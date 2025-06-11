One of the biggest problems with Gene Sequencing and PCR starts on a fundamental level of logic based in the physical realm. It is a point that I have raised in nearly every one of the articles specifically addressing these techniques. A point so basic and so obvious when you see it, it should dispel the illusion of DNA altogether. In researching for this article, as has become customary, I have stumbled across a different area of thought that has lead to a bit of a bombshell discovery. I have really enjoyed writing long format like this on Substack, for exactly this reason, that the avenues of this fraud usually open up in a more organic way.

This issue that I have lent on from the start is as such: Both assays of PCR and Genetic Sequencing take place in liquid state, they take all of the ingredients in a powdered chemical format and literally dissolve them in a liquid. How, therefore are they claiming that they can “READ” a nucleotide sequence from left to right, like a physical thing, when the physical thing has been dissolved into solution?

On the face of it, this *should* lead intellectually honest people that are questioning the narrative to have an “oh fuck” moment of realization. You can’t possibly read something right to left of a physical string that doesn’t exist, the notion is absurd. The problem is, that we, in the case of modern science, are not dealing with intellectually honest people, but with the active imagination of compliant clever/cretins whose sole purpose in life is to drum up rescue devices as to why their reality bending madness is actually not as it appears.

In the case of our point, where you can physically see a powdered substance dissolving and disappearing right in front of your eyes, the rescue device rolled out is; “ah, yes the substance is in solution, where the MoLeCuLaR structure is still in tact”. This is all very convenient, isn’t it? The whole “Trust Me Bro, My Computer Test Told Me So” is utilized to the fullest extent here.

This is the picture on Wikipedia of PCR, being the typical look of the reagents prior to PCR testing, colourless, clear liquid.

But let’s actually scratch beneath the surface a little bit with their own “Chemistry” and you will see just how loose this molecular physical string claim is anyway. We can start by defining what exactly is dissolving and their claim as to how it occurs, specifically with something like Salt in Water.

Above we see confirmed that in PCR and Sequencing the solids are completely dissolved into solution, just like the salt is in the video explainer of solubility. In the example of Salt dissolving into water, they go further and say that the actual molecular structure IS indeed broken apart, so you see the salt dissolving and on the molecular level all of its atoms also dissociate. This would be a pretty obvious piece of logic that you would expect to happen if you believed in the Molecular and Atomistic story of Chemistry.

The problem is, for some reason, exactly why is unclear, they claim that *Some* Covalent Compounds, despite completely dissolving and disappearing, maintain their molecular structure. Interestingly, most acids dissociate when dissolving in water, however quite coincidentally “Nucleic Acids” are Stable and just so happen to dissolve, but retain their “Molecular Structure”.

SUGAR VS SALT

Watch the video above of the patronizing human playing with coloured dots supposedly representing the dissociating with Salt but kinda half moving apart but kinda staying together with Sugar. This is Science, remember folks, this is definitely happening because they have absolute, irrefutable proof, right!

Well… not so much.

The proof that they offer as to how they know that some covalent molecules stay together in solution is because Salt water Conducts electricity and Sugar Water doesn’t. I mean this is frankly ridiculous as one contains a metal i.e Sodium and the other doesn’t. This is exactly the same for a supposed osmotic and freezing point dip. For clarity BOTH of these have freezing point dip, they are just slightly different.

Another one is Recrystalisation supposedly means ones molecules stay intact and the other doesn’t, but bizarrely they BOTH recrystalize. This is quite plainly insanity to suggest that despite both categories doing almost identical things, slight changes in properties should infer nothing other than, quite simply, they are different substances. If they acted exactly the same, you would just conclude they were the SAME substance!!?

The other area which they dared not bring up is, taste. Of course both substances TASTE exactly the same in tiny proportions of the solute. The Concentration, when well mixed should have the identical taste in sampling smaller quantities from whichever part of the whole you chose. This speaks nothing to the invented molecular story, just that the dissolved substances react exactly the same, so why would you claim they were doing anything different on the molecular level?

The only part to these which may need some explaining is the claim that they can tell the molecules stay intact with Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy.

So like EVERY SINGLE OTHER test in Chemistry ranging from PCR to Gel Electrophoresis to Mass Spec, NMR is just measuring implied charge by studying how much something vibrates in a magnetic field.

They readily admit there is NO PAPER where they A/B test solutions showing one solutions molecules stays intact whilst the other dissociates with NMR. Hence it is absolute certified BOLLOCKS to claim that this technique has done this.

They claim that they have studied independently, Salt and Sugar solutions and their DIFFERENCES give evidence to their claims. Firstly this is just a case of the fact that they are different substances, of course you should expect them to have different results. The bizarre thing about the Sugar is that it uses supposed Hydrogen readouts to say that the Sugar molecule is intact, yet the very solute, i.e water is literally mostly Hydrogen according to their Atomistic view of chemistry.

They then pivot when it comes to Salt Solution and claim that the Sodium readout shows the Ions dissociate. OK. well of course Sugar Solution *Shouldn’t* have a Sodium readout, there isn’t any Sodium in it.

All in all our Sugar/Salt escapade is drawing blanks. Let’s try and use a more logical approach and see if we can get to the bottom of this.

ETHANOL

Searching for other compounds that they claim retain their molecular structure when dissolved into water I stumbled across the eponymous Ethanol, otherwise known as pure alcohol (Or Free Energy if you have read other of my articles ; ) ) . The claim is that Ethanol will retain its complete molecular structure when poured into water.

However the observable effects of pouring Ethanol into water are that it becomes less and less flammable until you reach just over a 50/50 mix when it effectively cannot be ignited at standard pressures and temperatures.

If you take all of the claims about Ethanol at face value, it is lighter than water, it has a lower boiling point and evaporates off faster than water due to its volatility. So if it has not changed its molecular structure, these properties should remain the same. It may spread out when first put into water but should immediately start to rise to the top and evaporate off. To my mind, the lack of flammability above a 50/50 mix should tell you that their story is not straight. If it retained it’s exact molecular structure which gives its exact properties, you would expect to be able to burn off even 5% ethanol in water, where the water acts a bit like a wick.

SEEING IS BELIEVING

Those that are familiar with my Modus Operandi should be aware of how reductionist I like to go with these subjects, once again I think it pays great dividends to do as such as, especially, with these fucking stupid topics they try and fob off as “sciences”, the more simple ideas that cannot be fulfilled, the easier it is to see just how absurd the notion is.

Let’s take a look at Nanopore Sequencing just for a brief moment.

Gotta laugh at the accent leading to the biggest Freudian Slip for a description; “Nanopore Sequencing is a Turd Generation sequencing method”. This basic introduction is all you need, the claim is very simple; the noodle like “DNA” strands get sucked through a tiny hole by drawing negative Ions through. When they enter the hole they cause resistance of the current induced and they claim the minuscule differences in resistance are indicative of the nucleotide sequence.

Given all my previous articles on what these “Genetic Tests” are actually testing for, this particular test need not be any more obvious right? They literally tell you they are attracting negative Ions and then measuring their relative charge/density. That is literally it, in a nutshell, pack up and go home Ladies and Gentlemen.

P.S they “Verify” DNA stays intact using….. wait for it….. Gel Electrophoresis. I don’t know if there is an emoji for slapping ones palm against ones forehead…the circular reasoning is off the charts.

But that leaves us with the NOODLE. The little thing supposedly being sucked through the hole. This got me thinking because they claim to be able to pull a whole load of “DNA” Jizz out of a single strawberry. When extracted you must be able to SEE it all floating about right…… RIGHT!?

So in one typical Nanopore Sequencing sample there is on average 500 MILLION short strands of 1mm long DNA in it. OK. 1mm may sound small, but actually in MicroBiological terms it is absolutely colossal. You SHOULD be able to SEE something 1mm in length with the naked eye. It is a measurement on a household tape measure after all. So you would think that the highest magnification on a light microscope at x2000 should easily be able to just zoom in and see these… right …… RiGhT ….. RIGHT!!!?

If you said YES, we can see something 1mm in length with a light Microscope, in the case of “DNA” you’d be WRONG.

OK OK.. that might be a bit tough, let’s start off with something easier. The Human Genome is said to be MASSIVE, we are the all seeing, all knowing species after all. So surely this must equate to being pretty sizable in length. Well if you go by their claim, you’d be correct. Inside every cell in your body is apparently a DNA string 2.2 METERS in length!!

Phew, that is relaxing. 2.2 meters in length is like the size of some of the largest Basketball players, in fact, that is almost the exact height of San Antonio Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama (Wemby). He is coincidentally built like a noodle and there is no way you’d need a Microscope to see him, so we can see Human DNA with a light microscope right? Please tell me you can?

That’s right folks, at even the whopping length of 2.2 Meters, Soyentists CANNOT see human DNA with a Microscope, there are NO LIGHT MICROSCOPE PICTURES OF DNA.

PS this gets worse.

TEM

Stunned at the revelation that DNA has never been seen with the naked eye I fell back to the trusty Transmission Electron Microscopy. OK you have to kill the cells, take a tiny slice of a pellet, mount them in noxious formaldehyde substances, form a vacuum chamber and scatter “Electron Beams” at the sample, then you can SEE the tiny scales need to image non existent viruses.

Not exactly the most natural methods of imaging, how do know what is an artifact created by the unnatural methods? (Answer you probably don’t)? Never the less we should breathe a sigh of relief as we are on the NanoScale, we can see things on a resolution of a Nanometer and upwards.

So, we can just zoom in on our extracted DNA Sample, ready for Nanopore Sequencing and see all the Wemby Noodles floating around.. well… you should know the drill by now:

Sorry… no dice once again… computer says no, because…. reasons.

OKAY. Lowering the threshold even further… just give me ANY Transmission Electron Microscopy picture of Human DNA….

DRUM ROLL PLEASE

Let me put this into bold for you to see clearly:

THERE ARE NO TRANSMISSION ELECTRON MICROSCOPY IMAGES OF HUMAN DNA.

Ok… OK.. despite Human DNA being NBA tall… it might be too intelligent to image… playing hide and seek. So there must be a TEM image of ANY DNA right?

Phew… this time we have finally found one… yes ONE. That’s right, in the entire history of studying “DNA” it took them until 2012 to take a “Direct” image of DNA. Well… when I say direct, I don’t actually mean direct, I mean, they did a whole load of convoluted shit that has never been replicated or controlled for. Oh and they supposedly used Bacteriophage “DNA”, a biological pathogen never seen in Vivo and only supposedly seen in stressed environments in the petri dish.

So here we have it Ladies and Gentlemen, THE picture of “DNA”, revel in its wonder.

Below is the short description of the mental methods they had to go to, to get this picture:

So, just for clarity they intentionally put “Nanoscopic Silicon Pillars” into a sample and took a picture and found an image of a fuzzy thing that looks decidedly like what I imagine an Nanoscopic Silicon Pillar would look like.

I mean, call me skeptical, but they haven’t just taken a picture of a nanoscopic silicon pillar and called it DNA have they? Because if that were the case, we’d be back to the problem of there being no images of any DNA… AT ALL.

CONCLUSION

When we take solid substances in powder format and they visibly disappear into solution, I am pretty confident in saying they are now in liquid state, there is no physical presence left. If you want to go into the realms of Molecular Chemistry to try and claim that all of observable reality is actually NOT occurring, then you better damn well have more evidence than “it can Recrystalize once you evaporate off the water”.

Really there is no way that 500million little invisible noodles are being sucked into tiny holes and being “Sequenced” in order, when viewed with any rational mind, the premise is utterly absurd. They TELL you what they are doing which is measuring the resistance of charge present in the sample. END OF STORY.

What started out as a fun foray into the world of the spatial and physical absurdities of dissolving solids into solution, ended up cementing the fact that the DNA hoax is really, honestly and truly a hoax. There are no pictures of this stuff despite it being big enough to legally marry in some States in the U.S (Probably, don’t (@) me ). When you put into perspective just how little evidence there is of “Viruses” Existing and there are literally tens of thousands of images of the claimed things. There is literally NO evidence of DNA whatsoever. So when I say DNA is a hoax, I honestly, truly mean it. For anyone that has seen through the Virus Hoax, it should be easy to conclude with whatever level of sophistry you wish to implore; There is no evidence of DNA existing…In all likelihood DNA probably might not be what we think it is… or just; DNA doesn’t exist.

Over and Out.

Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama standing next to the supposed length of DNA found inside just a single cell. Although IRL you can’t see it, even with a Transmission Electron Microscope.