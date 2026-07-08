This article is going to be paid for, for 1 week, then free to read after that.

This is a very long article topping 140 pages that has taken months of research, more to this point is that whenever I have written longer articles like this with very deep research, Substack tend to Shadowban it, so having it free and open when it first goes out does me no help in just getting exposure (despite having 18k Subscribers). I have quite a few paid for subscribers (thank you!) I am acutely aware that despite many big things going on behind the scenes there is not much you are seemingly seeing for your paid subscription, so early access can feel like it is a bit of a perk. This will be going up as an Ebook on Shadowbanned Library for just a few dollars, if you really can’t wait you can buy the book over there. Here is a Discount code for all Substack subscribers, click there or on the image below or take an image of the QR code below that or just use code “HOAX” at the checkout.

Or here is the QR code for 30% discount.

The paid for price is set stupidly low at $35 for a years subscription, if you want to get early access then your donations are very much appreciated and are all put towards experimentally falsifying Virology.

The “Big C” has to be addressed at some point on the Virology Control Studies Project channel for the simple fact that it is the culmination of all of the hoaxes involved in Virology rolled into an endpoint Medical diagnostic of grave ill health. They have been attempting for years to tie in the fictious strands of Genetic code floating about in the air called “Viruses” with some Boogeyman “Genetic Mutation” of your cells called “Cancer”. I put “cancer” in quotation marks the same as I do “virus” at the start of anything I write to make it known that these are fraudulent terms given by the mainstream to describe the physical appearance of tissue to attribute a fake cause for disease in the whole (in some cases- apart from the asymptotic, lol).

“Cancer” is similar to a “virus” in that it does not exist as specified by the mainstream medical view of what they are. In the case of Viruses (assumed quotations from here on in) it is mislabeled cellular debris found in a cell culture from the breakdown of cell membranes and dispersion of hydrophobic membrane bound vesicles into surrounding culture medium. That breakdown can arise from imbalance at the tissue and cellular level due to the terrain of the whole being the tissue came from and/or starvation and stresses from the cell culture method. Similarly Cancer is a cellular imbalance mislabeled as a Genetic mutation that arises from a similar imbalance of the terrain of the whole. Both of these try to make the case that the disease signified (in most parts) by the cellular deformities are caused by genetics, they differ in the fact that where Viruses are a direct claimed Genetic tampering, Cancer may be “triggered” by lots of different things - Genetics, Viruses, Chemical Carcinogens, Ionizing Radiation, Heavy Metals/Metalloids and simply old age itself. At least when it comes to the formation of Cancer, for the moment they attribute it in the most part or at the very least give a sizeable amount of headroom to the notion of Terrain, environment and chemical toxicity causing Cancer. With Viruses this is pushed wholesale into the fictious story about the “arms race” of the Immune System Vs. the Foreign Invader.

Really when you lay out all of the information on a table they are the same hoax, with the same moving parts- Chemical/Environmental and Psychological stresses that cause premature disease and death blamed on a fake genetic cause that are “treated” with more Chemical stresses that cause more death and disease. Once you learn this fraudulent mechanism employed by the Allopathic death cult and their conveyor belt of death and disease you can learn how to A. Prevent and limit that initial imbalance, hence B. Not subject yourself to the Allopathic Conveyor belt C. Spot this mechanism employed in all areas of the Allopathic death cult past, present and future enabling you to protect yourself from A & B with all health decisions.

Once you fully realize the above information, you will understand that looking for a “cure” for Cancer is the wrong way of dealing with a case of imbalance. Certainly for cutting, burning and chemically poisoning ones self, which is the Allopathic way is never going to be beneficial to health. But more than that, to think you can take some sort of pill/chemical/ food stuff said to contain a chemical is also in my opinion not the way to make a change to a disease , that as we laid out above, is caused by environment, diet and lifestyle. The only way to deal with a disease caused by environment, diet and lifestyle is to… you guessed it… change your environment, diet and lifestyle. If you have been following along, the next bit should be an extension of logic in that these things, for the sake of balance, should be happening on a similar time frame as each other, a Ying to the Yang shall we put it: 3 decades of heavy drinking, smoking, processed food diets and pharma pill popping obviously cannot be undone by 3 months of cutting down on takeaways and quitting smoking whilst doing chemo (mustard gas).

So this article is a full scale falsification of the notion that Cancer/disease/ ill health can be caused by mutations of your (fake) genetics and that it can spread once you “have it” to different parts of your body like some sort of internal contagion called “metastasis”. This article started out as just focusing on the “metastasis” part in that Cancer cannot be contagious, of course, as contagion is a myth. But I think to appreciate the Metastasis Hoax we may as well include the entire Oncogenesis as a means of disease hoax in one longer format, so here we go:

CANCER PANDEMIC

As stated above, one of the main tasks set for the Virology department, certainly in the last 50 years is to culminate the Virus Hoax in a bought of deadly Cancer. The conveyor belt is easy to see: Create Fake Viral Scare> Vaccinate> Create Cancer and Fake Cancer Scare> Chemo> Die. It is a Cradle to Grave Business model of sickness for profit worth an estimated half a Trillion Dollar market cap. Not happy with this trajectory, just last year it was announced in a White House Presser by Trump and his bestest buddies Larry Ellison and Sam Altman that they were going to invest your money to the tune of another half a Trillion Dollars to build an AI Infrastructure which will “Cure Cancer”.