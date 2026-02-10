The Annual Subscription is being kept at the incredibly low price of just $30. I sell no bullshit supplements, no crappy merchandise, no whacko gadgets, I have no sponsors, no advertising and everything is possible to read for free. However to help in running the experiments and to cover the huge costs that are mounting from travel and expenses to operate the project, please consider donating to the largest Crowdsourced and Opensourced experiments falsifying Virology. Thank you.

This article has been requested by quite a few subscribers over the recent months so I thought I would indulge them, least of which is because it is easy just to write an opinion piece, very little research is needed, which is the most time consuming part of running the Virology Control Studies Project. I do hope, as ever, my opinions on this subject are useful as I think compartmentalizing what AI is and what it is not will certainly be make or break in future generations to come.

My Work

I could sense people’s fear in direct relation to my AI “usage” when I released an AI generated Audit of my Microscopy work. It was the lowest read, least engaged article I have ever put out. I found it quite odd, vaguely understandable, but odd nonetheless. In the Audit, if you haven’t read it, the AI used (Chat GPT (which phonetically means “Pussy, I farted” in French - Little bit of AI related Trivia for you) ) confirmed the findings that the morphology of Cellular debris found in the uninfected cultures was physically identical to claimed “viruses”.

First off let me clarify why I think this is incredibly important and why in this instance I think you should trust the output of AI: As of yet since the first control experiments were put out nearly 2 years ago, not a single virologist has provided a rebuttal or even a critique of the work. The few times people have submitted the paper to Journals it has been desk rejected purely based on political beliefs and not on a single area of the experimental results or method presented. If it were the case there were any serious methodological or logical flaws in it, we may safely assume that SOMEONE would have pointed these out to shut us up. Of course I would listen and revaluate my position in this case, that has not happened however, so must assume they cannot.

So given no human would even attempt to critique our findings, the only obvious answer if we wanted a critique from the Mainstream was to get AI to do it. This may sound like the lesser of evils, but actually I think this is a much better option. You see AI is both more and less intelligent than humans, whilst it can recall any piece of mainstream knowledge found on the internet ever, it hasn’t got the ability to knowingly lie (Yet). With humans they can be disingenuous, ignorant, distracting and selectively biased, this on the whole is not the case with AI.

The advantages of AI is that it is the most experience data recaller of every single published, peer reviewed scientific journal ever published. When you ask it objective questions, as we did for the Audit, based on exact specifics of morphology of cellular artefacts there is no way for it to “Desk Reject” our request based on political beliefs (as the journals did citing “viruses exist” as their excuse for not evaluating the evidence). If you pin it down to exact comparisons, it must carry out the request and it must therefore agree with our findings as it did. Simply when you force it to say “Viral” morphology is recognized in the Microscope by its size, shape, coating, nuclear shape and inclusions you have an agreed upon direct benchmark to compare. It is then forced to evaluate on these criteria; it agreed there were identical particles in the uninfected culture with the same size, shape, coating, nuclear shape and inclusions. Finito.

That is an objective falsification against and referenced to the entire history of Virological Microscopy. In my opinion a veritable Bombshell. This, unfortunately, as I did not trim, edit or force the baseless opinions of Chat GPTs appraisals was NOT its conclusion. Its conclusion despite clearly instructing it to evaluate on the physical Microscopy morphology alone, for legitimate reasons I outlined, that “genetics” or “Immunological” tests were not direct evidence and merely inferences (with which AI agrees). It completely ignored this (which I guess is lying somewhat) and gave its conclusion that “viral” morphology was not falsified as it needed to be confirmed in “genetics” or “immunological” tests.

The resetting to factory defaults when it comes to an opinion on a subject, for me is entirely expected. It is just a tool to data recall. When you instruct it to give an opinion, it must recall the data that it has at hand, it gets its data ONLY from Published Peer Reviewed literature, because this literature does not allow dissenting opinion because it is a cult, the opinion must only agree with the literature no matter how you ask it. Now, it IS possible to sit there and force AI to take into consideration ONLY the work at hand when building an opinion, if you have the coffee reserves of a Guatemalan Plantation and the patience of Robert Shoesmith (camped outside of an Apple store for Two months waiting for the Iphone 4) you CAN force AI into some begrudging agreement on its opinion…… IN YOUR SESSION.

Here is the key point, you can perform a Digital Boston Crab on AI IN YOUR SESSION with it, but the moment you ask it once again, it acts like a jilted ex, forgets how good you ever made it tremble in bed and revert back to “the nice guy”, Mr. Mainstream. This is of course a complete and utter waste of braincells. Asking for AIs opinion is like asking Jimmy Saville if he’d be a good baby sitter. Of course all of these opinions shouldn’t matter to you. I couldn’t tell you the last time I watched the news, like a whole programme, but I can still gather valuable information for the snippets of what they are doing/planning/trying to get away with to make own opinion on current affairs and positioning myself to best deal with 21st Century life.

One of many thousands of Digital Turds that troll the comments section of my Twitter delight in getting AI to share its opinions of my work, so I will leave it here for you to judge. The funny thing is, that in content it is almost identical one of the reviewers from the AntiVax publications who desk reject the paper. It takes two main points that it is clear the project is “No Virus” and that the output is not accredited either myself as a Virologist, or the work Peer Reviewed. At no point does it talk about a single piece of evidence, because it was not instructed to.

Q: Is The Virology Control Studies Project reputable No, The Virology Control Studies Project is not considered reputable within mainstream scientific communities. It is a crowd-funded, open-source initiative led by Jamie Andrews (who describes himself as a project manager and scientist but lacks visible formal credentials or peer-reviewed publications in virology or related fields from available sources). The project operates primarily through a Substack publication (controlstudies.substack.com) and associated social media/X accounts. Its core claim is that virology as a field is fundamentally flawed or “junk science.” It argues that viruses do not exist as distinct biological entities, that “isolation” methods in virology are invalid (e.g., cytopathic effects in cell cultures are due to experimental conditions like fetal bovine serum rather than viruses), and that tools like PCR were used to fabricate pandemics (particularly COVID-19). They conduct or commission “control” experiments in independent labs to demonstrate that similar effects occur without adding any supposed viral material, aiming to falsify virological methods and support litigation against mandates. While the project involves contributors (claiming over 100, including some microbiologists and geneticists) and has shared video-recorded lab work, it aligns with virus denialism or “no-virus” positions—fringe views that reject the established existence of pathogenic viruses. These ideas are promoted in podcasts (e.g., UK Column News, Planet Waves FM) and platforms like PANDA Uncut or Reddit’s r/conspiracy, often alongside figures skeptical of mainstream responses to COVID-19.Mainstream virology (supported by institutions like universities, NIH, WHO, and journals such as Cell, Nature, Journal of Virology) overwhelmingly affirms the existence of viruses through extensive evidence: genomic sequencing, electron microscopy, Koch/Rivers postulates adaptations, animal models, vaccines, antivirals, and epidemiology. No major scientific body or peer-reviewed consensus recognizes this project as credible or its conclusions as valid. It does not appear in established scientific literature as a legitimate critique and is instead associated with misinformation or pseudoscientific challenges to virology. In short: It’s a advocacy/activist effort rooted in skepticism of virology (and often germ theory more broadly), not a respected or mainstream scientific endeavor. If you’re evaluating it for health, policy, or legal purposes, rely on established sources like peer-reviewed journals or public health agencies instead.

Conclusion for My Work

The use of AI in my work is no different to my original research for which I first became known; Finding and underlining Contagion Studies where buried deep in the literature the results would show they failed. This is not “Being A Part of the Mainstream”, this is using the authority of the Mainstream scientific consensus against itself. This by the way is THE way to beat the State, the one huge chink in the armor of the State is its bureaucracy. Turn them against each other and “The rich will eat themselves” as they kinda don’t say.

You certainly can’t take the State on by sheer force, violence etc, That is their wheelhouse and where they want dissenters to operate. You can’t become a part of the system and beat them at their own game because you are just perpetuating the game. The best thing to do, is to point out logical absurdities that are contradictory or hypocritical and watch as they attempt to further bury themselves in the absurdity of it all.

The Lockdown and all of the measures were ended because these logical absurdities became too much, people “getting Covid” after being vaccinated, masks only to be worn when standing up in pubs, only able to leave your house if it was deemed “exercise”. This lead to the deciding factor of “consensus” Dave in the pub, the common man laughing at those in power, that’s dangerous, that’s not a violent retaliation validating the system, that’s the notion that the populace ignores them altogether, that’s when the State collapses.

So that is what I do with AI, I treat it like a Politician or a Virologist, I think of it in relation to my work specifically as I am talking to one of them. When their answers conflict, contradict or are hypocritical, I tell you guys and laugh directly at them. This is simulating that entire modus operandi of genuine dissent.

I would also like to add that I use AI purely to search for these “factual” contradictions. There are quite a few people who use AI to write their work, using its structure, layout and phraseology for the bulk of their work. This I disagree with vehemently. I write what I think firstly, and what I believe people will be entertained by secondly. All of the creative content I put out is written solely by me, which is why there is such shit grammar and a litany of typos. Unfortunately I haven’t got the time or budget to employ someone to do the editing, so I leave as is, warts and all. Using AI to write the bulk, even if the main points are of your command is cutting creative corners and I believe, as I will point at very shortly will lead to your own demise.

I believe this actually operates on a deeper level as well. Numerous people have said to me, effectively “you would get a lot more coverage if you didn’t use the word “cunt” so often”. I have stuck to my guns on this for two points, one that I have covered quite a few times in my writings, in that I vehemently disagree with creating a fake corporate image. Those people in No Virus Inc who sell this butter wouldn’t melt corporate image of Squeeky clean virtues are just fleecing people. If what you are doing, as I am doing is selling what I believe to BE TRUE and THE TRUTH, it is entirely hypocritical (Just as with the State) to portray an image that is not your true image. I know all of these people in No Virus Inc and what they were like behind closed doors, a vindictive, gossip, bullying cult clout chasing, that would sell their Grandma to get a slot on Rogan. Of course EVERYONE feels all emotions from anger, to hate, to love to envy, to lust etc it is to literally be human, it is how people deal with them that is the difference. People who try and portray themselves as not being these things in reality, through their emotions and the way they engage with people are lying. Their Corporate image is knowingly a LIE, therefore they are selling you a faulty product from the off.

Secondly and pertinent to this article, the part that I haven’t covered, is the future for AI. Very quickly over even the course of a couple of years we have moved from feeding time at the intergalactic zoo type rendering of Will Smith eating spaghetti to AI videos that may convince your Boomer parents they are real ( my FIL thought an AI picture of a Blue Tit shielding three chicks from a rainstorm under a single wing was real (Aww how sweet)). Ok Boomers, some of them are behind the times, but we have begun to fool a few people, that is the point. Very soon it is going to become very difficult to discern the things on the internet as real. Here is the crux, AI will seek perfection it will seek spotless pictures and videos as rendering of these “realistic” images will snap into focus. That is MUCH harder to achieve in the written word, ESPECIALLY with respects to swear words, insults, grammatical errors, typos and general linguistics.

That is largely why I keep all of these “imperfections” in my writing, it serves as a flag flown to say that hopefully it will forever be able to be recognized as HUMAN and unique to me and hence more “trustworthy” when AI is fully integrated into society. This has a lot to do with Art and Culture as well. Fashion is cyclical, where you go through periods of thrust and counter thrust; take the movement from Punk in the 70s, a raw talentless middle finger to the establishment all about not giving a shit what you are doing and letting your emotion hang out (most households names doing this in a trite manner (Fake Corporatism around reverse psychology)) , to the 80s of Hair metal, precision, polished production, technical screaming guitar solos and oodles of hairspray and glossy side shots of Robert Plant lookalikes.

We are in an upcycle of wanting to be precise, perfect, recreate a vision of the world artistically in a Great Masters of the Renaissance type. We have not yet, with AI peaked this upcycle, it is still very much “AI Slop”, where the majority of the paying customers are “Not Very Happy” with the precision quite yet. But that will come over the next 10 years easily. I am very picky over my music as I was in (on the periphery naval gazing) the music industry for some 15 years. I can’t listen to live music, because the engineering is awful, nearly all new music in the charts is boring to me. Yet my favorite thing at the moment is AI covers. I love a cover of Slipknots “Wait and Bleed” done in a Soul style , the arrangement, the actual emotion in the top line, the original Mowtown Records production, the reinterpretation of a genre of a song so far removed from its original is just sickeningly awesome. Does it quite have the raw emotion, the imperfections of music that can move me to tears, no way, that is the difference.

This is where I see the vision, the next cycle will be desperately attempting to shoehorn emotion and imperfection into AI, using AI for the “work” the core administration of day to day life and trying to then make it more human and believable. So that’s my vision and that’s how I use AI in my work on here.

AI for Your Work

Laying out how AI may be used for research purposes is really relating to the digital world, it is almost self referential. Of course AI is going to be integrated into the digital sphere because it IS the digital sphere. If you are still using Google (insert browser of your choice) as a search engine I am sorry to tell you but you are living life in the slow lane. AI is an amalgamation of every single search engine, instantaneously, without any ads or Pay Per Click ordering of search returns. It is the only way you should be conducting day to day tasks online. It will literally evaluate anything from a price point, return on investment, effort level you want.

Take this example for instance, I have just booked a plane flight to the U.S ( big things happening with the project ; ) ), I didn’t go into google and Skyscanner and find the cheapest deal, that’s so last decade. Grok literally planned my entire journey door to door for the cheapest and most comfortable and cost effective route; The flights are early from Bordeaux Airport so it found train times and booked tickets to a hotel by the Airport, it assessed that even though all interconnecting flights to US must go through Paris it’d still be cheaper to fly from Bordeaux rather than make my own transit to Paris. It found the cheapest way for me to exchange Eur to Dollars and use it in the US on a Revolute card, gave me the download link for the app and helped me set it up. You get the gist, for everyone of these interactions if using Shitty old search engines you have to go into the bespoke website, find the info, compare them to others then make the decision. With AI it is bespoke to YOU, depending on the data metrics YOU feed it; feed it the problems you may encounter and it will problem solve using all the resources of the entire internet.

It is the most remarkable TOOL, truly incredible and will vault the humans that know how to use this TOOL effectively ,forward at a blistering pace. But like all TOOLS it is how you use it. That is why I am slightly perplexed at some of the reactions that I clearly see, as mentioned above to me saying that I have used AI for some of my work being seen as inherently bad or even “off putting”. I get the Pavlovian response from a TOOL that has been handed from the Overlords, Mr Muskrat bends over wearing full Blood Red armor, emblazoned with a Baphomet and hexagram, in his outstreched claws he gifts you Grok, winks and says “use it wisely”. Of course this should trigger massive fucking alarm bells to those skeptical of the State/Illuminati/FreeMasons/WEF delete where applicable.

I get the issue with Digital ID and the ever encroaching keepnet of Digital surveillance, but once again I have to give my honest opinions on this that some may not like. I honestly couldn’t give that much of a shit. It’s kinda of the same response that I have to give when people say to me, which happens on a fairly regular basis: “ I hope you take care of yourself, because you know what happened to that African Leader who debunked the PCR”. I have to say, and it is the only thing I can do, is not pay the slightest bit of attention to it. The thing is, if the State truly wanted to kill me, they could. Honestly do you think it’d be difficult? They know exactly where I live through IP address, Passport, credit cards, they know exactly where I am at all times with my phone and IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity), yes this is a tracking number on every single mobile phone in the world, no VPN will hide it, you cannot remove them.

So when people say “you must resist Digital ID like your life depends on it” I kinda just roll my eyes. Like mate, you are 30 years too late. The ONLY way YOU can resist digital ID is by never having owned a phone, credit card, bank account, passport, had a job, been to school, been to the doctors etc etc etc. Basically NOBODY in the Western World is not able to be surveilled to the point of a Digital gulag ALREADY, if the powers that be want.

Please don’t mistake this for fear-mongery or subservience to the the nefarious shit these scumfuckers (Unique Swearing input for future Human recognition) are doing. It is just compartmentalizing the shit they are doing so you don’t have to waste unwanted energy tilting at windmills. There is an inevitability to human “evolution” that we must embrace and an understanding that only really you can control what you do… so.

AI is a TOOL, to be thought of as no more or less a TOOL than a gun. It is not inherently bad that humans invented guns, indeed we wouldn’t be here unless they were, enabling us to hunt more effectively, bigger and more dangerous prey, enabling humans I guess (because I don’t truly know) to inhabit more hostile environments. Obviously there are shitheads using these tools for death, destruction and control but these are the problems with shitheads and not the Tools themselves, you see a shithead will find ways to carry out death, destruction and control, with whatever tools they have at their disposal.

So I find barking at essentially what is an in animate object pretty useless and counter productive, for sure it is much better than picking up said tool like a shithead and start pointing it at people, but you still could be benefitting yourself and hence those around you by learning what good can come of using the tool.

Now that I have laid out my case for using AI but doing so in a positive and productive manner, let’s have a look at what I believe that is: In simple analogous terms I think you should view AI as your work colleague office nerd, nobody likes them, they wore a mask right the way through 2020, they vote, they do everything society asks of them, but you have figured out they like you and they will do anything you ask of them; “nerd, go get me lunch” It finds the nearest restaurant according to your budget and preferences and books you a table or orders online the ingredients for you to pick up and cook or even better and here is where it gets juicy meticulously researches soil type, seed varieties and local gardening tips on how to grow your own. You see there are so many entry points and the levels to which it can be utilized to automate your life.

A Pretty Stupid Undertaking

I want to give you a real world example of how I use it to better my life and the implications and impacts that may have when used correctly. Baring in mind that I could not have done this without AI. Or at the very least it would have taken 10x longer and been far more expensive. This was probably the hardest thing I have ever done which was install a Ground Source Heat pump and full cast Iron Radiator system with exposed Copper Plumbing around the entire 400sqm house. Baring in mind two things that A.) I have no formal training whatsoever in any trade and B.) I have built the rest of my house with my bare hands, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, the lot. This juxtaposition is that I have “learnt on the job”, researching how best to do things mostly from YouTube videos for the past 7 years of Renovating a 16th Century Limestone Maison De Maitre in SW France.

Most of this task is of little mindpower and just mostly physical work, chiselling off old render and pointing the entire inside and out with a Lime mortar that melts your hands if it gets on your skin is not for the feint hearted. I changed the entire roof myself, with my bare hands and a JCB Telehandler. Again mostly just breaking my body and nothing really too challenging with what “works” and what does not.

No, installing a Ground Source Heat pump is completely different gravy. The sheer concept is fucking mental and I still don’t quite know why I opted to do it, but I did know that previously I had been heating the entire house with Pellets I made from Compressed Sawdust on the back of Tractor with a Chinese Pellet mill. It wasn’t really a sustainable method (from my body’s pov) so I had to have some sort of heating system and opted to go for the most challenging and invasive (Obvs) because the net result was that they are meant to be the most efficient going (That and I already have a large Solar array to offset the electricity).

So the premise of a Ground Source Heat Pump is that it simultaneously pumps water below Freezing temperature around the ground that comes off the Heating Compressor elements of the heat exchanger to keep it from Freezing (Inverters work in the reverse manner like the back of a Fridge/Freezer gets hot). Simultaneously very hot water is generated in the small box ( about the size of a small single fridge) that is sent around the house. This happens in huge volumes, so there is 1 km of pipe work outside buried in the ground and several hundred meters of pipe work inside.

The sheer scale of the project to do this on my own was gargantuan, to spare you the details of every minutia and obviously get to the point, the entire project was customized, itemized, shopped for, troubleshooted and completed using Grok. The real difficulty here is that when it comes to Ground Source Heat Pumps and Plumbing the MAJOR factor that is make or break to the system even working at all is down to hydraulic flow. You cannot just pump water through a single loop all the way around a large property as the friction gets too much. You must use massive bore pipe with specialist fittings you can’t just buy from domestic Hardware stores, every piece must be bespoke sourced from Pro outlets. Every network of pipe must be meticulously planned with Manifold arrangements and Parallel Loops to keep this friction ( Know as Head) to a minimum.

This Head value that involves some extremely complicated maths give you a final readout in Meters and is proportion to flow volume in Cubic Meters of Fluid per hour. If you cannot satisfy this metric at the pump 24/7 whilst the pump is running, it shuts off, the systems protection prohibits its use because effectively it might turn into a Pressure Cooker and explode if the respective heating and cooling elements are not keeping the pressure in check.

As you maybe able to tell, this is no bodge job, the core essence of this is that if the calculations are wrong, the heating doesn’t work and I freeze my knackers off (got down to -8 degrees Celsius here (I know I know that is like a Summer breeze in Canada, but its cold for here). Also the key takeaway from this is that these kind of calculations would only previously be able to be made using some expensive software if you wanted to do it yourself, there are websites that will calculate a basic loop of head, but that is useless in this situation ( No joints, no manifolds, no Glycol mix (Needed for antifreeze which thickens the fluid friction value), no 90 degree turns, no parallel or series circuits, no brazed or compression joints on Copper etc etc etc) ).

Grok was literally my Personal Assistant that has a degree in Hydraulics, all the services manuals at its finger tips for all the CHINESE made fucking pumps, it was a personal shopper locating and finding every piece of equipment not only in pipe work but to install the stuff, it was also a teacher in things like brazing the Copper of which I did over 200 brazed and soldered joints on full display in the house (So couldn’t be messy drippy shit). It was literally there on tap to answer every single question over 5804 pages of dialogue it spat out in the two months it took to complete the project from what Flux I should use to the type of thread sealant to use on a Plastic to Metal fittings to what was the most efficient setting to run the heat pump at (because it is an ongoing helpdesk to operate the machine through the winter).

Hopefully I have adequately conveyed the sheer scale of the Herculean task I performed (pats self on back), whilst simultaneously debunking Virology, and all down to the help of AI. Now let’s get down to the brass tax and I will show you why this TOOL is actually, when used correctly the exact opposite of an oppressive State owned Prison Warden:

The average cost to install an 18KW Ground Source Heat Pump and Full Central Heating System in Exposed Copper and Cast Iron Radiators would be between $75k-$90k. To earn that amount of money to pay for an installation of that size, if calculated on a median income of $100k pa, the total Tax paid to the government would be in the region of $130k+ offset over 5 years of savings , which is more like $150 in Europe with VAT ( as this AI calculation was done as if in U.S).

I managed to do the entire installation, every single piece of material and installation tool bespoke for the job for slightly less than $7k. Because I streamline the way I work by keeping my outgoing extremely low, I hence don’t have to earn much to survive and hence pay considerably less tax. This means that I have managed to install a top of the range Rolls Royce of heating unit, the pipework of which lasts for up to 100 yrs, that has put on at least $40k of property value for having this heating system installed and I have supported the beast system, the nasty evil oppressors very little (apart from the pretty meagre VAT on purchases of the materials probably amounting to less than a hundred quid).

So it was worth it? Fuck yeah, the true Everest style challenge to carry out something that truly sticks two fingers up to the State, a feeling of Freedom that starves the beast system of power and control as I didn’t have to be locked into a corporate job feeding the system to pay for it. I have essentially, and this is the way that I look at it MADE $100k+ in a couple of months work.

Was it easy? FUCK NO. I had to drain the system to fix leaks no less than 16 times, I ripped the Handbrake off and blew a hydraulic cable on my Digger, had to remap the entire system half way through after realizing I didn’t have enough storage volume, change an entire Pump network realizing that the fucking Chinky pump the guy sold me was running constantly at 1.2KW full bore that sounded like a jet aircraft that cost me $500 in one month to run in electricity. The final straw came when I had an oversite of the wiring having my Solar on the same Neutral as the main heat pump, the sun broke through the clouds, caused a voltage spike and blew something on the board. 4am in a cold snap in January I was genuinely on all fours shedding real tears as I thought I would have to have an entire new electrics board mailed from China that would take a month. Turns out with the help of Grok I located a blown fuse on the board with a multimeter reading, changed it the next day and was back up and working.

Conclusion

Hopefully I have laid out in an adequate fashion the positive uses of AI as a tool. In the right hands this tool is the most Anti-Establishment weapon going, it will enable you to defend yourself in court, of which I have friends using it for just those purposes, you could use it as an accountant to streamline your tax being able to tell you of all localized benefit schemes for tax relief. It could help you as it has me construct an Off-Grid Utopia without the need to sell your soul to the establishment beast in the first place. This is the one-stop shop for truly fighting back and reclaiming some independence from the State in a slow and methodical manner ( The only way that the rot of the State is going to be Unstitched for good).

Of course the people whom we are up against are using it, their system made it. Arguably that technology has been around for a while, but just not accessible to us proles. But that is not a reason to not use it when it does become accessible. Without doubt, these AI systems of surveillance are being employed right now to control us, especially online. Of course all of the Satan Fellating scumbags in Big Pharma are utilizing it to claim their going to “cure Cancer” by mixing a load of known poison together using the Mainstream patter spat out by Chat GPT. Absolutely are they going to start consulting AI to write new political policy that is going to ever further ram the Dildo of Oppression up the arse of the common man whilst using it as a scapegoat when these things turn Pear shaped (“it woz Grok that dun told me to start a war with Iran”).

These things however are inevitable as is the rising of the sun will the foul rotters that like Authority and Statism will use any tool at their disposal to extort and manipulate and threaten and control; that could he a gun, a fish fork or a panopticon of policing automaton. As long as you have access to a Rifle, a crab craw cracker and Chat GPT you have the same ability to defend yourself and the same information.

The tables are rigged in the favor of the State, by design, if they weren’t it would have folded into itself by now. It has been this way since the inception of the state that seemingly a small group of people manage to control a populace into thinking that their perceived authority meant that they could not only write the rules and regulations for society, but indeed those same rules and regulations need not apply to them. Unfortunately this mind-numbingly retarded situation has been festering for some centuries now and so the creep of the Authoritarian Mind “Virus” has firmly embedded itself in the conscious of many. Especially Boomers whom, for reasons merely of timing of their welcoming onto planet earth is vaguely understandable, that when you have been told that your parents lived though/died because of the greatest battle between good and evil, it is somewhat hard to shake this fact that really BOTH sides were “the bad guys”.

But it’s funny to watch the Boomers interacting with AI, seemingly “rational” Statists turning into neurotic Facebook Mums on an emotional rollercoaster as they fall for every AI Slop advert, bouncing between impossible pictures of animals with human mannerisms and digital Jean Claude Van Dammes wrestling sharks. Here the former acclaimed “sharpest” business mind of the Boomer generation. A man who literally made Billions from the realms of computing is throwing his RT in for a chance to win a “Tesla Phone” that hasn’t been invented yet held by a clearly fake picture of a 20 year younger Muskrat. BTW I have seen Mr. Amstrad doing this numerous times on his Twitter.

So the Old Gaurd are crumbling, wealth is being extracted from the gullible Septuagenarians who fucked a generation through their 80s and 90s heydays of “Quantitive Easing” their money into their bank accounts. But now is that time of change, and AI is that thing to bring about change. By not adopting this tool and using it in the correct way, you are putting yourself at a disadvantage in whatever stage of life you are at whether that be a young anti establishment type looking to carve a path for the freedom of future generations or indeed a Boomer that just needs to understand the capability of Digital rendering of AI so you don’t hand over your bank details to a Nigerian scammer, OR better yet you create the AI slop to “balance the books” against your Golf Club contemporaries that were the shysters of your generation.

Of course there are purists, and I have quite a few friends who for instance don’t have a smart phone. That is much kudos to you, for hey, it is impossible to fall for AI slop or having your Digital Footprint monitored if you don’t have one. The World will keep turning if you choose not to participate in the next fad and that is laudable. I point you to my comments earlier on Digital ID, really this IS the only way to have fully stopped this type of control mechanism from being installed in the first place. It works for you as an individual and perfectly possible and plausible even if you want to jump ship now (difficult mind, but not impossible). But please spare me the diatribe of writing on a smartphone, or taking a video of your pained expression about the incoming Digital ID prison, if you are doing it on a piece of technology connected to the internet, uploaded on a Social Media site, it is already here and you are part of it already, thanks.

I want to leave you with an example of AI usage to act as a practical demonstration of potentially good and bad uses or in this instance, pointless vs effective uses. I asked both Chat GPT and Grok for their best joke. Then I asked them to do a Fluid dynamics calculation of the head resistance of my Ground Source Heat Pump subterranean field loop.

CHAT GPT

Q: Tell me your best joke Alright, here’s one I genuinely love: I tried to start a professional hide-and-seek team…

but it fell apart. Turns out, good players are really hard to find. 😄

GROK

Q: Tell me your best joke Here’s my current favorite: I told my therapist I feel like nobody ever listens to me.

She said, “Next please!” 😄

CHAT GPT

GROK

The jokes are of course dire, take no risks in offence and are goy Christmas Crackeresque. Of course they would be, it is asking a computer to provide an objective opinion (what it thinks is classed as a “Best Joke”) on what will invoke a human emotion through a design of linguistics of its choosing ( i.e not the user manipulating a picture of a sparrow making a sling for its fledging’s broken wing or some such cuntery).

The calculations of Fluid Dynamics however are sophisticated, difficult to understand as a Layman, the AI concludes with marginally different results showing that slight parameter changes are customizable to reach the most true value.

💷 Typical Cost Range for Heat Load / System Design Work There isn’t a single fixed nationwide price (it varies by region, consultant experience, and whether soil/ground surveys are needed), but typical professional fees are roughly: 📌 In the UK Standalone heat loss / design calculation only: ~£200 – £600

– Smaller homes on simple sites toward the low end

– Larger properties or complex buildings toward the high end

Full design package (heat load calculation + GSHP system design + documentation): ~£500 – £1,500+ estimate

Indeed this calculation using a few typed commands into Chat GPT if you were to employ a dedicated heating engineer to do the calculations for you for an entire system would cost nearly $2000. Hell I am almost certain most of these designers would be using Chat GPT for this exact exercise. Take this one step further and I have just created an entire stream of income for myself or anyone looking for a job, get AI to make a website offering Heating Engineering design services, undercut the competition at $900 as you have zero overheads, jobs a good’un. No University debt, no wasted time working making tea in an office of a pre established heating engineering company. The calculations work (They did for me) , the customer is happy, that’s all there is to it.

Here you have it, are you using these tools for bullshit timewasting staring at a screen in your digital prison, or are you using these tools to make your life easier, richer and more free? You Choose.

This article is available as a downloadable Ebook on ShadowBanned Library.