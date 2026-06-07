The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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matt reese's avatar
matt reese
4d

"I'm listening to heavy metal". Good one, but I don't believe it.

The level of toxicities these subsistence-scratching people are exposed to is astounding in it's breakdown, after reading just these two papers you quote here re the Congo. And not only the miners (including children), but everyone else "downstream", literally.

Toxicity is very real, with even mainstream acknowledgement, but Rockefeller medicine never lets poisoning get in the way of a good virus story. Here's one story re arsenic sent to me by JAMA (I let them send me their free stuff): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2841553 .....study in Bangladesh, referencing well water .... "Question: Is reduced arsenic exposure associated with reduced chronic disease mortality?"

"Findings: In this 20-year prospective cohort study of 11 746 adults in Bangladesh, participants with greater reductions in urinary arsenic had significantly lower mortality from chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease, compared with those with persistently high exposure."

And after reading about monoclonal antibodies and "elephant man", coupled to my own research, it's one again emphasized, as you put it, big medicine is "predicated on giving people little bits of poison until they either get better on their own despite the poison,... or die from the poison."

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matt reese's avatar
matt reese
4d

Thanks for the Ghana/marburg reference. It brings up another little point; use of language, specifically that used to sensationalize, propagandize, or cause fear. There are plenty of search results for the marburg/Ghana story, so I just went with Wiki:

"In July 2022, an outbreak of Marburg virus disease occurred in Ghana.[1] Two positive cases were reported by Ghana on 8 July. After confirmation by the World Health Organization, it is the first such outbreak in Ghana. Two men aged 26 and 51 years old were infected with the disease and both cases resulted in fatalities. An additional case was identified, bringing the total to three.[2]"

Just to summarize, we have here 3 claimed cases, and this is called an OUTBREAK. If there happens to be 3 claimed cases of "flu" here in the state of Oregon, are we suffering an outbreak?

So Wiki sums up: "The outbreak was confirmed by the World Health Organization on 17 July 2022, making it the first such outbreak in Ghana.[11] The outbreak follows another that occurred in Guinea the previous year.[12]"

So, moving on to the Guinea OUTBREAK, I'm told:

"The index case, a 46-year-old farmer from Temessadou M'Boké village in Guéckédou prefecture, got his first symptoms on July 25.[6] The patient died on August 2. On August 3, a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was conducted, returning a positive result for the Marburg virus on August 5. The WHO was informed of the first case the next day. On August 9, the Institut Pasteur Dakar in Senegal provided reconfirmation that the result was positive for the Marburg virus.[6] Sequencing of an isolate from the Guinean patient showed that this outbreak was caused by the Angola-like Marburg virus.[6]

"Guinea health authorities conducted contact tracing and monitored 170 known high-risk contacts of the index case. No new cases were detected for twice the length of the incubation period of the virus, in this case 42 day, so the outbreak was declared over around six weeks after it started.[2][1]

"WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti, among others, praised Guinea's rapid and effective response to the outbreak.[7]"

What fun. Here we have an "index case" of ONE (that's number 1), leading to, or should I say "being" an outbreak. An outbreak of 1....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Guinea_Marburg_virus_disease_outbreak

More fun stuff is described, including WHO specialists showing up to trap bats, and other details...By the way, they say both Marburg's and Ebola's reservoir is Egyptian Rousette bats.

So what is here defined as an "outbreak"? One person labelled positive by PCR....

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