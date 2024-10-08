All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

I have been designing this project since the start of 2023 with a large team, brainstorming the best approach for how to “publish”the results of the experiments that we do. In my previous article Decentralized Science I go through the best way, I believe we can move forward and “better”the hierarchical and totally pseudoscientific practices of current modern science.

I do not want one centralized “publication” whether it be either a scientific journal (the chances of that happening are zero even so) OR just published “myself” as “my” project. Again the reasons are outlined in my previous article that we want to enthuse a bottom up approach to science, where WE conduct and OWN and truly “Peer 2 Peer review” the science.

I have heavily researched, with legal representatives, when designing these experiments the best possible method for representing and distributing this work and its data. We looked into the legal ramifications of presenting the experiments as individuals that did not participate in the designing of the scientific protocols that the independent CROs (Contract Research Organization) were contracted to carry out.

We found some very clear and very positive news before launching this project publicly, that if we (myself and scientists designing the project) decide to make these experiments Opensource, these results and data may be taken, copied and reused in anyway ANYONE sees fit.

So what this means for anyone interested in taking the results and data they can copy and reuse all of the images, data and methodology (as long as the original intended use is met (virology protocol controls)). They can take it and DO NOT need to reference me, the project, any of the scientists designing the project or the CROs that have carried out the experiments. You could write up your own papers, use it in video presentations, publish it in books, profit and gain in any way you see fit and don’t owe a penny to us or even need to mention us in reference….

Once we are happy with all of the results of the project, we are releasing EVERY detail we have, every image and PDF we have received from the CROs, we have taken comprehensive video of the CRO who conducted the Cell Culture experiments, every methodology and links to ALL materials list, every receipt for cost incurred down to the transport of the samples. This will all be prepared into one large manuscript with lots of cross-references to different material and papers to build a complete scientific study.

This is where it gets even better. To those that have donated any money, even donations as small as 5$, email addresses and any contact details (when given) have been logged. We know everyone who has kindly donated to make this project happen. You have BOUGHT this experiment. By law YOU can say almost exactly the words that I use to describe this project on a public platform because ultimately you have the exact same role as myself in this project by commissioning the work to be done.

Anyone who has donated any money (to The Way Forward, to Substack or even BuyMeACoffee) can claim this project and its results, take them anywhere and present them as your project…. you could say “this is a project I am involved in, we have found this….”. You can take the results of this and use them in a legal case for instance. We have designed this to operate in that sense, so a company you work for ever tries to make a vaccine obligatory for you to work for them, you can use this as your own evidence in a private civil matter.

Not only do I not mind people taking this project as their own and presenting it in their own manner, I physically WANT people to do this, this is completely in line with the way I see Science 2.0 operating and flourishing.

Unfortunately, purchasing the science doesn’t mean that you can take any “creative”ownership. I.E If you started to say that you “designed the project”and took my exact role essentially “pretended” to be me (lol not to sure why you’d want to do that). I would actually not be bothered by this at all and would clearly take no legal action, it just may become a problem with anyone looking to oppose the project and could be used against you as a technicality (just to point this out).

There is however, with Opensourcing, even a work around with this. At any point, if anyone wanted to donate to the project and tell us/discuss with us/ get involved in the designing of a new area to investigate. Any type of creative input into this process and you can claim to even be an Author of the work presented in the project and again because it is Opensource you wouldn’t need to reference us.

ANONYMITY

This project comes with one small hitch. Because of the nature of the project being a touchy subject in public spheres and knowing the power and repercussions of standing up against the Trillion Dollar pharmaceutical industry. It is very much a decision that I am firmly locked to, to keep the names of the CROs and scientists that conducted the experiments anonymous. There are some seriously bad people out there that have threatened and indeed tried to dox a few of the working scientists involved in the project behind the scenes.

Because the CROs don’t have a clue about what the results are showing it is unfair to bring their professional reputation into disrepute and so none of their names are being given to either the widespread Opensource release or indeed to the people who donated to the project. In fact most of the people involved in the project do not even know the names of the CROs, it is just a very select few who do.

When presenting the results from the project, nobody needs to know the names of the CROs, it is completely irrelevant. All of the machinery and protocols used will be documented, so the names of the people who used them is as meaningless as knowing the name of the person who sewed the clothing you are wearing. The only need for the names of the CROs could potentially be, if ever the results of the project are presented at court. In this circumstance I have clarified with the peer reviewed and published accredited scientists whom designed the studies, that they are more than happy to physically represent any findings at court. We can also get Non Disclosure Agreements signed to release the names of the CROs to a court to verify exactly who conducted the experiments.

In terms of the general public believing the veracity of claims that these experiments were done in the way they were… well, unless we hired a lab and bought all the ingredients and faked the videos (which would probably be more expensive than actually doing them) then we have pretty solid evidence they did indeed take place (cheers Dr. Cappuccino Lol).

So in the final manuscript written, the PDFs will be the EXACT documents that I received direct from the CRO, just with any company or scientist names redacted. I will include all original images of the Electron Microscopy without the annotations and also versions of the images with annotations that we put in, for instance pointing at the particles we interpreted as “viruses". When we receive the data from the Whole Genome Sequencing all of the source code such as FAST files will be released as their raw data, use and interpret it in any way you please.