.9% of people would struggle to understand a single sentence in them. Packed top to bottom with Jargon, Acronyms and Pseudoscience Babble. It will contain ZERO real world evidence to back up the massively overblown and convoluted claims. It will almost certainly offer colored cartoon digital images or drawings to represent what they claim is occurring.

To learn any Science in today’s market, you just have to learn the language, a bit like Pig Latin. Just learn what the acronyms mean, learn the technical jargon and you are most of the way there. Exactly what I have onerously had to do with Virology, it is tedious, but in as little as two years I have gone from zero, to pointing out massive flaws in methodology and logic to countless Published Experts in their field, JUST by learning the lingo.

This shows it is absolutely NOTHING to do with experience, as I have never even seen a Micro Biology lab in real life, let had any experience with the equipment.

At first I used to get this gut wrenching angst when arguing with people on Twitter, on the “Existence Question” with Viruses. I would be speaking to an accredited published expert and they would link me to one of these convoluted Genetics papers like below….. I used to agonize over these things ….. UNTIL I just started to ask basic questions simple almost (Mr.Flowerdew Impersonation) “STUPID” questions.

And what is that exactly? Where did it come from? How do you know it exists? Could it be anything else?

Most people when presented with this “Science” just recoil in horror and accept that this person clearly is a genius and everything in that paper is true. It is only when you have the confidence in asking questions as if you were a child, removing all sense of embarrassment that you may be out of your depth, that you extremely quickly realise that these people are talking the most monumental, mahoosive, gargantuan, steaming bunch of Horseshit you have ever heard.

None of that paper means a thing, it is complete riffing. The Images are purely computer generated flashing lights laid over some microscope images.

So what is it for? Well it is for BAFFLEMENT. To confuse you so much you give up trying to understand it and divert all of your thinking over to “The Expert”, and who does the expert ultimately work for? That’s right, THE STATE.

So they are intentionally making all of this garbage science to control you and keep you an unquestioning, servile tax payer till you die. I would argue that every piece of modern science leads back to the State in some form or another to reinforce the State as an all seeing, all knowing, all controlling power.

To coin a phrase from a large group of theorists; “They want you desperate and alone, with no reason for being on a spinning ball hurtling through the never ending nothingness of space”.

To best Discern what is truth from Bafflement I would urge you to apply this same type of thinking to every aspect of information you are shown, including this (Of course lol). Ask basic questions of the information and listen to the reply, does the reply actually answer the question or is it just further Bafflement.

When asking basic questions to “Experts” here are the tell-tale signs that I received and the reasons HOW I knew they were into BAFFLEMENT.

Anger and Contempt. Immediately jumping to Ad hominem attacks and attempts to patronize. “What a stupid question, it shows that you wouldn’t even be able to understand the answer, even if I gave it to you” Logic Fallacies. Every trick in the book is implored to provide a completely fallacious reasoning to answer a question. In the case of virology, 5 mins can see you tick off EVERY fallacy known; Bandwagon, Appeal to Authority, Reification, Circular Reasoning etc etc… Further Bafflement… “Well the reason why you know that that exists is because the Prion Limiter on the S276 Gene Subfaction attaches to the Monoclonal Sublimation facet of the dingdong armset” I will leave this part with a spoof video from Rockwell Automation. I think it adequately describes what I now hear whenever I listen to Modern Scientists. The ONLY reason why this video is Comedy and seen as absurd is because he is talking about a physical machine, that if it didn’t do what it was claimed to do would fail IMMEDIATELY. The only reason why Modern “Theoretical” Science gets away with it, is because it is never actually tested against the real world.

FREE ENERGY

So this Bafflement is only happening in the indoctrination camps right? In schools and Universities and in glossy magazines like “New Scientist”? NO!!!! It is most alive and well in nearly all corners of Modern life. No much more alive than in the realms of “Truther” communities.

We are all very familiar by now of what can be described as Controlled Opposition. People or Narratives that are told and seeded into a group who are searching for the truth. These narratives usually mix truth with lies, the true parts can pull you in and the lies keep you revolving in a Low Information paradigm that never learns the full extent of the truth.

This Controlled Opposition narrative is no much more prevalent than in the FREE ENERGY community. I spent roughly 5 years doing heavy research and experimentation into “Free Energy”. I read all of Tesla’s work, built most of his patents, read all of the surrounding literature on Free Energy by Steinmetz and Poincare and the like. I knew all of the Jargon, all of the Acronyms all of the Complex terminology to do with “harvesting energy from the ether”. You probably get where this is going. I slightly cringe thinking about the time wasted and the SHIT I used to think was real (Although I regret nothing as I believe ultimately it led me to where I am today).

Yes, that is right the entire notion of Free Energy, as it relates to, building elctrical circuits that “generate” electricity out of thin air, is total and utter bullshit. The notion that you can power your house or power a car or build a fucking spaceship that works on etheric energy fields is garbage.

They obviously mix in elements of truth. You can stick two pieces of metal into the ground and get a small charge out of it.. The claim is, this is some Telluric fields, which again is some bullshit.. it is basically just acting like a normal lead acid battery, the slow breakdown of the metal, just like a lemon or potato battery.

Again there are some legitimate “Free Energy” devices out there that seem to “work”. The Bedini Motor being one, Look into essentially the solid state version of this motor by Rick Friedrich. Alot of work is being done looking at ZVS (Zero Voltage Oscillators). These things do produce “Free Energy”….. the big problem with them………is they produce FUCK ALL…. We are talking, when you get a really massive bedini motor cranking, you can light a couple of LEDs for free…..

How it works?……I don’t really care. Probably some sort of electromagnetic field being used…. used being the operative word. All of these machines are predicated on the simple lie that you can break a “Law” that you can create something from nothing. No need to reference all of the household names, as they too are BS artists, but think logically, the world can’t possibly work like that where you create something from nothing, everything is interconnected. Really honestly, I would be fucking scared if some knob started to PULL energy from the Ether to power his home…. what are the knock on effects going to be?

This is also a huge area of CO when it comes to energy generation in the what I would like to call “Inventor” arena. Go and look at the Youtube Channel of 500k Subs Robert Murray Smith. Lovely guy, very genuine, definitely inquisitive and smart. He builds all sorts of contraptions and batteries and devices for essentially “Energy Generation/Storage”. All of them “Work”, all of them are made in things that *Can* be found. Although most of it is bloody tedious to find or make (Just get 2 ltrs of Potassium Permangenate and mix with Hydrocloric Acid…. you get the idea)….But the Net result of ALL of his tens of thousands of episodes…. you guessed it….. basically FUCK ALL.

The amount of ENERGY you have to put into making the things, you may as well exert on a treadmill generator to run your fridge.

LIGHTBULB MOMENT

I built these devices, I spent years learning about them and used to show them to people who were suitably unimpressed. I could light a light bulb for free and keep it on with the whirring of a bicycle wheel and its increasingly rusty bearings grinding away in background.

How was I ever going to power my house for free (My goal) and escape the government tyranny of ever increasing energy prices? I sure as fuck didn’t have enough space for the 12,000 bicycle wheels it was going to take.

Then it hit me like a brick-wall… we will call it a Flowerdew moment (Kaizer Soze hand motion). I just needed to K.I.S.S.

I will tell it to you like I invented it, because the revelation felt like that, but I definitely didn’t invent it;

I, on a day managed to just invent a machine that generated energy from the environment, you could just leave it in one place and it would provide a pretty constant stream of electrons down a wire. Best of all we weren’t talking about a couple of watts to light an led, we were talking 500W per MACHINE! These machines cost about $100 (almost LESS than one of those fucking bicycle wheel motors cost) and can last for up to 30 years………

Yep…… A Solar Panel.

Now I know, I know…. I can hear the collective eye roll…. It is always one of those things that immediately you kind of recoil. But it’s not wrong is it? THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT!!

We have countless ways of gathering free energy, Solar, Wind, Hydro, Thermal. Any one or all of these systems can EASILY make you completely energy independent NOW! Right this very second.

Let me cost it out for you purely to run my House. I spent $4000 on a solar system that takes me 90% off grid… I am still connected to the grid but am in no way dependent on that residual electricity. I made the conscious and deliberate decision to ONLY go 90% off grid because there is another layer of controlled opposition within the “Renewables” market…namely BATTERIES.

You basically use sod all electricity at night but yet, the renewables industry will tell you you need to have battery storage. To go completely off grid for that last 10% I would need to invest another $4000, the batteries have some proper shitty lifespan of about 5 years full usage, they are forever frying the inverters, hugely dangerous, take up shit loads of space…. etc etc.

My return on investment for just having a “Grid Tied” Inverter that used solar when available was 2 YEARS…. My energy bills were $2k a year…. so I have already paid off twice over on my initial investment in 6 years… That gap only widens as electricity prices increase…. it is an absolute no brainer…. If ever that last 10% got so bad with State control… I could just use a petrol generator…. which as you read on will become apparent is no biggie ; ).

NIKOLA MUSK

Back in the “Free Energy” Community there was one hook word that you could say, as long as you did some hand gestures and, riffed some jargon words, you could get away with saying just about anything; “Tesla used in his patent N0.35633 an capacitor Flux riding energy siphon to backscale the recharge on the negative dipole”

Yep the whole story of this illusive little Serbian “Genius” that lived a life of tortured anonymity, that with his Wardencliffe Tower, from a single station harvested enough electricity to indefinitely power the entire globe, I hope you may be able to discern by now this is the most monumental, mahoosive, gargantuan, steaming bunch of Horseshit you have ever heard. It is just another allegory for the State…. One large Centralized power creating all of your energy needs… BOW down to the STATE… ahem sorry… I mean Nikola Tesla…

If you are reading this substack I am very confident that this news will come as no surprise that Elon Musk is not a champion of Free Speech and another genius, he is a Controlled Authority Figurehead Actor whose role it is to keep you uniformed and a good little State servant.

He obviously chose to name his tech dominating, Outer-space (LOLOLOL) voyaging, Brain Chip implanting Mega-business after our other little Serbian Genius TESLA . His most selling products are his oversized PowerWheels cars that run on just battery power….WOW… so futuristic!

I could write a whole other article on how wank Electric Cars are but I will keep it brief so you just get the idea(If you own one I apologise and look away now, I am only overly bitter because I can’t afford one).

The Battery components are literally hand dug by slave labor , from mostly children in the Congo… the Environmental damage is 1000x worse than standard petrol cars. The batteries are HUGE, take up most of the chassis floor, weigh a tonne, are a complete danger in terms of combustibility, Have HUGE maintenance costs if they go wrong and have a crap shelf life. It takes a bloody age and in some countries costs MORE to charge them than the gas equivalent. They can ONLY be fixed by TESLA who have access to the Engine Management System. They *COULD* EASILY be programmed to turn off in a Social Credit style Government control system.

That is just a short list, but needless to say I don’t think that Electric cars are the future. It could be an interesting avenue to explore DIYing them and running them off of Home Solar and recharge, but you will again run into the issue of the Battery conditioning, and all of its pitfalls.

Now one product of his may jog your memory a little bit… He was going to release his SOLAR ROOF TILES!! He was going to launch it initially selling just individual solar tiles… then all of a sudden you had to have the entire roof done connected to his Powerwall of batteries and installed only by Tesla starting at $80k for 8K Watts…. Bearing in mind the system that I paid $4000 is 10KW… It is Obvious that he stumbled across an invention that would truly enable people’s independence from the State in going off grid…. said OH SHIT! then made it compulsory to have it with batteries, and Lo and Behold the tech got buried and nobody has solar roof tiles.

Watery Grave

You have probably all been patiently waiting for the patent to be able to run your car on 99% Water! Almost there!

Maybe the first thing that pops into your head is the unfortunate fate of our hero Stanley Meyer. who developed a Car that could literally RUN ON WATER!!! The big bad Deep State desperately didn’t want this information to get out to the public so they KILLED him and burnt the Blueprints…. never to be seen again….Drama…..

Well let’s take a brief look at the premise :

Now it is very well known that you can create Combustible hydrogen from the hydrolysis of water… It is incredibly simple… pass a current through water and hey presto! Hydrogen.. that is how all hydrogen cars work…

The problem with this is…… Where do you get the electricity from? Batteries of course…. LOLOLOL…. You are back to square one…. What a hydrogen car is.. is a complete garbage electric car WITH a Hydrogen Bomb strapped to the back… I will let you come to your own conclusions here.

So what was the claim that Stan the Man made then? He claimed… wait for it to be able to create “Free Energy” in the car that would then hydrolyze water that would power the car with combustible Hydrogen.

Our dear “Hero” Stan the man didn’t invent one HOAX engine… he invented TWO…. a TESLA powered Hydrogen Bomb….. neat….

THE PATENT

So what have I learnt so far in my journey into the world of “Free Energy”?

Two Major things really

The Truth Hides In Plain Sight You cannot “MAKE” energy from nothing.

The ONLY issue with running gas cars is that they run on….. well….gas…They claim that this Petrol/Diesel is refined from an ever dwindling supply of millions of year old Dinosaur bones lololol… Again another huge topic that I could write a whole other article on (Especially given my only academic accreditation is in Geology( Hint Oil is CONSTANTLY generated and is almost inexhaustible)).

The fact remains that even if the supply of Crude Oil is never ending, it is objectively still pretty difficult and costly to get to. The whole point is that the STATE again completely controls every part of this.. Most will know about the control of the Petro Dollar… all of the countless wars fought over “oil fields” in the middle east and all that crap. OIL is literally the OIL of the state engine.

So we are trapped in a web of complexity, jargon, controlling systems… What do we do Mr. Flowerdew? You got it K.I.S.S!

Apply our learning’s…1. Hidden in Plain sight.

You become very accustomed to looking at these billboards above, more often than not getting sheer rage of the last decade as those numbers steadily increase. This billboard is from a French Petrol Station near me… I am sure that most don’t stop to actually look at these, you know what fuel your car takes.. you are looking for your “Colour” and that’s it.

One day I just stopped and took a look at it. My car is a petrol car, I used to put 95 E10… in the car purely because I am a cheapskate.. I always heard.. oh “it isnt very good for your engine”…. but I have never had a problem. Didn’t actually know what the “E” stood for but knew the higher the “E” number the cheaper the fuel.

That’s when it hit me…..Fourth row down…. less than HALF the price of my normal gas E85 in Blue. Quick Google Search later ….. E is………. ETHANOL.

What is Ethanol? Well it is just pure Alcohol….. and what is Alcohol? You get it…….. 99% WATER!!!!!!!!

Ethanol is literally 99% Water, a little bit of Yeast and a bit of sugar… that is IT… you brew it and distill it a few times and you can RUN A CAR ON IT.

OK OK…. so you are going to have to have a special car… what’s that gonna cost me… huge eye roll…. well drumroll…. it is going to cost you practically NOTHING.

EVERY PETROL CAR can run on E85 with next to NO modifications. The engine needs a little more fuel into the injectors than with petrol but that is it…. Ethanol is such a great fuel it is used in High Performance cars, racing cars, Dragsters as the fuel of choice. It quite clearly isn’t bad for a car if the most knowledgeable and experienced people in Professional Automative racing and Care are using it, is it? There are a few manufacturers who make cars that specifically run on E85 and some that run on both (Bi Fuel). It clearly works long term as they sell it at the pumps and continue to make a small amount of consumer vehicles that can use it.

KIT LIST

2x 500w Solar Panels and Inverter : $500 100L Electric Still: $400 Engine Remapping or Injector Kit: $200. You can buy off the shelf injectors ready built to run ethanol in any car… OR take it to any garage and they can adjust the engine mapping to put 30% (the exact amount you need) more fuel in. Water, yeast and sugar: Cents Vermiculite: $20.. It is a porous stone that you have to use to get the last bit of water out after distilling a few times to bring it to pure ethanol… Once you have pure ethanol you can take the vermiculite out and dry it in the sun or an oven and re-use indefinitely.

So with this patent the upfront cost including solar system which maybe used for continual energy generation will cost you $1120. You then have FREE FUEL FOR LIFE.

Average U.S Gas spend per annum is $5000. So for the price of 3 months of fuel you can travel FOR FREE FOREVER.

It gets better… All those garden tools you have… Ride on Lawnmower, Strimmer, Chainsaw, Kid’s Motorbike.. the costs add up…all you have to do is put tape over 30% of the air intake…. FREE…

If you wanted to you could power your entire home electricity off a generator… for FREE…

You could heat your Home FOR FREE by powering a generator to run an electric boiler… it starts to become a little convoluted but you get the point.

So you have an inexhaustible supply of fuel because the main ingredient is water and the energy you use to “Enrich” it is FREE from the sun. So you tell me WHY the world couldn’t immediately just run on Free Water fuel… People could make Engines especially suited to consumerist Ethanol (They do already but just quite rare). They could run Tractors, Heavy industry, Planes, Public Transport… etc etc…

Well the state would be losing its strangle hold on its most valued Gaslight…literally.

A lot of people think that DIY stuff like this is a pain… Why bother making your own fuel when I could just go to work and earn the money and pump it straight into my vehicle? Well, here’s the thing. How long until you are willing to change, accepting the control of the State Locking you down, stealing money in taxation, indoctrinating your kids… Read any UN Agenda 21 manifesto of the things the State have planned for you… they categorically want to price you out of having a gas car and force you into Electric vehicles with Carbon Taxes etc…

So make those first steps to Decentralize yourself. The moment you make that leap, the lifestyle all starts to become easier and make sense. You spend a bit of time making fuel and setting up a house that can be Off–Grid… But then you have next to no Overheads. Average Household in U.S spends $7K on Bills.. So that is already $15K you don’t have to make. It is also mostly made up of Tax, that will be starving the State of.

A lot of people think that the way to beat the system is to come up with ways to Earn MORE money so that you are more FREE. The problem with this notion is that the more money you earn, the more you get “Taxed”.. not only by the government but by people around you… A pool boy is not cheap right… it is another massive burden in money you didn’t have before. If anything your dependency gets greater as you have more riding on it so HAVE to continue to pander to the State to stop your lifestyle from imploding.

The way to actually beat this system is to cut your dependency on the usury system in place. Remove Overheads and KISS.

I will leave you with one last veil lifted: The Gold Standard ended in 1931, they switched over to the PetroDollar and here we find ourselves in the Usury, debt cycle of fake money Inflating away your hard earned income. What else was happening in 1931? Yep Prohibition… A BAN on distilling Alcohol. In my mind I have to use little imagination to see that the ban on distilling alcohol was REALLY designed to force people who had figured out they could run their engines on alcohol into using this “rare” dinosaur bone Black Gold that only the State truly had control of…