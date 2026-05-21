The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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turtle snoop
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Slightly used ones are being dumped for a few hundred Washingtons on ebay. The half-life of these bio-swindles is going to be less than a single fake PCR cycle.

On the bright side they look to be easily converted into some badass coffee mug warmers.

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