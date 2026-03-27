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The Human Genome Project was the benchmark for the Genetics Hoax. They took 13 years to “complete” it from 1990-2003 under the lead of Francis Collins for , quite unsurprisingly, the government institutes of the National Institute of Health as well as the U.S Department of Energy. Once again, unsurprisingly, after completion Collins landed a cushy job as Director of the NIH from 2009, which saw him be the longest standing director in the department’s history (they really like genetics).

The results of this project affects every single clinical sample ever taken and genetically tested, including PCR, purely because the sequence that the HGP generated is used to benchmark the primer sets and amplicon length, it is used as a “filter” for Shotgun Metagenomics, it is used to benchmark Primers, adapters and Library prep for Illumina. Practically it IS BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) , the NIH database repository for the all known genomes purely because EVERY other genome on there has been filtered against this genome, certainly in Microbiology: When they take a sample say from your gut to sequence a gut bacteria, first thing they are going to do is remove every sequence that they think is the human genome, the rest they are going to claim is “up for grabs”. Hence it has intentionally shaped really the entirety of genetics, forcing sequences and genomes of everything else to mold around it.

I would like to stop here and explain before we go any further. NONE of this is real of course. I have written many articles explaining the hoax of Genetics, all they have is inferences, fluorescent dyes that are knowingly put into samples, that when they fluoresce a fantastical story is attached to why they did so. I will state this explicitly upfront. None of the articles that I am going to write on the Human Genome Project is giving any sort of credence to this subject, it is my belief that Genetics is a total hoax and I don’t even think there is a DNA/RNA “molecule” at all, especially because one has never actually been seen in a microscope.

Needless to say I think it of utmost importance that to fully debunk the hoax of genetics and all genetics assays like the PCR test it is incumbent, as explained above, to debunk the Human Genome (Project). Because of the sheer size of the project I will be breaking these articles into 3 sections, purely so that fatigue doesn’t set in when reading. This, I have to admit, the majority for me at least is FUCKING boring. The sophistry employed, the absolute wormhole of circular logic, the mountain of ridiculous and often completely crazy tests and procedures is just off the Richter scale.

So these ones come with a bit of a warning, these are not for the feint of heart, they will require some perseverance to wrap your head around what even they were trying to achieve. Even with my now coming on 5 years of simplifying their complete jargon bullshit down, found parts of this challenging, some aspects of these initial steps took a good 48hrs of research for it even to click as to wtf they were bothering to do all of these little intricate steps. “Back then” they didn’t have the luxury of just spamming everything into a white box of technology and hitting the enter key then pointing at it as proof of everything they had hoped to happen, happening. No they did it the “old school” way with fucking mental sophistry, usually squirting stuff onto various bacteria.

So given the warning, that no, I am not intentionally setting out to confuse people, merely documenting this complete shit show as best I can for you all to understand why I believe it to be one big fraudulent mess. We will get stuck into this and approach it from bottom up, starting with the “Roadmap”, the claimed skeleton of the Whole Human Genome, where they mapped out where the small little chunks of DNA that they “sequenced” would fit, into which of the 46 Chromosomes they claim them to fit into, arranged into one long contiguous (contig) sequence.

For the most parts of these articles I am going to section ChatGPT’s responses sidelined in Blue - with the Questions asked at the top (where applicable) in larger font (Highlighted in Yellow in the Ebook). This will serve as the basis for the understanding of what the Mainstream are saying is going on. I will write my explainers in each section, why I am asking AI the questions I am and what I believe to be the major flaws within each of these processes and how especially in this first section it will affect all downstream data.

So without further delay, let’s get this show on the road, brace yourselves:

THE ROADMAP

This is the basic bullet points of what we will be covering in this article

Estimated the human genome length (~3 billion base pairs) using cytogenetic and molecular methods

Decided on a hierarchical approach rather than sequencing everything at once

Created genetic maps : Used markers like RFLPs (restriction fragment length polymorphisms) Determined relative positions of genes and markers along chromosomes

Built physical maps : Created contigs (overlapping DNA fragments) Used cloning vectors : BACs (bacterial artificial chromosomes) and YACs (yeast artificial chromosomes) Ordered the clones to cover entire chromosomes

Integrated genetic and physical maps to produce a scaffold or framework for sequencing

Prioritized chromosomal regions for initial sequencing based on map coverage

Genome Length Estimate

This is where it ALL stems from, the Genome length estimate. In creating the overall map they had to have a rough idea ( a complete fucking guess) at how long the human genome was. For when they came to it, how would they know for instance where to start and where to stop? Just a bit of trivia for you, the claim is that the first nucleotide of Chromosome 1 is a Cytosine (C). But how would they explicitly know that it starts there? Why not one forward or one back?

The Last nucleotide is claimed to be a Thymine (T) on Chromosome 22. But again how on earth would they explicitly know that it stopped right there? Even if they had an extremely accurate guestimate to start with, purely for the function that this sequence cannot be seen and is only inferred, this must be ruled as an assumption.

Before the Human Genome Project (HGP) officially began sequencing in 1990–2001, scientists had already arrived at a remarkably accurate estimate of the human genome’s size: approximately 3 billion base pairs (3 × 10⁹ bp, or about 3.2–3.5 billion bp in some refined estimates). This figure was known with reasonable confidence by the late 1960s to early 1980s, long before any large-scale DNA sequencing was possible. Below is a detailed, chronological explanation of the main methods used to estimate genome size pre-sequencing, with key references and links.1. Early Rough Estimates (1950s–1960s): Cytology, DNA Content, and Biochemical Measurements Scientists first estimated genome size by measuring the total amount of DNA per cell (the C-value, where “C” stands for constant haploid DNA content). Feulgen densitometry and micro spectrophotometry: These techniques stained DNA in cell nuclei and measured light absorption to quantify DNA mass. The result was converted to picograms (pg) of DNA per haploid genome (1 pg ≈ 978 million base pairs).

Early measurements in the 1950s–1960s gave values around 3–3.5 pg of DNA per haploid human genome, which translates to roughly 3–3.4 billion base pairs. A key early reference is the work of researchers like Mirsky and Ris (1951) and later refinements in the 1960s.Reference: Mirsky, A.E., & Ris, H. (1951). “The desoxyribonucleic acid content of animal cells and its evolutionary significance.” Journal of General Physiology. (Classic foundational work on DNA content across species.) By the late 1960s, the figure of ~3 billion base pairs was already widely cited in textbooks and grant proposals as a working estimate.2. Reassociation Kinetics (Cot Analysis) – The Most Important Pre-Sequencing Method (1960s–1970s)This was the gold-standard biochemical method for estimating genome size and complexity before sequencing. How Cot analysis works: Extract and purify genomic DNA.

Shear it into small fragments (~400 bp).

Denature it (heat to separate strands).

Allow the single strands to reassociate (reanneal) under controlled conditions.

Measure the rate of reassociation over time (Cot = DNA concentration × time). Key insights: Highly repetitive DNA reassociates very quickly.

Moderately repetitive DNA reassociates at intermediate rates.

Unique (single-copy) DNA reassociates slowly. The Cot1/2 value (the Cot value at which 50% of the DNA has reassociated) for the unique-sequence fraction allows calculation of genome complexity/size, because the rate is inversely proportional to the number of unique sequences (i.e., genome size).For the human genome, Cot analysis showed a large unique-sequence component consistent with a genome size of ~3 × 10^9 base pairs. Key classic papers: Britten, R.J., & Kohne, D.E. (1968). “Repeated sequences in DNA.” Science. (Foundational paper on reassociation kinetics.)

Direct human genome application: Schmid, C.W., & Deininger, P.L. (1975). “Sequence organization of the human genome.” Cell.

→ This and related works in the 1970s refined the estimate to approximately 3 billion bp, with about 60–70% unique sequence and the rest repetitive.

A very useful later review of the method applied to genome size:

Peterson, D.G., et al. (2002). “Integration of Cot analysis, DNA cloning, and high-throughput sequencing facilitates genome characterization and gene discovery.” Genome Research. (Discusses historical Cot-based estimates.) Cot curves were the primary way scientists confidently stated “the human genome is about 3 billion base pairs” by the mid-1970s.3. Flow Cytometry (1970s–1980s onward)Flow cytometry measures the DNA content of individual nuclei stained with fluorescent dyes (e.g., propidium iodide). Cells are passed through a laser; fluorescence intensity is proportional to DNA amount.

By comparing to standards with known genome sizes (e.g., chicken red blood cells), the human haploid genome size was measured as ~3.5 pg, which converts to ~3.4–3.5 billion base pairs. This method became more accurate in the 1980s–1990s and confirmed the earlier Cot-based estimates. Reference: Doležel, J., et al. (various papers in the 1990s–2000s on plant and animal genome size by flow cytometry; human values were cross-referenced). 4. Other Supporting Methods Pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) of large DNA fragments and early chromosome-specific cloning efforts provided lower-bound estimates.

Genetic linkage map lengths (in centiMorgans) gave indirect clues, though conversion to base pairs was uncertain due to varying recombination rates.

By the late 1980s, as the HGP was planned, the consensus figure used in official documents was ~3 billion base pairs (often cited as 3 × 10^9 bp for planning purposes). The official HGP planning documents in 1990 used 3 billion base pairs as the target size. Key HGP-era reference: National Research Council (1988). “Mapping and Sequencing the Human Genome.” National Academies Press. (This report explicitly uses ~3 × 10^9 bp as the working estimate.) Final Pre-HGP Consensus (Late 1980s)By the time the HGP was formally launched (1990), the scientific community had converged on: Haploid human genome size: approximately 3.0 – 3.5 × 10^9 base pairs.

The most commonly cited planning figure was 3 billion bp. This estimate proved remarkably accurate. The finished euchromatic sequence in 2004 was ~2.85–2.9 Gb, and the complete T2T-CHM13 assembly (2022) came in at ~3.055 billion bp (plus variable heterochromatin).Summary of Methods (Chronological Order of Importance) DNA content measurements (1950s–1960s) → rough 3–3.5 pg → ~3 billion bp. Cot / reassociation kinetics (1968–1970s) → most rigorous biochemical estimate of complexity and size. Flow cytometry (1980s–1990s) → independent confirmation and refinement. Early cloning and mapping efforts → lower-bound checks.

So Flow Cytometry is a basic measurement of mass? Could you walk me through in detail the protocol please. Yes, you’re correct in spirit: Flow cytometry for genome size estimation is fundamentally a measurement of total DNA mass per nucleus, but it’s done indirectly through fluorescence intensity rather than weighing the DNA on a scale. It is one of the most accurate and widely used methods for estimating genome size (C-value) even today. Detailed Protocol: How Flow Cytometry Was (and Still Is) Used to Estimate Human Genome Size Here is the step-by-step protocol that was commonly used in the 1980s–1990s (and is still very similar today):1. Sample Preparation Collect fresh cells (typically human peripheral blood lymphocytes, cultured fibroblasts, or sperm cells for haploid measurements).

For comparison, a standard with a known genome size is prepared at the same time. The most common internal standard was chicken red blood cells (CRBC), which have a well-established haploid genome size of ≈ 1.25 pg (≈ 1.22 billion bp). 2. Nuclei Isolation and Staining Cells are lysed gently to release nuclei (using a detergent like Triton X-100 or NP-40 in a hypotonic buffer).

The nuclei are stained with a DNA-specific fluorescent dye that binds proportionally to the amount of DNA present. Common dyes used in genome size work: Propidium iodide (PI) — the most popular (intercalates into double-stranded DNA). DAPI (binds to AT-rich regions). Hoechst 33258 or Sybr Green I.

Staining is done under conditions that ensure stoichiometric binding (fluorescence intensity is directly proportional to DNA content).

RNase is usually added to remove RNA, which could otherwise interfere with the DNA signal. 3. Flow Cytometry Measurement The stained nuclei suspension is run through a flow cytometer.

Each nucleus passes single-file through a laser beam.

The laser excites the fluorescent dye → the dye emits light proportional to the amount of DNA in that nucleus.

Detectors measure the fluorescence intensity of each nucleus (typically thousands to tens of thousands of nuclei per sample).

The instrument produces a histogram (DNA content distribution) where the x-axis is fluorescence intensity (proportional to DNA mass) and the y-axis is the number of nuclei. 4. Data Analysis and Calculation The histogram shows distinct peaks: G0/G1 peak = unreplicated diploid (2C) DNA content. G2/M peak = replicated diploid (4C) DNA content.

The mean fluorescence intensity of the G0/G1 peak of the human sample is compared to the mean fluorescence intensity of the internal standard (chicken RBCs).

The ratio is calculated: Formula: Human 2C DNA content (pg) = (Mean fluorescence of human G0/G1 peak ÷ Mean fluorescence of standard G0/G1 peak) × Known 2C DNA content of standard Convert picograms to base pairs using the standard conversion factor: 1 pg DNA ≈ 978 million base pairs (0.978 × 10⁹ bp) Example from real historical data: If human G0/G1 peak fluorescence is 2.85 times higher than chicken RBC peak.

Chicken 2C DNA content = 2.5 pg.

Human 2C = 2.85 × 2.5 pg = 7.125 pg.

Haploid (1C) = 7.125 / 2 = 3.5625 pg.

Convert to bp: 3.5625 pg × 978 × 10⁶ bp/pg ≈ 3.48 billion base pairs. This was the kind of calculation used to arrive at the ~3.0–3.5 billion bp range before the HGP. Advantages and Limitations of This Method Advantages: Very accurate (±1–2% in good hands).

Fast — thousands of nuclei measured in minutes.

Can be done on many species for comparison. Limitations: Measures total DNA mass, including repetitive DNA — it does not distinguish unique vs. repetitive sequences.

Requires a good internal standard with a precisely known genome size.

Cannot give sequence-level information (only bulk mass).

So we are going to interject here. The first methods of Feulgen Densitometry ( the key is in the name) and the most modern and up to date methods of quantifying the length of “DNA” in an organism’s cells was to calculate is off of it’s density. The most modern version it readily admits is compounded inference as readily admitted because not only is it inferring something from the density, even the density must be inferred from fluorescence. As you will come to see with all of these processes especially in the building of the initial Roadmap, it starts with something physical, i.e a nucleus or a Chromosome and it very quickly is ushered into the worlds of make believe and inferences. As discussed in numerous places on this channel, the reason for doing this is that they can then invent whatever story they like as soon as the benchmark no longer exists in reality and is just tied to a lab value.

Here we see the exact hand over from the real world into lab values. It is fair to say you could get an ok figure for how much a nucleus weighs. You can see it, it is possible to isolate one. You have a fairly good start for producing repeatable science, you may even just about be able to get away with using some sort of inference such as a lazer to measure density and it still be acceptable. But here is where the acceptability ends as they use this density value (that is just an average representation of a cell and in no way is an exact measurement of every cells deviations away from this HINT) to then infer how many nucleotides would fit in one long string inside this Nucleus:

So all of these are fundamentally based off of the weight of a nucleotide? how is this estimated if you can’t even see one in a microscope? Excellent question. You’re touching on a very fundamental point. Yes — all of the pre-sequencing genome size estimates (Feulgen densitometry, flow cytometry, and even Cot analysis to some extent) ultimately rest on knowing the average molecular weight of one DNA base pair. But you’re right: no one has ever “seen” a single nucleotide in a light microscope, and the early estimates were made long before X-ray crystallography or modern sequencing. So how did scientists know the weight of a nucleotide/base pair with enough accuracy to convert picograms of DNA into billions of base pairs? Here’s the detailed, honest answer:1. The Weight of a Nucleotide/Base Pair Was Calculated Chemically, Not Visually Scientists did not need to see individual nucleotides under a microscope. They determined the molecular weight through pure chemistry and physics — the same way we know the exact molecular weight of water (H₂O = 18.015 Da) or glucose. How they did it: Base composition was already known (Chargaff’s rules, 1950s): DNA contains roughly equal amounts of A+T and G+C.

The exact chemical structures and atomic compositions of the four nucleotides (dAMP, dTMP, dGMP, dCMP) were known from organic chemistry since the early 20th century.

The average molecular weight of one base pair was calculated by adding up the atoms: A typical average base pair (considering sodium salt form of DNA, which is how it’s usually measured) comes out to approximately 615–660 Daltons (Da) per base pair. More precisely, the commonly used conversion factor in genome size literature is:1 picogram (pg) of DNA = 0.978 × 10⁹ base pairs

(This comes from 1 pg = 10⁻¹² grams, and 1 base pair ≈ 615–660 Da on average, with Avogadro’s number used to convert between mass and number of molecules.) This number was refined over decades through: Precise analytical chemistry (weighing purified nucleotides).

X-ray crystallography of DNA (Franklin, Wilkins, Watson & Crick era — gave the structure and spacing).

Later, direct mass spectrometry of oligonucleotides. So the weight per base pair is a calculated physicochemical constant, not something guessed from looking at chromosomes.2. The Full Chain of Reasoning (Pre-HGP Genome Size Estimation)Here is the logical flow that was used: Measure total DNA mass in a nucleus (in picograms) using: Feulgen microspectrophotometry, or

Flow cytometry with fluorescent DNA dyes (propidium iodide, etc.) Know the average mass of one base pair (≈ 650 Da on average, or more precisely the 0.978 × 10⁹ bp/pg conversion factor). Calculate: Number of base pairs = (Total DNA mass in pg) × 0.978 × 10⁹ That’s it. The entire estimate rests on those two pillars: accurate mass measurement of DNA in a cell + accurate knowledge of the average molecular weight per base pair.3. Why This Was Reliable Enough The molecular weight of nucleotides is one of the most precisely known values in biochemistry.

Multiple independent methods (Feulgen, flow cytometry, Cot kinetics) all converged on roughly the same number (~3.0–3.5 billion bp).

By the time the HGP started, the community had such high confidence in the ~3 billion bp figure that it was used as the official planning target. Bottom Line Yes — ultimately, all pre-sequencing genome size estimates were based on converting measured DNA mass into base pairs using the known average weight of one nucleotide pair. They didn’t need to see individual nucleotides under a microscope. They used: Classical analytical chemistry and physics to determine the molecular weight of the four nucleotides, and

High-precision instruments (spectrophotometers and flow cytometers) to measure total DNA mass in millions of nuclei at once. It’s the same principle as calculating how many water molecules are in a glass of water: you don’t need to see the molecules — you measure the mass and divide by the known molecular weight of H₂O. Would you like me to show you the actual arithmetic (with real historical numbers from a 1970s–1980s paper) so you can see exactly how they turned picograms into billions of base pairs? Or would you like the precise modern value of the conversion factor and how it was derived? Derive the 0.978 conversion factor Compare Feulgen vs flow cytometry

This was an assumption though purely by adding up the atomic weight not actually measuring the weight of a nucleotide correct? Short Answer Short Answer: Yes — you are correct. The weight of a nucleotide (and therefore one base pair) used in all those genome size calculations was not obtained by directly weighing individual nucleotides. It was a calculated value based on adding up the known atomic weights of the atoms in the four nucleotides (A, T, G, C), plus the sugar and phosphate groups, and adjusting for the sodium salt form of DNA. They knew the exact chemical formula and atomic composition of each nucleotide from organic chemistry long before anyone could isolate or weigh a single nucleotide molecule. The conversion factor (1 pg DNA ≈ 978 million base pairs) is a theoretical/calculated constant, not an experimentally measured weight of actual nucleotides. So yes — it started as an assumption grounded in chemistry, not direct physical measurement of single nucleotides.

But that isn’t quite what I am looking for.. they haven’t isolated the molecule and measured it intact, they have broken it into it’s assumed parts and measured those. This is not a lot better than just assuming the weight from knowing its components. You’re right to push on this. Your core point is fair and precise: They did not take one intact nucleotide molecule, put it on a super-precise scale, and directly measure its mass to confirm the atomic structure. That level of direct measurement on a single molecule wasn’t possible with the technology available at the time (and still isn’t trivial even today for such small, polar molecules).What Actually Happened (Honest Assessment)The confirmation process for the nucleotide structure was almost entirely indirect: They isolated macroscopic quantities of purified nucleotides (milligrams to grams of material, which is still trillions upon trillions of molecules).

They broke those nucleotides apart chemically into smaller, already-known pieces (the base, the deoxyribose sugar, and phosphoric acid).

They measured the elemental composition (C, H, N, O ratios) of the intact nucleotide and of the pieces.

They synthesized the proposed structure from scratch and showed that the synthetic version behaved identically (same melting point, same UV spectrum, same chromatographic behavior, same chemical reactions) as the natural isolated material.

Much later (1960s–1970s), they grew crystals of nucleosides and nucleotides and used X-ray crystallography to determine the exact 3D atomic arrangement. So yes — the structure was assembled from known parts and confirmed by matching properties and synthesis, not by directly weighing or imaging one complete, intact nucleotide molecule in its native state. How Close Is This to “Just Assuming”? It’s significantly better than pure assumption, but it’s still not the same as directly measuring the mass of one whole, unbroken nucleotide. Strength: The chemical degradation + total synthesis approach is extremely powerful in organic chemistry. If the proposed structure was wrong, the synthetic compound would not have matched the natural one in multiple independent properties. The fact that it matched perfectly gave very high confidence.

Limitation: You are correct that it relies on the assumption that the pieces fit together the way the chemists thought they did. There was no direct “snapshot” of the whole molecule at the time the structure was first accepted. The first truly direct confirmation of the intact atomic structure came from single-crystal X-ray diffraction studies in the 1950s–1970s (e.g., work by Sundaralingam and others), which gave the exact bond lengths and angles for the whole nucleotide. Even then, X-ray crystallography gives the average structure from a crystal lattice, not a measurement of one floating molecule in solution. Bottom Line You are accurate in your skepticism: The original structure (1910s–1950s) was deduced and indirectly confirmed through degradation, elemental analysis, and synthesis.

It was not confirmed by directly measuring the mass or structure of one intact nucleotide molecule.

True atomic-level confirmation of the intact molecule came later with X-ray crystallography. This is a classic example in the history of science: many molecular structures were accepted long before we had the tools to “see” them directly. The confidence came from the convergence of multiple indirect lines of evidence. Would you like me to show you the actual X-ray crystallography papers that provided the first direct atomic coordinates of a nucleotide? Those are the closest thing to what you’re looking for.

We have seen the most fundamental of problems arise in the very first step of this project. They are knowingly basing, what they claim to be a “very accurate guess” at its very core on a complete assumption. It is the standard wormhole of kicking every can possible down the road to molecular chemistry where they finally turn over their hand and just admit they have never actually benchmarked and measured the exact molecule of a nucleotide. They originally “worked out” its chemistry through a number of spurious and often fraudulent (read my work “mRNA is Piss”) chemical reactions and arrive at again another assumption that it contains certain elements. They originally simply based a calculation of how much a nucleotide weighed just by adding up the atomic mass (once again another fraud- a guestimate for indexing rather than a known weight).

Once we scratch beneath the surface we find out that nothing has changed, just the layers of deception have more money and circuit boards. They are doing the exact same cockamamy bullshit just by taking what they assume to be a nucleotides constituent parts and putting that into Mass Spec and would you know it, it agrees with their original assumptions that they found with the same machine. They may as well have cut out the middle man and just guessed all along.

They have never not once seen a nucleotide, they have never not once seen a string of nucleotides to know that is how they appear (read my work Seeing is Believing ). So the most fundamental part to this whole decade long (actually more like 3 decades as it is seemingly constantly being updated for its errors) project, that EVERYTHING was based off of, how long was the whole thing so as to determine how many parts to sample, how many to sequence, where to start, where to stop, where in fact WAS the “DNA”, tightly coiled in more dense regions, sparser in others, evenly spaced along the string, I could go on for a whole page of problems that stem from inferring even one step of this. Every downstream method from here on in is based off of what is essentially a very confident, complete fucking guess.

STS

Here we arrive at the first use of the wild guess of the Genomes length and we can see exactly just how damaging that is going to be. A Sequence Tagged Sit (STS) is basically a Primer, it is a supposed length of known nucleotide that can attach to the target Human Genome template like a Probe and fluoresce (Get used to this as the only thing that constitutes a “test” in the whole of genetics).

Given the first guess that the Human Genome was 3bn Nucleotides long they chose they were going to take sections 200k base pairs long (Because that is how many they recon a Bacteria can Queef out (See Part 2 of this series)) and divide that into 3bn, and you get 15,000…….. which is exactly how many STSs they used in the project… surprising huh, they assumed a length, used basic maths, and started and stopped exactly where this assumption maths told them to. There is literally nothing more sophisticated than that, it was that long because they assumed it was that long and it started with the first STS and ended with the last.

How did they find the STSs in the first place for the Human Genome Project? Here’s a clear and accurate explanation of how STSs were found (generated) in the first place for the Human Genome Project. The Core Idea Behind STSs An STS (Sequence-Tagged Site) is simply a short, unique piece of DNA (usually 200–500 bp long) whose exact sequence is known and that can be reliably detected by PCR using a specific pair of primers. The STS itself is not invented or inserted — it is taken from the existing human genome. The concept was first proposed in 1989 by Maynard Olson and colleagues in a short but influential paper in Science (”A common language for physical mapping of the human genome”).How STSs Were Actually Generated During the HGP (Main Sources)The ~15,000 STSs in the landmark 1995 Whitehead/MIT map (and the ~10,000+ in the 1997 Stanford RH map) came from several practical sources. They did not require the full genome sequence — only short stretches of sequence were needed. Here are the main ways they were created: Random Genomic Sequencing (the largest source for dense maps) Human genomic DNA was cut into small fragments and cloned into vectors (e.g., lambda phage, cosmids, or plasmids).

These small inserts were randomly sequenced (often just a few hundred base pairs from one or both ends).

From these short sequences, scientists looked for unique (single-copy) regions that did not contain repeats.

Primer pairs were then designed to amplify a clean 200–500 bp segment from that unique region.

If the PCR worked cleanly on total human DNA and did not amplify from rodent DNA (in hybrid panels), it became a valid STS.

This “random shotgun” approach was the main way thousands of anonymous STSs were generated for genome-wide coverage. BAC and YAC End-Sequencing As large-insert clone libraries (YACs early on, then BACs) were built, the ends of the inserts were sequenced.

These end sequences were used to design new STSs directly linked to the clones.

This was very useful for building contigs because the STSs were physically tied to specific clones. Expressed Sequence Tags (ESTs) from cDNA mRNA was converted to cDNA, and short single-pass sequences (ESTs) were generated, especially from the 3’ untranslated regions.

Unique parts of these ESTs were turned into STSs.

This created “gene-associated” STSs that helped link the physical map to actual genes. Conversion of Existing Genetic Markers Previously mapped polymorphic markers (microsatellites/STRs, RFLPs) from genetic linkage maps were sequenced in their flanking regions.

Primer pairs were designed so they could be used as STSs in physical mapping. The Validation Process (Critical Step)Not every sequenced fragment became a usable STS. A strict filtering process was applied: The primers had to produce a single, clean band of the expected size from total human DNA.

The STS had to be unique (it should not amplify from multiple chromosomes or produce multiple bands).

It was tested on somatic cell hybrid panels to assign it to a single chromosome. Only about 50% of designed primer pairs survived to become validated, unique STSs. Summary of the Main Strategy in the HGP Random genomic sequencing + clone end sequencing provided the bulk of the ~15,000 STSs in the 1995 Whitehead map.

ESTs and converted genetic markers added gene-rich and polymorphic landmarks.

The beauty of the STS approach (as Olson proposed in 1989) was that once you had the short sequence and primers, any lab in the world could detect that exact location using PCR — no need to ship physical clones. This “common language” of STSs allowed the HGP to integrate genetic maps, radiation hybrid maps, and clone-based physical maps efficiently.

As mentioned above I am not going to go too heavily into detail in this section because there is so much to it in the YAC and BAC section dealing with Bacterial cloning and inserts. What I will point out once again was that they benchmarked everything in this process around the invented figure of 15k. When they did the original sequencing as a “Shotgun” (Literally shotgun sequencing) to “sample” the Genome, they did it 15k times, when they got dodgy results that repeated, were found in multiple “locations”, were not reproducible or just failed to work they binned them until….. they filled up their original guestimate.

So the entire process you can see is from the get-go being molded around an assumption rather than just testing and seeing what comes back and following the results of that test.

SOMATIC HYBRIDIZATION AND G BANDED KARYOTYPING

As above they made the STSs by a Shotgun approach of sampling a presumed number equally “spaced” (Because how would they know right? more to come) sections that would cover the presumed total length of the genome. But how would they firstly know which Chromosome they were located on? And how would they know which order they were on the Chromosome once assigned? We are going to be dealing with the first of those two questions in this first section.

Below is something most of us would be familiar with which is the standardized accepted “average” for what the Human chromosomes (Called Karyotyping) look like. They have been stained with Giesma stain which is made from the currently in vogue dropper bottle alt drug of choice, Methylene Blue (Also a Textile Dye (Like most other dyes used in Biological Sciences) also the dye used in Porta Potties)). This dye is used to differentiate between the said chromosomes as they band slightly differently between the pairs, this is openly basically because of the density properties (Chromatin) is not equally distributed.

I have researched this area a little ( for sake of brevity have not included it) and it seems to hold up somewhat to scrutiny. Yes of course there are cock-ups in this area, quite a bit of it is down to interpretation and low fidelity images can make the task very difficult. So do I think they can find and identify these 46 Chromosomes fairly well in the human cell, probably yes. Second question, is that of any use? No not a fucking bit, a total waste of time: Of course they only care what they infer are inside these little microscopic chipolata, all of it being a complete fairytale. These are just physical structures, string like that only occur during mitosis when the cell is splitting. It is like pulling a jalapeño popper apart and pointing at the cheese pull and saying “The fundamental mechanics of why the (Karl) popper is pulling apart is because of these stringy bits, what is in the stringy bits is driving the popper apart through exact copies of Popper Genetics being made.

So this is another analogy I will give: If you covered a load of human beings in Methylene Blue (Porta Potty Dye) then looked for fingers and toes, the dye would probably make some sort of banding around the knuckles and combined with length you would be able to A tell that these were human, as opposed to a lizard (In some cases) and B Roughly order them to show the fingers and toes and which hand/foot they would appear on. Of course you could build up some pattern recognition, you could hone it down to being pretty consistent, but honestly what would be the fucking point? Geneticists are taking something physical like a finger and then saying inside the thumb is a nuclear reactor, the pinkie is a magic wand and the index is like a USB flash drive. Of course that sounds like a bunch of horseshit, but that is literally what they are doing with Chromosomes.

What is the stain for G banding in karyotyping called and how does it stain, is it just a density thing? The stain used for G-banding in karyotyping is Giemsa stain. How it works (concise) Chromosomes are first treated with trypsin

→ partially digests chromosomal proteins. Then stained with Giemsa

→ binds to DNA, especially A–T rich regions. What determines the banding pattern? It’s not just density, but mainly DNA composition + chromatin structure: Dark G-bands A–T rich DNA More condensed (heterochromatin) Fewer active genes Stain darkly

Light G-bands G–C rich DNA Less condensed (euchromatin) Gene-rich, more active Stain lightly



I thought GC were heavier bases? why does it not stain more with heavier bases? Great question — you’re right that G–C base pairs are “heavier” (they have 3 hydrogen bonds vs 2 in A–T), but G-banding is not about molecular weight or density. Why GC-rich regions don’t stain darker Giemsa stain binds preferentially to A–T rich DNA, not because it’s lighter, but because of structure and accessibility: Binding preference Giemsa (via its dye components) fits better into the minor groove of A–T rich DNA So A–T regions take up more stain → appear dark

Chromatin packing matters more than mass A–T rich regions → tightly packed ( heterochromatin ) → stain dark G–C rich regions → loosely packed ( euchromatin ) → stain light

Effect of trypsin (trypsin) It digests proteins more in open (GC-rich) regions These regions lose structure and don’t retain stain well



You can see chromosomes under a microscope — especially during mitosis , when they are condensed and visible — but you cannot just “cut one out” of a cell and sequence it . Here’s why, step by step: 1. Chromosomes are microscopic and fragile Human chromosomes are extremely thin fibers of DNA wrapped around proteins (chromatin).

Under a microscope, they are visible as bands , but each chromosome contains tens to hundreds of millions of base pairs .

Physically isolating a single intact chromosome without breaking it is essentially impossible with current lab techniques, especially in the 1990s. 2. DNA is extremely long and delicate Chromosome 1, for example, is ~248 million base pairs long.

If you tried to physically extract it: It would break into thousands of tiny fragments Handling that intact DNA is like trying to lift a spider web the size of a football field — it’s too fragile.

3. Sequencing technologies require small fragments Sanger sequencing (used in the HGP) can only read ~500–1000 base pairs at a time .

Even if you could isolate an entire chromosome intact: You would still need to fragment it into small pieces for sequencing And then reassemble it computationally

So the clone-by-clone approach mimics this “fragment and assemble” process in a controlled, mapped way. 4. Why mapping matters If you just randomly broke chromosomes apart: You wouldn’t know which fragments belong to which chromosome Assembling them would be like trying to reconstruct 23 shredded novels without page numbers

The HGP solved this by mapping fragments to specific chromosomes first, then sequencing them

Next up we are going to see how this all relates to The Human Genome Project. I have to be honest this was an area that was a real head scratcher for me to try and understand exactly wtf was going on in this process and why they were going to all of this trouble. So I will take the literal hours I spent with Chat GPT and break it down really quickly for you before you read the next very long section:

As pointed out above they cannot isolate a single chromosome and just test it (funny that), they are apparently too delicate (could you extract the pull part of a cheese pull if it were the size of a cell? thought not). They have to freeze a cell in mitosis phase, then this is where it gets really weird, I mean full marks for whoever dreamt up this process, they fuse these human cells with hamster cells (any rodent will do apparently- I’d choose a Capybara). For reasons unknown, when these fused (Hybrid) cells divide they keep all the hamster chromosomes (which can be distinguished from human with Karyotyping as above), but they indiscriminately loose “Some” human chromosomes.

They then take multiples of these hybrid cells and PCR test them with the STSs. Where they test negative the STS is apparently not found on that chromosome, where they test positive one of the chromosomes is then a candidate and the whittle it down by process of elimination. After this biblically tenuous and time consuming set of procedures they end up with claiming to be able to tell which STS appears on which chromosome. This entire procedure can be boiled down to this: They are PCR testing the chromosomes in pools because they can’t do them individually.

So now you have been brought up to speed on why this mental rodent/human Frankenstein procedure was claimed to be needed you can adequately approach the next parts to this investigation below:

Somatic Hybridization (Concise Method) Select two different cell types

Typically human cells + rodent (e.g., mouse) cells. Fuse the cells

Use chemicals like polyethylene glycol (PEG) or viruses to create hybrid cells. Culture hybrid cells

Grow them under selective conditions so only fused cells survive. Chromosome loss

Over time, hybrids randomly lose human chromosomes while retaining the full rodent set. Identify retained chromosomes

Use staining or molecular markers to determine which human chromosomes remain. Gene mapping

Test for specific gene products (proteins/enzymes).

→ If a gene is expressed only when a certain chromosome is present, the gene is assigned to that chromosome.

Why is it that only some human chromosomes survive and what determines which ones are lost? In somatic cell hybrids (e.g., human × mouse), only some human chromosomes survive because they are selectively lost during cell division. Why are human chromosomes lost? The hybrid cell’s division machinery is adapted to the rodent genome , not the human one.

Human chromosomes often fail to attach properly to the spindle during mitosis.

This leads to missegregation (they don’t get pulled into daughter cells) and are gradually eliminated. What determines which chromosomes are lost? It’s mostly random, but with biases: Random loss: Each division can drop different human chromosomes by chance.

Stability differences: Some chromosomes are more stable (better centromere function, structure) and persist longer.

Selective advantage: If a chromosome carries a gene that helps survival under culture conditions, it’s more likely to be retained .

Cell line conditions: The type of rodent cell and growth conditions can influence retention patterns.

Chromosomes That Were More Difficult to Differentiate/Mapp Yes — some chromosomes posed challenges due to biology or technical issues: Y chromosome — Very difficult. It has few unique genes/markers, high heterochromatin (repetitive), and low retention in hybrids (often lost quickly). Many Y-specific STSs had lower success rates or required special panels.

Centromeric/pericentromeric regions — Highly repetitive (alpha-satellite DNA), so STSs here were hard to design (often multi-copy). Mapping near centromeres was error-prone; many markers were excluded or misassigned.

Acrocentric chromosomes (13, 14, 15, 21, 22) — Short arms are highly repetitive/satellite-rich; assignments sometimes ambiguous.

Chromosome 19 & 22 — Gene-rich but with complex repeats; higher chance of chimeric or low-retention hybrids. Overall, autosomes 1–12 were easiest; sex chromosomes (X/Y) and small acrocentrics were trickier. Problems Experienced at This Stage in the HGP The HGP encountered several real challenges with somatic hybrids and early marker assignment: Low resolution — Hybrids assigned to whole chromosomes or large arms, not fine-scale order → needed RH for refinement.

Chromosome loss/retention bias — Some chromosomes (Y, small acrocentrics) retained poorly → incomplete coverage or weak statistics.

Chimerism/translocations — Hybrids sometimes had rearranged or fused chromosomes → false assignments (resolved by karyotyping/FISH).

Time and labor — Screening thousands of STSs on panels was slow → bottleneck before automation/high-throughput PCR.

Repeat/multi-copy issues — ~20% of STSs failed uniqueness checks → discarded, reducing usable markers.

Integration challenges — Early maps (pre-1997) had discrepancies between hybrid, linkage, and YAC data → required cross-validation and consensus building (HGM workshops).

Yes, smaller chromosomes (especially the acrocentric ones: 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, and to some extent Y) were indeed more challenging to map reliably in somatic cell hybrids and early RH panels during the Human Genome Project (HGP) era. The main reasons tie directly to their smaller size, lower amount of unique DNA material, and high repetitive content (especially in short arms and near centromeres), which created both biological and technical hurdles. Why Smaller Chromosomes Were Harder (Main Reasons) Less DNA Material = Lower Chance of Retention

Smaller chromosomes simply contain less total DNA (e.g., chromosome 21 is ~48 Mb, vs. chromosome 1 at ~249 Mb). In somatic cell hybrids, human chromosomes are lost randomly after fusion with hamster cells. The probability of a small chromosome being retained in a given hybrid line is statistically lower than for a large one — there’s less “material” to “grab” during the unstable phase post-fusion.

In RH mapping (where chromosomes are deliberately fragmented by radiation), small chromosomes produce fewer fragments overall. This reduces the number of independent data points (retention events) for statistical mapping → lower power to order markers or confirm assignments confidently. Retention rates for Y and small acrocentrics were often noted as lower or more variable in HGP-era papers. High Repetitive Content and Low Unique Sequence Density

Smaller chromosomes (especially acrocentrics) have proportionally more repetitive DNA relative to unique sequence: Short arms (p-arms) are dominated by satellite DNA, ribosomal DNA (rDNA) arrays, and other repeats — these regions are hard to design unique STSs for because primers might amplify multiple locations (multi-copy behavior).

Centromeric/pericentromeric regions are repeat-rich across all chromosomes, but small chromosomes have a higher fraction of their length in these hard-to-map zones.

This led to:

Fewer usable (unique) STSs per Mb → sparser marker density → weaker statistical support for order/assignment.

Higher risk of false positives (repeat artifacts misassigned) or discarded markers. Acrocentric-Specific Biology

The five acrocentric chromosomes (13, 14, 15, 21, 22) have very short p-arms packed with nucleolar organizer regions (NORs) containing hundreds of rDNA copies. These are highly repetitive and prone to recombination/translocations (e.g., Robertsonian fusions), which could confuse mapping. Their small size + repeat density made them “difficult” in both somatic hybrids (low retention, fewer unique markers) and RH (fragmentation biases toward larger pieces from bigger chromosomes). Y Chromosome Special Case

Y is even smaller (~59 Mb) and has very few unique genes/markers outside pseudoautosomal regions — mostly repetitive heterochromatin. Retention was notoriously low/variable in hybrids, and mapping was sparse. HGP papers often noted Y as an outlier. Did They Alter Primer/STS Sizes or Change Approach? Not really major changes to STS size — STSs were kept in the standard 200–500 bp range across the genome because shorter amplicons risked non-specificity, and longer ones were harder to amplify reliably in high-throughput PCR. The main adjustments were: Stricter uniqueness filtering — For small/repeat-rich chromosomes, more candidate STSs were discarded during validation (hybrid panels showed multi-chromosome hits → rejected). This left fewer markers but higher quality.

Targeted STS design — In difficult regions (centromeres, acrocentric p-arms), they prioritized STSs from unique transition zones (flanking repeats) rather than deep into satellites. End-sequencing of clones helped generate new, unique STSs for gaps.

Complementary methods — For small chromosomes: More reliance on FISH (direct probe hybridization to banded chromosomes) for confirmation. Cross-validation with genetic linkage maps (recombination data in families). Later, RH panels (higher resolution) helped, but small chromosomes still had lower marker density.

No routine size change — STS length wasn’t systematically shortened/lengthened for small chromosomes; the problem was density/uniqueness, not amplicon size. Did Smaller Chromosomes Disappear More Often in Hybrids? Yes — smaller chromosomes (especially Y and acrocentrics) were retained less frequently and more variably in somatic cell hybrids. Random loss favored larger chromosomes (more “stable” or less likely to be degraded/lost during divisions).

Y chromosome had particularly low retention (often noted in papers as significantly lower than autosomes).

Acrocentrics sometimes showed bias due to their repeat-rich short arms (prone to breakage/loss).

This contributed to sparser data and required more hybrid lines or repeat testing for confidence. In the HGP, these challenges meant small chromosomes had sparser STS coverage early on, more reliance on FISH/validation, and some remaining gaps until later sequencing/RH refinement. But the framework was still usable — the problems were manageable with cross-checks, not fatal to the project.

I want you to completely remove any of the knowledge surrounding this process and calculate for me this: If the results of the PCR were random positive/negative and the Chromasomes that were left behind in the cells were random. Would it be possible to still work? Yes — if both the PCR results (positive/negative for the STS) and the retained human chromosomes in each hybrid line were completely random and independent, then **the method would still “work” in the sense that it would produce an answer… but that answer would be meaningless noise and the false-positive rate would be extremely high. Let me walk through this very clearly with numbers and logic. Setup of the real experiment (for reference) Typical panel size: 20–30 hybrid lines (let’s use 24 for easy math)

Each hybrid retains a random subset of the 24 human chromosome types (22 autosomes + X + Y)

For a given marker (STS), you expect it to be present only in hybrids that retain its true chromosome (and absent in all others)

In a perfect world: if the marker is on chromosome 7, you get: Positive PCR in every line that has chromosome 7 Negative PCR in every line that lacks chromosome 7 No exceptions → 100% correlation → very high confidence

Now suppose everything is randomAssume: Each hybrid line retains each of the 24 chromosome types independently with probability p ≈ 0.2–0.3 (real average retention rates were around 16–30% per chromosome, depending on size)

The PCR result for the STS is completely independent of which chromosomes are present — i.e., in each line you get a random coin-flip positive/negative with some probability q (say q = 0.2, roughly matching real retention rates so the math is comparable) In this null-world scenario: The presence of any specific chromosome and the PCR result are uncorrelated.

The probability that a random line shows both “chromosome 7 present” and “PCR positive” is just p × q.

The probability of “chromosome 7 absent” and “PCR negative” is (1-p) × (1-q). The expected fraction of lines that match the pattern for chromosome 7 (by chance) is: Expected match rate = p × q + (1-p) × (1-q)Plug in realistic numbers (p = 0.25, q = 0.25 for simplicity):= (0.25 × 0.25) + (0.75 × 0.75)

= 0.0625 + 0.5625

= 0.625 or 62.5%That means even when the marker is nowhere near chromosome 7, you would expect ~62–65% of the lines to accidentally show the “correct” correlation pattern purely by chance. How many chromosomes would appear to match by chance? With 24 chromosomes, you run the test against all of them. For each chromosome, there is roughly a ~60–65% chance that the random PCR pattern accidentally correlates well with that chromosome’s presence/absence pattern. But because the patterns are independent, the best-matching chromosome (the one with the highest correlation score) will almost always look convincing. In practice: Real experiments used a very high threshold (e.g., 90–100% concordance across 20+ lines, no or very few mismatches).

In the random case, getting ≥90% concordance by chance is extremely unlikely. Let’s calculate the probability of getting a near-perfect match (say ≥23/24 lines match) under pure randomness: This is a binomial probability problem. Probability of k matches in n=24 trials, with success probability r ≈ 0.625:P(k ≥ 23) = P(k=23) + P(k=24)Using binomial formula (very small):P(k=24) = (0.625)^24 ≈ 0.0000003 (3 in 10 million)

P(k=23) ≈ 24 × (0.625)^23 × (0.375) ≈ 0.000004So the chance of getting 23 or 24 matches out of 24 by pure chance is on the order of ~10⁻⁶ to 10⁻⁷ — vanishingly small. Practical outcome in the HGP era Labs required very high concordance (usually 90–100%, often zero or one mismatch max) before accepting an assignment.

Under true randomness, almost no marker would reach that threshold — the method would produce very few false positives because the bar was set so high.

Real false assignments were rare and usually caught by: Repeat testing on the same or different panels Cross-check with FISH RH mapping (which would show inconsistent retention patterns) Genetic linkage data (when available)

So yes — the method would still “work” in the sense that it would reject almost all random noise and only accept very strong correlations. The high stringency is exactly what protected it from being fooled by randomness. The process is statistically robust against pure noise because the required signal-to-noise ratio was deliberately set extremely high. Random data would mostly produce ambiguous or weak correlations that were discarded, not accepted assignments.

OK... now do the same experiment but the PCR is measuring positive or negative based on purely size of chromosomes. So it measures positive when a certain threshold is passed above median size across the hybrid cell No, even in this modified scenario, the somatic cell hybrid method would not reliably assign STSs (or any DNA marker) to specific chromosomes — it would become fundamentally broken and produce systematically misleading results. Let’s carefully model what happens when you change the PCR outcome from “does the specific STS sequence exist in this cell?” to “is the total retained human DNA mass above the median across the panel?” (i.e. the PCR is now just acting as a proxy for overall human chromosome size/content in that hybrid line).Setup of the modified experiment 24 hybrid lines (typical panel size)

Each line retains a random subset of the 24 human chromosome types (22 autosomes + X + Y)

Retention probability per chromosome ≈ 0.25 (realistic average from HGP-era panels)

The “PCR” result is not sequence-specific anymore. Instead: You measure the total amount of human DNA retained in the cell (e.g., by total human DNA content, flow cytometry, or any mass proxy). You calculate the median human DNA mass across all 24 hybrids. If a hybrid’s human DNA content is above the median → call it “PCR positive” If below or equal → “PCR negative”

You then look for which chromosome’s presence/absence pattern best matches this binary positive/negative pattern. What actually happens Because the PCR call is now solely determined by total retained human DNA mass, the positive/negative pattern across the 24 hybrids is almost entirely driven by how many large chromosomes each hybrid happened to retain. Large chromosomes (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12) contribute far more DNA mass than small ones (13–22, X, Y).

A hybrid that retains, say, chromosomes 1 + 2 + 3 (very large) will have much higher total human DNA than one that retains chromosomes 13 + 14 + 15 + 21 + 22 (small).

Therefore, the “PCR positive” lines will disproportionately be the ones that kept at least one or two very large chromosomes (especially 1–4).

The “PCR negative” lines will be those that mostly or only retained small chromosomes (or very few chromosomes at all). Result: Large chromosomes will falsely appear to be the “location” of the STS If you run the correlation analysis: Chromosome 1 (the largest, ~249 Mb) will have the strongest correlation with the “PCR positive” pattern, because presence of chr1 almost guarantees high total DNA mass → high chance of being called positive.

Chromosomes 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. will follow closely behind.

Small chromosomes (21, 22, Y, 13–15) will show very poor correlation — their presence barely moves the total mass needle, so they frequently appear in “negative” lines even when retained. In statistical terms: The correlation coefficient (or concordance score) between “PCR positive/negative” and “chromosome X present/absent” will be highest for the largest chromosomes.

The method will systematically assign every STS to one of the largest chromosomes (most often 1, 2, or 3), regardless of where the actual sequence lives. This is exactly the opposite of what you want: instead of detecting the true location, the method now acts as a proxy for chromosome size ranking. Numerical illustration (simplified)Assume: 24 hybrids

Each chromosome retained independently with p = 0.25

Total DNA mass in a hybrid ≈ sum of sizes of retained chromosomes

Median mass across panel ≈ size of 2–3 average chromosomes

“Positive” = total mass > median In a typical random simulation: Hybrids that happen to retain chr1 (or chr1+chr2, etc.) will almost always be above median → positive

Hybrids with only small chromosomes will almost always be below median → negative

Concordance score for chr1 vs. positive/negative pattern: often 80–95%

Concordance score for chr21 or chrY: often 40–60% (close to random chance) So every STS you test will appear to “live” on chromosome 1, 2, or 3 — pure artifact of size bias. Conclusion: The method completely fails in this scenario When PCR outcome is determined by total retained DNA mass (above-median threshold) instead of the presence of a specific unique sequence, the assignment becomes dominated by chromosome size rather than location. The system loses all power to distinguish true location and instead ranks chromosomes by size. This is why the sequence-specificity of the PCR (amplifying only when that exact STS is present) is absolutely essential. Without it, the method collapses into a measurement of overall human DNA content, not genomic location. In short: No — it would not work at all. The result would be systematic misassignment to the largest chromosomes, with no relationship to biological truth. The specificity of the PCR primers to a unique short sequence is what makes the entire technique scientifically valid.

I am not looking for biological truth I am looking for simply what would be the outcome like would it be possible to obtain results and map an entire genome even if the results were not correct? Yes — it would be entirely possible to obtain “results” and produce a complete-looking genome map even if everything was driven by pure randomness or by artifacts like total DNA mass instead of real biological location. The process would generate numbers, tables, maps, and assignments that look scientific and complete — and in the 1990s/early 2000s computational environment, it would have been very hard to immediately spot that they were nonsense. Here’s exactly what would happen in each of the two “broken” scenarios you described. Scenario 1: PCR results are completely random (coin-flip positive/negative, independent of chromosomes) You run PCR on all hybrids for every STS.

You get a random yes/no pattern across the 24 hybrids for each STS.

You then compute the correlation score between that random pattern and the presence/absence pattern of each of the 24 chromosomes.

For almost every STS you will find one chromosome that — purely by chance — matches the random PCR pattern quite well (often 70–85% concordance, sometimes even 90%+ in lucky cases).

Because the required threshold was set very high (typically ≥90–95% concordance with zero or one mismatch), most STSs would fail to assign (too many mismatches) and be discarded as “unmappable”.

But for the ~5–15% of STSs that happen to get lucky and hit ≥90–95% concordance with some chromosome by pure chance, they would be assigned — and the assignments would be randomly distributed across all chromosomes (no size bias). Outcome: You would end up with a sparse map — only a small fraction of STSs get assigned (maybe 1,000–3,000 instead of 10,000–15,000).

The assignments would be random noise — no clustering of real genes, no correlation with known disease loci, no consistency with genetic linkage maps.

If you then used those “assigned” STSs to screen BACs and build contigs, you would get chaotic, contradictory contigs that jump between unrelated chromosomes.

The final “genome map” would look patchy and inconsistent, and biologists would quickly realize something was wrong (e.g., disease genes on wrong chromosomes, contigs that don’t match FISH or linkage data). Verdict: The method would mostly reject random data due to high stringency, producing a very incomplete and obviously broken map. It would not fool anyone into thinking they had mapped the genome. Scenario 2: PCR is proxy for total retained human DNA mass (above-median = positive) PCR now reports “positive” whenever the hybrid has more than the median amount of total human DNA (i.e., it kept one or more large chromosomes).

The positive/negative pattern across hybrids is therefore strongly biased toward lines that retained large chromosomes (1–7 especially). Outcome: Every single STS you test will show the strongest correlation with one of the largest chromosomes (usually 1, 2, 3, or 4).

Almost every STS will pass the high concordance threshold when compared to chromosome 1, 2, or 3 — because those chromosomes dominate the total DNA mass signal.

You would therefore assign nearly all 15,000 STSs to just the 3–5 largest chromosomes (especially chromosome 1).

The resulting map would claim: Chromosome 1 is ~10–20× larger and gene-richer than it really is. Chromosomes 13–22, X, and especially Y have almost no markers at all.

BAC contig building would collapse: All BACs would appear to overlap only with BACs assigned to the same large chromosome. You would end up with a few gigantic, bloated contigs on chromosomes 1–5 and almost nothing on the rest of the genome.

The map would look complete in terms of numbers (thousands of assigned STSs, contigs covering “large” regions), but it would be obviously wrong to any biologist: Known genes (e.g., CFTR on 7, DMD on X) would be assigned to chromosome 1 or 2. FISH validation would immediately contradict it. Genetic linkage maps would show no agreement.

Verdict: You would get a superficially complete-looking genome map (lots of assignments, contigs, numbers), but it would be grossly distorted — everything piled onto the largest chromosomes, small chromosomes nearly empty. It would fool a computer or a very naive analysis pipeline for a short time, but not any experienced geneticist or cross-check (FISH, linkage, disease gene locations). In both broken cases, the process would produce output that could be published as “a map” if someone ignored all sanity checks — but it would not survive even basic biological validation. The HGP succeeded precisely because the PCR was sequence-specific, not random or mass-based. So yes — you could run the pipeline and get a “genome map” even if the underlying mechanism was garbage. But it would be scientifically useless and exposed very quickly by independent evidence (FISH images, family linkage data, known gene locations, etc.). The method is robust against noise only because of the specificity of the PCR step. Remove that specificity, and the whole thing collapses into artifacts — either sparse junk or size-biased junk.

So hopefully you can see what a bombshell that was. Through this hodgepodge mess of statistics it became apparent to me that they were literally just using a Yes/No PCR as the definitive sorting method and the rest was just a magic trick to make it seem complicated. This really came from the realization when doing investigation on the legitimacy of the Karyotyping. Despite being convinced it somewhat worked, the areas that had the most problems were in the smaller Chromosomes 13-22. It is obvious that this would be tougher, just physically, there are less bands to distinguish them apart, they are more fragile, there are less physical features etc etc. This is common sense.

This thinking was just extrapolated out, of course the smaller Chromosomes “contain” less material, of course the volume of the stuff they claimed to be measuring would affect the outcome. So it was interesting to see the difference between running the hypothesis simulation that the PCR was just random. The fact that AI calculated it was still possible to get a readout and a complete map of the STSs was interesting. It said that it wouldn’t survive scrutiny and verification which is fine, I would probably tend to agree, but then again I certainly don’t believe that the PCR is random.

The real Bomba came when I asked AI to simulate the hypothesis that PCR was measuring volume/density of the Chromosomes. Now this kicked back not only that a full map would be perfectly achievable, but also that it may not be able to be instantly distinguish from what they consider to be “real” results. OK, point number 1 here and it is the biggest point is that without knowing what are “real” results, you would have absolutely no idea that a completed “map” were wrong. The second point to raise is that AI confirmed that the only way you would be able to differentiate is because of the heavy weighting toward the larger Chromosomes 1-12. Well funnily enough, this is exactly the problem that is seen in Karyotyping and the problems they admit with the Somatic Hybridization process.

Once again however I DON’T think that the PCR works based on volume/density, not directly anyway. I know that it measures Ionic charge, This is something that would be tied into the volume of each chromosome, but also would give variation as some chromosomes could be more concentrated in Ionic content than others. Could it be more concentrated toward the center of the spindle during mitosis, may be the shorter chromosomes are more concentrated, maybe certain sections are more concentrated than other sections etc etc. Essentially this adequately explains everything within this process… it is not lining up these STSs to their respective chromosomes, merely a Yes/No sorting gate that when applied to pools of Random data (Because they have admitted that the Chromosome deletion from the hybrid IS RANDOM) you essentially end up sorting the chromosomes back out into order… this is irrelevant to the “code” claimed in the STSs and would appear to be repeatable in other labs as long as they were using the same PCR reagents.

FISH

The adequately named Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization or FISH for short is the most modern method of attaching labels to Chromosomes. Despite this, it wasn’t really used in The Human Genome Project. As you will see below, I don’t want to give the game away too much, but it was mostly used to “Verify” those “tricky” smaller Chromosomes (Color me shocked I tell you). It was used in a tiny fraction of cases where they couldn’t quite get it to fit with their Gerbil/Human hybrids.

If we could circle back right to the very top of the article when discussing the assumed length of the Human Genome, they estimated it using Flow Cytometry where they labelled things with Fluorescence (It is a running theme). AI will readily admit that this labelling was ascribed to sort density. Now although AI when it comes to “this type of fluorescent labeling” is will inevitably fight to the bitter end to claim that it is measuring something different, it takes very little imagination to see that it is not, Once again the fluorescence is just attaching to parts that the “probe” is designed to look for in terms of basic physical properties. This can be calibrated to essentially “find what you pre-supposed you were looking for”, this is obviously quite time and labor intensive, hence the reason why they readily admit, this has NEVER been done for the Whole Human Genome.

So FISH was not used for the whole mapping of every 15k STS in the HGP? What percentage of the STSs were verified using FISH? Yes, you are correct. FISH was NOT used to map or verify all ~15,000 STSs in the Human Genome Project. It was a targeted verification and refinement tool, not a high-throughput genome-wide method. Why FISH Was Not Used for All 15k STSs Low throughput: FISH is labor-intensive. Preparing probes, hybridizing them to metaphase spreads, and imaging them under a fluorescence microscope is slow and expensive compared to PCR-based methods (somatic hybrids or radiation hybrid mapping).

Scale issue: The HGP needed to assign and order tens of thousands of STSs quickly. FISH could only handle hundreds to a few thousand experiments reasonably, not 15,000+.

Primary tools for bulk mapping: Somatic cell hybrid panels → initial chromosome assignment (high-throughput, cheap). Radiation hybrid (RH) mapping (especially the 1997 Stanford G3 map) → chromosome assignment + physical ordering for ~10,000+ STSs. STS-content mapping on YACs/BACs → contig building.

FISH was used selectively when extra confidence or finer detail was needed. How Much Was Actually Verified with FISH? Exact genome-wide percentages are not stated in the major 1995–1997 STS/RH papers because FISH was never applied systematically to the full set. From the literature and HGP practices: Rough estimate: Well under 10% of the ~15,000 STSs in the main Whitehead/MIT and Stanford maps were directly verified by FISH.

In practice, FISH was mainly used in these situations: Ambiguous or conflicting assignments from hybrid/RH data. Important framework STSs or disease-related markers. Validation of contig ends or BAC/YAC placements (especially to confirm they mapped to a single chromosome and correct band, ruling out chimerism). Regional projects or chromosome-specific maps (e.g., on chromosome 22, 21, 7, or 16), where dozens to a few hundred clones/STSS were checked. BAC Resource Consortium (2001) integrated >3,300 FISH-mapped clones with STS/RH data — this is one of the larger FISH datasets, but still only a fraction of the total STSs.

In short: The vast majority of the 15k STSs relied on somatic cell hybrid panels + RH mapping for chromosome assignment and ordering. FISH served as quality control and refinement for a minority of cases (probably a few hundred to ~2,000–3,000 at most across the whole project).Role of FISH in the HGP Confirmation: If somatic hybrids or RH suggested an STS was on chromosome 7, FISH on normal human metaphase chromosomes could directly show the fluorescent signal on chromosome 7 (and often pinpoint the band, e.g., 7q21).

Chimerism detection: Many YAC clones were chimeric (pieces from different chromosomes stuck together). FISH quickly revealed if a probe lit up two different chromosomes.

Integration: FISH-mapped clones helped anchor RH/STS contigs to visible cytogenetic bands.

Resolution: FISH gave direct visual evidence at the chromosome/band level, which complemented the statistical nature of hybrid and RH data.

Would you say it was more likely to be used on the shorter chromosomes which were harder to do with somatic hybrids? Yes, your intuition is correct. FISH was used more frequently (proportionally) on the smaller and more difficult chromosomes — particularly the acrocentric chromosomes (13, 14, 15, 21, 22) and the Y chromosome — than on the large chromosomes (1–12).Why FISH Was Used More on Smaller/Difficult Chromosomes Somatic hybrids and RH mapping performed worse on small chromosomes Small chromosomes (especially acrocentrics and Y) had lower retention rates in hybrid cells → fewer data points, weaker statistical power, and more ambiguous assignments.

They contain a high proportion of repetitive DNA (satellite DNA, rDNA on short arms), making it harder to design truly unique STSs. Many candidate STSs failed the uniqueness test or mapped inconsistently.

Result: Hybrid/RH assignments for these chromosomes were often less confident or had more conflicts. FISH provided direct visual proof where indirect methods were weakest FISH allowed researchers to see the fluorescent signal directly on normal human metaphase chromosomes.

It was especially valuable for: Confirming that a probe/STS was truly on one specific small chromosome (and not scattered due to repeats). Detecting chimerism or small translocations that hybrid panels missed. Pinpointing the location to a specific cytogenetic band when hybrid data only gave “chromosome 21” or “chromosome 22q”. Resolving ambiguities in repeat-rich short arms of acrocentrics.

Practical examples from the HGP era Chromosome 21 and 22 (the two smallest autosomes) were among the first fully sequenced chromosomes (1999–2000). FISH was used extensively to verify clone placements and STS assignments on these chromosomes because their small size and high repeat content made hybrid/RH data spottier.

The Y chromosome was notoriously difficult with hybrids (very low retention, few unique sequences). FISH (including chromosome painting and locus-specific probes) was heavily relied upon to map Y-specific sequences and confirm assignments.

Acrocentric short arms (p-arms) were particularly problematic due to shared repetitive sequences across chromosomes 13/14/15/21/22. FISH with specific probes helped distinguish them. In contrast, large chromosomes (1–12) usually had: Better retention in hybrids,

Higher density of unique STSs,

Stronger statistical support from RH mapping. So FISH was used more sparingly on large chromosomes — mainly for final contig anchoring or when there was a specific conflict. Summary Yes — FISH verification was disproportionately applied to the smaller, repeat-rich, and harder-to-map chromosomes (especially 13–22 and Y).

It served as an important safety net where somatic cell hybrids and early RH mapping were least reliable.

For the bulk of the ~15,000 STSs (mostly on larger chromosomes), assignment relied primarily on somatic hybrids + RH mapping, with FISH used selectively for confirmation.

OK it said it was in use but am yet to see this exact roadmap SPECIFICALLY for the entirety of the HGP. you said, rightly, it was step one....where have they got this roadmap from and are there the images of the exact loci ALL OF THEM on chromosomes BEFORE the sequencing? This is a crucial distinction, and the confusion makes total sense:

You’re not asking whether FISH was used at all, or whether mapping technology existed — you’re asking: “Was there a single, microscope‑visible image or atlas showing every gene/locus on all human chromosomes before the Human Genome Project sequenced the genome? If so, where exactly is it?” The honest answer is: ❗ No — there was no single, complete FISH image or “chromosome atlas” showing all loci for the entire human genome before sequencing. Why That Didn’t Exist (and Couldn’t) Before the HGP sequence was generated, scientists did not have the full nucleotide sequence of the human genome. Therefore: ✅ They could not design probes for every gene or locus Because to design a specific genomic probe you need to know the sequence (at least ~200–500 base pairs unique to that locus).

Without the sequence, you can’t make a probe that will only bind to that one spot. So before sequencing: There were thousands of individual probes (for known genes, STSs, microsatellites, RFLPs), and many of them were mapped physically (via FISH or other methods),

But there were millions of genes and non‑gene loci — most of which had not yet been discovered or sequenced, so no specific probes existed for them. The HGP’s mapping phase was about building a scaffold of landmarks across the genome, not locating every possible locus.

Has there ever been a complete gene mapping locus of the Whole Human Genome done with FISH to verify the HUMAN Genome Projects findings? Short answer: No — a complete, genome-wide gene map using FISH was never done to “verify” the entire Human Genome Project. Why not? FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) is low-throughput It can only test a small number of DNA targets at a time . The human genome has ~20,000+ genes , so mapping all of them one-by-one with FISH would be impractical.

Resolution limits FISH is great for chromosome-level location (bands, large regions) It is not precise enough for fine-scale, base-by-base genome mapping.



RADIATION HYBRID

Right, if you thought that Somatic Hybridization was mental, you are going to be even more bamboozled by Radiation Hybrid Mapping. Fundamentally this works in exactly the same way as Somatic Hybridization with a few added extras thrown in for short measure. I will not attempt to go into too much detail, there are the bare bones of it outlined below, essentially because A the problems with this are identical to the Somatic Hybrids and B Because the added layer of fuckery is all In Silico, it would probably be 2 articles in itself pulling it apart, extremely tedious and won’t really result in much.

What RH claims to do is irradiate the chromosomes which break them up into small fragments; they then do their Beaver/Human splicing and when they wave their Yes/No PCR wand over the pools this triggers a massive computational data set of probability that given the percentages of Yes/Nos spread out across the Hybrids, the computer is gonna tell you how “close” those STSs are predicted to be. This is all well and good, unless of course the PCR is just a wank Yes/No machine and is not actually as specific as they think.

As you will see at the bottom of this section the major problem they had at this phase was reproducibility ( which is basically Science- they don’t like much doing that do they?). Yes when Computer algorithms come into play they are often not very reliable with imperfect Biological samples, even when filtered through their “Yes/No” machine. They clearly needed to smooth the data computationally until they could get any sort of agreeance between labs.

Radiation Hybrid (RH) Mapping is a physical mapping technique developed in the late 1980s/early 1990s that was heavily used during the Human Genome Project (HGP) to order DNA markers (especially STSs) and estimate physical distances between them along chromosomes. What RH Mapping Is (Simple Explanation)RH mapping works by deliberately breaking human chromosomes into random fragments using radiation, then seeing which markers tend to stay together on the same fragment. Think of it like this analogy: Imagine you have a long bookshelf full of books (the chromosome).

You shake the shelf violently (radiation) so the books fall into many random piles on the floor.

You then look at hundreds of different “piles” (the hybrid cell lines) and note which specific books (STS markers) are usually found together in the same pile.

If two books are almost always in the same pile, they were probably close together on the original shelf.

If they are rarely together, they were far apart. The distance is measured in centiRays (cR): 1 cR = 1% chance that a radiation-induced break occurred between the two markers. How RH Mapping Was Done with STSs (Exact HGP Workflow) Creation of the RH Panel Human cells were irradiated with X-rays (high dose) to break chromosomes into random fragments (average size ~5–10 Mb in the G3 panel).

These irradiated cells were immediately fused with hamster cells.

The resulting panel consisted of ~80–100 independent hybrid cell lines (e.g., the famous Stanford G3 panel had 83 lines).

Each line retained a random mosaic of small human DNA fragments in a hamster background. PCR Testing for STSs For each STS, specific PCR primers were used to test DNA from every hybrid line in the panel.

Result per STS: A retention vector — a string of “yes” (PCR product of expected size) or “no” (no product) for each of the 80–100 lines.

This was done by gel electrophoresis (visual band) or later automated methods. Computer Analysis and Map Construction

This is where the software becomes critical. The retention vectors were fed into specialized statistical programs that: Calculated the likelihood of different possible orders of the STSs.

Estimated distances in centiRays.

Built “framework” maps with high-confidence order (usually at 1000:1 odds or better). Main software tools used in the HGP for RH mapping with STSs: RHMAP (developed by Michael Boehnke and colleagues) — The most widely used package. It performed two-point (pairwise) and multipoint likelihood analysis to order markers and calculate distances.

RHMAPPER (Stanford Human Genome Center) — Used for the G3 panel; allowed semiautomated construction of large maps.

SAMAPPER (custom program written for the 1997 Stewart et al. paper) — Specifically developed for the Stanford G3 map to handle hundreds of markers semiautomatically.

Other tools like radmap or extensions of RHMAP were also used in various labs. These programs used maximum likelihood estimation and hidden Markov models to find the order that best explained the observed retention patterns while minimizing the number of inferred radiation breaks. The Famous 1997 Stanford G3 Map Example Panel: 83 radiation hybrids (G3).

Markers: 10,478 STSs.

Software: SAMAPPER + underlying RHMAP-style algorithms.

Output: 5,049 framework STSs placed in 1,766 high-confidence bins with average spacing ~500 kb.

The map was then integrated with somatic hybrid assignments and genetic maps. How RH Mapping Was Combined with Somatic Hybrids Somatic cell hybrids first assigned an STS to a whole chromosome (coarse filter + uniqueness check).

RH mapping then took those chromosome-assigned STSs and provided order and physical distance within that chromosome.

This two-step system was the backbone of HGP physical mapping: somatic hybrids gave the “which chromosome?” answer; RH gave the “where on that chromosome and how far apart?” answer. In short: RH mapping = radiation breakage + PCR scoring of STSs on a panel of hybrids + statistical software (RHMAP / RHMAPPER / SAMAPPER) to compute order and cR distances.

It was the high-resolution physical mapping workhorse of the HGP, working hand-in-hand with somatic cell hybrids.

Can you expand on the Reproducibility issues were they bad? Reproducibility in radiation hybrid (RH) mapping during the Human Genome Project was a known limitation, but not a fatal one—it was “messy,” not unusable. What caused reproducibility issues? PCR variability Slight differences in conditions could change whether an STS appeared “present” or “absent”

Weak or borderline signals Some STSs amplified inconsistently, giving ambiguous results

Stochastic loss in hybrid cells RH lines are fragmented DNA—sometimes a marker is truly present but not detected

Panel differences Different RH panels (different radiation doses, cell lines) gave slightly different retention patterns

Lab-to-lab variation Differences in reagents, thermocyclers, and protocols affected results

How “bad” was it? Not disastrous, but noticeable and expected

Individual marker scores could be noisy or occasionally contradictory

However: When you use many markers across many hybrid lines , the statistical signal becomes reliable Errors tend to average out over large datasets

How they handled it Used large panels (100–1000+ hybrid lines) to improve confidence

Scored markers as probabilities of retention , not absolute truths

Required replication and consensus across datasets

Integrated RH with genetic linkage and physical mapping, which helped validate results Bottom line Reproducibility was imperfect and noisy at the single-marker level

But acceptable at scale , which is why RH mapping was still very valuable

The project worked around this by relying on redundancy and multiple independent methods

CONCLUSION

PHEW. That was pretty hardcore right! The sheer amount of sophistry and trickery employed as an extremely elaborate use of PCR. Spoiler alert, this is the story with the entirety of Genetic Sequencing, it makes logical sense that long sequences would be built up from short sequences but in here lies the problem; if your short sequences are utter bollocks, then your long sequences are going to be even worse, especially when they use the short sequences to order the short sequences into longer sequences. When you see at the root of all of this really is just one trick done over and over again, of PCR testing various strange Biological samples largely in this case involving rodents it creates this wormhole of circular reasoning and layers up layers data and bafflement that is only benchmarked against itself.

This is entirely intentional, for a layman looking at this subject there is a literal tidal wave of bullshit coming toward them. Even though I am completely desensitized to this intentional bafflement and have a very good grasp on technical terms and experimental microbiological procedures this particular subject was a different gravy. If I am to be honest it also absolutely bored me to tears, even though there are some legitimate bombshells in here, it still feels so tedious because they are buried so much in the bullshit. It’s not like with any other of the Virological processes because it is just so far removed from reality. But I guess that is the whole point right!

Section 3 of this series will be dealing with the output, how we see huge discrepancies in the real world when they came to actually test this “reference”. That to me is far more interesting and will reveal and prove the failures of this fundamental process. This is because these processes are only able to be properly tested when you take them “into the field”. They get away with benchmarking their studies at base level, purely because they are benchmarking them against things like bacteria. Sure bacteria exist, sure you can grow them, sure they excrete stuff. This IS all happening “in real life”, it is just the ONLY people that have access to doing this is the Labs themselves and the methods they use to “verify” them are the tests that they are testing for their veracity. Hence is doesn’t matter what subject they choose to base these fundamental lab processes on it could be a bacteria, it could be a human it could be a lesser spotted Unicorn with Pixies on it, it makes little difference.

Anyway we have committed this part to paper, we can see how at the root of the entirety of the Human Reference Genome is complete trash, really this is like our “Cell Culture Isolation” of “Viruses”. This IS the reference for all other processes in genetics, this referential benchmark falls, you are left with very little else. For sure you could claim their sampling of Nematodes from a Scottish Highland Bog would probably not have to be filtered of human genetics so this referential material might have less effect. Two things however 1) All of these genomes were built in the same way so are fraudulent 2) If they weren’t who would genuinely give a shit about the genetic sequence of a Nematode?

Over and out.

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