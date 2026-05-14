The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
2d

Hospitals are luciferian temples of the occult. The medical establishment is controlled by evil and has been for at least the last 150 years. What they are doing is called trauma-based mind control and they use surgical torture and mutilation as part of this. Babies are still being operated on without any anesthetic whatsoever. These fragile, delicate souls are put on paralysis drugs (sometimes 24/7) so they cannot move or scream while the sadistic psychopaths we call doctors are torturing them. But they can FEEL everything and their bodies and their psyche will remember and it will drive their behavior, attitudes, beliefs, etc. later down the road if they survive. Circumcision (genital torture and mutilation) is a primary example of this trauma-based mind control torture - done at least 96% of the time in the US without any anesthetic whatsoever. The fact that people believed babies do not feel pain because these psychopaths told them so is an indication that Mankind has been put under a spell and is not in their right mind. Television helped with this spell and now the wireless grid, especially cell phones and cell towers, has nearly cemented this hypnosis into place. Millions of people are walking zombies glued to their scrying devices with little or no connection to reality.

You may be interested to read my books Jamie as you have stated you are committed to protecting your children. They are entitled:

Birth Trauma and the Dark Side of Modern Medicine

and

The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound.

You can find them on Amazon or on my website here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/07/birth-trauma-and-the-dark-side-of-modern-medicine/

I've gone DEEP into exposing the evil of the medical establishment.

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
2dEdited

In addition to my other comment, I should further state that ultrasound is causing massive numbers of premature births (and miscarriages, fetal deaths and stillbirths). Ultrasound usage is one way they are able to get so many babies into the NICU where the babies are daily and repeatedly tortured by these psychopaths. I've discussed this at length in my books listed below in my other comment.

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