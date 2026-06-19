This article is going to be paid for, for 1 week. There are many reasons for this:

This is a very long article topping 130 pages that has taken months of research, more to this point is that whenever I have written longer articles like this with very deep research, Substack tend to Shadowban it, so having it free and open when it first goes out does me no help in just getting exposure (despite having 18k Subscribers). I have quite a few paid for subscribers (thank you!) I am acutely aware that despite many big things going on behind the scenes there is not much you are seemingly seeing for your paid subscription, so early access can feel like it is a bit of a perk. This is a trigger topic that I get a serious amount of hate mail for no matter what I write or how I phrase it. If you are interested in learning what I believe to be the honest truth according to my experience and research and you want to read it for free you will wait a week to do it. Hopefully this will put off the knee jerk reaction trolls. This will be going up as an Ebook on Shadowbanned Library for just a few dollars, if you really can’t wait you can buy the book over there. Here is a Discount code for all Substack subscribers. The paid for price is set stupidly low at $35 for a years subscription, if you want to get early access then your donations are very much appreciated and are all put towards experimentally falsifying Virology.

I have tried not to write this article for the 18 months that I have been on Substack but have finally buckled. Followers of me on Twitter will know all too well that I am very vocal about this subject and have drip fed information out, raising awareness of this pharmaceutical poison posing as some natural necessity. The problem is, that whenever I point out one area of this hoax is that my comments sections are filled with what I presume must be pharmaceutical bots repeating the same old tired rebuttals on loop. If I approach those in a different post, they switch back to the first. So it is out of necessity that I am putting it all down right from the history, the test to the poison itself. This is so I can link these bots to the complete argument and so not have to waste time merely typing it out as most of these posts I make on this subject is filled with hundreds of these people (here is a big red flag to it being a Big Pharma agenda that has clearly spent a lot of money marketing this poison).

Another reason for not wanting to write this article is because of the sheer amount of shit I get for it. When I did an impromptu video last Christmas, because the nefarious shills and Controlled opposition were seemingly simultaneously upping the ante on taking Vitamin D (Rat poison) to help with Non Existent “Viruses”, I got a tsunami of unsubscribes, paid cancellations and hate mail. Seemingly I am glutton for punishment, but really I would prefer people not follow me or even support me if they are going to poison themselves or recommend poisoning others. For what is the point in learning the truth about No Virus and hence cutting all Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals to do with them out of your life, if you are then just going to fall for an identical pharmaceutical hoax?

In that video I presented basically no evidence for the hoax of Vitamin D, despite knowing a mountain of it. In my opinion it should be obvious enough that once you learn the FACT that Vitamin D3 IS Rat Poison if I have done my job well enough on the Virology Control Studies project you should be discerning enough, or more importantly already been discerning enough that you need no more information to NOT eat rat poison. However I still do feel compelled to write the whole thing down + all of the research I have done into the foundations of the hoax, as I think when all of it is laid bare it will be impossible for anyone not making bank from selling this poison to disagree with.

I will put this into context and the reason why I have a bit of an extra axe to grind with this particular hoax is because unfortunately I fell for it and I have experience of its negative effects (As there are no positive effects). From the recommendations of some complete scumbag on YouTube doing affiliate marketing of this poison I started taking 5000IU a day, I took it for roughly 2 months.

One night I woke up in the early hours of the morning and my heart was racing, probably 120/130bpm and you could visibly see my chest pounding. I woke my wife up and suggested to her that she may have to ring for an ambulance as I was going to having a heart attack. Over the course of the next couple of hours I managed with some controlled breathing techniques to steady my heart rate a little so that I didn’t have to submit myself to the allopathic death machine. My wife asked me if I had taken anything and at that time it didn’t even dawn on me that Vit D was a drug, it is a natural supplement right! (Lol). Eventually I remembered I had been taking these and we Googled the side effects of “overdosing” (Of which according to the medical scumbags pushing this poison 5kIU a day is not) and the first and foremost symptom that came back was Heart Palpitations and Arrythmia.

So unfortunately I found out the hard way and I am here to tell you from experience and with heavy research of every angle of this hoax, that you don’t have to make the same mistakes: