This article is dedicated to DPL, friend and ally against Gatekeepers, who was harassed and hounded off of this platform by No Virus INC. Godspeed wherever you are, pouring one out for the homies.

and

Bill Huston, Longtime dissident and activist for the truth, bullied and harassed whilst suffering from Terminal Cancer by No Virus INC. Sorry for the picture that shows you in your worst light, but this is what the people who did this to you did, and they will have to look upon. RIP.

On this channel I hope I will be thought of as educating and challenging the orthodoxy. I have a genuine message about Controlled Opposition in its broadest sense, how to spot it (Not that difficult TBH), reasons for its pervasiveness and hopefully compartmentalizing exactly what it is and how people fall into its trap.

This should hopefully teach on the broader aspects of what is essentially just Institutionalization, an easy thing to notice from the outside, very difficult to navigate from the inside and really a large problem with the hierarchical Statism driven society we live in.

Given that, whilst I am broaching this subject, I want to dedicated this first portion to putting in writing, with all of the receipts, the Criminal actions of Mike Stone, somewhat because these are my truthful experiences at the hands of a nasty and vindictive individual, but largely because I am sick to the back teeth of people pestering me to “Explain what’s wrong and why I am telling these people to fuck off”. It will operate, in brief (Will try my hardest to get this over and done with in as antithetical to Mr. Stone’s coma inducing anthologies as possible) as a place I can point to HOPEFULLY so this issue will be put to bed and he will fuck off and leave me alone (As blocking him and ignoring him for the last 6 months has seemingly made his stalking more desperate, erratic and illegal).

I never wanted to write this article at all, I wanted to keep my channel 100% about science, but their actions leave me no choice as they refuse to leave me alone. I want them to do their YouTube shit and I’ll do my Control Experiments. But instead of leaving me the alone, them as a group have gone onto dox and threaten members of my Family. So I will expose them in a small way ( I have 10x more information and access to ALL of their current email and Telegram threads). I did not want to give them the air time and tried to NOT write this article for 7 months now, but If they persist with their harassment of me, my project and my family I will release it ALL. Be Warned.

MIKE STONE IS A CRIMINAL

I, probably like you, started off thinking that Mike Stone seemed like a Warrior and a defender of truth against the LIES of ViroLIEgy. During 2021-2023 we stood shoulder to shoulder on the Battlefields of Twitter waging war against The Mutton Crew, a Cult of mostly nameless, faceless trolls lead by their Eponymous Leader, basement dwelling Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast Graham Bottley (MuttonCo on Twitter). Graham was a typical establishment type, a lecturer cum serial entrepreneur failure. He took some sort of government contract or had some sort of financial incentive to control the mainstream Covid narrative online.

As a Militia, myself, DPL, Aldhissla and many others stood back in awe as Mike Stone Gaslit the living fuck out of these trolls. The determination and stubbornness to never present a single piece of evidence himself, but rather demand others do that which he couldn’t, over the space of 200+ Tweets. Huge long unattainable criteria that these trolls should present to satisfy HIS needs. As an onlooker on his “side” it was rather amusing to watch some of these accounts lose their shit at his autistic levels of obsession. They would descend into swearing and frothing at the mouth especially when he dropped his Trump card , “You are using Ad Hominem Logical Fallacy”.

This really was in hindsight a bleak look into this deeply insecure, vindictive, irresponsible and cowardly individual. It *Should* have rang alarm bells, but in the fog of War you don’t really have time to psychoanalyze people, and probably the one with a crazy look in his eye, you are just glad he is on your side.

However very soon, the “real” Mike Stone reared its ugly head, when instead of being a hired mercenary in the trenches fighting for freedom, he was suddenly a Lieutenant Colonel employed with Substack Promotions by the affable former Vax pumpers and TV Doctors, The Baileys. In a completely Private Telegram group of about 20 active people, instead of chilling out in the Mess tent and discussing points scored on the battlefield, Sergeant Stone’s work really began here. A few members (Not me for clarity) talked frankly about Mark and Sam Bailey recommending Vit D (Rat Posion).

Instead of leaving the group as he was triggered at others, private opinions of what we will find out were his people enshrined in his temple of worship, Sergeant Stone took it upon himself to do a Recon mission back to his new HQ.

He took these privately held opinions and decided it was his job to *Rat* on this group of weary Battle-friends to quote “Shut Us Up”.

So Mark Bailey, being the establishment doctor he is, that was recommending the full vaccine schedule to be pumped into children circa Dec 2019, came back with an entirely arrogant, name calling and steadfast reply stating he’d still recommend eating the rat pills in an emergency. Fine. That’s his prerogative and accepts full responsibility for the people he maims and injures with his recommendation.

The problem here that becomes apparent extremely quickly is the reaction of Sergent Stone. This Pitbull for the truth and bloodhound for Logical Fallacies all of a sudden rolls over for Tummy Tickles. Where was the “ISOLATED AND PURIFIED INDEPENDENT VARIABLE OF SUNSHINE IN A PILL”… Where was the “Please refrain from committing an Ad Hominem Logical Fallacy by likening our character, without ever meeting us, to the NZ Medical Council”???!!!

I mean when Sergeant Stone feels the need to justify his own wrongdoings or people he is inDEBTed to wrongdoings he thinks nothing of publicly defending harmful Pfizer products, like his hair loss Chemical he describes as “Safe and Effective”, yet comes with a raft of known harms such as causing Heart palpitations and edema in the legs. When our Sergeant receives legitimate, balanced and polite questions as to his rank hypocrisy, notice the disingenuous evasion of the question and desperate attempt to frame this as somehow an “attack” on him and his precious Pfizer product.

No, our Compadre in fighting the common enemy had received his orders from his master, So he didn’t stop there. He duly gaslit and lied to numerous of his previous squad mates until he was kicked from the Telegram group. Now instead of calming down, his ego had been bruised and he had to get payback for people having private dissenting opinions of his paymasters who at this time were advertising his new Substack and Blog heavily and sending their drove of low information sheep followers to be Sergeant Stone’s new paid subs- his on boarding into being CONTROLLED Opposition had begun, as the rest of the article will outline.

He could smell a raise coming and had to write a juicy article smearing the name of his former Freebie Colleagues. And what better way to do that, than just Lie through your fucking teeth. His article entitled “The Hunt” portrayed a group of nasty torch bearers seeking out poor defenseless Dr. Bailey to troll, harass and be generally all things mean. This is of course, as the exchanges prove is weapons grade, 100% certifiable steaming horseshit. It was entrapment of privately held beliefs and an entire conveyor belt of industrial shit stirring to get his Scoop.

What confirms the EXACT timeline of how this all transpired and the TRUTH that it was indeed an unsolicited ATTACK on me by numerous members of No Virus Inc, is that AFTER he was kicked out of our Telegram Group for lying, gaslighting and entrapment he THEN took to attacking ME on Twitter, when I made a post on my opinions (with heavily referenced material) on the FACT that Vit D is Rat poison. Along with his cult colleague Amandha Vollmer here who I had never interacted with before and didn’t know whatsoever, she appears on a heavily researched Twitter Thread of mine about the dangers of Vit D Poison. She takes a leaf out of Mike’s book and orders me to “Show her the dead bodies or shut up”. Unfortunately for her I had the receipts to show her thousands of dead children from Vit D toxicity of which she had no reply.

Along with this vicious unwarranted Attack. Mike Stone decided to,once again try and gaslight a reaction on this thread.

He KNEW full well that behind closed doors he had confirmed with his paymasters that they DID in fact recommend Vit D supplements in their OWN words in *some Circumstances*, it is also easily confirmed as the Baileys have an ACTIVE YouTube video telling people how much of this Rat Poison they’d recommend taking (Huge doses BTW). He is ALSO seen here supporting the notion that they are even BENEFICIAL (In his typical disengenious and cowardly fashion).

So here was some of the first DIRECT interactions with Mike Stone where HIS ATTACKS started on ME. He openly lied knowing full well I KNEW he was lying as behind closed doors in a Telegram Group he confirmed that the Baileys DID recommend Rat Poison. As you can see I display this lie in real time, no swearing, no reaction, no dramatization and he ran away and blocked me. I should have stuck with this decision and NOT let him back into my project. Stupidly I am a very forgiving person and did. But you live and learn.

So we have demonstrated that the entire post “The Hunt” was fabricated compulsive lies including his suggestion a random person doing Gematria and numerology with Alec Zeck’s name was anything to do with us. Nobody knew who this guy was and Liar Sergent Mike just decided to pluck a random nutter off the internet and claim we were associated with them.

But it is funny that he mentioned Alec Zeck and his Showstopping film series THE END OF COVID (which ended nothing and flopped miserably), because at that time another of Sergeant Stone’s Men of Honor, Bill Huston, was desperate, alone, sick and poor. Now Bill was no shrinking violet, a Hardheaded ACTUAL pitbull for the truth, an activist his entire life, literally PLEADED on his hands and knees to be let to have a small slot on this film so that he could get enough EXPOSURE (not even ask to be paid directly) to make enough money to pay rent.

Now, Unfortunately for poor sick Bill, he ALSO had a VERBOTEN opinion that Vit D (Rat Poison) was probably not natural and holistic and good for your health. This did NOT bode well for Bill as Sergeant Stone, this time with the rest of his NO Virus INC goons kicked into action again.

You are hopefully starting to recognize the gaslighting tactics of Sergeant Stone. He wants to “Take the high road” with the supposed enemy and turn a completely blind eye to A: the open, antiscience, pHARMA pill pushing TV Celebrity Darlings Tha Baileyz and B: Stop talking about it immediately which he describes as “Infighting”. Bill and everyone that has an once of intellect can see this is just Rank Hypocrisy and Faction building to hound the single dissenter out of the Cult. *IN ORDER TO SHUT THEM UP*

Being a frail man under extreme financial pressure and an entire group of Jumped up YouTube Celebrities gaslighting the shit out of him, unfortunately not only did Bill NOT get his slot on TEOC, not only did his best friend commit suicide, but he then got Terminal Cancer which would end his life in 2024.

This entire thread is distressing where Bill names Alec Zeck, Christine Massey, Mark Bailey and Mike Stone (In private messages to me and others) as the bullies publicly tormenting him. It shows not only the sheer mental anguish they put this vulnerable man through but the callousness and relentlessness of it too as Christine Massey makes an appearance to truly stick the knife in.

The thing you’ve got to understand about Bill was that he wasn’t lying when he said he celebrated these peoples work. That might have been an understatement as he practically worshiped at their temple. This makes Massey’s claim “His Behavior” (A gaslighting technique commonly used by narcissists and coincidentally No Virus INC) toward these people as an “Attack” on them is ludicrous. Myself, DPL, Pamela, Pablo all spent many hours and sleepless nights on private calls and on Twitter Spaces with Bill whilst he literally cried a river of pain over these people. It always felt that maybe he was over dramatizing his accounts and feelings. But now I know what I know about these callous evil human beings, I have to say, I am sorry Bill, for ever doubting you.

These people as a collective that bullied, tormented and harassed him are all are very firm believers of fear and state of mind being a driver for disease. In the case of Alec Zeck, he advocates German New medicine which states that cancers are directly caused by emotional trauma. It is therefore no stretch to say that by a measure of their OWN beliefs they are responsible at the very least in part for the early death of Bill.

The Scientist

Without wishing to bore the pants off of everyone, I will try and keep this next section brief and mostly about Mike Stone and his controllers, the Baileys. I have got equally bad stories about all of these people in No Virus INC, but on the whole, most of them have fucked off and left me to my own devices, which is what I want.

Part of our original Telegram group after Sergeant Stone left, there was a tenured Scientist whom was no shrinking violet (Its a theme amongst our friends). They would troll the Mutton Crew sending them into fits of rapture by posting pictures of himself inside his Laboratory emblazoned with the words “Viruses don’t Exist”. During these heated exchanges many threats were made by the Mutton Crew including their wish to Dox him and get him fired but also it went as far as a named tenured professor at Sheffield Uni by the name of Carl Smythe making a death threat to this scientist, for which his account was permanently banned on Twitter (Although he was allowed to make a new account; obviously you get a free pass if you echo the establishment narrative).

We ended up working with this scientist as part of our unknown and small Telegram group to design the Control Experiments, the results of which you see today. Stupidly, and despite being warned by everyone in that group as well as Bill, that these No Virus INC celebrities were not to be trusted, I eventually told Alec the good news. Stupidly I thought it would heal previous rifts in the community and everyone could come together to support the science.

I gave numerous very late night presentations to about 30 people to unanimous positivity, Cowan in particular was extremely positive and engaging, however the Baileys were a No Show. I had no issue with them not being involved, they had, with the help of Sergeant Stone attempted a smear job on our Telegram group without me ever saying a word to them in my life.

A few months past and BAM, this scientist gets pulled into the management office of his Laboratory, someone had rung in and said they had “An AntiVax Twitter account” and they were terminating their contract.

At the time I thought this must have been the Mutton Co Trolls as they had previously threatened to dox him. But how would they? He had a name tag which revealed his first name, but it is an extremely common first name and would be IMPOSSIBLE to find someones place of work from just their first name. It was so very highly unlikely it was a Colleague that rang in because they mentioned it was to do with an anonymous Twitter Persona, unless one of his colleagues happened to be both an incredibly evil snitch as well as spent most of their time scrolling twitter to stumble across the incredibly niche corners of No Virus Twitter, this idea is for the birds.

So WHO was it?

The Baileys organized an interrogation of myself and this scientist just a few months later , with a barrage of questions for nearly 4 hrs at the hands of Christine Massey who was recording the interrogation to send to the Baileys (How sinister, who do they think they are Dr. Evil?). This was on the proviso that if they were “satisfied” (Again Creepy much) they might join the project. This was the day before agreeing to do an interview with Cowan when Mark Bailey who for 4 months had seemingly been not interested. They asked lots of probing questions about DPL, who he was, what capacity he had in the project.

On numerous occasions Alec had rung me with a pretty transparent story that he needed to find out where DPL worked because he thought he was a CIA asset. Honestly, in hindsight this is ludicrously obvious that these were an order from the Baileys to try and Dox DPL and ruin his life ( Yes these people are THAT evil).

So this scientist lost their $150k a year job and went into a pretty severe depression, but in a certain sense was struggling with coming to terms with the fact their profession was a lie. So there was some acceptance to just move on.

In the fall out of this, DPL who was suffering from the perpetual Harassment at the hands of the Baileys agreed to step away from the project altogether and nuke all of his Substack presence, which he did. This was under the pretense these reprehensible scumbags would then support the project. Instead Cowan cancelled the interview and never contacted me again, this is largely because he is a coward that got told by the Baileys what to do.

Let me just clarify a very particular point about this project: At no point did I ever set out to be some sort of “Leader” or wanted to be in charge. I explicitly told ALL of No Virus INC the results were THEIRS, they could say THEY had commissioned these results and generate any money they wanted under THEIR name. I did not want it to be revolved around me whatsoever, centralizing something is stupid BECAUSE ANYONE AGAINST THE SCIENCE JUST SMEARS MY NAME TO RUIN THE PROJECT. When none of them ended up actually promoting it (apart from, in the most IRONIC play ever Sergeant Stone), I just championed this science myself. Ultimately I am just the biggest fan of the work of these independent labs, you can drag my name through the mud but it is just an Ad HomInEM LoGiCal FaLLaCy.

If you think my approach of using naughty swear words when people deserve them, GREAT! I WANT YOU to take the results of the experiments yourself and represent in the best way that YOU see fit. Off you go…. Get on with it…. But the MAJOR give away these people are LYING when they say their problem is not with the Science/Scientist and the results, they are with ME and my BeHaViOR… but yet they don’t advertise the results themselves. 100% proof they are actually against the scientific results and are lying to you.

So we released the results of the project on Alec Zecks show and strangely there was a 0.05 second edit which showed this scientist behind the scenes. Why it was in there struck me as odd and also how exceptionally quickly the MuttonCo Trolls got a hold of it. But whatever, not like Alec tried to dox anyone else right?

Alec set up a “Project Telegram Group” which turned into a “Let’s gaslight Jamie Group and see how much we can get under his skin”. Mike Stone the doxxing criminal, Jordan Grant the Steroid abuser and John Blaid the Rat, took it in turns to gaslight me on pedantic and unattainable criteria to “satisfy” them. For weeks and months their point was that I shouldn’t be calling these control experiments “Scientific” because they weren’t. This was not a case of “We just have a difference of opinion, you do you”, this was we will continue to hound you until you snap.

One day I was talking to my friend, who owns a coffee shop IRL that I visit on a regular basis, that I had let into the Telegram group. He turned round to me and said “Why do you let them speak to you like that?”. It made me instantly realize the aggressive gaslighting that had been going on, I had become completely desensitized to it. Coincidentally, I had announced I was doing PCR Controls, which is when Sergent Stone went through the gears of abuse, culminating in this mealy mouthed accusation that I was “Validating Fraud” or in other words a Fraud.

Just so we are clear here. If someone VALIDATES a bank cheque that they know to be fraudulent, they are complicit in the fraud. It is a particularly cowardly way of libel, defamation and false accusation.

I asked him to retract his ridiculous accusation of Fraud (As who in their right mind would think I was trying verify the PCR test!?) and if not he would be thrown out of the group. He refused and continued gaslighting… so I threw him out of the project.

Announcing that Mike had been thrown out quickly followed the Ugly Sisters, Juicing Jordan and Doxxy Daniel postured Stage left “ Calling someone a fraud is SUPER Respectful BROSKI” “Not COOOL DUDE”.

Just for clarification that if at any point in time these people are questioned in the most polite manner about the hypocrisy they spout, this will quickly be followed by a play acting scene of victimhood as if they’d been shot and their Mother slapped about the face.

A few weeks past and Alec and Mike collude to do a joint “Press Release” announcing they were “Leaving the project, due to my bad bEhAviOR” and decided to launch it on Facebook, knowing I basically only have a Personal account with all of my friends and family on. Stupidly I didn’t think and given hundreds of people were messaging me telling me the lies they were spouting, I went and defended myself as much as I could against a Gullible Crowd of Low IQ sheep that believed every lie that came out of their mouths.

Then Sergeant Mike dropped his eponymous wankfest “Every time Jamie ever swore at me because I am a lying piece of shit” entitled “OUT OF CONTROL”

Just to Triple/Quadruple demonstrate how these complete cunts lie through their teeth. This is Alec Zeck begging me to come back to the project. “If I apologize to the guy that I chucked out for calling me a fraud, he will come back to my project”. I mean you have to give it to these people for the comedy routine. I found it so funny, I laughed in his face.

So here you have it, definitive proof that the entire articles that Sergeant Mike and Alec wrote on why they were “leaving because of MY BeHaViOuR” was ACTUALLY FUNNILY ENOUGH THE COMPLETE OPPOSITE. QUELLE SURPRISE! They were lying and projecting.

Now as is typical with one of Dry as a Bone Stone’s articles I didn’t bother to read any of it for fear of losing consciousness from boredom, especially considering it was just a whole load of excerpts of me calling him the Fucking Liar he is. But really the title says it ALL. The ONLY part which was true and ACCURATE. I CANNOT BE CONTROLLED. That is correct Mike, there is NO ONE that TELLS ME WHAT TO DO! I don’t have to appease ANYONE as ALL of my content is for FREE! I have no EMPLOYER, I don’t owe anyone tricks and favors because they gave me Good Boy Marketing Points in Substack Recommendations. This is an important point for the rest of the article when we get there (Sorry, it was always going to be a bit of a rant lolololol).

When you put into perspective a few things that SS said to Bill: The Baileys had “earned his respect” (and how much money/Good Boy Marketing points was that?) Because they certainly haven’t ‘Earned anyone else’s respect”. Also, that his tactics with his “Enemy” he would “Take the High Road” to “Make them look Foolish”. Let me make this clear what he is admitting to doing: He is faking an identity and purposefully covering his emotions and language to try paint a fabricated image of superiority. It has to be the most clear lifting of a mask as to the true sociopathic liar Mike Stone is. Because what he DOESN’T tell you , is that he is gaslighting everyone and calling them FRAUDS out of the spotlight of the public eye.

The entirety of this article constitutes his entire fake persona online where he thinks nothing of committing heinous Ad HOmInEM LoGiCaL FaLlACiEs FIRST in an ATTACK on people, then zooming in on people defending themselves verbally, to caption out of context. It is Gutter Journalism at best, the workings of a deranged Sociopath that should be locked in a Padded Cell, is closer to the truth.

A week passes and I am in one of my many slugfests with SenseStrand, an almost Sergeant Stone Level Harassing Troll from the Mutton Crew. He just casually drops mid sentence the full name of the Scientist involved in my project. I was gobsmacked. How did this troll who was part of a group of people who literally threaten to dox and kill this man know his FULL name.

Well it turns out….Mike Stone told them….

Here is another odious member of the Mutton Crew displaying a private email communication that Mike Stone had publicized!!! In this excerpt Burki (The Slightly smaller Twat than Stoney) had blocked out the full name in the email section at the top which Stone had publicized on ALL his social media platforms. It openly shows the exact roll of this scientist and their name. I even had to scrub THIS out as THIS was then publicized by Burki unwittingly everywhere.

Now, I immediately sent an email to Mike to tell him to take it down or I would be pressing charges. Mike did not answer this email and the dox stayed live for 3 WEEKS.

The Pathological Liar then has contorted and squirmed around this subject for months. Trying to claim that he did not in fact do exactly what he is admitting in his own words. Above he says that he had to ask this Scientist whether they didn’t want to be doxxed, confirmed that he had actually doxxed them, then after 3 WEEKS and everyone knew and it had circulated the internet, didn’t remove the emails which put this person in the exact role he is claiming, just put a line through the name.

He then proceeded to for MONTHS up until this very day, whenever one of the THOUSANDS of braindead low information followers of this Criminal were triggered at me calling his criminal actions of Doxxing what it was, he would post replies such as the following. In these replies he would make the egregious Lie that “I have no Proof He doxxed” WHILST posting an Identifying picture of the account that he doxxed. I mean FUCK ME BACKWARDS. This FUCKING PSYCOPATH is DOXXING THIS POOR MAN WHILST CLAIMING THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF HIM DOXXING HIM.

For clarity, I, as in ME have covered the name and picture of the scientist in question to not FURTHER dox this scientist, which Mike is doing here. ALSO it is BARBARICALLY ABSURD to suggest this Scientist would disagree with the notion that someone Doxxed him…. because wait for it…. IT WOULD BE FUCKING DOXXING HIM…..… this cunt is CLINICALLY INSANE.

Now at the start is yet another big FUCKING HONKING LIE perpetuated by Criminal Mike, which is “Doxing Requires Malicious Intent”. Anybody who is even vaguely au fait with the law or indeed basic logic will know this can’t possibly be true. No Crime REQUIRES intent, it is just a crime to a greater extent like Premeditated Murder is to Manslaughter . But just in case you need it in writing.

So yet another one of Criminal Mike Stone’s rank lies exposed. He has infringed the law by publicly identifying this scientist whom confirmed WITH HIM that he DID NOT WANT TO BE IDENTIFIED. This was of course VERY WELL KNOWN behind the scenes, EXPLICITLY saying that they were to remain anonymous. So pretending otherwise is……. yet another lie (There is LOTS MORE).

Before we move on, I just want to analyze the intent claim. Criminal Stone would obviously want to bring intent into the fray because it is very hard to prove,but we can go some way with logic alone: Why, if it was INCREDIBLY clear that Mike was writing an (adHom Logical FalLacY) hit piece on ME did he feel the need to mention this scientist at ALL. None of the emails in which the doxxes occur are of any relevance to anything, I don’t feature at all in them?! Even after clarifying he had committed the crime of doxxing, he could have just removed the emails altogether, but he didn’t. This heavily suggests he knew what he was doing.

Just as an aside and another illegality of Criminal Mike Stone, and this one is an open and shut case; he published the contents of a few of my emails from my private corporate email address which has an EXPLICIT LEGAL disclaimer that this is prohibited.

For those of you who may not be aware of the gravity of what has occurred with relation to doxxing a name of a SCIENTIST. A scientist’s name, especially if peer reviewed and published is their identifying criteria,linked to their place of work/tenure/laboratory. If you find their full name it is not too difficult to find out where they work.

HENCE Mike Stone GAVE a bunch of trolls who had previously threatened to KILL this scientist the whereabouts of his place of work, which constitutes some of the highest levels of criminality when it comes to Doxxing.

Now if he had Doxxed me, I would have sued him for every last penny in his measly existence, but that is just me. I (A lawyer friend in the U.S because they were based in the jurisdiction) did write a full report to the FBI, but considering that not even the article has been taken down, they have clearly done FUCKALL. The reason why these vile degenerates use these low level Crimes as tactics are because they are very well aware of how little and slow establishment are to do anything about them.

But he did harm ME. My project which I do spend thousands of hours doing completely for free. The $20k that was generated by hundreds of hours of interviews to pay for the Control Experiments to be done was up in smoke. Let me explain: This project was designed to work as a legal vehicle to challenge the state to make sure 2020 never happened again. Given Mike’s Dox, the trolls identified the scientist and the laboratory in question. +IF* that scientist *WERE* (And of course I cannot say explicitly for legal reasons) to have been involved with this project against the knowledge of the Lab it would be thrown out of any court in an instant.

So if you donated to the project any money at all, to Alec originally or to Substack, you should direct all anger at the fact that the results have been completely fucked for working in any sort of effective way thanks to the criminality of Mike Stone.

When I say anger, please just give him a piece of your mind. Don’t do as he has done which is encourage his followers to physically threaten me… because well… that is further criminality.

In fact the Criminality and INTENT of Mike Stone was really and truly exposed by himself. I blocked him on all of my channels, but unfortunately for me Twitter or should I say X has this completely fucking stupid feature that I think actually endangers people, you can only not allow people you have blocked to reply directly to you, but they can still access EVERY interaction you have with other people. So this obsessive compulsive stalking nutter clearly spent thousands of hours unblocking my content, trawling through my replies, screenshotting what he thought would antagonize his brain-dead followers to encourage them to harass me.

In one month he did this, publishing tweets and trolling Quote Tweets of mine by others (which can STILL be replied to when even blocked) more than 100 times! In a fair few he took snapshots of me telling randomers to fuck off or making obvious ridiculous claims and posting them to rile up hate.

In one of these, I was interacting with a nameless faceless troll that had just called me a Pedophile. I said words to the effect of “I’m a MultiMillionaire that lives in a Chateau in France”. I just spout shit to antagonize cunts online if that is what they are doing to me. If I was really a MultiMillionaire do you really think I would be building the house that I live in that had not running water, electricity and roof made of asbestos tiling with my bare hands, on my own?

Of course not. But this obsessive stalker chose to snap shot this False Image of me and Grossly Defame my character with it, yet more criminality.

Instead of leaving me alone, seemingly me pointing out the basic fact of his criminality urged him on, this time on a much more personal level. Christine Massey, Mike Stone, Amandha Vollmer and a few others went onto dox my 70 yr old Father, pulling up his work life history and lots of identifying criteria to publicize to their public accounts. Seemingly I had fallen for the trap set to engage on a personal account with their defamatory articles on Facebook, because with it they had managed to identify my family members.

On this thread they all come up with mentally unhinged conspiracy theories about his ties into the corporate world. How someone’s CV on LinkedIN wouldn’t be tied to the corporate system makes the mind boggle, but we are dealing with complete and utter scum here.

So obviously given the insidious, underhand and destructive nature of Doxxing I can’t show you the image of them doing this as it will…. well…. dox him. But needless to say I will show you a couple of excerpts of the thread.

This one, where an ongoing, deranged conspiracy theory has been touted by NVI that a friend of mine (Research Integrity) is actually a sock account of mine. Mike Stone, as helpful as he can be pops up….. and DOXXES the private name of this account. 2 things: This person is ALSO a tenured scientist that after this incident feared for the safety of his job. Secondly the Criminal Mike Stone got this information from RI Subscribing to his Substack channel.

A word of recommendation. If any of this article is giving you an uneasy feeling about this guy I would highly advise you unsubscribe from his channel, because at any time if you happen to aggravate this aggressive, stalking sociopathic liar, he could fish through your data and publish it.

But really the most sinister interaction came at the end where this delusional nutter colluded to “Take me down once and for all”. This was “Liked” by most of the participants named and involved with the dox of my father. Given the fact that Christine Massey is a drunk unhinged lunatic that has a previous history of being arrested for abusive harassment out side the door of a local politician, I see this thread as directly threatening and encouraging the threat of me and my families safety, I have informed the police with all of the relevant information.

I really have run out of words for my contempt for the open and directed evil of these people. It is completely unnecessary and really they will pay with their conscience and guilt. Them as a collective have for large parts of their life recommended, encouraged and administered Drugs and Vaccines that they now know to Maim, Injure and Kill. Many still recommend these drugs in the form of Vit D, Methylene Blue, Ivermectin, DMSO, Urine Therapy, Chlorine Dioxide. Hydrogen Peroxide, Nicotine etc etc.

They will be thought of as a collective recommending these things despite people like Mike Stone trying to wriggle free from direct responsibility, for the simple fact that the ones that don’t recommend these things REFUSE to call out the people in their group who DO. Plausible Deniability is not an excuse here as they have shown their sheer will and determination to stalk, harrass, thieve and commit crimes against people like myself whose ONLY REASON they cite for their attacks on me and my family is because I use swear words online (In retaliation to lies, cheating, thieves, criminals and those pushing these harmful drugs on the innocent).

Ultimately I know in my heart of hearts that I have NEVER in my life recommended others outside of my explicit responsibility to take any sort of drug EVER. These people who have likely done grave damage to people to line their pockets and for brief online clout will have to face their ACTIONS (not BeHaViOUr.. but ACTIONS) when it comes time for judgement and unfortunately, eternity is quite a long time.

Yes they are ALL Controlled Opposition

The term Controlled Opposition is probably slightly less pervasive than “Psy-Op” in conspiratorial enclaves of Internetshire. I, as have many people whose accounts have become somewhat known on Social media have probably/definitely experienced being called part of a “deep state Psy-op” on more than one occasion. Even as Jessica Hocket recently came out of the closet to announce that she thought that the scientific dismantling of virology termed as “No Virus” was a “Psy-Op”, we discover it is prevalent even amongst those with an established name in Consipryland.

I find the term Psy-op lazy and overdone. It is there to specifically invoke an image of Dr. Evil sat with an eye patch and a cat on his lap in a South East Asian Volcano giving orders to his minions that are planted in these grass roots “Anti-Establishment” activist movements. The thought that Mike Stone or any of No Virus INC are intentional “Deep State Assests” is pretty preposterous. The likelihood that they are roaming around connected up to an ear piece and taking instructions from CIA headquarters to intentionally write the most tediously boring wank ever written since Pride and Prejudice, so that it wastes the handful of people that read its time, is almost insane as Mike himself (Maybe that is why he has accused me of being a deep state asset).

I prefer the term CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. As you will well know by now, I like Scientific controls for their basis in the purity of LOGIC. This is really no different when applied to the psychology and machinations of how sincere Grass-Roots movements, made up of collectives of well intentioned people get railroaded back into the very same system they are there to fight.

The INCREDIBLY straight forward piece of LOGIC that easily demonstrates what a definition I think best fits Controlled Opposition is: Troofers whose output is on Platforms like YouTube. Youtube has its own list of State Level strict rules for what you can and can’t say, topics you are not even allowed to mention, Bots that crawl the information to check for double speak and trigger words. ALL information on these platforms is smoothed and tightly CONTROLLED to create a mono-think state approved message. How then would anyone regard anyone that makes money on any of these platforms as anything other than Controlled Opposition?

These types of people , ALSO, get the majority of the information FROM these platforms which has already gone through this filtering and censoring process. Not only this but the other glaringly obvious problem with Social Media and ALL Networking platforms is that even if they don’t monitor and control your speech DIRECTLY by censorship they do it indirectly with ShadowBanning and Delimiting exposure with certain words and topics like they do on Twitter,InstaGram, Facebook etc.

Anyone that makes any sort of decently sized follower account WILL have built that following by taking APPROVED and already “viral” talking points and information and just pumping it out to the masses. People don’t share links to carefully evidence proof for their claims, what works is just fear mongering, authoritative statements, Virtue Signalling, faux questioning to generate debate etc etc i.e what is known as ENGAGEMENT FARMING.

To put it more simply 100% of people in these spaces that are “Known” figures in any of these Activist/Alt/Health/Freedom/Conspiracy spaces are intentionally limiting and neutering their speech and language to generate more exposure for themselves by playing to the algorithms and appealing to as wide an audience as possible. As the Criminal Doxxer Sergeant Stone exposed that he was doing, creating a FAKE persona, with limited and clipped language to Fake an appearance of superiority and Authority to onlookers.

Why would anyone think they are getting anything close to true information when people are OBVIOUSLY creating a FALSE corporate image PURELY to sell more shit? In these spaces if what you are selling is the TRUTH , yet you create a FAKE image to sell it, you are a fraud, plain and simple. You are Controlling your output to be an Opposition to the Truth

People have reprimanded me ever since I gained notoriety with the project for Swearing. They will typically say “I LOVE your work, it is incredible…. but why use the foul language, it puts people off?” Well, this is the thing. If you want to be lied to with a corporate glistening image, a butter wouldn’t melt All American tale of purity and happiness, you are just wanting to be lied to. Numerous people in No Virus INC like The Baileys claim to not even run their social media accounts, they just pay some middle management jobsworth to do it for them, that is going to just systematically “Like” every reply and never answer a single question, because they are not in a position to do so.

So that is why I swear, not for shock value as I only swear when exasperated at ludicrous things or when I call a cunt a cunt, but because I am showing that I will not limit or control my language or my emotions to create a FAKE and CONTROLLED persona to sell more shit or reach a wider audience. What I present to you is Science both experimental and theoretical and as part of that every single motherfucking word of it I BELIEVE to be TRUE in the way that I think it and feel it and see it. That is what I am “selling”. the truth.. so my product is the best that it can possibly be.

Spotting Controlled Opposition is bloody easy to do, ESPECIALLY within the arena of the “HELF FREEDUMB COMOONITY”. I would imagine someones journey from innocent truth seeker to Controlled Opposition thusly: A person, because they have seen the light that Vaccinations are barbaric poisonings of defenseless children, don their armor and start wildly swinging their Broadsword of truth into the thicket of online discourse. They gain traction and notoriety as the proverbial “Vax Pusher” bodies are laid to waste around them with a rubber stamp on their head “VACCINES CAUSE AUTISM”.

They are “speaking truth to power” and “Doing God’s Work” for free, for now, but at least they have 30k adoring fans on TwatGram. They are building a TRUTH movement against the evil Big Pharma and even started to be invited onto some PODCASTS! WOW. Even more Followers! and now we have some influence. The problem is, that they have been doing this 8 hours a day, the day job and the children and husband have taken a backseat and they aren’t getting a penny for the work.

Well, the day came and the evil empire struck, they got fired from their job for being on the phone all the time on TwatGramm rather than Middle Management in an Insurance Telesales Marketing Company (Same Thing Alert!). It is a SIGN! A Calling from God that they were meant to be a torch bearer of truth, everything is set, 33k adoring fans waiting to support our hero…. but… problem is… What do we sell them? We can’t just rely on donations, because what are people paying for really? And what do they expect them to do …. BEG!? Not many places are paying big bucks for after dinner Anti-Vax speeches (Apart from maybe private compunds in Thailand ; ) ).

What can they do? Well they follow the other’s who have Broken FREE of the SHACKLES of the Oppressive SYSTEM. Dr. William Makis. He is a truthful man, he exposed the dangers of Vaccination just like them and he seems to be doing VERY well for himself. He is a Doctor and he can heal people with Ivermectin, a magical anti-parasitic (Those nasty worms, very much like our evil oppressors in Gubberment, Parasites! “That might make a good TwatGramm Post”!).

So they help these poor defenseless sick people when they get Covid, obtain some of the Magic Insecticide that the Gubberment don’t want you to know about. And our 333k followers pay them oodles of money. They are in a job working spreading the truth like the HERO they are, they are SOOOOOO glad they left that boring SLAVE SYSTEM job behind.

Problem is, now there aren’t just 333k adoring wealthy fans, there are LOADS of nasty stinky TROLLS. The ones that agree that VACCINES CAUSE AUTISM, YEY! but they say that Ivermectin is actually made by MERCK and it is actually pretty poisonous. This is a LIE! A GodDAMMED fucking lie as the peer reviewed research of DR. WILLIAM MAKIS shows that it is the most SAFE AND EFFECTIVE drug on the market, that and the proceeds of its sales helped me get a lease deal on a Volkswagon Tiguan.

So me and my ARMY of Truth are going to defeat these Enemy Trolls and show them that Ivermectin is safe and effective and YUMMY!

All of a sudden the hero to the story is fighting to protect Merck and their lease deal car, that is their job, a fully paid up operative. They didn’t get there through Malice or evil intent, they got there by thinking that you can make a living in the “Health industry” and NOT be employed by Big Pharma that indeed is a total 360 degree sickness for profit industry.

The OTHER BIG mistake that people make and is a LoGiCaL FaLlaCy by design, is thinking you can have a TROOFER channel on Social Media , as mentioned above, and just make money from Videos telling the TROOF. So let’s take a real world look; Sam Bailey is a classic example of this. The TV doctor on morning television on a small pacific island telling mothers to stick their children with HPV vaccines for money has a grand AWAKENING! She found the TROOF that the vaccines she recommended were maiming kids and even more than that, that Viruses have never been demonstrated to exist, as nobody has ever done any control experiments, because you can’t, because there is no Independent Variable , not even John Enders did one coz it wasn’t even a proper control(Thanks to Hubby DR MAAHRK BAILEY).

So she didn’t want to make money from recommending maiming kids with vaccines anymore (SAD Face). BUT she still DID have a massive Youtube channel built from the days when she DID recommend maiming kids with vaccines (Up until Dec 2019), BONUS. So she starts putting out videos about how Viruses have never been demonstrated to exist, as nobody has ever done any control experiments, because you can’t because there is no Indpendent Variable , not even John Enders coz it wasn’t even a proper control (Thanks to Hubby DR MAAHRK BAILEY and his NEW BOOK!).

But the EVIL System at YouTube won’t really let her talk openly about Viruses kinda not existing… But interestingly she put out a video about Vitamin D, the YUMMY supplement that is a cure for SAD Faces in the winter, says DR. SIMON GODdek and Dr. Simon has broken the shackles of the EVIL COORPORATE SLAVE system by selling wonderful magic pills that stop SAD faces. So she puts it out and it WOOORKS YEY. It works SOOOOO well that a company wants to pay her OOODLES of money for spreading the truth about HAPPY pills.

Now she is happy because she has bought a larger Condo on this parochial Island in the middle of the Pacific ocean and a swimming pool on that parochial Island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with the proceeds of being a Hero Troofer. She is SOOOO glad that she doesn't have to recommend maiming kids with vaccines anymore.

And maybe if we do some “NETWORKING” by ordering some of my very loyal servants Eric, Christine and Bill to go and kiss ASS to Mr. GODdek based purely on the amount of Social Media followers he has then maybe, just maybe, we can just buy TWO Swimming pools.

The PROBLEM is that NASTY OLD BILL thinks that Vit D is RAT POISON and it is injuring and maiming kids (like the tens of thousands of deaths of infants from heavy fortification in the 50s), just because it says that it is on the boxes of Rat Poison, but Bill is a NASTY LIAR that doesn’t want Samantha to have her SECOND Swimming pool and Vit D Stops SAAAAD Faces in Simon GODdek’s Peer reviewed literature and Dog Chocolate.

The Other Problem is two fold, is that Nasty OLD Bill, whilst he was being sent these chain mails was so scared and frightened by these bullies he wrote “Please do not share” on these messages when he showed us what controlling and manipulative scumbags they are. But when they harassed him and bullied him whilst having terminal cancer, all of a sudden Nasty OLD BILL didn’t give a *RAT’S* arse anymore, and said “SHARE IT ALL, don’t be scared, MAAAHRK uses Protonmail because he is a paranoid cheapskate that unfortunately for him has no legal disclaimer for sharing it publicly, oh MAAAHRK you silly billy).

And these NASTY UGLY NARCISSSISTIC TROLLS DPL and Jamie, who also don’t want Samantha to have her second swimming pool came along. DPL was asking all of these rude questions about John Enders (Who HASN’T got a swimming pool, because he is dead), and saying ALSO that Vit D doesn’t help SAAAD faces and isn’t dog chocolate, so they HAD to protect themselves from these outrageous opinions by trying to find out where he worked via Alec to try and dox him and destroy his means of supporting his family…. A bit like this guy that I met on Twitter alleges that MAAAHRK did to a geneticist he was in a debate with.

And then NASTY OLD JAMIE comes along with his PSEUDOSCIENCE EXPERIMENTS (Bleeuuurgh) and in his PSEUDOSCIENCE EXPERIMENTS (Bleeeurgh) he uses an Independent Variable and MAAAAAAAAAAAAAHRK says that there aren’t any Independent Variables in Virology in his BOOK, so Jamie is a NASTY LIAR that HATES THE BAILEYS.

SO what we are going to do is interrogate NASTY Jamie and his NASTY PSEUDOSCIENTIST friend, we’ll get STAR GIRL Christine MASSEY to do a FOIA on them for 4 fucking hours. She will have tough accusations of Jamie’s lust for Money after he has displayed he is giving everything away for free. We will accuse HIM of encouraging Misinformation when he suggests WE can say this Opensource experiment is ours, and that we commissioned it (But MAAAAAAHRK says there is NO INDEPENDENT VARIABLE and Dog Chocolate). If they have the TEMERITY to ask US, THE BAILEYS, whether we had done any experiments, we shall clutch our pearls in shock and horror at the AUDACITY of such a question. THEN we shall make Star GIRL FOIA Massey suggest that we all commit Corporate and Intellectual THEFT of Jamie’s project and install Wonder Wand Dr. Cowan and/or DR. Enema Andrew Kaufman OR Sergeant Stone instead.

To note, if it wasn’t clear already from Christine’s provable lies about financial motivation, given that I give ALL my work away for free. It is also a complete and utter lie and false accusation that I suggested if the data weren’t go our way, I would bury the data. A. I have released Negative PCR results, so this is a provable lie. But more to the point I would never HAVE to release negative results with the CPE because it was unanimously positive, that is the point. Where this drunk abusive crackpot pulled this lie from I don’t know, probably from out of her arse.

And When Jamie Starts a Substack, even though he has never said a word to us and promoted our books on his interviews . We should block him on Substack in the first week of starting a new account.

And then when NASTY Jamie Makes the Crime worthy of Capital PUNISHMENT of giving his Undying love of an EMMMMMMMOOOOOOOJIIIIIIIIII to the NASTY Fraudulent Disabled Neighbor of ours by the Name of Poisoned (I hope he gets REALLY REALLY POISONED NEXT TIME) Kiwi because we blocked him for no reason too and Jamie was just wandering What in the Blind Fuck was occurring………

Then When these MOOOOOOOONSTERS do THHHAT.

Then we are going to put their names and faces and company name on a picture of a piece of shit and call them Nefarious And DOX the full name of DPL that Jamie Stupidly gave to Alec because it had sometime already been public (But had he known they were actually trying to fully get him removed from his place of work would have told the piss drinking faggot to duly get fucked sooner)…. because they are all out to attack us and STEAL OUR SECOND SWIMMING POOL.

And then after Jamie says very little and just calls us childish and tells us to leave him alone in an email, THEN we are going to set Sergeant Stone and Eric Coppolino on him. Eric, like we instructed to do a GOOD BOY interview with Dr. Simon GODdek (Please send us more Vit D Mr. GODdek), we instructed him to do a BAD BOY interview with Jamie where he harassed him in the middle of the night when he had a Newborn Baby in the house and tried to demand the names and details of the scientists and labs who conducted the experiments to dox them.

THEN because of NASTY HORRIBLE JAMIE’S EMMMMMMOOOOOOOJI…. THEN… WE ARE GOING TO SET SERGEANT STONE ON HIM. NASTY NASTY JAMIE is conducting PCR experiments and we are SPONSORED by a PCR Testing Company (They’re GREAT, They DID 10 MILLION COVID tests and made 500 MILLION KIWI BUCKS in the first year of trading, being the reason why 3 Billion People were locked in their houses for a Fake Pandemic)…. So we can’t Let NASTY NASTY NASTY Jamie ruin good old LETSGETCHECKED.com’s reputation.

Sergeant Stone is Gonna Call him a fraud and then Dox his PSEUDOSCIENTIST Friend… and THEN… We are going to RING EVERYONE that *Might* Do an Interview with Jamie and tell them that JAMIE and his EGREGIOUS BEHAVIOR OF EMOOOJI LIKING AND SECOND SWIMMING POOL PCR STEALING is the reason why we rang you up to warn you not to do an interview with NASTY JAMIE… Which is a Scientific discussion…. Dog Chocolate. Unfortunately one of the NASTY people that didn’t listen to PERFECT SAMANTHA and did the interview anyway, replied to NASTY JAMIE by mistakenly forwarding MAAAAAAHRK doing damage control……OOOOOOOOPS.

The problem for MAAAAHRK is that I have spoken to three other people who I ended up doing interviews with such as the Pandata interview that have explicitly told me that MAAAAHRK DID ring them/email them to try and smear my name so that they wouldn’t interview me. What those conversations must of looked like must have been incredibly cringe. In fact I have had many a laugh with some of those people about the insanity of someone calling up someone else to say that they shouldn’t speak to someone else because he “uses swear words”.

So when MAAAAHRK says that he didn’t “Ask him to cancel the interview” he is quite clearly lying, as that was his exact intention with others. When he says he only talks about “Scientific Positions” then contradicts himself within the same sentence because he only talks about my supposed “beHaviOuR”. This is the level of dishonest, hypocrisy, entitlement and psycopathy I have had to deal with for the last 18 months.

CONCLUSION

So No. I don’t think everyone is a government agent wearing spyglasses. The Greed of Money and trying to support a family in an industry that is impossible NOT to work for Big Pharma in some capacity is the problem. Think about it, the people that truly understand that ALL drugs have side effects and by their very nature are not healthy are not going to find it easy in an industry where ALL the money is in drugs. The greatest, most powerful healing tool is your own body, how would you make money out of this? I mean there are a vanishingly small minority of people who do know this and are managing to make a living educating people about this, a few of them I have interviewed in this channel like Robin and Garrett.

But, It is an organic trap where people GENUINELY believe they are “Fighting the good fight” and just get blinded by their own need to protect their family, financially, and therefore do not have the foresight and self-critique to notice that they are part of the very same system that they are claiming to fight.

Of course, people *CAN* and *SHOULD* change their opinions on things. ALL of us are on a journey to find the truth and you cannot be born a font of all knowledge AND we are up against a Trillion Dollar Propaganda Machine (And a bunch of alt posers who don’t realize they are part of that machine). But here’s the deal, what is the point of vastly changing your views and opinions when, maybe you have had a career change supposedly away from the “Mainstream”, if you are just going to take an aggressive sprinting Fosbury Flop STRAIGHT back into the very gameplan of sickness for profit that you “spoke out about” in the first place?

Also these people that are admitting to being a part of an evil system that have recommended or prescribed or even administered what they consider to be injurious, maiming or even deadly drugs for vast periods of their career. Why, should we listen to *THEM* when all of a sudden they are “Born Again”, they were fucking confidently and arrogantly WRONG in their previous life, what is stopping them from doing YET ANOTHER about turn in the future?

Really these people at any time that have admitted to making grave and erroneous life choices and feel any sort of guilt or remorse about it should Humble themselves and SIT THE FUCK DOWN. Going around immediately trying to bully people into submission shows that it wasn’t really the system you hated, because you have employed the tactics of the system when “Outside” of it. It was really that you just didn’t have as authoritative position in that system as you would have liked.

To use an analogy that is only hairwidths away from the truth; once you wake up about Politics and you realize that ALL Politicians are compromised because that is the nature of Statism, this applies to everyone in the business of Health.

In the few years that I have seen Mike Stone Operate, every single word that he has shared about me and our interactions has demonstrably been a LIE, behind the scenes he is a sociopathic, hypocritical bully who employs every LogicaL Fallacy in the book to harass his victims. In the public eye he openly, knowingly lies in the way that he portrays himself as the victim of attacks that HE instigated and frames the defense of HIS Victims as the first engagement.

There was really only ONE thing in our history that he has said about me that is TRUE, and that is, I cannot be CONTROLLED, and they HATE that. They HATE that I have no employer to dox and threaten me with, they HATE the fact that all of this work and any money from the project could disappear tomorrow and nothing in my life would change. They HATE the fact that I am not reliant on ASS KISSING people with large Social Media followings to expand their Multi Level Marketing grift.

This is a totally conscious decision I have made really my whole life, to NOT be dependent on any sort of controlling infrastructure, or to limit this AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. I have had people (That quite clearly hadn’t seen my Tweets) asking whether their supplement brand could sponsor me and I rejected it. I could have just kept completely quiet and done everything asked of me, saying my project was Pseudoscience or started Engagement Farming or Limited and Cleaned my Speech to reach a wider audience but I deliberately chose not to. If anyone were put off of looking at the science presented purely because Mike Stone said that I use Swear words on Twitter then you are not ready to accept ANY truth, let alone the scientific experiments carried out in the project.

So I have laid all of the truth out about these people who have aggressively attacked me for NO REASON WHATSOEVER, I have provided adequate proof for every claim I have made with their OWN written words and Confessions. The only question that is still left unanswered is WHO DOXXED THE SCIENTIST AND REMOVED THEM FROM THEIR JOB???

It can’t have been the MuttonCo Trolls as they wouldn’t have been surprised to find out his name From Criminal Mike’s dox. It is extremely unlikely for a colleague of theirs to have stumbled across an “Anti VAx TWitter Account” and feel soooo compelled to cancel their work colleague (from what I know this person very much kept themselves to themselves in the work place).

That only leaves one set of people left on planet Earth who had the information of this scientist at hand, they knew where they worked and their full name prior to the dox. In this group were a few people that is it claimed and HAVE and have tried to doxx many people, many times, they have trolled, harassed and stalked countless people around them, purely based on a difference of opinion.

So WHO do YOU think it was…… MAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHRRKKKKKKKKK???????????????

Hopefully never TBC.

Over and Out.