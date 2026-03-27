The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
17h

I will be linking to this whenever someOne insists that "DNA" exists. What I think (and I could be wrong) passes traits along is "energetics." The vibrational qualities in the process delivered from the sperm and egg. Makes more sense than Their "genetics" mess.

Thank You, Jamie, for this awesome breakdown of what the "science" is founded on (i.e., nothing).

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17hEdited

Who needs to pop sleeping pills after slithering through that pile of cowflop? So if DNA doesn't exist or exist as they claim it does, then how will CRISPR ever work? How can they purpose to edit genes when there might not be any to edit? More voodoo science? Billions of dollars wasted just to keep researchers and scientists busy.

I would be interested in the methods that forensics uses to match DNA. It that all guesswork too? Thanks for taking the time to sort this out.

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