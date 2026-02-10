The Virology Controls Studies Project

Dr Mike Yeadon
2dEdited

Jamie, first off, crikey, bloody well done on the GSHP. My maths is so dire that I felt the urge to scroll quickly past the calculations. I could probably have done the grunt work and acquired the necessary manual skills, for I have always been a tinkerer with anything practical.

I persevered with the case for AI, and find it well made. It’s a matter of using it for sourcing and running calculations, but no substitute for thinking & reasoning. Those who outsource their thinking and reasoning will soon find they’ve atrophied whatever their original capabilities were.

Me, I made decisions decades ago that if I could possibly avoid it, I would use “tech” (IT/ICT) as little as possible. I was just old enough (b. 1960) to have been able to pull it off. As technology flowed into place, I was a career jump or two ahead of having to get to grips with it. By the time I was at two levels above people in the labs, I could no longer work in them. Electronic notebooks had supplanted physical records and you could not even run an experiment without defining every component, dilution, measurement and calibration of each sensor first, as a recorded protocol.

Shared online documents in early intranet systems, I would pass my edits to the most trusted person who was five years younger than me.

I’ve worked hard to be this clueless. I’m not letting up on it now.

But you’re right. Using AI is as close to peer review as you’ll get. In any case, your results pass what my PhD supervisor used to call “the bleedin’ obvious test”. There isn’t any sound argument countering or rebutting your conclusions about the systematic, long running fraud that is virology (or contagion and of course exposing either of these foundational lies exposes “vaccines” as forever fraudulent as well).

For those in any remaining doubt about this shocking claim, go and read anything by Katherine Watt…..a link to her archive is available in the introductory passages of any recent Substack article by Sasha Latypova. Katherine unearthed the entire history of Federal law and regulation pertaining to this category of product and shown that every part of the complex regulations seemingly applying to them is in fact honoured entirely in the breach. They don’t apply. No “vaccine” has ever been properly tested, reviewed and authorised in the way that most small molecule pharmaceuticals are (yes, I know most of these are bent, too, usually at the clinical testing stage).

More power to you. The raw language isn’t yet replicable by AI, though you’re giving it a ducking good training set!

Mark of Haerefordscyr M.I.
3d

"I couldn’t tell you the last time I watched the news, like a whole programme, but I can still gather valuable information for the snippets of what they are doing/planning/trying to get away with to make own opinion on current affairs and positioning myself to best deal with 21st Century life."

Amen brother, amen!

