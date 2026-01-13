Thanks for reading The Virology Controls Studies Project! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I have been on Substack about 18 months now, probably slightly late to the party as I was hanging out in the street brawls of 200 character limit TwitterVille cutting my teeth in a space so fettered with bots, paid agitators, gatekeepers and Controlled Opposition I guess it made Substack feel like a welcome breath of fresh air.

My Twitter has to date been fully nuked a total of 3 times, losing my largest account with 30k followers in 2022 for calling out the then UK Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam for knowing transmission of “viruses” was bollocks given the unanimous failure of the contagion study of “Flu A” he conducted. Sporadically, probably in rough temporal mapping with the lunar cycles I was banned from Tweeting, Liking or Bookmarking for any such heinous wrongthink as “hate” “transphobia/racism” or “violent threats". This would come in the form of these types of sentences: “Fuck off you mongoloid and stop wasting my precious time with your dribbling wankery”, “That’s rich coming coming from someone who doesn’t know the difference between a man and a woman” and “Piss off and eat your rat poison elsewhere” respectively.

The mass reporting, shadowbanning and and full on nuking from Twitter meant that any account I did have was neutered of all of its reach when I finally had something I deemed “important” to get out in the form of the Control Experiments our little Telegram group were conducting. So being introduced to the promised land of Substack did feel totally liberating. Now, this isn’t going to be a complete bashing piece on this platform at all, because in general it has been fantastic. I love writing in long format, the “mailchimp” style backend of email messaging feels more formal and fitting for this project and I HAVE been able to write all of my sweary, probably deemed slightly bigoted by the wider audience, hateful words on here with little repercussion.

BUT I have noticed a couple of things that set the alarm bells ringing, to the point where I am thinking about future proofing the work I am putting out as a safety mechanism. The first may seem a touch hypocritical given that I have just berated Twitter for throwing me off of their platform for wrongthink, but I have had numerous direct death threats messaged both in my DMs and in notes. Substack has never done anything about them despite me reporting them. Also the absolute fiasco that was Mike Stone et al Doxxing the scientist involved in my project, doxxing my father and my brothers place of work along with numerous others and encouraging his subscribers to make violent threats based on the lies he was feeding them.

I detest authority and the State with every fiber of my being but that doesn’t mean that punishment should not be handed out for clear crimes that has resulted in credible threats of harm, harassment and the loss of employment that occurred with the scientist in the project. These crimes were reported to the U.S authorities, I dealt with the most senior complaints department in Substack and provided them weeks worth of direct confessions of these doxxes, the threats that ensued from them and everything in between. And Substack did nothing, they didn’t even take down the article with the doxes in.

So in stark contrast to Twitters Stasi bot that crawls for trigger words or phrases and nukes accounts based on some algorithmic sensitives, Substack is out here being such a bastion for free speech it is openly letting confessed criminals run amok. My honest conclusions to this is that the perpetrators are therefore given “diplomatic immunity” for a task they have been employed to do. But that’s for another time. So the question is, what would happen if I went eye for an eye? Seeing that doxxing is seemingly cool, should I just publish every detail about these perpetrators, dox their personal lives that I have all the information on? Well herein I think is the honeypot. A potential ketteling of even more extremism a bit like the Jan 6 Psy op. They are going to don you a MAGA hat lead you gloriously up to the picket lines as if you are living in a Free Democracy and then the moment you hurdle those barriers even if you were essentially rugby tackled over them by Feds in chinos and Tommy Hilfiger shirts, they are gonna cuff you for “breakin da law”.

The second thing that I think is being seen on a much larger scale that seems to snap the first into perspective alot more is that Substack has been extremely eager to be an “unwilling Brownshirt” for the State in terms of requiring digital Identification for all users in Australia (for now). It released a few fawning statements about trying to uphold free speech and privacy and all the pacifying hook words, to then salivate at the chance to emblazon every one of its Antipodean users with a full page spread barking orders for “YOU VILL PRODUSE ZE DOCUMENTZ” (with added Germanic Spit).

So not even happy with forcing digital identification, this friend to the Virology Control Studies Project can’t even access his data to move his music that he makes and upload to a different platform. Nice.

I mean I have never been under any illusion that all social media will enforce the UN Agenda 21 drive for its Digital Prison, I have been acutely aware of it since the days of Rosa Koire (RIP) giving wonderful, impassioned speeches back in 2005. I watched this totalitarian creep infest every corner of society whilst in the UK, which really is a boiler pot for the “Think Tanks” of this agenda. If you are paying attention they float the ideas in London and then roll them out in the testing grounds for the Five Eyes countries; Aus,NZ and Canada. All of these obviously having the most brutal of Lockdown measures, Mask mandates and Vaccine Passports.

So the up shot of this is that there is a raft of people disappearing from Substack, rightly unwilling to bend to the Digital Goosestep, as ultimately if enough people had just have said “No” during 2020, the farce would have been over sooner.

I see this however as not Substack specific but, the internet as a whole, nevertheless I am being forced into diversifying the way I present the Experiments and Research to be able to best preserve it and to make sure it gets a fair hearing somewhere.

Proof of Shadow Banning.

Having told of my experience on Twitter, being nuked and perpetually locked out of the account for wrongthink, it should come as no surprise to know that I am shadow banned on there. I have literally watched Likes, Retweets, Viewing Numbers be removed from Pinned Tweets. I had a thread of all of the “Viral” Contagion studies ever performed. It was my pinned tweet since 2022, at its height before I “came out” as running the Control Studies Project that thread was being Retweeted around 30 times a day, it had more than 1.5m views on it. 2 years later it now has 750k views and most people tell me that when they retweet it, the number of retweets goes down.

I have had literally hundreds of people telling me both publicly and privately that Twitter has forcibly unfollowed me, removed likes, reposts and viewing numbers. I even took out a paid for Twitter verification tick to see if it was just a “Freemium” trick and I think the problem actually got worse (Stupid me, never again).

I mean if my account was monetized and I was getting paid for Twitters revenue share, then surely Twitter knowingly removing engagements would be tantamount to fraud? People who are monetized might want to look seriously into this.

So I knew full well that my reach was being heavily limited on Twitter, but once again, Naive trusting Jamie fell for the Grass is Greener thing again coming onto Substack and thinking they weren’t going to do exactly the same damned thing: In the first year the account went from strength to strength by three months in I had around 4k Subscribers and was regularly seeing double that in views on my posts. I had a handful of wonderful people even paying to read my ramblings. Awesome I thought. I would be seen and heard telling people how good Substack was because “It was in THEIR best interest to promote the creator because THEY made money out of it”.

Surely that piece of logic Should hold tight in that whatever they think of the writing is Fairly irrelevant if they are making money from it what do they care? Well… when the Top 10 of Health Politics Bestsellers looks like this, you can damned well see the narrative. It is a shit list of every HorsePaste, Rat Poison, Bat Anus Bioweapon Pushing Shill Con-Op in the game. When 5 of those have 10s of Thousands of Paid Subscribers (The Purple Check Mark) one can only see too clearly that Substacks Political Policies are much less “Free Market Capitalism” and more Pyramid Selling Scheme (For Horse Paste).

Here let’s take a look at just one of those: William Makis who currently has tens of thousands of Paying subscribers and hundreds of thousands of subscribers solely from telling cancer patients to eat horse paste. The really worrying thing that will stick out like a sore thumb once you see it. This is entirely illegal. I know this because I followed a guy in the UK called David Noakes for a while, until he was imprisoned for the simple notion that he made a claim that a drug (GCMaf in his case) could cure cancer.

Here we have it, as plain as a big purple blotch on your face. Mr. Makis, his entire persona, the potentially millions of dollars he has made from pushing these dangerous drugs is illegal. When people like myself get chucked off of social media because the purple hair brigade complain when I use the word “faggot”, the likelihood that NO-ONE has put in a complaint about this obvious criminal activity is ZERO. This leads me to the conclusion using Occam’s Razor, that A: the authorities know about this and B: They are doing nothing. This once again leads me to the conclusion, that therefore he must work for either directly indirectly or unknowingly for the State or Big Pharma to be given some sort of immunity to carry out crimes in the open. It adds weight to the thinking that all of these people, whether knowingly employed or part of a Useful Idiot Honeypot Ala Jan 6th, that Substack are operating an extremist boiler pot waiting for some sort of Psy-op to pass some Digital Safety act.

So Substack don’t want to make money by fairly promoting the work put out, but even worse than that, they are actively engaging, just as Twitter has done in suppressing the work. I noticed it with the very first Control Experiments I put out. I waited for roughly 6 months before releasing the full experimental results. By that time I had done roughly 20 large interviews on them, had a pinned Tweet on Twitter referencing them with 1/2m views and I was going to be releasing incredible, never before seen footage of the experiments actually taking place in the laboratory!!

Given that at this time, I had some article that had come near to the 20k view mark on here and had around 7k subs I released these experiments in quick succession and sat back and waited for the explosion of views and Restacks……. and it flopped. All of them absolutely limped over the 5k views mark over the course of about a month a stopped.

This had been my pinned article for 8 months and still only had 6k views, whilst other articles were back to around the same type of numbers I had expected before, the first DNA Hoax article with 18k views.

So when I came to releasing the Second Control Experiments I was slightly prepared, as I had an inkling suspicion that they were heavily shadowbanning the experimental data that I was putting out. But nothing really could have prepared me for the most obvious of proof that Substack were Shadow Banning my experimental work, as frustrated with noticing the numbers tanking once again when putting out THE EXPERIMENTAL DATA THAT THE ENTIRE CHANNEL IS ABOUT….. FOR FREE (because I would understand these numbers if this was paywalled, but it is totally for free((maybe that was their gripe?)). In Peak clown world, the Note about me complaining about the lack of numbers received MORE likes and VIEWS than the actual article itself. The Note ABOUT THAT, ALSO receiving more Likes and views.

Here we have it, I managed to Ratio Myself with the help of Substack massively shadow banning the experimental data, quite a feat I never thought possible. So to put this into perspective, this Tweet had been my pinned tweet since September on my account with 17k followers. That had 180k views with links throughout the whole thread to Substack, also the only link in my bio is to Substack, in fact every output of my presence online leads back to there, from ALL interviews I have ever done as well.

So the likelihood that this didn’t reach the same number of views as I even have number of subscribers without help from Substack shadow banning it, is well…… fucking nothing.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed for other users on Substack seeing the same thing, this time with ESC Key noticing they were nuking his paid subscriber count.

They have been so put off Substack, they have started an account on Ghost which is a Paid for version of Substack.

To add insult to injury, my work when not publicized on my channel receiving presumably amazing numbers. Here Unbekoming who was really lovely and a great supporter of the Project asked if I would do a written interview. They said here in their roundup of 2025 that it was the most popular that year. It doesn’t say their exact number but given that their most popular essay had 250k views I can be pretty comfortable in saying that it was a damned sight more than 5k.

SHADOW BANNED LIBRARY

Moving forward I am thinking of the future given all of the clear indications I am getting that the walls are closing in on Substack. I will of course continue to publish on Substack and keep all of the content free to read and access, especially the experiments and its data to keep the ethos of the Opensource Project alive. Hopefully at some point I may grow the channel big enough to overcome the Shadow Banning if enough people just check in and share everything more. I have been told by many people that they have not received emails or notifications for my experimental work which is I believe how they are shadow banning it, just literally not sending out to all my Subscribers who have opted in to be informed. So if everyone that has an interest in the project just make a concerted effort to check ( And I usually give an update for the experimental work before it releases) for articles and share them, however few subscribers or followers it doesn’t matter, just to send a message to Substack that their ShadowBanning doesn’t work.

Ultimately though I am trying to preserve the work and make sure it can reach people ad infinitum and not have to fight Social Media censorship to even read it. So I have teamed up with Agent 131711 and Medicine Girl to launch all of the Projects work on Shadow Banned Library.

All of the Experimental Data and results are uploaded to Ebooks as well as all of the Research Articles. They are all available to download from as little as 99cents. There has to be a miniscule fee to download as the website costs in the region of $4k a month in fees to run and host. There is also the ability to become a member of the site a little like Substack where you then have access to all of the ebooks to read from every publisher on the site with more being added by the day.

Above is my section on the site where all of the Ebooks are easily accessible and searchable.

Please read more about the Shadow Banned Library from Agent131711’s article on it.

Ultimately we now have control a little bit over our censorship, at the very least Shadow Banned Library will always be there as a repository for the work, as long as it is supported to keep it running, so please if you want to keep the experimental data forever in a neat digital EBook, then download them from SBL.

There is also an articles section where most of my interviews from across the internet are being shown, so you can find those all in one place. There is a possibility to become a Subscriber in the same way that Substack operates, I may do some SBL exclusive content but for the moment it will just be the same that everything is opensource and crowdsourced and what you are putting money towards is for the ongoing experimentation, which by the way is shaping up to be HUGE in 2026 Excited Face.