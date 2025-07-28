The Virology Controls Studies Project

Adam Antium
Jamie… you may not have wished to write this article but I just paid so that I could comment. I will try to make this concise but a lot has happened in the last 5 years with No Virus INC as you are very well aware.

As you said, many of us became enamored with No Virus INC and their perceived defending of truth. I’m guilty as charged! Became friends with all them on Facebook (if they had an account) and became active on their pages and listening/watching their info on YouTube or other places. Never thought for a second any of them would be deceivers.

So, fast forward to 2023-2024ish because my sense of time is all fucked up these days… anyway, I received an email from Alec (ie The Way Forward) promoting “discharging debt”, “discharging court charges”, and “not having to pay credit cards”. This was all based on taking charge of the all capital LEGAL NAME. Well, if there is one thing I really know, it’s Law, and although this was a pseudo-legal theory he was pushing, I am very knowledgeable on the topic. As such, I called him out and asked him some simple questions that obviously exposed his lack of knowledge or intent to defraud by way of lies, either way, he wasn’t happy. To sum this up, I asked simple questions and he couldn’t or wouldn’t answer because it would expose the lie and then I asked if he couldn’t answer my questions if he could provide proof. You know, because Alec was so adamant for years on proof of claim of virology but, alas, to date, he has provided no proof and has blocked me everywhere.

The reason I bring this up, other than No Virus INC being No Virus INC, is because after this interaction with Alec, he had you on his show and that was my first exposure to you. I think I had heard about you but I had never seen you or heard you speak. So at this point, Alec is suspect and he has you on and the guilty by association came to mind. Maybe Jamie isn’t being truthful??? After that I just let it go with my thoughts on you and have followed your obviously truthful work since then. Yet Alec continues to deceive.

Then you had it out with Mike and I was still thinking Mike was a “good guy” so i honestly thought you were being way too emotional, which usually means you are the one at fault. But your work is true so I figured that maybe you just weren’t a nice guy, which is fine. I’m not so nice to people often these days. But, you can’t shoot the messenger and your work is truthful so who cares what his attitude is like. Truth is the only thing that matters and you have been committed to it.

I’m almost done, I think… a few months ago, I exposed Andy and Tom (and Alec a bit further back) on Facebook and the lies they are promoting. As you can imagine it got a lot of attention from people who know of Andy and Tom. Mike Stone being one of those people.

I called out Tom for selling $120 Liposomal Vitamin C, of which, both Tom AND Mike admit “probably doesn’t exist in the body” and there is no proof it exists anywhere but in lab chemicals, but Tom says it “seems to help” so it’s ok for him to sell it based on that premise!

This is where the madness starts and I empathize with you on dealing with Mike for so long. I have screen shots where he uses logical fallacy after logical fallacy and then tells me I made a logical fallacy and demands I show proof that vitamin c causes harm (another logical fallacy by him, reverse burden of proof)… he does this repeatedly, making me froth at the mouth and want to rip his head off, then tells me I cannot have a civil discussion and blocks me everywhere… it’s his fucking MO! And his followers defend him like I was out for blood! (I was at one point, lol) Seriously though, he is one fucked up guy to put on such a front and then act like that. He’s exactly how you described above! I have first-hand knowledge if you need it.

In conclusion (lol), I appreciate this article and I believe it needed to be written. I apologize for my original error in judgment on who you are. I thank you for all your invaluable work. Truth matters!

Research Integrity
The people who follow Mike Stone and Baileys are either evil or mentally retarded. Thanks for the detailed description of the events and the evidence provided.

