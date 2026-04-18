The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7d

Everyone who had one or more PCR tests should read this. Obviously the test does not need your nose swab to say you are an asymptomatic case ! it can do that all by itself.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

More proof that the CDC and FDA are nothing more than runaway clown shows. That also describes the entire HHS.

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