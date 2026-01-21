The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Crixcyon
3h

Virology is always good for some great laughs. I wonder if I was to breath in some wicked virus particles exactly what happens next? How many do I get? A few or thousands or millions? Do they stay in the lungs or somehow get transferred to the blood? If they stick in the lungs maybe they are eventually exhaled and no damage is done.

There are so many loose ends in virology that even the most common of commoners can see that none of it makes much sense. But the majority refuses to think beyond the medical mafia's propaganda and endless lies. It's the fear of deadly viruses that might kill you before those fake viruses actually do.

Amaterasu Solar
4h

I remember when I first discovered that never has there been an effort to prove contagion that succeeded. And here is a grand look at one very recent.

Still no contagion. I'm not surprised! Excellent examination!

Reply
Share
