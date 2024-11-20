All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

This is going to be (I think) just a short post that is more of an observation and orientation for others that are following the progress of the Virology Control Studies Project and/or want to do some experimentation or theoretical research themselves.

Now, before anyone jumps down my throat about the title maybe implying that Virology is a Science, just not Biology. I want to clarify that Virology is a fraudulent pseudoscience largely because the thing that it claims to study…… doesn’t actually exist.

I am currently neck-deep in conducting PCR control studies, as I managed to purchase a desktop thermocycler and reagents cards with the kind donations of the paid subscribers here on Substack. THANK YOU!. It has just struck me, really as I delve through the paperwork to unstitch this fraud, that in fact none of what is occurring in any of these tests is even pretending to be Biological.

The entire process as explained in the inserts, supplementary info and data sheets is ALL Chemistry. From dealing with all of the different chemical reagents to concentrations of samples, to temperatures and enzymes to the claimed mechanics of how the test is working is ALL just chemical formulas and their interpreted meanings attributed to something happening in real life.

Contradictions in taxonomy

Googling the very first steps of Scientific taxonomy reveals the entire contradictory deception:

Biology by definition is the study of living organisms.

The claim is according to all mainstream accounts is that Virology is a Biology covering all sorts of observations in real life.

Yet they also admit that viruses are NOT ALIVE. Therefore even by their own admission Virology CANNOT be a Biology as it is not studying a living organism.

So what is it then?

This slight of hand trickery that swiftly moves this entire area of “investigation” away from the living realm and into the land of fantasy starts and ends with genetics.

I will be doing a series of write-ups focused specifically on genetics and the tests claimed to A. Show their existence and B. Claim to then use it as methods for identifying living ( or half dead in the case of “viruses”) biological entities. I have said it before but for clarification, Virology is COMPLETELY dependent on Genetics which is in and off itself the same hoax as Virology.

This fraud began with the “isolation” of “DNA” by Johannes Miescher in 1896 who claimed to be a Biologist. YET, his “isolation” ADDED stuff rather than took it away (Just like Virological “Isolation”) and then burnt the residue looking for a CHEMICAL indication and attributing it to a story totally imagined and unseen by him with ZERO controls to show this was not caused by his chemical additions ( Again exactly like Virological “Isolation”) OR present in the sample already.

Before I move on with this article I want to lay the foundations for what it is looking like my findings in this entire area of genetics are predicated on, with the Control tests I am running. This is to point out that Meischer “found” phosphoric acid by burning the precipitate and concluded: Because supposed protein gives off Sulfur when burnt, given he “dissolved” the proteins in acid, the stuff left over must have been what he was looking for…..TBC.

Reaction Rate



So here we have it. This is ALL Chemistry. I think this is very necessary to point out this clear distinction, it has really helped me in compartmentalizing what is going on with the control experiments I am conducting. When thinking about any of the processes that are going on, instead of thinking along the lines of “what is a cell membrane made of and how could this affect this PCR test” it is more “ what concentration is it?”

Here is a handy guide for all of the main variables that affect the rate of chemical reaction. It is these types of properties that are causing positives/negatives in the chemical tests in Virology. Some of these are kept the same such as temperature/pressure, so it is usually pretty easy to discern where to look for.

This is seen all too clearly with ELISA tests as expertly shown by Dr Roberto Giraldo with his control experiment:

Seen here all he did was increase the concentration and turned negative samples into positive samples 100% of the time. This has falsified this fraudulent test as it quite clearly is NOT specific as a swimming pools worth of liquid that cannot possibly contain a specific “Antibody” should still NOT test positive.

This was indeed my findings, that basic concentrations, viscosity and polarity of the substance caused a positive in Rapid Antigen Tests here:

This is exactly the same story as SDS Page and Western Blotting where changing the concentration of the Agarose Gels by a mere 1% COMPLETELY changes the results you get, this is the exact same sample in 3 different concentrations with 1% differences:

So when it comes to the end of the line for genetics/virology it is whole genome sequencing…. which is funnily enough based on….. EXACTLY the same principle..

Here is a Sanger Sequencing readout from the gel (they choose the concentration):

Epistemological Problems and Conclusions

Hopefully you get my point that when breaking down this fraudulent “science” of virology we should really view it totally through the lens of Chemistry. Look for the compounds, elements, pHs and Concentrations and control these variables and add these components. When you consult the literature in any of these tests it eventually will tell you WHAT chemical component they are looking for. It is just finding this chemical component in everyday foods or household products and running the tests….Happy Hunting.

This Observation ties in neatly with the experience of the countless thousands (Hopefully millions) of people that have done the slightest investigation into the fraud of “virology” that it indeed does not follow the scientific method: This is seemingly because it is actually Chemistry which is deeply flawed in its method. You cannot observe CH4 + O2 = H2O + CO2 in nature. You SEE combustion but here in lies the logical fallacy in a continuity error; the prescribing observable effects with mumbo jumbo so that the “soyentists” are then in control of nature.