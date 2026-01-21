The Annual Subscription is being kept at the incredibly low price of just $30. Please consider donating to the largest Crowdsourced and Opensourced experiments falsifying Virology. Thank you.

It’s Jan 2026 but we are returning back to the Old Skool, the nostalgic feelings of Circa 2020 where we revisit the fundamentals of revealing the Germ Theory Fraud, by looking at Published and Peer Reviewed Contagion Studies. This was the way I truly understood that Contagion of Biological pathogens was a Myth and that your neighbor couldn’t kill you with a misplaced sneeze, it alleviated all the fear on social situations. It made me analyse my own diet, health practices, psychology, really a fundamental overhaul to my life based on the principle really that my health (and my children’s health) was 100% MY responsibility. Once you take that scary step to putting complete ownership about what you put into your body it makes life a lot easier, it is a positive reinforcing cycle where bad decisions and habits are easier to avoid and you think and feel with clarity and focus.

So I am in no small measure indebted to the absolute scumbag virologists for failing so miserably these 200 years of Contagion studies that I read in 2020. If they had not have tried what they thought was torturing a bunch of people with their made-up viruses, I don’t think many people would have had the gumption to go after the “viral” existence question and also be awakened to the Reality of our Terrain.

These Contagion studies on the face of them really aren’t completely obvious to the casual observer, the sheer weight of them has been thudded down on my digital desk numerous times where the ThuddER has been ThuddING because they felt that these contained evidence that Contagion had been proved. Ironically the only thing this proved is that they hadn’t actually read them and just gleaned the titles or mealy mouthed abstracts explaining away failures with jargon and PCR tests. The other thing to note is that on balance a lot of the more “truer” Contagion studies where they simply rubbed “infected” samples into peoples faces happened at least in the 20th Century. This being another faux bargaining chip of the Medical Industrial Complex chiefs that roam t’interweb.

So imagine my glee when I got passed a paper by my friend and friend to the Virology Control Studies Project, Marvin Haverland, a Contagion study, released in January 2026, not only that but a followup to the eponymous work of Jonathan Van Tam, the meatball headed Chief Medical Officer of the UK through the Scamdemic.

It was for plastering this study on every Digital Corkboard on the internet that I was nuked from Twitter in 2021 as it came with the caption “The Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van Tam is a fraud that knows Contagion of Viruses is a myth”. It came with that caption because that is the truth. You see as noted above a casual observer to this paper might mistake the word “Minimal” for there being …. well…. Minimal transmission, but SOME. Where in actual fact the word he was looking for was “FUCKALL” transmission occurred, maybe Buggerall or Nada (delete where applicable)

Please read the article “Scientists Tried to Give People Covid… and failed” this being the exact title of the Nature published “Sars Cov 2” trial. In this is a full paper breakdown of the above paper as the lead up to this. It shows Jonathan Van Tam leading both studies with the first an attempt to study “airborne” transmission routes (and failing) . Again this is quite a turn up for the books as majority of contagion studies ever conducted have required the injection of some sort of gloop into the skull or chest cavity of a defenseless animal. So when they looked to see if actually a Six yard Social Distancing rule that the MeatBall Mafia imposed whilst being at the political helm was actually of any use.

Rejoice, here is the paper, published January 2026 and it actually holds its hands up: We have moved from “minimal” to LACK!!!! of transmission. They cite the reason for carrying out this study was because of a previous failed study that produced “minimal” transmission, this word should hopefully have the same trigger for you as it did for me, as despite them not dropping a reference number for the Appendix, we can probably have a wild stab in the dark as to which paper they are talking about.

You have to go pretty deep into the paper to actually find confirmation that yes indeed they are referencing this mega derp in “scientific” terms. I would like to think (and I probably will) that I played a part in the forcing this paper to occur. I obviously made their palms sweaty enough to ban me from social media simply for sharing the truth of this paper, so I don’t think it is a massive leap to think that they may have followed this up to try and get a result in another study.

The premise of this study was fairly simple; to give people a snoot of what they believed to be “pure Virus” and then trap them in a room with healthy mostly unvaccinated people, getting them to cough into the room and hope that one of the non-existent pathogens flies out of their mouth and ‘infects” someone, anyone.

Let’s cut to the chase, it was always going to be difficult to keep this somewhat a mystery with the clue being in the title, but this excerpt in the Abstract shows the absolute devastating conclusion of the results: “NO RECIPIENT DEVELOPED INFLUENZA-LIKE ILLNESS, PCR-POSITIVE RESPIRATORY SAMPLES, OR SEROLOGICAL EVIDENCE OF INFECTION”. In fact this is absolutely identical results to the first “Natural Transmission” paper, the difference being, that they make absolutely no bones about this confirmation that indeed, Contagion of Biological Pathogens in a Hoax.

They do go on to potentially try and offer an explanation for why they failed so hard, this excuse came in the format of “not coughing enough” and blaming the “seasons”. It is as limp excuse as it comes, the Controlled Human Infection Model version of “the dog ate my homework”. It really takes some mental gymnastics to not question after verification with unanimous 100% results to 5000 significant figures standard deviation that maybe, just maybe there might be something dodgy going on with the Germ Theory of disease? Non?

The Medical Industry Complex Brainlets that read my work always love to try and find the loophole to do with their favorite ClotShots intervening in the way of these bombastic results. With many of the contagion studies you have to go to the control group as they blame the lack of “Germ-ing” on the fact that they are vaccine trials because it is an open goal, inject with crap, give non existent “virus” nothing happens immediately, Vax worked pack up, go home and develop lifelong asthma 6 months later, blame it on non existent viruses, the circle continues.

So for those guys you will see that just 2 out of the 11 (18%) had been “vaccinated”, their results being identical to the rest.

They PCR tested the donors, i.e the people they gave what they considered to be a pure “virus” up their nose. When they sneezed presumably they either tried to bag the sneeze or maybe furiously swat at the air with a Q Tip. Either way only 44% of them tested positive for the thing they just put up their nose.

The Symptoms Fraud.

Throughout certainly all of the modern papers I heavily focus on the claimed symptoms logged in these papers. This is the area where, if left unchecked and not cross referenced, dare I say it like Mr. Roytas does, one could be mistaken for there actually being some symptoms present. This is not the case. When you use the benchmark of papers such as this or the “Covid” trial in Nature where they readily admit that “nobody got sick with an ILI ( Influenza Like Illness)” when they log identical low grade symptoms of things like “malaise” or “Rhinitus (itchy nose)”you know damned well the papers that DO claim they “infected”people because of positive PCR tests are shown to be lying.

This can be once again clearly demonstrated here. As with all of these, the symptoms were self reported, leaving the obvious total Soyence believers they must be to sign up for a clinical trial, to let their active imagination run wild. When the scoring extremes for these symptoms is not “Hospitalization for the claimed pure pathogen squidged directly up the nasal passages” but indeed “bothersome, most of the time” you can be sure that there were no symptoms of true disease. In fact in the 200 years of contagion studies there has never been a single hospitalization for symptoms of of the probably close to a quarter of a million people experimented on. That really is a fact that cuts through the bullshit of Contagion.

Blink and you might miss this massive egg on face here; “With MOST Recipients reporting MORE symptoms after exposure to a donor”. Let’s break this down real quick. The healthy participants who were merely forced to play Uno with people with Cell Culture squirted oop thine noses, reported MORE symptoms AFTER. This suggests that they also reported symptoms BEFORE the claimed “exposure” event even happened. This is a bit of a dead giveaway that when you give a bunch of Purple Haired, Soyence enthusiasts a multiple choice questionnaire on “How They Feel”, they are going be creative and massively over sensitive with it. I mean we could already guess given, once again the benchmark that they said nobody got sick. But this really should be concrete proof to extend to ALL other trials throughout history where there is some sort of ambiguity.

Surprise surprise, the most extreme “symptoms” logged were bothersome headaches and malaise. Two completely arbitrary “symptoms”that in this scenario are clearly only indicative of their mental state.

In the left hand column this is the one that constantly comes up logged as a Symptom in these modern Contagion Studies; Stuffy Nose. Sometimes they class it as the more proper and scary, Rhinitis, but here, fair game to them, they just call it a stuff nose.

It is extremely easy to explain why a lot of people, despite not recording actually get sick, still do seem to have a stuffy nose. In this case it is from the Mid-Turbinate Swabbing for PCR. This particular swab is the one they claimed necessary during the scamdemic. It is a procedure that believe it or not has actually lead to a few deaths, due to immediate physical trauma and or massive post infection.

So it is no wonder that they mostly report having stuffy noses as they are having the delicate tissue of the nasal passages raped by a stiff brush wielding meatball headed maniac multiple times a day.

CONCLUSION

It could not be any more of a modern study looking at Contagion, all of the most up to date methods and controlled environments that some of the largest Scientific bodies can pay for, conducted by some of the most notable and well decorated Virologists and Epidemiologists such as Neil Ferguson ( famous for his ridiculous modelling of “Covid” death prediction) and Jonathan Van Tam the Chief Medical Officer of the UK through the Scamdemic. If you are looking only for a checkbox of mainstream Scientific Authority, of Published Peer Reviewed Science with which you build your worldview around, then look no further. The results of this verification of an initial paper studying “natural” Transmissions pathways are absolutely, totally and utterly, unequivocally settled.

Over the course of 2 separate trials, testing the claimed major natural pathway of airborne “viral” transmission, the results were unanimous and catastrophic; an admittance that ZERO people were infected, ZERO people tested PCR positive and ZERO people tested Immunologically positive. In Scientific terms, this to any Intellectually honest person means that the idea of Airborne Transmission of “Viruses” is debunked, it MUST be thrown in the garbage as a failed theory, any other response to it must be met with contempt and ridicule as being entirely Pseudo-scientific and based on Dogma rather than their own Scientific results.

Despite there being a couple of centuries worth of Contagion studies where they rub and squirt their Cell Cultured goop into available orifices resulting in no symptoms, the times that they have conducted these claimed, or as near as could be, “natural” transmission routes could be counted on one hand. 3 to be precise, one in 1918 the Rosenau trials was part of it, “infected” people coughing in the face of healthy people and the two mentioned here. They all had the same results of unanimously failing.

The fact that the entire premise of LockingDown 3.5 Billion people in 2020 was predicated on the claimed “settled Science” that Sars Cov 2 was an Airborne respiratory pathogen. The fact that in many countries, residents were forcibly told to put masks over their face including school children based on this claim. The fact that the idea that people should inject themselves with a bunch of toxic shit was perpetually rammed in people’s faces was based on this claim. Yet when you actually look at the Controlled Scientific circumstances when they have tested this claim out, it not only fails, it is a cataclysmic disaster, such ubiquitous failure it should be embarrassing to talk about the subject. Futhermore it makes the politicians and State Apparatchiks who closed down small businesses, fined people for non compliance, even arrested some in some cases based on these should be grounds for legal recourse to the highest extent.

